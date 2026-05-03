There was a bizarre little story reported in the Russian news last week. Turns out that the FSB finally succeeded in naming their academy in honor of Felix Dzerzhinsky. This is part of an ongoing effort on their part to rehabilitate Dzerzhinsky and make him into a national hero by putting up statues to him everywhere and using his name on various institutions. It appears to be a top priority of the FSB, despite intense public disapproval.

Here:

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia’s ​Federal Security Service’s spy academy to carry the name of “Iron Felix” Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the ‌Soviet secret police and architect of the Red Terror which followed the 1917 revolution. Dzerzhinsky, a Polish noble-turned-revolutionary who helped lay the foundations of the repressive system over which Josef Stalin was to preside, is reviled by dissidents but is a hero to the spies who rule ​in Putin’s Russia. After the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, a cheering crowd toppled a statue of him ​in the Polish capital Warsaw. As the Soviet Union itself crumbled in 1991, a monument ⁠to Dzerzhinsky outside the KGB headquarters on Lubyanka Square in Moscow was felled by jubilant demonstrators. But “Iron Felix” is back ​at the FSB spy school less than two years after making a comeback to the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). In a decree published ​by the Kremlin this week, Putin ordered the FSB’s Academy, which used to be known as the KGB’s Higher School, to be known henceforth as the “F.E. Dzerzhinsky Academy of the Federal Security Service”. Putin, himself a former KGB lieutenant colonel, said the decision had been taken because ​of Dzerzhinsky’s “outstanding contribution to ensuring state security”, according to the decree. The KGB’s Higher School was formally known as the “F.E. ​Dzerzhinsky Higher School of the KGB” from 1962-1993, according to Russian media. Putin was a student there in 1979 and the early ‌1980s, according ⁠to an official biography. The FSB academy in southern Moscow has faculties including foreign languages, information security, counterintelligence, operational support, applied mathematics, and special equipment. LENIN’S LOYAL LIEUTENANT For some Russians, the return of Dzerzhinsky is an indicator of the repression they say prevails in wartime Russia - and the extent to which the country has abandoned its post-Soviet pivot towards the West. As one ​of Vladimir Lenin’s most loyal ​lieutenants, Dzerzhinsky helped establish the ⁠revolutionary government using ruthless Leninist tactics: the brutal persecution of opponents - or anyone even suspected of being an opponent. As Lenin’s, and later Stalin’s, secret police chief from 1917 until ​his death in 1926, Dzerzhinsky led the campaign of intimidation, arrests, violence and executions which ​became known as ⁠the “Red Terror”. He founded the All-Russian Extraordinary Commission, known as the Cheka, which instituted a wave of summary executions during the Civil War. Such is his enduring influence that even in modern Russia, some spies still call themselves Chekists, after the name of ⁠his spy ​apparatus, and refer to Dzerzhinsky as “Chekist no. 1”. Some hope Dzerzhinsky will one ​day return to the FSB’s Lubyanka Square headquarters. “After the return of Dzerzhinsky to the FSB Academy, many really await the return of Felix Edmundovich (Dzerzhinsky’s) statue to its ​rightful place on Lubyanka,” said Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defence magazine.

Now, I don’t want to bore veteran readers reciting the background story of the Stalin - Trotsky split. I’ve covered it in many essays, but you might read this one if you want to get a basic overview of how Stalin helped found Israel and then realized that Jews were defecting from Communism to Zionism en masse and that if this was not stopped, it would spell the end of the Soviet project. Here:

There is more to the story than meets the eye though.

Iron Felix is usually just lumped in with the man of steel himself, Joseph Stalin, and Stalin is lumped in with the rest of the Reds for his part as well. The first layer of nuance is in understanding the Soviet - Trotsky split. George Orwell’s (real name Eric Arthur Blair) Big Brother is Stalin and Goldstein is Trotsky. Similarly, Napoleon the pig is Stalin and Snowball is Trotsky. Basically, you’ve heard about the story of their split for most of your life albeit in occulted fictional guise. And most of my readers already know this because I’ve only mentioned it about 6 million times at this point.

Moving forward, now we can apply the same critical lens to the relationship between Felix and Stalin.

What made Felix stand out was the innovative zeal that he brought to his job as the creator of the Soviet secret police, the Chekha. For example, the ostentatious and emotionally charged kangaroo trials that we associate with Bolshevik justice were his idea. Others in the party thought they were rather a tad too gauche and damaged the Soviet government’s reputation abroad. Hard to say who was right — time has shown that the people love a good drama trial, and it is clear that Felix understood this, essentially pioneering law-drama shows like Law & Order or the various heavily publicized celebrity trials since OJ onwards.

Now, skipping ahead to Stalin seizing power and thwarting the Trotskyists, albeit temporarily, and Dzerzhinsky is being denounced as a Trotskyist agent and a traitor to the USSR. In a speech to the Military Council on June 2nd 1937, Stalin claimed that Dzerzhinsky had been “an active Trotskyist who tried to use the GPU in defense of Trotsky.”

Whether this is true or not is a separate issue.

What is important to understand is that Stalin denounced him as a Trotskyist.

"Dzerzhinsky voted for Trotsky, not just voted, but openly supported Trotsky under Lenin against Lenin. Do you know this? He was not a man who could remain passive in anything. He was a very active Trotskyist, and the GPU wanted to raise everything to Trotsky’s defense. He didn't succeed.".

I.V. Stalin

Speech at an extended meeting of the Military Council under the People's Commissar of Defense on June 2, 1937.

