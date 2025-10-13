You’ve heard of Vladimir Putin, I’m sure.

Defender of Orthodox Russians.

Fighter against the United Globalisms of Satan.

Here is what Putin casually stated during his recent state visit to Islamic Tajikistan.

Many of our teachers are working here, and we will certainly help improve conditions for the branches of Russian universities that have opened here, and will also support the ambitions of young people from Tajikistan to study at Russian universities. One of the largest, if not the largest, quotas in the CIS has been approved for Tajikistan. It is widely known, yet I would like to repeat that special attention is given in Tajikistan to the study of the Russian language and Russian culture. This includes theatres, but the most important thing is that the status of the Russian language has been enshrined in law. This is extremely important; it is the basis for the further development of our interstate ties. As for migration, we are aware of the demographic situation in the Central Asian republics, of course. Several years ago, slightly more than five million people lived here [in Tajikistan]. The current figure is above 10 million. The population growth is rapid here, while Russia needs an additional workforce.

Previously, Putin’s government promised to throw open the borders to India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Kenya.

And see here:

And here:

Ukraine and Belarus have already pledged to take in huge amounts of migrants as well.

But we dare not call it what it is: Global White Replacement.

Nor do we notice it when Putin and Lukashenko and Zelensky are doing it.

Nor do we dare to point out who is behind it.

…

Speaking of them, there’s some news from Israel, where Hamas has been formally handed the terms of their surrender by Trump and Bibi. Here:

President Donald J. Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict: 1. Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors. 2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough. 3. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal. 4. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. 5. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans. 6. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries. 7. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the January 19, 2025, agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads. 8. Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party. Opening the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under the January 19, 2025 agreement. 9. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment. 10. A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza. 11. A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries. 12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza. 13. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. There will be a process of demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning, and supported by an internationally funded buy back and reintegration program all verified by the independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully committed to building a prosperous economy and to peaceful coexistence with their neighbors. 14. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations and that New Gaza poses no threat to its neighbors or its people. 15. The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. The ISF will train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be the long-term internal security solution. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, along with newly trained Palestinian police forces. It is critical to prevent munitions from entering Gaza and to facilitate the rapid and secure flow of goods to rebuild and revitalize Gaza. A deconfliction mechanism will be agreed upon by the parties. 16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed upon between the IDF, ISF, the guarantors, and the Unites States, with the objective of a secure Gaza that no longer poses a threat to Israel, Egypt, or its citizens. Practically, the IDF will progressively hand over the Gaza territory it occupies to the ISF according to an agreement they will make with the transitional authority until they are withdrawn completely from Gaza, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat. 17. In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF. 18. An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace. 19. While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform program is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people. 20. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.

The important point is point 13, which makes the Hamas organization illegal and turns Gaza into some sort of microstate ruled by Globalists from America, the UK and Israel.

Hamas, of course, was always a creation of Israel’s Mossad itself and served as a useful boogeyman to justify Bible-style wholesale extermination of the Palestinians. Moronic “Resistance” types were loudly declaring their support for Hamas to stick it to Israel, not understanding that Hamas’ original purpose was to undermine Palestinian nationalism and Arab nationalism more broadly. MI5, the CIA and Mossad have routinely funded and encouraged Abrahamic fundamentalist forces against local nationalist forces as a point of policy. Hamas’ leadership were in Israel’s pocket and taking direct orders from Bibi. We also now know that the Oct. 7th attack was allowed to occur, without a shadow of a doubt, to justify the invasion and cleansing campaign that followed.

Hamas also didn’t put up a fight — they were completely steamrolled. From Grok:

Based on official Israeli sources and independent analyses, the total number of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza (excluding those killed on October 7 or in other theaters like Lebanon or the West Bank) stands at approximately 466 as of early October 2025. This figure specifically covers deaths during the ground offensive and border operations in Gaza since the invasion began on October 27, 2023.

This is less than one soldier slain a day.

And that means this wasn’t a war, it was simply a massacre.

