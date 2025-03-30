Over the last week I saw a sharp spike in subscribers — about 500 new UNPAID subs joined up. I actually still don’t know who linked me and why, but thank you to that person. I only checked the sub count recently, which is unfortunate, because if I had known I had many new readers I would have put a better first foot forward than my recent rants about demon clowns and Yahweh’s angels appearing to me in puddles of urine.

That’s the sort of thing I subject my regulars to, usually, because I know that they can take it. It is a form of “Jester’s Privilege” that I try to invoke.

For the new people though, I could see how the last slew of posts might have come off as deranged and demented and I thought that I’d make up for it now with a serious post explaining the blog and its premises. There’s also a far more in-depth primer pinned to the front page that you could peruse as well where I explain key theses regarding the war itself.

With today’s post, we are going to keep things very professional and corporate so that there are less confusions or misinterpretations going forward. It won’t be as fun as some of my usual posts, but then some of my readers are humorless, clearly, or simply can’t parse through humor all that well, sadly. This post is for you and also for the people who really are just completely new to this information and totally in the dark about what has been going on over in Eastern Europe since the fall of the USSR. That’s what we talk about here at the Chronicles.

Nothing that I write here is all that complicated, by the way.

But it is hard to accept what I’m writing on an emotional level because of how directly it flies in the face of the state propaganda that most people have been consuming for many years now.

Who runs this blog? Is “Rurik Skywalker” even your real name?

No, Rurik Skywalker is a joke name that I came up with when I was forced to change my old nickname of “Rolo Slavskiy” out. What happened was that I’d been doing a Russian language podcast for several years under the Rolo name before the war started and before I started this English-language blog.

But, following a slew of arrests of Kremlin critics and war pessimists in Russia, I was asked to change my name by my podcast partner. My blog was in English, but it had started dooming about Russia’s prospects in the war about 6 months in. The logic behind the name change was that this Rurik Skywalker character would be kept separate from the Rolo Slavskiy character so that my podcast partner wouldn’t get into trouble for what Rurik was writing in English about the war going badly for Moscow.

Rurik is an ancient/mythological Kiev-Russian king. The sky-walkers were hyperborean shamans like Pythagoras that could walk on the wind according to legend. Also: Anakin sounds a lot like Amakin, the sons of the Titans (nephilim) that the Hebrews feared in the Bible. Their example inspires me. So there’s the explanation for the portmanteau nickname I threw together.

Addendum: my sonofabitch podcast parter ended up kicking Rolo (me) out of the project and stealing some of my seed money to boot when he was offered some sort of a Kremlin media contract to shill for Z instead. Nowadays, I stick to “Rurik” out of inertia and because it makes people chuckle because of how ridiculous it sounds.

Why do you hate Russia?

I don’t hate Russia, I’ve simply come to distrust the government of Putin.

Similarly, many Americans hated the presidency of Joe Brandon, but they were never accused of hating America like I am for being critical of Putin. It is very possible to disagree with the ruling elite of a country but to still love the people of a country, their history, and their culture.

Actually, I prefer the company of the average Russian person over pretty much all other ethnic groups.

Why do you support Zelensky?

I don’t support the government in Kiev — I just think that the UAF is performing better in the war than Russia is. Conceptually, what I just said is difficult for many people to understand. But, imagine for a moment that you are a fan of a sports team. You cheer them on, buy their jerseys and attend the games. Now, is it possible for you to support your team but to also gripe about the season’s weak roster of players? Or to throw shade at the coach for doing a bad job preparing the team, but to cheer the players on anyway? To be mad at the team owners for not managing the organization effectively or not hearing the concerns of the fans? Sportsball enthusiasts are generally not very intelligent people and yet they seem to be capable of understanding the concept of differentiating leadership from rank and file.

You should be able to as well, if you only just allow yourself to try.

