I used to do quick bullet point sit-reps before but then I dropped it because I thought that it was a waste of my time and talent. My ego aside, what is the point of simply sharing the news? Where is the “value” that I add by doing that? When you read this blog, you usually get bombarded with a bunch of important but relatively occulted information relevant to the topic at hand. Like, who the top oligarchs are involved in the story or the spook connections of the top actors at a bare minimum. Some of my readers, bafflingly, think that I provide too much irrelevant information. This is because they have instead been conditioned to simply hear talking heads give their “opinions” on the news. Basically, to have someone tell them “… and this is bad” or “… and this is good”.

I realized that I’m doing the equivalent of serving up caviar to swine who can only eat Mcslop and who refuse to try and refine their palette. They’re complaining at me because I’m actually too good and too informative at levels that no one has any right to expect for so little money. That seems to be the real problem here — me making every other analyst look like a lazy ignoramus by comparison.

But I refuse to sink down to the level that would make my blog popular with the masses. I will continue you to bombard you with HateFacts about Plato and Christianity and Putin as I report the news and there is nothing that you can do about al the value that I add to my posts. Some of you people who write me these long-winded critiques or “suggestions”, I think, are actually, legitimately mentally ill. I’d advise you to go see a shrink, but I don’t think it would help even a bit and I want to be a helpful person generally. Instead, I’d recommend taking steps to fix your thyroids and spending less time reading about politics. Stop reading this sit-rep now, put a bookmark in the angry letter that you are drafting me, and go get your hormonal levels checked instead.

Without further ado, here is the news.

Zelensky Extends Martial Law to Avoid Elections

Korybko writes:

The US might pressure him to assemble a government of national unity on pain of once again suspending military and intelligence aid if he refuses to dilute his power in lieu of holding elections. Ukraine extended martial law until 6 August following Zelensky’s request earlier this week, which will prevent elections from being held over the summer like The Economist claimed late last month was a scenario that he was considering in an attempt to give himself an edge over his rivals. This move therefore exposes his fear of losing re-election. It’s not just that he’s very unpopular, but he likely also fears that the US wants to replace him after his infamous fight in the White House. To that end, the Trump Administration might not turn a blind eye to whatever electoral fraud he could be planning to commit in order to hold onto power, instead refusing to recognize the outcome unless one of his rivals wins. As for who could realistically replace him, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service claimed last May that the US had reportedly entered into talks with Petro Poroshenko, Vitaly Klitschko, Andrey Yermak, Valery Zaluzhny, and Dmytro Razumkov.

So, despite the Trump team’s desire to get rid of Zelensky, they seem to have completely failed to bring him to heel. The plan, as far as I can tell, was this:

force Zelensky to do a ceasefire by threatening to end aid

get Zelensky to hold elections because of ceasefire

vote Zelensky out of power by rigging elections against him

install new puppet leader that will provide kickbacks to Trump’s ppl instead

But the plan appears to have stalled out on the first step.

Despite the media “blitzkrieg”, Trump’s team has proven to be incompetent and impotent. They’ve failed to get anything of significance done. From DOGE cuts, to federal budget overhauls, to executive orders — all of it has petered out and been shut down by the federal bureaucracy and the other branches of the government.

And we are only 3 some months into the presidency.

The failure to get Zelensky out of the presidency shows just how toothless the Trump team is. All they managed to do was bark at him for the cameras and drag him through the American media circus for two days. In the end though, Zelensky got all his weapons and just ignored Washington’s and Moscow’s energy deals and ceasefires. The UAF continues to push into Russia via Belgorod, keeps on bombing energy infrastructure, and keeps on ignoring Trump’s empty threats and rhetoric.

Besides, Zelensky knows that he just has to ride this little squall out just until Trump is forced to pay total attention to the war against Iran being planned for the end of this year instead.

Skynet AI Will Be Introduced to Run Legal Proceedings in Russia

In many ways, Russia far outpaces the Satanic US in implementing the Techno-Noahide agenda. This is because Putin’s cabal of spooks and crooks can just do anything they want; there are absolutely no safeguards against them implementing their will. Even though this violates the laws on the books.

But laws are not magical or conscious beings.

They are simply suggestions, at best, for people with power. The Law has never in the entire history of the world, ever been successfully used by people without power against people who do indeed have power. Pay attention: Law is ONLY ever used by the powerful as a cudgel against the powerless. Those of you who spend your time endlessly pontificating on or trying to draft new, ideal laws for your utopia state miss the underlying reality entirely. You are simply not living in reality but in autistic circular logic fallacy.

The ideal state of being is actually Law-lessness because Law is an artificial construct and all artificial constructs (like AI) only exist in the first place because powerful people have created them to further their own power. Without powerful people wanting to inflict their rules on others, there is no such thing as “Law”. You instead have more natural, and localized systems of conflict resolution that emerge organically as a function of humans is literally being behaviorally pre-programmed to survive and thrive with other (blood-related) humans. We did just fine before the Anglos came around and enforced their Leviathan-based concept of Natural Law™ onto the world.

