In the past year, four people that I’ve known personally have come down with brain tumors. Most recently, my grandmother, still relatively young, came down with a freak case of sudden onset brain cancer about two weeks ago. Even as I sit here typing, right next to me is a middle-aged man I just met who recently recovered from brain cancer surgery enjoying his breakfast. To my mind, that is a lot of synchronicities coming up all at once.

Now, I’m not a doctor, but I do possess a kind of natural curiosity that makes me ask “why?” and “how?” a lot, which makes me orders of magnitude more intellectually honest than most doctors, in my own opinion. Perusing the medical literature, I’ve not found a satisfactory medical explanation for what causes brain cancer … or any cancer for that matter. Luckily, I also spend a lot of time on pagan myths, and so I can give you my reconstruction of the wisdom of the ancients on this matter to act as a placeholder.

So, the reason why we call cancer cancer, is because of the association that the pagans made between the affliction and the sign of the zodiac that we call Cancer. Alternate explanations are that the cancer cells look like crab legs (???) or that the cancer is as tenacious as a crab in that it is hard to get it to let go once it latches on. I think that the first explanation makes the most sense.

Consider that the sign of Cancer is in the period where the sun is the highest and strongest in the northern hemisphere. And the crab is supposed to be holding up the sun, actually. This symbolic association is preserved better in the Egypt school of astrology, with the scarab beetle holding up the sun occupying the zodiacal place of the crab.

But let us put a bookmark in Egypt for now and turn back to my bread and butter — Ancient Greece and the Iliad.

On Apollo the Despoiler

Of course, I think that the case is quite clear for Apollo having originally been a disease deity from Mesopotamia named Nergal who then became known as Apollo in Greece through cross-cultural proliferation.

I’ve spoken about the obvious problems associated with the imagery of Apollo before.

Like, a bow is usually a lunar symbol, as are the silvery arrows and the stag horns that we associate with Apollo. The most obvious problem is that Apollo is quite clearly a plague deity in the Iliad who hurls disease at Achilles and his Myrmidons as part of a personal vendetta that he has against them. It may have also been Apollo who brought Achilles down eventually, but we don’t actually know.

We do know that they had a grudge match throughout the Iliad which would have had to be resolved by the story’s end in some way.

The ending to the Iliad is actually missing, with the original text ending on the funeral of Hector and the version of the story that we have now being a reconstruction based on commentaries and later versions of the story. Yes, the version of the story where Achilles was invulnerable due to being dipped by the heel in the river Styx is a later interpolation/interpretation/twisting of the original myth.

The most famous Achilles scene that most people know, him getting shot in the heel by Paris with a poison arrow that was guided by Apollo while storming Troy, never occurs in the Iliad fragments that we possess but was reconstructed later.

NOTE: the chthonic Athena wreathed in snakes on the left.

The heel version is a later legend, even in the standard chronology. Even later still if we consider the Iliad to be a truly ancient and Hyperborean tale, as Plato complains about it being, that had been tampered with by the Olympian cult and then later by the Platonists. But think about what he have discussed before, about the armor of Achilles that was forged by Hephaestus. If Achilles really were invulnerable thanks to being dipped in the river Styx, why then did he need the armor of Hephaestus?

… there are inconsistencies here, is all that I’m saying.

All we know is that Achilles dies, probably, thanks to the machinations of Apollo, eventually. Now, another interesting bit of evidence concerning the true identity of Apollo comes from the Book of Revelation, where Apollo is named as well, albeit in the semitic form of his name, Abbadon. There he again appears as a plague deity of high rank in Sheol.

So, clearly, we have a clear association of the deity known as Apollo with poison, death from a distance, the sun (later), and disease.

One more synchronicity before we jump further into our investigation though.

The other day, I saw the NATO-supporting neopagan faction pushing “Apollolinism/Apollonianism” on Twitter, again. They see their new Apollo religion as a Platonic Noble Lie, but one that spread the European values of Individualism, Materialism, and Moral Universalism, thereby making the world a better place. Essentially, their Apollo stands for Anglo-Globalism. A kind of improved take on the rather crude “Uncle Sam” mascot with some Nietzsche mixed in to give it all a thin philosophical veneer. All of its proponents really hate Russia and either have EU or Ukrainian flags in their bios to boot.

Don’t tell anyone this, but this recent effort to meme Apollo into a modern god-symbol of a new religion going forward is something that has already occurred several times in the ancient world. Invented, syncretic and synarchic religions rise up all the time as part of the political machinations of clever priest elites. The Cult of Serapis is a good example of a totally artificial new religion being invented by the think tank philosophers in Alexandria, to my mind. And even the sun god version of Apollo coming to represent the Classical Greece of Plato and his Philosopher cabal was the original attempt to invent and impose an artificial religion on people through the machinations of clever Philosophers.

You have to wonder whether there might be a more sinister, hidden agenda behind convincing people to worship an older and more fell deity in the guise of a god of light and reason.

The key difference is that the old Philosophers almost certainly weren’t atheists like we portray them as being today.

