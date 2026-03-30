The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles
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The Orthodox Pedophile Priest Problem w/ the Grand Inquisitor
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The Orthodox Pedophile Priest Problem w/ the Grand Inquisitor

[The White Russian Diaspora and ROCOR, the Original Operation Trust and HOI4, "Sheep Do Not Judge the Shepherd", Rosentool of Yahweh, the Pedo Problem in Orthodoxy, Father Rose's Perfidy and more!]
♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱'s avatar
♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
Mar 30, 2026

Fair warning to listeners: my guest went in and out several times towards the middle for a few seconds, but the meaning is not lost.

Please check out the The Grand Inquisitor’s blog and support his efforts!

Pokrov Truth
News and discussion of events in the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, with a focus on abuse prevention & child protection.
By The Grand Inquisitor

The article that I was referring to about Eugene “Seraphim” Rose is this one:

And thank you again to the Grand Inquisitor for speaking to a heretic such as myself!

I’m sure he will get nothing but grief for this from his audience. But the discussion was fruitful, especially where we explore the hidden horrors of the monastic tradition. Surely, even the faithful can get behind the Grand Inquisitor’s crusade to shine light on the pedophile predation and demand accountability from the Russian Orthodox Church?

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