I’m not advocating for anarchy here.

No, I support peace and quiet, neighbors getting along, well kept gardens and the clean dishes club.

But this is a function of just, like, normal human autonomous behavioral programming. Thus, communities are more than capable of policing themselves informally. Absent the reach of the community, individuals are also capable of policing themselves and/or handling conflicts on their own. You don’t need a state or a church or a court or the final form of an AI enforcing laws on you if you have the strength and the self-organization to govern yourself!

But Hobbes’ Leviathan takes away both prerequisites for self-governance and instead gives you something called Natural Law™ which is neither natural, nor a law, really because it is more like a suggestion that is applied selectively and haphazardly, at best. When we refer to Law we are referring to a brand, or a certain method of conflict mitigation in the same way that we say Google when we mean “search engine”.

This Natural Law™ brand of conflict resolution is a kind of formalized, top-down, autistic and monopolized tyranny enforcement system that is only ever applied selectively against powerless citizenry. It is the same concept as Socialized medicine in Communist countries — a power grab by a corrupt government to take over what should be a natural process. Like, in Europe, they fetishize and worship their socialized systems of medicine in the same way that Anglos worship their system of Law.

It is gross and feminine and fundamentally religious, this approach to reality.

I am here to smash these idols and banish the priests of these fake religions to the shadow world. That is my grand mission as a blogger! I am more than a blogger — more like a primordial spirit of an ancient wise Pharaoh who has reincarnated, really.

Which brings us to the recent AI news, for example:

The State Duma has proposed judging Russians using artificial intelligence. At the first stage, the technology may be allowed to draw up simple documents - court orders, but there are already prospects for using AI in cases that are of a mass nature: divorce proceedings, collection of housing and communal services payments and loan debts. (…) Constitution of the Russian Federation: Article 47 (Part 1) Establishes that no one can be deprived of the right to have their case considered by a judge to whose jurisdiction it is assigned by law. Replacing a judge with AI (even partially) may violate this principle, since justice should be administered by a person, not an algorithm. 3. Article 123 (Part 3) Enshrines the principles of adversarial proceedings and equality of the parties. 1. Civil Procedure Code (CPC RF): - Article 157 requires direct examination of evidence by the court. - Article 199 obliges the judge, not the IA, to motivate the decision. FKZ "On the Judicial System of the Russian Federation" (No. 1-FKZ) Article 5 emphasizes that justice is administered only by the court.

All you have to do is just program an AI to implement the laws of the Talmud and the Torah and voila, you have now set up the most moral, Biblical society on Earth. What is even better, the system is totally self-reinforcing because it simply runs on endless Boolean loops. I think that is the end agenda, by the way. They want to simply implement worldwide Noahidism i.e., total and eternal grinding peasant serfdom and enforce it with this Demiurgic silicon deity that embodies pure Mosaic logic and implements it ruthlessly on the global population, like it says will happen in the books of the so-called prophets in the Bible.

Remember: the end goal is a global regime of rule by “Judges”.

Keep that in mind as you read the constant stream of news about the accelerated AI tech rollout.

Dugin Endorses Black Bishop for Pope

The ethnic Jesuit pope is dead, no doubt assassinated by the risen spirit of Adolf Hitler channeled through the vessel of JD Vance. Simply look at the facts before you reject my thesis:

the two Easters fell on the same date for the first time ever

the date of the Pope’s death was Hitler’s birthday

the date of the Pope’s death was also the ancient date of the inception of neo-pagan/neo-nazi Rome

Putin bestowed top state honors on Rabbi Beryl Lazar on Easter Day in the spirit of Pascha

Francis is the spitting image of mercenary captain Prigozhin, who is battling the globalists in heaven right now

JD Vance married an Indian woman (pagan) and converted to Catholicism right on the eve of his visit to the Pope (to gain access to Vatican); the Pope then dropped dead after shaking his hand and morally condemning JD for his HateSpeech against migrants

finally, the next president of the Vatican will be an African, and therefore morally superior to evil Whites; this is what the globalist-Soros fears the most!

Take it away, Mr. Dugin!

Like, you think that my political analyses are schizophrenic? Have you seen the level of public discourse? I am an island of sanity and good cheer in comparison!

The Eternal Debate — Stupidity or Betrayal?

