For awhile, I was genuinely baffled by the sudden love affair of Western conservative and Christian and “Culture War” influencers with the Kremlin’s SMO. This seemed inorganic, it came out of nowhere. For years prior to that, it was damn near impossible to give Russia a fair shake anywhere in the Western media. People also ran for cover in the wake of the Russiagate allegations put out by Hillary and her team, initially to take down Bernie Sanders, and then redirected at Donald Trump.

Then, all of a sudden, a switch was flipped and then you couldn’t critique Putin anymore.

As always, I was in the wrong political position at the wrong time in both instances. Success in politics or media or religion or anything really, is largely the result of timing. What was considered treachery yesterday is patriotism today. And the key factor in this flip is, I believe, the fact that the Kremlin finally started paying people in the media to be pro-Russia.

So, first Tim Pool’s show was revealed to have been receiving 10 million dollars in Kremlin support, as were other Neocon shows and media projects, like Dave Rubins’.

And now the Tates are meeting with Steven Seagal at the SPIEF, which is bringing all the e-celebs from the West over to meet Putin and his FSB friends.

Oh, that reminds me.

I’ve alleged that Seagal’s new movies are just a money-laundering operation before.

But the larger point to be made here is that the Kremlin is doing something that we can call“influence laundering”.

That is to say, they buy or rent someone like Ritter, a washed up old pedophile B-list ex-spook that was radioactive in Washington, and they get him to repeat their Kremlin talking points. This is then “laundered” as if Ritter is providing intelligence coming out of America, and resold to the domestic audience as supposedly independent confirmation of how well Putin’s kleptogovernment is doing in the war or in the larger geopolitical arena. People used to naively email me asking me, “but why would [Ritter, Pepe, Johnson] lie?”

Well, while Ritter does connect donations from well-meaning people all over the world, his RT salary, which is allocated by the Kremlin, is also in the 10s of millions of dollars. So, while this may be difficult for some people to wrap their heads around as a concept, the reason why Ritter lies is … money.

And the Tate Brothers are a fine new addition to the team of influencers that the Kremlin is gathering around itself. They’ve even brought the Ango-Zionist cokehead Tommy Robinson over, as well as Errol Musk, who looks like an eldritch demon, and who openly admits to hosting and attending Epstein like sex parties and is accused of sexual child abuse … by his own children.

Remember: the Kremlin only feels comfortable doing business with crooks.

They only ever do business with criminals. This is because they themselves are low-life thugs, and they don’t feel comfortable with normal folk. That way, if they betray their supposed principles, their allies won’t balk like someone with genuine convictions might. Also, because they prefer doing business with partners who have blackmail hanging over their heads. The Tates, who are credibly accused of multiple pimping related crimes, are actually far more credibly guilty of a whole series of other crimes involving laundering huge amounts of stolen and dirty money through Dubai, and scamming their customers with their various internet hustles.

And, also, history has a way of repeating itself.

As we speak, there’s an effort being spearheaded by a Ms. Laura Loomer to investigate Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, the American Communist Party people, and, presumably, influencers like the Tate Bros as part of a Russiagate 2.0 conspiracy. Yes, Candace is in Leningrad now too, apparently.

And Russian media has hyped this up by claiming that media personalities like Helali (the gay Kurdish Antifa guy?), Carson and Owens will receive Russian passports.

Putting aside the question of whether the FSB is funneling money to these Christcon cattle-herder influencers, well, you can see how this looks bad, right? Also, it is funny how tone deaf Owens’ remarks were when she accused America’s oligarchs of stealing government money for their own personal enrichment … at a forum sponsored by Kremlin oligarchs who have been doing the same for 30 years.

Candace is completely unknown in Russia.

But the claim that she is most famous for in America, that Macron is married to a male post-op family member(?) is familiar to many in Russia, yes.

She was almost certainly paid by someone to push this rather ridiculous story in the media. But I find the premise so hilarious that I don’t really hold it against Candance for pushing it. I mean, in America we had the “Big Mike” conspiracy theory that alleged that Obama was married to a man too, and, I admit, I couldn’t quite write it off completely when I saw Michelle’s penis swinging in her pants in that now-infamous Ellen Degeneres dancing clip.