Yes, they certainly hated the old Chthonic folk ways, but they themselves were what we’d term “Occultists” now. And so their efforts to kill off the old Titan pantheon, perhaps best exemplified by their replacement of Helios, the original Greek sun god with Apollo, a Sumerian plague deity, start to become far more sinister when seen in that fell light. With that rambling introduction aside, I do want to hone in on the main topic for today’s post: the sinister aspect of the sun.

The Eye of Ra and the Black Flames of Plague

Before we dive further down into our fairytales, it is important to understand the concept of esoteric fractality or “as above, so below” and vice versa. The rest you already probably know — I heard a joke recently that the average person knows more about Ancient Egypt than they do about their own city council! That being the case, this part won’t be anything new to you then.

So, most famously, the Nile River is supposed to mirror the Milky Way. The Pyramids of Giza being the Belt of Orion is probably the most well-known bit of astrotheological trivia out there now.

If you want to dig even deeper, the Nile River is also supposed to mirror the human spine, with its 33 vertebrae leading to the skull at the top being represented by strategically placed temples along the river. Even the names that we use for our bodies to this day are zodiacal and religious. We have a temple in our skull, we have a solar plexus, a sole/soul of the foot, and many other associations if you know the old Greek words for body parts and what they mean.

So the astrotheologists say, anyway.

I bring this up only to point out and illustrate the fractality concept again. The largest celestial bodies can be reflected, on a micro scale, even in the human body, according to the pagan conception of the world . So, unsurprisingly, while Ra is the sun in the sky, Ra also manifests fractally in the human body, in the right eye, of men, especially. And then there is also the left eye, the dwelling of the moon, known as the Eye of Horus.

Of course, even here, things get complicated. Horus is also sky god and therefore, technically, he is not a moon god and he ought to have two eyes. They myths have not survived tampering and theological squabbling, not even in Egypt. Furthermore, Horus battles Set and has his eye ripped out in the process, which is then made into a symbol of the moon … except we also have a separate moon deity named Khonsu … so who did the left eye truly belong to in the past? Is Horus a composite figure? Almost certainly. After all, Horus is as much a title as he is a god from the stories — all pharaohs called themselves “the Horus” and this gave them divine claim/legitimacy on the throne.

Modern occultists like Crowley and his Thelmites gave an occult interpretation of Horus, which essentially dug up a hidden Chthonic backstory for Horus. Horus was supposed to embody the vengeful spirit of an anti-Osiris or anti-Christ, who would arrive on the scene soon to usher in a more brutal, martial age devoid of hypocritical sentimentality. This version of Horus lives on in modern pop culture, as Horus Lupercal of the Warhammer 40K series, which is heavily inspired by the occult revival.

Western anime fans are also no doubt familiar with this ancient pagan concept.

In the Burmese cartoons that were so popular among the youth of my generation, one of the main characters (I believe his name was “Power Ranger”) has two Shinto deities dwelling his eyes. In his right eye, he has the sun god, Amaterasu, whose power allows him to shoot out a flamethrower at his enemies. In his left eye, Power Ranger has the moon god, Tsukoyomi, whose power allows him to cast illusions at his enemies.

Depicted: “Power Ranger”, one of those dang ol’ Pokemens or whatever they call ‘em gobbly-gook China critters using the power of Amaterasu.

And this concept of fire and sun being contained and emitted from our eyes is also found among the surviving fragments of the father of Western occultism, Empedocles.

With the right eye of Ra, we once again have a direct association between the sun and fire … and disease for some reason.

Generally, I like to use the ancient stories for my personal investigations and the essays that I then produce to share my journey/findings with my Stalkers. I like to steer away from later occult movements and their work, because I believe them to be “tainted” by Platonic political agendas, Judeo-Christian influence, and creative reinterpretation of ancient myths. That being said, it is not a hard and fast rule that I adhere to, and I also take the view that the medieval and renaissance worlds of the occultists is separated by only a few centuries from the pagan world, chronologically. That is why there is so much overlap between medieval/renaissance occultism and paganism. I will go more into this when I discuss medieval Vulcan cults in my follow-up essay on Vulcan. Suffice it to say, sometimes the records are too scant from the pagan world, and I have to dip into the occult to make up for the conceptual shortfalls.

Which brings us to relevant and modern interpretations of the plague sun concept in use today.

The “N-Word” Sun of the Neo-Nazi Movement

Take the Black Sun symbol that is so popular among Azov Neo-Nazis fighting for EU Values, Democracy Rights, and against the Fascist Multipolar Mongol Horde. I’m sure you’ve seen it and wondered what it was. Here:

I’ve known about a dozen people in my life with this exact tattoo on their bodies, come to think of it. Most of them didn’t support Azov (some did though), but NONE of them understood what it meant or even bothered to try and figure it out. It just looked edgy and cool and transgressive, which is why they got it inked into their flesh. Many times I committed the social faux pas of asking a tattoo enthusiast what his/her tattoos mean. Usually, they get offended when you ask — never bring up tattoos to the tattoo’d, they will either bring it up themselves or remain quiet on the topic, out of shame, probably.

Later, I discovered that in the Western alchemical tradition, we have the concept of the Black Sun, the Sol Niger i.e., the “negro sun” or the “n-word sun”, as I like to refer to it, because I have been raised to not use offensive terminology.