Me pointing out that Russia hasn’t been doing as well on the battlefield as ZAnon has claimed doesn’t mean that I support NATO’s side in the conflict. Similarly, a related concept is being against Trump taking America to war against Iran on Israel’s behalf. This position doesn’t mean that you hate Americans. The job of the propagandists working for the ruling regime trying to get you to support something that is against your own interests is to convince you otherwise though.

The simplest way to characterize my views is “pro-Russian” and “pan-Slavist”.

You keep saying “ZAnon” — what does that mean?

I refer to the team of Western propagandists who tailor the Kremlin’s PR message to Western audiences as the collective ZAnon. It is a portmanteau of “Z” — the symbol that has come to be associated with Russia’s side in the war and Anon — a reference to the QAnon poster’s famous info drops on 4chan and 8chan.

QAnon (or just Q) popped up about two years into the first Trump presidency and claimed to be a high level Deep State insider who was ready to reveal sensitive information to his readers in cryptic, Nostradamus-like posts that relied on wordplay, symbolism and gematria as much as any actual analysis of American politics. He quickly became extremely popular among old people all around the world, but in America in particular, and especially among Christians because of his posting style, which catered to their tastes, worldview and sensibilities.

It is my firm belief that Q was an intelligence psychological operation carried out on the masses by playing on their underlying religious biases. It was based on an older Bolshevik psyop called Operation Trust done a century ago in Russia.

The goals of the Q media campaign were as follows:

to placate Trump’s supporters, many of whom were getting frustrated by what they perceived to be Trump’s lack of success or backsliding on his promises.

to encourage passivity among his base — Q routinely told his supporters to “wait for the storm” or “stand back and stand by” or to “trust the plan”.

to portray many Deep State Zionists, agents of the secret police and corrupt regime toadies as “secret patriots” or “white hats” who were working undercover to arrest the “globalists” or “satanists” or “black hats” in Washington.

to confuse and divide the unorganized but large masses of patriotically-inclined people against one another — two camps formed: MAGA Q-cultists who uncritically supported everything Trump did or didn’t do, and the chunk of Trump supporters who were becoming disillusioned with his regime.

Long story short, I believe that the same influence operation has been carried out, but for Putin instead. Many of the aforementioned disillusioned Trump supporters turned to Putin as their new messiah in recent years. And many diehard Trump supporters simply extended their cult-like devotion to Putin as well when they were directed to do so.

Seeing as I critique Putin’s many shortcomings, blunders and treacheries, the most hardcore and vocal detractors from the blog and its message are these ZAnon types. The rank and file Z-elots all follow about a dozen or so big-name social media personalities that sell them increasingly more ludicrous tales about Putin’s “4D Chess” maneuvers and his non-existent geopolitical victories. Chances are, you read or listened to them for the last three years before coming here because doubts started to surface in your subconscious. Maybe you still do and are suffering from extreme cognitive dissonance because of the conflicting message that I am presenting here.

I am referring, of course to:

Ritter

Macgregor

Johnson

Saker (retired now)

Simplicius (formerly Nighthawk)

Big Serge

Martyanov

Mercouris

Hinkle

Sachs

people that go on Judge Napolitano’s show “Judging Freedom”, basically

and the hundred or so bloggers and vloggers that simply copy the analyses of the big names listed above and try to pass them off as their own

I’ve been labeled many slurs by both thought leaders and members in the ZAnon movement. Here are the most common accusations hurled my way:

Nazi

CIA

Antifa

Soros

Satanist

Azov

All for having the temerity to doubt the Putin and the Plan™ to save the world from Globalism. Or for doubting Russia’s battlefield successes. Or for critiquing the Kremlin’s domestic policies. I also refuse to peddle Christian End Times mumbo-jumbo fear porn at my audience. ZAnon uses the script from Revelation to justify Putin’s perfidy and to pass it off as prophecy instead.

It has been a very successful operation.

I am literally the only blog out there in English pushing back against ZAnon.

Why do you worship Soros (Satan)?

