The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Archangel's avatar
Archangel
6h

Hi Slavlander,

In France, a French patriotic billionaire who lives in Belgium has decided to enter the Gramscian culture wars in order to help the extreme right achieve cultural supremacy. He decided to allocate significant funds to the endeavour and to build a network. 3 years on, he achieved nothing. His only success is a reactionary film festival in town of 50'000 : the films were bad and not even 2000 people attended. His network is catastrophic; Ritter is a class above them.

In parallel the pro-working class and anti-rich left is about the same. They do receive airtime in the usual mass-media but never have any traction. Their media projects are money pits with little audience.

It appears that the ruling class can effectively sabotage the media presence of its opponents.

I do not understand the point of the Russian influence operations in the West. In Europe anyone associated with them is radioactive. A few have had their accounts frozen or have been banished. The overt association by some Americans might be the prelude to their elimination.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
5h

Yes, I'm still tying to figure out if Supporting our National Flag is Fascist and hateful (i.e. Illegal) or now a Pro Democratic progressive act of Patriotism?. I'm guess it's both, but like everything else these days it depends on you race, sex and political beliefs.

What a fluid bi-polar world we live in now. I'm waiting for all the popular anti-Israel people to be suddenly recatorigized back again to evil Neo Nazis to be charged with hate crimes.... Correction the world is not bi-polar but schizophrenic and fluid-sexual.

New position: Trust no-one, especially your previous now suddenly politically fluid conservative friends. Soon time for me to step back, quit commenting, observe and stay alive.

I guess it was too much to ask for "what flag am I suppose to pledge loyalty to?". Untill my country commits to a solid answer, maybe I'll just shut up and wait for the world to figure it out.

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