An op-ed in Russian media came out recently wondering whether the Islamification policy of the Kremlin was yet another proof for the case that the Kremlin is treacherous or just more proof of how frighteningly stupid they are. Here is an excerpt, but take the time to skim the full thing if you can:

The fact is that in Russia itself favorable conditions have been created specifically for the vulgar, radical manifestations of Islam. This is expressed in various facts and processes, starting with the well-known problems of niqabs and ending with the inequality of the attitude of the authorities towards their own population. Both in the media and in official statements, one can hear that representatives of the Islamic republics of Russia are more united and friendly with each other. And it is these peoples who are ready to defend themselves, unlike the supposedly Russians. However, reality looks completely different. The Russians organized very quickly and defended themselves against ethnic lawlessness. And there are many such examples in different parts of the country. But the subsequent nervous reaction of the authorities fell precisely on such Russian reactions, but other national discontent is more often left without reactions. As a result, an absurd situation arises in which the state-forming nation has an order of magnitude less rights to manifest social activity and protest than analogues from national republics.

The author of the piece is well-known to us here at Chronicles — Andrei Pinchuk.

I have tried to share Pinchuk’s writings with Putin-patriots, but they literally cannot process him and his writings. It’s sort of like when a child sees something too shocking, or a man says something too insightful to his woman — limited cognitive capacities get overloaded and the experience isn’t processed. Yes, normies get easily overloaded by this kind of info, and they either crash out or simply ignore the new info input.

Pinchuk and others like him within Russia write never-ending books and op-eds explaining just how badly the Kremlin is running the war, the economy, the borders, the social situation, etc. What they don’t do is explicitly say that the government is evil or malicious. They sort of leave it hanging in the air for the reader to figure out themselves. Most people, if they can process what they have to say, conclude that the Tsar is good, but a few bad apples mislead him, I’m sure.

Cope is nothing more than cowardice and poor character, in my opinion.

Putin Tightens Anti-Kremlin HateSpeech Laws

Here:

Head of State Vladimir Putin has signed a law toughening criminal penalties for discrediting the Russian army and calling for sanctions, as well as for assisting in the implementation of decisions of international organizations in which Moscow does not participate. The corresponding document was published on the official Internet portal of legal information. The maximum penalty for these crimes, if they were committed for mercenary motives or for hire, is imprisonment: for discrediting the army and assisting international organizations, up to seven years is threatened, for calls for sanctions - up to five years in prison with a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles. In all cases, confiscation of property is also provided. In addition, for calls for sanctions, Russians can be fined 1-3 million rubles, they also face forced labor for up to 5 years. Assistance in the execution of decisions of international organizations in which the Russian Federation does not participate, or foreign government agencies, provides for a similar fine or imprisonment for at least two years. Previously, criminal liability for fakes about the army was threatened only in the case of repeated discrediting of the Armed Forces.

The phrasing “discrediting the armed forces” is very misleading.

Calling Shoigu corrupt and a plunderer who has stolen hundreds of millions of roubles from the armed forces is a form of “discrediting”. That’s what Russians were getting charged for under these laws. Then, Shoigu was indeed retired for rampant corruption — oops! And now the law is being expanded, and the penalties stiffened. That means, in the future, if Russians point out that the UAF is advancing deeper into Russian territory, and the Russian MoD denies this and insists that they are holding a moral Christian ceasefire with the UAF, then the wannabe Paul Revere trying to warn about the UAF advance will go to the gulag. That is where it is heading, folks.

In fact, that is so obviously the point of these laws.

Look: they are going to pretend that the war is over even when it isn’t and punish Russians who dare to point this out for “discrediting the armed forces”. The way this is framed is as if these Russians or bloggers such as myself were spitting on the faces of the widows of dead soldiers or something.

Absolutely morally heinous behavior!

I can see the Z-headlines now:

Why is Rurik spitting in the faces of these dead soldiers’ widows? Why does Rurik rape and eat babies? Is it because he worships Soros? Why hasn’t someone put away this moral monster in a cage forever!?

…

My point for today is the same point that I make in pretty much all my articles.

Most things like Abrahamic Morality or Natural Law or Socialized Medecine are artificial — they are psyops used by the elite to enslave the peasantry by performing a kind of brand capture of what are actually primordial ideas that were originally accessible to everyone.

Who decides whether you have broken the law or have discredited the army or are going to heaven?

Gangs of crooks who have monopolized and branded concepts like soul or law or hate or afterlife or medicine or whatever. They can be in the Vatican or the Kremlin or the White House or wherever. But the fundamental, Primordial Truth is that we don’t need them. We don’t need their artificial systems. If we do away with their Medecine, we won’t die because normal medicine still exists. If we do away with their Morality, we won’t kill and rape our own babies either. If we get rid of Natural Law™, we will be able to handle conflicts ourselves too.

Once the Pope’s infernal church drops dead and the cathedrals are melted down into molten slag, we will always be able to simply go into the forest and find the primordial truth there, where it has always been.

…

I’m thinking of renaming my Populism section to Primordialism.

All of my ideas seem to fit quite neatly under this new ‘ism label.

