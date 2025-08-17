The Alaska meeting went ahead and went well. Putin had a grand ol’ time, judging by the photos. He was making toddler-like faces at the cameras the whole time. I’ve never seen anything like it.

What was he on?

It was like he was ecstatic over something — probably about Trump treating him like an equal. This enlivened him to levels we’ve not previously seen since the start of the SMO.

Trump even had the greeting part of the meeting in the midst of American fighter jets and stealth bombers and this only made Putin happier. When they flew over him, he practically giggled, like a baby having keys jingled above its head.

All was well by the end of the first meeting.

That is, the war is still continuing, and there are no signs that a ceasefire has been called, but there appears to have been some breakthroughs in the negotiations elsewhere.

Like:

And Hillary Clinton chimed in with praise for Trump, offering to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize even.

The Kremlin even released a ballet featuring American flag-wearing and Russian flag-wearing dancers singing a song of love and reconcilement.

The Brits were pleased as well, with Keir Starmer announcing that British troops would be openly deployed to Ukraine should a ceasefire be declared. Here:

Britain is poised to put boots on the ground in Ukraine within a week of a ceasefire being declared, The Telegraph understands. Plans have been made for hundreds of British military trainers and engineers to enter the country if fighting pauses to help rebuild Ukraine’s armed forces. Sir Keir Starmer has also signed off on the use of Royal Air Force fighter jets to help police the skies over Ukraine with allies to ensure Russia does not breach any truce. The decision comes as Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday night for peace talks. Speaking from Air Force One en route to Anchorage, Mr Trump warned that he was “not going to be happy” unless a ceasefire in Ukraine was agreed at their meeting. “I want certain things. I want to see a ceasefire,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today. Everyone said it can’t be today, but I’m just saying I want the killing to stop.” The US president, who was due to sit down one on one with his Russian counterpart at Elmendorf Air Force Base, said: “This is not to do with Europe. Europe’s not telling me what to do, but they’re going to be involved in the process, obviously, as well as Zelensky, but I want to see a ceasefire rapidly.” On Friday, John Healey, the Defence Secretary, stressed the UK’s willingness to send in British soldiers and declared they would fight back if attacked. It would mark a significant escalation in Britain’s role in helping Kyiv see off the Russian threat towards Ukraine, bringing with it risks for those deployed. The plans have been worked up for months with European allies in a drive dubbed the “Coalition of the Willing”, but have taken on renewed urgency this week.

But we are left speculating about what exactly was agreed on. From what I gather, some sanctions relief on Kremlinites was granted. And the “air war” has been suspended.

Also: Putin probably wants to keep a land corridor to Crimea.

Here is what the Financial Times reports:

Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine withdraw from the eastern Donetsk region as a first step towards ending Russia’s war, as Donald Trump urged European leaders to drop efforts to secure a ceasefire from Moscow. The Russian leader made the request during his meeting with Trump in Alaska on Friday, according to three people with direct knowledge of the talks. Trump then communicated it to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in a call on Saturday. The move would hand Moscow full control of a territory it has partially occupied for more than a decade and where its troops are advancing at the fastest pace since November. In exchange for the Donetsk region, Putin said he would freeze the frontline in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, where his forces occupy large swatches of land, and to not launch new attacks to take more territory, according to two of the people familiar with the talks. Russian forces control about 70 per cent of Donetsk, but its westernmost chain of cities remain under Ukraine’s control and are key to its military operation and defences along the eastern front. People familiar with Zelenskyy’s thinking said he would not agree to hand over Donetsk, but that he would be open to discussing the issue of territory with Trump in Washington, where they are expected to meet at the US president’s invitation on Monday. Zelenskyy would also be open to discussing the matter in a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin, the people said. The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the substance of Trump’s discussions with Putin. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a post on social media on Saturday, Trump urged European leaders to drop efforts to secure a ceasefire from Putin, advising Zelenskyy to “make a deal” with Russia. “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after a call with European leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron. “If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin,” Trump added on Truth Social. The Kremlin said that Putin and Trump did not discuss a three-way meeting with Zelenskyy in Anchorage. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Donetsk. Putin made it clear that he had not dropped his core demands to “resolve the root causes” of the conflict, which would essentially end Ukraine’s statehood in its current form and roll back Nato’s eastward expansion. The Russian president is prepared to compromise on other issues, including territory, if he is satisfied the “root causes” are addressed, according to a former senior Kremlin official. The Russian demand and Trump’s unwillingness to insist on a ceasefire are likely to revive deep angst among Europeans leaders, who expressed alarm before the Alaska meeting when the US president floated the possibility of land swaps as part of a peace deal. They then drew some reassurance when Trump promised them he would secure a commitment from the Russian leader to halt hostilities as a preliminary step towards peace negotiations — going so far as to threaten “severe consequences” if Putin refused. But the three-hour encounter produced no such outcome. Instead it provided Putin — who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — with an opportunity to break out of his international isolation. Trump welcomed him in Anchorage with a red carpet and was seen joking with him before the talks.