But the 5D Resistance shills insisted that it was a real war being fought by the intrepid, heroic Hamas, who had apparently created an elaborate tunnel labyrinth trap that was totally impenetrable and would simply stall the IDF advance. None of this occurred. But the narrative played right into Israeli hands, of course. Because if it is a real war and not a totally one-sided cull, then certain measures are justified in a war because you are fighting a well-entrenched, well-armed and well-motivated opponent. Again: none of this was true in the slightest. In contrast, I refused to call this a true war, but a totally one-sided turkey shoot and for that I was accused of blackpilling and supporting Israel.

Maddening.

Anyway, the 5D shills have quietly moved on to hyping up Iran again. Now they’re saying that Tehran has received super-secret Russian missile defenses and such.

This is simply untrue.

They were saying the same thing about Moscow secretly defending Hamas and Hezbollah and Assad. Well, how did that work out for Hamas, Hezbollah and Assad?

No, Moscow has always been on the side of Tel-Aviv.

But they want to claim the PR benefits of being on the side of the “Resistance” because of how insanely unpopular Israel is with most people (except with Anglos and Protestants). To Moscow’s credit, they realized that all they have to do is hire shills to tell their audiences that Moscow is doing all this super secret 5D stuff instead of actually having to do anything. That way, they claim all the PR benefits while also getting everyone to ignore that most of the Kremlin either has or is eligible for an Israeli passport.

…

Hopefully the Kremlin doesn’t actually resettle Palestinians in Russia like they offered to previously. That’s literally the only thing that I hope for out of all of this, and I’m sure that I will be bitterly disappointed. Palestinian refugees from Kenya, Bangladesh and Somalia will no doubt appear in their millions in Russia soon. And we will be told that it is our Christian Socialist SMO Antifa Values to take them in by the authorities, no doubt.

I think they should resettle Hamas in the American Bible Belt, personally.

Abrahamic brothers from the Holy Land and all that lol.

…

Personally, I just want these people who hyped up Hamas and Hezbollah and Assad and Putin and Tehran to ADMIT that they were wrong. And many of them wrote such nasty things about me! This is just a personal vendetta now for me at this point, and I admit that. I want people to know how stupid and vicious and treacherous the “Resistance” media cabal is. They have abdicated their right to comment on future geopolitical events as far as I am concerned. For all their credentialed expertise and insider sources, they were completely proven wrong about everything.

E-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g.

And when Iran gets flattened in the comings months, we will see no evidence of these Russian wunderweapons. But, guess what? Russia will still be blamed for supplying Tehran with these phantom weapons, thanks in no small part to the reporting of these literal CIA/Deep State agents like Ritter, Johnson, Macgregor, Martyanov and the rest. So, again, we will be stuck with the worst of both worlds. Russia will have actually done nothing to prevent the destruction and regime change in Iran, but will be blamed for having done something nefarious. Get all the blame, claim none of the reward, essentially.

Which, why would you think that this is a pro-Russian position to take?

In what possible way?

Wouldn’t it be better to do the complete opposite? Like, completely deny funding a proxy and then actually fund that proxy on the sly so that your enemy’s planes start unexpectedly falling from the sky in droves. NATO policy has been to deny and also to actually clandestinely support various proxies. But Moscow’s is apparently the complete opposite.

This is where the “5D” pejorative label comes in.

Because this is so obviously the absolute worst policy to choose. The only way that you could get away with justifying it is to pretend that there’s some transdimensional time-traveling, angel-intervention, Jesus shit going on. None of which could possibly make logical sense, which is why we are asked to simply close our eyes and get on our knees to pray and show faith instead. Once you start thinking like this though, every single defeat becomes a theological victory that can be affirmed through reality denial and application of yet more blind faith.

The consequence is that true victory becomes impossible.

This is why the intelligence agencies promote Christianity and Islam so much, by the way. Blind belief destroys any chance of organizing resistance to our Older Brothers in the Faith. But most people are content in winning fake, theological and moral victories instead of winning or even resisting for real, clearly. True resistance only begins when you put down the Bible and start actually learning about the true nature of the world.

…

I think I’ll just go back to writing about folk fairytales.

Would you like to hear about Ivan Durak next?

Let me know below.