You guys crack me up. No, really!

I get readers complaining that I write too much, that the email sent out is too long, that they have to click a link to finish reading the article on my blog, etc. The contention appears to be that I spoil my readers rotten with my fantastic content, essentially. And when I’m slaving away day in and day out, I get no new subs at and I’m lucky if I don’t lose someone. But when I go AWOL for a few days, I get a dozen subs flowing in at once as if to say:

OK, OK, we admit that your content is worth reading, sorry for being stingy, please come back!

Message received loud and clear — writing less = more money and support!

I will write once a week now, so as to not overburden my readers with new information! The people have spoken! Thank you!

I kid. I kid.

I’ve just been busy IRL the last couple of days going on fetch-quests for a guest.

We will get back on schedule shortly.

But we didn’t miss all that much in the interim, really.

The big story has to be the drama surrounding Ramzan Kadyrov and the spotlight that has been shown on the way the Kremlin does business with Chechnya again.

**

If you don’t know who he is, Kadyrov is a well-known Z-patriot and a committed Antifa activist as well as the top dungeon boss of Chechnya. Kadyrov is often used as a boogeyman and a caricature in Western media to rile up anti-Russian sentiment and, believe me, he riles up a lot of Russians at home as well. Kadyrov used to focus on coming up with creative ways to get into the media with his stunts and to flaunt his immunity within Russia with regularity. It was like a running sitcom that no one liked.

Kadyrov Embarrasses Russia - Episode 406, Season 6.

However, on account of his rapidly failing health, he has been forced to take a break from his state-sponsored discreditation efforts. But more on that later.

Let me just start by stating up front that everything written past this point is nothing but SBU disinfo. None of what I mention is true and it is all malicious, unfounded rumors by NATO-Nazis to ruin the Kremlin’s multipolar, multicultural, multiple-personality wonderland. Most importantly: please remember that Kadyrov is beloved by the Russian people, as are his beautiful Chechens. In fact, Russians and Chechens are both Abrahamic brother peoples committed to Antifa ideals and building Liberal Democratic institutions in the Russian Federation and the BRICS nations!

…

On a more serious note, Chechnya and the Chechens are an extremely convoluted topic and a truly Byzantine element of the RF. If someone understands the Chechnya thing, they basically understand the entirety of the Russian government through extrapolation. This is not to say that Chechnya is the key to Russia — no, it is just another stressor on the system to which the system has to react to, thereby showing us peasants how it is all actually run, really.

Today, we are going to be starting at the beginning of Kadyrov’s latest moment in the spotlight by diving into the controversy surrounding the burning of a Koran by a Russian man and his subsequent life imprisonment sentence and state-sanctioned torture by Kadyrov and his son, personally. This may get a little bit confusing, so allow me to just spell out the story for you up front before I get into all of the details:

A 19-year-old teen born in Ukraine, but who lives in Russia burns the Koran He is sentenced to prison for it State media makes an example out of him (NAZI!) He is then transferred to Chechnya on Putin’s orders despite protests by lawyers that he will be tortured there He is then tortured personally by Kadyrov and his son who upload the video to the internet This is applauded and promoted within Chechnya media/government Prisoner is condemned as an SBU provocateur by FSB Russians express outrage over the treatment of the SBU agent online A 14-year-old Russian boy (SBU Agent) is raided by the FSB for expressing outrage at this beating (NAZI!) and imprisoned Putin meets with Kadyrov to show his support for torture of Islamophobes ??? Will Russians (SBU agents) be sent to Chechnya to be tortured for expressing outrage at Russians (SBU agents) being tortured by Chechens??? We will see!

The first and most important point to understand about the Chechen situation is this — Russians are not allowed to critique Chechens in Russia.