Ah yes, the wily Putin has outsmarted NATO yet again.

That’s what they’re all bleating, both the Z and NAFO people. They never disagree with each other about anything really. Putin is always winning, Zelensky is always on the brink of Democracy collapse, and Trump is always betraying Ukraine for Russia. Maybe they assign a different moral judgement to this, but that is the shared narrative version of any future and past events around this conflict.

Always in lockstep. Like a pair of ballet dancers, if you will.

Meanwhile, Washington wants Kiev to join NATO, but without formally calling it joining NATO. Here:

The US has proposed Ukraine be protected by a NATO-style collective defence guarantee to allay fears of renewed Russian aggression in the event of a peace deal, Italy's premier and diplomatic sources said Saturday. The suggestion was raised during a call US President Donald Trump held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders Saturday, the day after Trump's summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin. "As one of the security guarantees for Ukraine, the American side proposed a non-NATO Article 5 type guarantee, supposedly agreed with Putin," one diplomatic source told AFP on condition they not be identified. Article 5 is a cornerstone of the NATO Western military alliance, stating that if one member is attacked, the entire alliance comes to its defence. Kyiv has long aspired to join NATO, but Russia has given that as one of its reasons for its war in Ukraine -- and Trump has repeatedly ruled out the idea. Instead, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been pushing a proposal that would bring Ukraine under NATO's defence umbrella even without being a member -- an idea she said Trump raised in Saturday's call. Another source with knowledge of the matter confirmed that NATO-like guarantees had been discussed. But that source added: "No-one knows how this could work and why Putin would agree to it if he is categorically against NATO and obviously against really effective guarantees of Ukraine's sovereignty." Meloni's statement made no mention of whether the idea had been discussed with Putin. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks. Britain and France have said they are prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine to help preserve any truce.

…

So, there’s no ground truce yet, but The Economist reported that an air truce of sorts had been reached. Here is Katyusha’s comment on that development.

The Rothschilds' and others of Wall Street’s messenger journal, The Economist, reports that "there is a preliminary agreement on a ceasefire in the air until the trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, American leader Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky." "I was told that there is a preliminary agreement on a ceasefire in the air until the trilateral meeting of the leaders," the publication's journalist Carroll wrote on the social network X. There are two options: either this same Carroll (option: through him) is trying to launch a "duck", or the draft agreement really existed, but Putin and Trump did not sign it yet. Officially, the parties did not say anything like that, and the Ukrainian has been launching drones (and not only) towards Russia, and continues to do so (https://t.me/Alekhin_Telega/14719). And, we will add, Zelensky is unlikely to refuse this activity even if Trump directly orders him to.

Some top Kremlinites have compared this meeting to Gorbachev and Reagan meeting in Geneva 40 years ago. Here:

This bodes well for Russia, that is, having Putin compared to Gorbachev on the eve of the collapse of the USSR by top government propaganda outlets (I’m citing RT) and policy makers, right?

…

We’re left speculating about what was actually agreed upon because Trump and Putin aren’t saying much other than how amazing and historic their summit was. Tsarev’s report on that:

Trump and Putin have adopted a wait-and-see attitude: publicly - silence, no specifics. They are waiting to see what decision Zelensky will make on Monday, when he is presented with all the conditions: will he soften his position, remain adamant, or start hidden bargaining. If what Putin and Trump agreed on was immediately announced in the media, then, firstly, Zelensky would have time to prepare; secondly, the leaders of Europe and the liberal media would have time to criticize the agreements between Putin and Trump even before Trump's meeting with Zelensky, thereby strengthening Zelensky's position in advance. They say that it is not Zelensky personally who is refusing Trump now, but the whole world, and Zelensky himself also considers the conditions of Putin and Trump unacceptable. The options are obvious: 1. If Zelensky agrees to a compromise, there will be loud statements about a "breakthrough" from both sides. 2. If he refuses, the US can publicly distance itself, leaving Ukraine alone with the problem: without money and weapons. At the same time, it can start putting pressure on Zelensky’s entourage, initiating criminal cases against him for corruption and imposing sanctions. 3. The most likely scenario is that informal bargaining will begin: discussing details, implementation schedules, guarantees and personal interests. The silence of Putin and Trump is not an accident, but a deliberate pause. In this way, they are raising the stakes for Zelensky personally, forcing him — without “friends” and assistants — to make a decision himself at a meeting with Trump.

