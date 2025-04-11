I’ve expressed EXTREME skepticism about Alexander Dugin before. The general gist of my critique was that most of what he says is totally indecipherable and the parts that are decipherable are actually hair-raisingly abominable. Also, I called him a Kremlin/Chabad shill a few times here and there. I was always careful to express sympathy for his dead daughter though, so that my more skittish readers wouldn’t think I was a heartless monster or something.

Anyway, Dugin took to Twitter recently to stand up for Traditional Talmudic Values in Eurasia.

Here are the tweets in question:

I don’t really know what he meant in most of them, but the general gist of what he is doing is clear: defending the Talmud and portraying it as Trad and Eurasianist and good. Some people on the Runet have wondered if Dugin is actually ethnically Talmudic himself in the past. But I remain agnostic on that question. I think his fascination with Talmudery is a direct consequence of his life-long connections to the secret police via his family, who were Chekha nobility, and his fascination with Plato and with Communism and of course, with Kabbalah.

Related to Plato:

I actually have a whole series written about how Plato invented Zionism and the CIA and homosexuality, which you could check out, now that you know that my core claim has been VINDICATED by none other than Bibi himself!

…

Dugin has successfully reinvented himself in recent years as an Anti-Globalist Orthodox Eurasian Patriot, mostly because he successfully grew out a long, think and bushy white beard. But well, the pictures from the 90s speak for themselves:

Dugin has never actually been all that close to power. The closest that he got that I can tell is him being asked to deliver some lectures on sea v land powers at the military academies in Moscow. He was also a guest lecturer/part-time professor at MGU almost two decades ago. But, irony of ironies, he got booted for his anti-Ukraine remarks at the time.

Dugin was actually at his biggest and most mainstream in the 90s, when he was on late night TV talking about vampires and UFOs and Nazis — he was like a precursor to what the History Channel in America would become in the 2010s. Dugin basically got cancelled from all Russian media and universities by the Liberal government of Putin, which oversaw a brutal clamp down on some of the colorful personalities who had emerged out of the loosening of control in the 90s like himself and Limonov. Dugin used to vacillate between calling Putin a traitor to the Russian people and pledging eternal loyalty to him.

Then, right after his daughter was killed, after being on an anti-Putin binge, he radically swerved in the other direction and changed his message again.

…

Connect the dots on that one on your own why don’t you!

Dugin’s ideas are just a smorgasbord of ideas that he has borrowed from other, smarter thinkers. I have a whole absolutely monstrous series about Eurasianism and Tartaria half-finished in the drafts section, by the way. Stay tuned for that.

Anyway.

Where Dugin’s main talent really lies, is just his shameless self-promotion and media opportunism. Back in the day, he was the sort of “right-facing” half of the Naz-Bol political art project in Russia. His partner, Limonov, was the “left-facing” part. Together, the two sought to shamelessly exploit the ideologoyim who believe in such silly things and to create an avantguard political art project known as Nazi-Bolshevism — Naz-Bol. Sadly, there are still right-wing publishing houses that publish his stuff in English and French and portray him as the mind behind Putin to drive up sales to their gullible readership. I’ve tried reaching out to them before to discuss Russia only to be treated to hysterics and vehement denunciation on their part for daring to doubt the “Dastardly Dugin Grey Cardinal Mastermind of Moscow” narrative.

Westerners really dig the whole sepulchral “Rasputin 2.0” vibe that he gives off, and, frankly, in that sense, I have a lot to learn from Dugin in honing my own PR image going forward.

…

And now we must speak of the enigmatic and frankly very lulzy personality known as Avram Shmulevich.

Here are some fun facts about him:

At one time, he spoke positively about the holding of the "Russian March" in Moscow in 2006 and seriously tried to take an active part in it. [Attempts to subvert and zionify Russian nationalism.]

When receiving citizenship of the State of Israel, "Shmulevich" had the last name Demin in his documents. Most likely, a Jewish mother, from whom the last name is another invention of the self-proclaimed hyper-Zionist rabbi.