Yes, I get routinely smeared as a Satanist by a veritable horde of irate commentators who like to complain about my blog on the Z-forums and comments sections and blogs. This is mostly because of the following chain of logic that they apply to my analyses that I will approximate now:

Soros is evil because he works for the Nazis ==> Soros wants to overthrow Putin ==> Putin is fighting to defeat Soros-Nazism ==> Rurik Skywalker critiques Putin ==> that means Rurik is working for Soros ==> Rurik must be a Nazi ==> Rurik supports Soros because he worships Satan.

It doesn’t help that I do in fact spend a lot of time criticizing Abrahamism.

Yes, I am an apostate of a kind from Russian Orthodoxy, which I used to believe in. At this moment though, ordinary people are turning back to Abrahamism as a kind of zeitgeist reaction to the stress and fear being engendered by the radical and manifest social engineering changes being forced down society’s throat by ruthless elites. And many Culture Warrior™ figures on the internet are playing into this because they see an opportunity to profit from the fear and the anxiety.

I used to think that Christianity was the answer to our problems on both and individual and social level, but about 5 years ago that began to change. Instead, I began to realize that Christianity was probably the very first mass social engineering program that had been instituted on our people by the ancient ethnic Bolsheviks of the Roman Empire. I began peeling away the layers to my own belief and I will often talk about how/why I went about this difficult process of detransitioning myself from Spiritual Abrahamism.

Do I worship some god or demon or entity named Soros/Satan? No.

Do I worship the Judeo-Christian g_d of the Bible? No.

Do I worship any god or gods? No.

Am I an atheist? No.

…

Just read the section of the blog dedicated to metaphysics if you really are all that interested in what I believe. Chances are, you’re not though. I wouldn’t be all that interested in what you believe either, if I’m being frank here. But most people use heuristics to decide who they are going to read/believe and religious in-group loyalty is an important factor in this decision making process. I’d prefer it if new readers just evaluated my analyses on their own merits; for their predictive power, cogency, and for all the hidden Soviet/Russian lore that I bring to the table that is unknown to the English-speaking internet.

Instead, I cannot tell you how many times I’ve gotten a message to the effect of:

Hi Rurik, some of the stuff you are writing makes sense, but you are not part of my Christian denomination and that proves to me that your judgement is warped because if you were truly intelligent and capable of perceiving truth, you’d have adopted my cult beliefs already.

I don’t keep track of numbers, but I’ve been approached by many TradCaths, Orthobros, schismatic Orthodox, Christian Identity (White Hebrewism), Jahova’s Witnesses, Positive Christians (Nazis) and other such religious riff-raff.

My position is the following: if you want me to join your cult, I want to see the cash up front. Bribe me for my belief, if it really matters so much to you.

Most cults however, try to flip that script though and use moralizing strategies of manipulation to extract value out of their marks through guilt, social pressure and psychological manipulation.

Is Rurik a Racism-ist-tarian?

When I’m not getting smeared as a Communist apologist or Dugin agent, I’m also getting smeared as a Nazi-ist or KKK-ayan. Usually, I lean into these accusations and play them up for comedic effect — a kind of agree and amplify strategy.

People who throw these smears around aren’t engaging in good faith and should not be taken seriously. If they’re already at the stage where they’re throwing around such damning accusations, there’s nothing that you can do to get them to reconsider their opinions on you. They’re enemies and should be treated as such — with contempt and mockery at a bare minimum.

But, among friends, I don’t mind sharing what I actually believe and not just playing the fool to get a rise out of irate fanatics.

Basically: I’m against all ideologies. I think that they’re all a form of subversion and should be outlawed. Any system that requires belief in key tenets that run contrary to reality is an attempt to reshape reality. Such a project requires priests who will enforce this new religion and the bones of those who won’t go along with the changes form the massacred foundation of this new faith. I hate religion and I hate priests, regardless of the color of the robes that they don for the occasion.