Finally, over in Patriot Prison, Igor Strelkov believes that any “air truce” is a betrayal that will only help the planned future UAF advance. Here:

I believe that the best of all possible scenarios has happened - what I assumed, first estimating the odds as 3 to 1, and then as 9 to 1: the negotiations ended in nothing. (…) In general, nothing will change, the hostilities will continue. We can expect that Ukraine will receive the go-ahead from the United States to attack - to intensify strikes against Russia and to use its reserves in order to spur the Russian Federation to make some concessions. (…) Everything is returning to its place - everything will be decided on the battlefield. Only one side will win, compromise is impossible. I have said this a thousand times and I will repeat it a thousand and first time: until a winner is determined on the battlefield, there will be no compromise. That's it. As for the air truce - if it takes place, it will be a very serious concession on our part with far-reaching negative consequences. In the air, we still have some advantage thanks to our missile technology and the number of missiles that we can launch at Ukraine. Thus, Ukraine will benefit from the air truce first and foremost. This will allow it to concentrate troops where it wants to strike without fear of preemptive strikes on its concentration areas. In addition, this will allow the so-called "coalition of the willing" to deploy troops to Ukrainian territory without fear of Russian strikes during deployment. The "coalition of the willing", of course, will not send a single soldier to the front, but will be able to deploy its air defense systems, aviation and missile systems in the deep rear, cover these areas and threaten the Russian Federation from these positions on the one hand, and protect their areas from our strikes on the other. For them, such an air truce will be a real gift, which they will definitely take advantage of. Therefore, it is very good that no air truce was announced during the negotiations between Trump and Putin.

Any air truce would be unilateral anyway. The Kremlin would stop, and Kiev would use the opportunity to escalate the war again with fresh strikes. That has been the pattern and why Putin hopes that Trump can somehow jerk Zelensky’s chain to make a future air truce stick. But any kind of air truce is an off-ramp to further negotiations and that means a step closer to Zelensky being kicked out of office as the war dies down.

Naturally, he’s not interested in de-escalating.

…

All in all, we can surmise the following was the result so far:

Bilateral sanction/business relief between Washington and Moscow

Putin reaffirmed his friendship and affability to Washington

Air truce wanted by Trump and Putin, not by Zelensky

Slavgrinder continues as usual

Territory swaps still being debated

UK/French troops ready to deploy

Ukraine to be added to NATO umbrella, but not formally

I suppose another big development is that now there won’t be any more talk of “Putin must go”. That was the line of Washington prior to Trump, wasn’t it? That’s gone now — Putin is negotiation-capable, in the US government’s eyes again.

I do think that any ceasefire would require Putin to pledge to step down in the next elections, like Lukashenko has done following secret talks with Washington recently.

That was the same set of terms delivered to Assad too, by the way. He also believed in the fable of Americans bringing the gift of peace and stability and reasonable relations. So did many other happy go-lucky friends of America politicians in countries like Iraq, Libya, Serbia, etc. I don’t want to squash Putin’s joy at meeting with Washington again, treated like a lost sheep coming home, and told that he isn’t going to replaced (what else could be the source of such joy?), but I wouldn’t be so happy if I were him.

You know who else might not be so happy to see these pics and hear about these negotiations? The soldiers fighting and dying in Donbass, that’s who. Here:

The only thing that's offensive is that all the boys who died on the battlefields will never see the happy faces of our politicians in Alaska, and will never know that the US is not our sworn enemies who want us dead, but our friends who we need to be friends with. They can't be brought back...

…

I wasn’t really into the hype about these negotiations because I assumed that they had little to do with the actual war in Donbass and everything to do with the never-ending backdoor shenanigans. So far, it has been a nothing-burger, as the kids like to say. That’s probably why there’s all this fake hype around the event. I don’t doubt that some nasty stuff was agreed to in the backrooms, but it will take some time for us to figure out what, exactly.

…

I wish I had dedicated the same time and energy on writing about Soviet mad scientists and their torsion fields or something instead.