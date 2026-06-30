The other day, United Russia put out its top five candidates for national election shortlist. Dmitriy Medvedev, the former President, now a fellow shitposter on Twitter, was not on the list, losing out to Lavrov, Sobyanin, Lvova-Belova, and the party veterans Poddubny and Golovin.

Medvedev’s star has truly fallen into the depths, and I can now confidently declare that he is a political non-entity. That might come as a surprise, of course to someone who has been following his posting career on Twitter.com. He’s always talking about nuking some Western city or other and about how Russia is about to get serious and take the gloves off. You’d think that people would wisen up to this charade by now, but no; people like what they hear and conflate that with truth.

I’ve never actually written much about Medvedev.

He seemed like a complete nobody, someone who had somehow faded into irrelevancy after the Presidency. A kind of non-sleepy, but still unremarkable one-term Joe. Then he started tweeting fire and brimstone during the SMO and all of a sudden Westerners remembered his existence and some began to cheer him on.

Now, to get started, I have mentioned before that Medvedev was NOT responsible for the successful, but aborted special military operation in Georgia. That was done on the personal initiative of a general defying stand down orders from Moscow. That whole story is recounted here:

Let us better acquaint ourselves with Medvedev by reading my favorite Russian conspiracy blogger’s evolving views on him. In the first entry, Skurlatov is quoting from the Communist newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, an article written by his friend all the way back in 2007. Here:

The fact that Dmitry Medvedev is one of Putin's closest aides was known from the very beginning. Back in 1999, in his book "From the First Person," VVP said that he would see a young lawyer from St. Petersburg, Medvedev, next after Voloshin as head of the Administration. Three years passed – and Medvedev became head of the Administration. Another two years passed – and Medvedev moved to the position of First Deputy Prime Minister in the government of the Russian Federation, responsible for national projects. From that moment on, it became quite clear that he was considered one of the most serious candidates for successors.



More than two years have passed since then. Medvedev's chances during this time were quoted differently. At some point he seemed like an undisputed successor, then a loser in this race. Venerable and elderly political scientists, known for their connections with certain circles in the Kremlin, never forgot to note that Medvedev is not suitable for the role of president, that Sergei Ivanov will cope with this better, etc. and so on.

A quick tangent is in order. This Sergei Ivanov died last week at 73.

He was an old Andropovite KGB goon, and used to work with Putin during those early days when the USSR was being imploded. Like Putin, his career grew astronomically, in near lockstep with Putin’s albeit in the shadows of the Deep State. He was supposed to be President next, not Medvedev. Under Putin’s first two terms, he served as the Defense Minister, gutting the Russian military. Then, some deal was cut with Medvedev, and Ivanov was moved into the Presidential Administration itself, as Chief of Staff. Ivanov first served as deputy prime minister under then-Prime Minister Putin between 2008 and 2011. But in late 2011, Medvedev named Ivanov chief of staff of the Presidential Administration, a powerful role he held until 2016, when Putin demoted him to the nonsense position of “special representative for environmental protection and transportation”. The abridged story is found easily enough.

But there was no love lost between Putin and Ivanov past 2007, when he faced his first demotion from Putin.

And his recent death merited a short statement on the Kremlin website, nothing more. Perhaps he was eliminated. We don’t know anything yet for sure.

I bring this all up to try and explain why Medvedev was chosen to be president of Russia in 2008, and not someone with actual power from the Deep State or an outright oligarchic nominee. It is hard to think about now, but Russian patriots were initially enthusiastic about Medvedev, they thought that he’d be a welcome break from Putin’s aggressive looting of the country and its conversion into a gas station for the West. I’m scrolling through the archives of old “Medvedev” posts and a sad smile comes on my face as I see the initial enthusiasm begin to wane.

But before it did, analysts were writing Op-Eds titled, “The Battle of Two Bears” to describe the divergent Medvedev policies during his first and only term. Here:

Medvedev and Putin are on different courses In today's LiveJournal article "On the way to a knowledge society" by the director of the Belarusian High Technology Park (HTP) Valery Villamovich Tsepkalo "Can two bears get along in the same den?" deduced an interesting mapping-observation:



"Today /January 20, 2010/Russian President D. Medvedev held a visiting meeting of the commission on modernization and technological development of the economy in Lipetsk. Yesterday he also made some rather open statements. Maybe I’ll exaggerate a little, but, according to D. Medvedev, this is a shame for Russia - its focus on the raw materials economy, and that this cannot continue. "The country needs modernization," is the leitmotif of his latest statements.



And just a couple of weeks ago, V. Putin met with Turkish Prime Minister R. Erdogan and talked about South Stream. Before that, he very actively discussed the construction of Nord Stream with the Germans. Both gas pipeline construction projects are aimed at increasing the export of Russian raw materials to Western European countries. Both projects do not aim at accelerated modernization, but at accelerated "raw materialsization" of the Russian economy.".



I would also add about East Stream - pipelines from the depths of Siberia to the Pacific Ocean, as well as the imminent construction of a branch straight to China. The pumping of irreplaceable resources is increasing at an accelerated pace.

So Medvedev = modernization and investment into Russian domestic industry and Putin = more of the same gas colony neoliberal looting.

Then we got hopes raised that Medvedev would go after Putin and either arrest or force him into retirement. This was a common theme among patriots who began calling Medvedev “Iron Dimon”, although it never really caught on.

Here:

Will Medvedev dismiss Putin? Analysts admit that in view of the terrible plane crash in Yaroslavl, which demonstrates the rotting of the policies being pursued and the need for real modernization, Medvedev may take advantage of this disaster as a reason for Putin’s resignation. Let us remember how seven years ago Putin took advantage of the tragedy in Beslan to abolish the election of governors and sharply desubjectify socio-political life. In addition, the fading of the World Political Forum in Yaroslavl, which many significant VIPs did not attend, also cannot but cause dissatisfaction. Today another slap in the face came from London - the conference scheduled for October 12-14 was cancelled “Direct investment and venture capital in Russia and the CIS countries.”. The organizing committee gave up on already invited participants, since too few Western businessmen expressed a desire to participate in this event. The organizing committee announced that holding this almost traditional forum is possible in the second half of 2012. Well, let’s wait for Medvedev’s speech in Yaroslavl.

But the best essay that encapsulates the patriotic optimism around Medvedev is this following one from 2010.

The entire first 80% of it is just Skurlatov quoting the NazBols of Limonov as they list the litany of crimes that Putin has committed against Russia on behalf of his true masters over in Langley, Virgina. They list the disastrous treaties, the gutting of Russia’s domestic industrial and military industrial base, the deplorable state of the military and so on in great detail. Parts of it come off as prescient indeed, in the wake of the destruction of the Black Sea fleet and the Russian army’s use of older and older Soviet tanks.