…

Personally, I’ve long maintained that the American Communist Party people do in fact receive funds from foreign governments. Hinkle in particular is a Kiriyenko project.

But Erdogan’s party funds them too, as did Iran.

Why Turkey? Well, because Erdogan has been having serious problems with the Israeli government trying to depose him. So, with a timely donation, that means that Turkey can now be added to the roster of the official Resistance Coalition of the Damned.

And if I can figure this out, by simply following the relevant media reports, do we really think that the Western intelligence community is in the dark about Hinkle and Haz and all those other bizarre, but colorful personalities visiting Hezbollah or Iran or Donbass or Syria and breaking countless laws by doing so, all while collecting millions and millions from unknown sources?

If they wanted to, they could go after many of these personalities for being involved in a giant influencer RICO type conspiracy together or something.

Between you and me, I do personally think that they get money and networking assistance from foreign intelligence. But I also believe that all these intelligence gangs are in on it together, or that they report and defer to Langley and Tel-Aviv at the end of the day. That means, if you think you’re fighting the Globalist Empire by cozying up to the Iranians or whoever, rest assured, they are reporting back to the Globalist Empire about your activities, and probably planning to hand you back to the Globalist Empire for a price should the opportunity arise. There is no meaningful, organized state-level resistance to the status quo whatsoever.

Rejoinder: Why then are these influencers being allowed to roam free and talk about how Iran and Russia and China are in a secret alliance together to wipe out the West and everything that the West stands for? Well, to ask the question is to answer it. They are providing a convenient justification, playing the role of foil, and hyping up a grotesque caricature of a looming Eastern threat — one that conveniently has no teeth to it, and so is easy to bully and beat down.

What better way to justify rapid remilitarization to fight Russia than to pay intelligence officers and assets to claim that Russia and Iran and China are in a coalition to destroy Western Judeo-Liberalism?

…

Laura Loomer has also hinted in her posts that she gratefully and enthusiastically performs sexual favors for Trump … which is a funny thing to think about, admittedly, regardless of whether it is true or not.

What is true, is that this nice Jewish lady seems to have the ear of someone in the White House. And, she’s gunning for Carlson, Owens, and others who have broken with Trump over the Epstein stuff and the Iran bombing campaign.

She is now claiming that she is the target of a Kremlin media operation.

Point being: all the pieces are in places for a Russiagate 2.0, and this time, should someone choose to actually pursue it, there will almost certainly actually be proof of Kremlin money ending up in the hands of prominent “dissident” Christcon influencers in the West.

And this is essentially a hyperstition coming to fruition.

Unlike a superstition, a hyperstition is a belief that is memed into reality, a self-fulfilling prophecy.

I’ve written a lot about this before, and about how religion or sci-fi are forms of hyperstition. Basically, as a social engineer, you innocently concoct a tale about something that happened in the distant past, or in a fantasy world, or in a galaxy far far away, or in an ideal hypothetical political utopia (Plato) and that then this is a way of “meming it into reality” in the future in our real world because it motivates people to try to replicate what they think happened in a halcyon past or utopia heavenly realm of Forms and angels, or whatever.

So, basically, we’ve got a Russiagate 2.0 brewing, which actually might have something real to it, whereas the old Russiagate (minus Trump’s connections to the Chabad mafia, based in New York and in Moscow) was an exercise in projection and wishful thinking.

And how does any of this help ordinary Russians, or just Russia as a state achieve geopolitical security and end a hopeless and terrible war being waged on its borders?

You tell me.

(It doesn’t).

But maybe, as some of my detractors allege, I’m just jealous of the success that these influencers are having. Certainly, about a decade ago, I thought I’d also be a “bridge” to undivide ordinary decent folks in the West and Russia. A media career dedicated to finding common ground against common enemies that also compensated me handsomely for my selfless efforts … how noble of me, right?

And I guess I still do that now, bringing conspiracy theorists from the East and West who hate their governments together … but I barely get paid anything for it, and I certainly don’t get invited to fancy forums to glad-hand with other e-celebs. Which is fine — truth always brings ostracization with it and lack of career advancement.

But it has other forms of appeal to it, admittedly.

My only regret is that my own readers aren’t financially supporting the blog to the level I’d like them to.

Thank you in advance.