Today’s top priests wear white robes and claim to worship the god of SCIENCE! which requires that you inject yourself and your loved ones with poison regularly to prove your loyalty to the cult. Yesterday’s priests extolled the virtues of the proletariat and increasing widget production to achieve a kind of utopia on earth. Before that, it was camps of neo-Hebrew fanatics drowning the European subcontinent in blood over theological disputes.

End it all, I say.

In place of Ideology, I focus on Identity.

You can read more about that in populism section of the blog. I’ll have lots more to say in the coming days and weeks on this topic as well.

As for racism, well, the accusation of being a racist is simply a kind of magical spell or incantation hurled at European people to hurt them either psychologically or financially or socially or even physically, increasingly. It is also a slur word used by people who want to do you and your people harm because of an ethic grudge that they harbor and it is only ever used with any effect on people of European heritage. Those who throw this term around should be treated in the same way as saboteurs who yell fire in a crowded theater, or women who accuse husbands of raping them or scammers who defraud old people of their savings. Come to think of it, we don’t do anything about these pathological behaviors anymore, do we?

I wonder why that is …

Who is the COMMANDER?

COMMANDER Rurik is a character that lampoons several prominent right-wing Christian personalities that you find on the radio or the internet. Mostly, I’m channeling Alex Jones when I write the character if I’m being honest. But I also really like the preaching style of that Steven L. Anderson, pastor of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona. I mean, I think that the man is crazy, but I do appreciate the way he works himself up into a self-righteous frenzy. There’s also that crazy mega-pastor who rolls his eyes around in his head and speaks in tongues when out stumping for the Trump campaign among Christian boomers. I forget his name, but I used to have a collection of gifs of his facial expressions that I’d spam at friends and enemies alike.

Also, the COMMANDER is at least partially inspired by the posting style of schizophrenics on 4chan and political ideologues who took themselves far too seriously on the internet. They’d refer to themselves by these made-up self-picked titles denoting phantom ranks and honors. I always thought that that level of delusion was amusing and I try to channel some of that self-righteous aggrandizement into the ranting style of the COMMANDER.

The final source of inspiration for the COMMANDER are the emails that I get from people who are upset at what I write. Just so you know, 100% of the criticism comes from these right-wing lunatic types, not the Left or Liberals, who don’t even bother reading or engaging with the material because it isn’t approved by their hivemind and therefore not even on their radar. Yes, I am exclusively read and critiqued by people on the right in America and some old school Left wing Communists in Europe.

Russia is generally supported by right-wingers in America who equated the DNC v GOP conflict in America to the Ukraine v Russia conflict in Donbass. They want to read articles about how Putin is fighting the Transformers and restoring Abrahamic values in Donbass. And the Europeans who support Russia are mostly older Soviet nostalgists who want to read about how Putin is restoring Socialism.

Both are delusional.

But hey, the people in the West who support Ukraine are even more insane.

So, essentially, I invoke the spirit of the COMMANDER to caricature Westerners who either support Trump or Putin, and who do so because they believe in the “4D game of geopolitical chess” that these men are waging against the Globalists or the Space Lizards or the Satanists or whoever. In other words, I try to hold a mirror up to these people so that they can see how buffoonish their beliefs and behavior are in it. The COMMANDER is a reflection of them, shown with the hope that they can reflect and grow out of being walking caricatures of propaganda and delusion.

I also just really enjoy writing in that style!

It would be fun to become an actual cult leader calling himself the COMMANDER one day.

Why are you undermining the war effort against Globalism with your doomer, black-pill propaganda?

Look, there is no war against Globalism and if there were one, it certainly isn’t being led by Putin of all people, who is globalist right through to his rotten little core.

Believing in lies doesn’t make them come true.