And so, the current FSB elite, in trying to put up a statue to Dzherzhinsky and name their institutions after him, are doing so knowingly and for a symbolic reason. The first reason: a rejection of Stalinism, what some would call “Communist Nationalism”, and the second reason being an endorsement of the tactics and vision of Dzerzhinsky and Trotskyism. This is deeply disturbing, as anyone who has read my series on “Permanent Revolution” and the Trotskyite obsession with facilitating periodic blood-lettings should grasp immediately.

More to rehabilitate Dzerzhinsky were also undertaken in earnest under Andropov, a neo-Trotskyite how wanted a second “revolution” in Russia, which he achieved after his death via his protégée Gorbachev and the KGB.

The “Christ of the Revolution”

Now, Dzherzhinsky was not of the Tribe, although he was a lifelong philosemite on account of his Christian upbringing and married into a wealthy Jewish family. In his youth, he was very theologically devout and then made the easy transition from Christianity to Communism like so many others eventually did, for obvious and logical reasons.

Again: if you are reading my Platonic Civil War series, you’d be aware of just how many earnest Communist revolutionaries were raised as zealous Christians. Their argument for conversion to Communism was simple: everything that Jesus preaches in the New Testament and Paul to boot, and the Acts of the Apostles and early Church social teaching are just Socialism/Communism without factories. Good Christians are called on to eschew their ethnic ties, their family ties, their property, and to “own nothing and be happy … eventualy, in heaven”. All that the Communists did was say that they ought to realize Christ’s vision in the here and now and not wait for the lies of the priests to manifest in Heaven, which is explicitly a Communist paradise in Christian theology.

Don’t take my word for it, listen to Dzherzhinsky’s own letters on the matter:

When he finally did abandon religion Felix was very specific about his reasons for doing so. Like Ivan Karamazov he suspected that the truly evil thing about the Church was that its grand inquisitors did not believe in God, and that they concealed the truth to preserve their power. ‘I detest priests,’ he told his sister in 1902 (after she had expressed the hope that the prodigal son would return to the bosom of Catholicism), ‘I hate them. They have cloaked the whole world in their black soutanes in which is concentrated all evil – crime, filth and prostitution; they spread darkness and preach submission.’ It is tempting to infer from this that he was what George Orwell called, ‘the sort of atheist who does not so much disbelieve in God as personally dislike Him.’ But it was deeper and more ‘scientific’ than that. He was angry at God, it seems, for not existing. ‘People have sought consolation and refuge from misfortune in thinking about a life in the hereafter, about justice beyond the grave,’ he wrote, ‘but for everyday purposes this is a sterile thought, because it cannot advance life and merely sanctifies and perpetuates misery, covering the earth in a mantle of mourning.’ As a youth Dzerzhinsky’s eldest brother, Stanislaw, mocked his piety, asking what he would do if he ever stopped believing in God. Felix replied that he would blow his brains out. His later appetite for destruction – of himself and all that was corrupt in the world – suggests that he saw the revolution as a means of carrying out this bitter oath by other means. And he still staked everything on his beliefs: “Life would not be worth living,’ he wrote from his jail cell, ‘were it not for the light shown to humanity by the star of socialism, the star of the future.’

While he was in prison, Felix abandoned his Christian faith, and adopted Communism as his faith instead. But he kept all the trappings of Christianity — self-mortification, self-denial, moral puritanism, blood-lust against heretics, apostates, non-believers.

That is why he was dubbed a “secular Saint” of the revolution, because of his relentless work schedule, and complete embrace of personal asceticism, in marked contrast to Stalin, who enjoyed the finer things in life like imported tobacco and cowboy films and personal swimming pools. Also: I can’t help but notice that both Jesus and Felix both had single mothers, and were raised and doted on by women, with no positive masculine influences in their lives.

Coincidence? I think.

Dzherzhinsky actually adopted a very similar view on life as Dostoevsky, with both concluding that there was a purifying, sanctifying, and teleologically messianic significance to suffering. In other words, suffering was good for the person that it was being inflicted upon, because it brought moral clarity and fulfilled some sort of blood-thirst that God demands to be sated. The God of the Bible is some sort of blood demon that revels in human suffering and inflicts misery upon the world for a laugh. Most importantly, he demands the blood of his own son, Jesus, to avenge some bizarre vendetta that he has against mankind. And the idea that a person can be redeemed or made holy through torture is a core Christian concept, which is why they use a symbol of horrific and depraved Looney Tunes tier torture to represent their god and faith.

It is this logic that motivated the creation of the massive prison camp system throughout Russia that the Bolsheviks later inherited and expanded. In these camps, one was made to suffer and read the Bible and the Bible only. Prisons were invented by Christians based on monasteries.

Just think: both are systems built on cells and rape gangs and mandatory asceticism forced on their victims.

It is this “theology of suffering” that both Dzerzhinsky and Dostoevsky then applied to the entire Russian empire. Both believed that it was a uniquely evil and oppressive empire set up on the basis of inflicting as much mass suffering as possible, and both thought that suffering, when applied to an entire nation, had redemptive, transformative, “evolutionary” effects. That a people could be forced to mature out of a state of pagan childlike joy and blissful innocence and inherent cruelty into a nation with an old soul, one moved by compassion and the moral ethics of feeding pigeons in the park to pass the time.

I’m really not exaggerating here:

And both came to these conclusions as prisoners of the mass incarceration system set up in Russia by the Orthodox Church and the Prussian occupation government of the Romanovs.