Fundamentally religious thinking has been applied to trying to “meme into reality” new geopolitical realities. But just because you say “Axis of Resistance” three times and then spin around and spit over your left shoulder doesn’t mean that you’ve summoned an actual AoR into existence. I’m sorry for being the one to tell you this, but that’s what my blog exists for — to be the bearer of difficult truths to an ungrateful, largely spiteful audience of religious fanatics in search of a charlatan or a demon to prostrate themselves before …

Sorry, I got a little bit heated there for a moment.

I promised professionalism and sobriety today, didn’t I?

Look.

Just because I don’t believe that Putin is in a war against the Globalists doesn’t mean that I’m undermining anything. This is, again, religious-tier thinking aka delusion misapplied to a field that should be ruled by cool, emotionless, analytical logic. The unspoken assumption in the accusation is that because I don’t believe in Putin, that I’m somehow undermining the ritual magic rite by which he will defeat the globalists. I’m like the guy in church who sneezes too loudly in the middle of a service or something. The church shrews all turn as one to glare at my direction while the pastor clears his throat and raises a single eyebrow in indignation as he pauses the sermon.

It is not enough that they believe in the prophet Putin and his holy work — they also have to convince others to believe in him too, otherwise the war against globalism won’t work, apparently.

But the thing is that you and I are not that important.

Humble yourself and realize that your geopolitical beliefs do NOT change the skeins of fate. Cut yourself some slack — your private doubts and misgivings do not undermine the fundamentals of our shared reality. You not praying or believing in noble lies hard enough is not to blame for the situation we find ourselves in. There is nothing that you or I can do about the slaughter that has been unleashed in the Slavlands. You don’t need to feel bad about not believing in The Putin hard enough. Millions will be dead when this is all over and that’s what’s going to happen regardless of whether or not you donate your full pension to Scott Ritter this month or not.

“But we have to do something about X, Y, and Z! You’re selling demoralization to your audience!”

I know, I know. The powerlessness of our situation doesn’t sit well with you. You want to “do something” to show that you object, that you resist, that you’ve got at least some control over your own fate. But you also fear, deep down, that you’re a complete and abject coward. Leaving an angry comment here and there is all the “resistance” that you can muster. The harsh rules that govern the nature of our reality frighten you. You lack the necessary qualities within your being to ever engage in heroism of any kind.

This is because you still cling to optimism and the concept of happy endings.

In contrast, heroes are men of tragedy who fight a war that they know they are destined to lose. In them, cruelty and ardor is impersonal and their goals are non-material. They fight for idealistic purposes, simply to assail the strength of their spirit against the world. Their great victory is achieved in the higher world, not this one. Life in this reality is either a comedy or a tragedy; the rest is just propaganda designed to mask this simple and ancient truth.

There is a kind of noble dignity to be found in coming to terms with this.

…

Supporting the blog

I need more financial support for the blog from my readers.

The problem is that my writing makes Westerners sad and they prefer to give their money to CIA agents like Johnson or Ritter or Macgregor or Hinkle or ____ who tell them that all will be well and that the Patriots Are in Control™.

I didn’t write as much as I usually do last month, so I didn’t fundraise as aggressively.

That’s going to change going forward though. I’m switching to paywall-only mode after this essay until I raise enough money to cover the next month. All I need is 10 new paid subs each month. And I gain about 250 new readers each month so it should be almost doable to keep up that kind of rate of growth without doing anything too drastic. In theory that is. In practice though, I have to paywall the blog for a week or two rather often to raise money. To cajole my readers to support the blog, I usually resort to threats and insults and strong-arming tactics.

Usually, this takes the form of Lord Humungus making a reappearance:

Veteran readers of the blog (Stalkers) know what I am referring to.

And so will you, if I do not gain 10 new paid subs IMMEDIATELY.

This is a THREAT.

YOU MUST SIGN UP FOR THE PAYWALL RIGHT NOW.

Supporting this blog financially is MANDATORY, not optional for ALL readers.

I cannot be held responsible for THE HORROR that will be inflicted on you should you continue to refuse.

…

Thanks for reading, and welcome aboard!