Why do I bring this strange character up, apart from his close friendship and cooperation with Dugin?

Well, he is a Kahanist, which is an extreme form of Zionism.

He used to give interviews in the Russian media where he talked about ethnically cleansing the Palestinians and trying to get Russian to get on board with the Zionist agenda. The rabbi also talks about how his plan is to get Russia to politically and financially support an extreme Zionist expansionist agenda in Israel.

Get this: he calls this Zionist plan “anti-globalist” and “pro-Eurasianist”.

This is basically identical to what Dugin talks about now on his Twitter. But it was already being explained in the exact same terms by Rabbi Shmulevic back in 2001 in the Israeli press — we will examine these interviews in a moment. First, the neo-Eurasianist movement was launched in 2001 as well, and this is how it was reported on by the Russian press.

According to the chairman of the organizing committee of "Eurasia" Petr Suslov, branches of the new organization already exist in 52 regions of the country and gather about two thousand activists ".

Present at the press conference was mufti Farid Sulman - representing mufti Talgat Tadzhuddin - who stressed: " the movement "Eurasia" is our answer to the supporters of satanic wahabism, which has taken roots all over the country and even in Moscow ".

In the opinion of the leader of the movement, " eurasism is that national idea which corresponds to the interests of all ethnoses, cultures and peoples of Russia ". Equally unacceptable was called by Dugin the return to communist and nationalist slogans. The founding-fathers of the eurasist movement are considered to be prince Nikolay Trubetskoy and the philosopher Lev Gumilev. As to the sympathies of movement in the sphere of foreign policy, his leader considers it necessary "to support those forces which act against the process of "american-style globalization".

MOSCOW, April 21. The creation of the new all-Russian political social movement " Eurasia " was announced at a press conference by its leader, the philosopher Aleksandr Dugin. The constituent congress will be held in Moscow on April 21. According to Aleksandr Dugin the initial aim of the movement is to act at the level of world-view: to spread the eurasists idea in the society. " If we should, eventually, take part in the elections of 2003, we will not act as a separate organization, but in a bloc with pro-presidential forces ", - said Aleksandr Dugin.

Did you catch that? The top Chabad guy and the extremist Zionist rabbi were both in attendance for the formal launching of Dugin’s project. They both gave it the stamp of approval.

Reading on we see that the representatives from the radical Kahanists in Israel were also in attendance, hell, the Moscow Patriarch gave his blessing too:

The Patriarch often showed support to the Palestinian government, declaring himself concerned by the massacre of the Arabs in the cities occupied by Israel . The Russian Orthodox Church is interested to maintaining good relations with Arafat and his circles (in the territory of the Autonomy is located the main share of its properties). At the same time, official employees of the Patriarchy (on behalf of igumen Ekonomtsev acted Valery Shlenov ) enter the leading organs of the movement "Eurasia" together with people convicted even by the Israeli state for anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab terrorist blows.

It is clear that the idea of the Israeli-Russian symbiosis, repeatedly echoed in the Russian mass media by the representatives of radical sionist groups (Eskin, Shmulevic), finds support among those people who would like gain the favour of Israeli hawks, destroy the inter-confessional peace in Russia and cause its clash with the Islamic world.

The message was signed by the leaders of this radical nationalist sionist party rabbi Avrom Shmulevic , the "political emigrant" Avigdor Eskin and the journalist, editor of the Internet - version of " NG " Aleksandr Sherman . The movement " Bead Artzein " was introduced to the congress as one of the major collaborators of "Eurasia" on the side of judaism and " Israeli traditionalism ".

Let's remind readers that it gained notoriety as an organization invoking total war against Arabs and muslims in the territory of Palestine. Its members are so radical by words and deeds, that even the Israeli justice system condemned some of them for the profanation of muslim sacred places and vandalism against muslim tombs.

And then in the Israeli press, which is always more open and truthful than the gentile press, had some interviews with the rabbi in which he explained his desire to get Russia to adopt a radically more pro-Zionist foreign policy. He saw Eurasianism as a means to do so. Basically, he thinks that the West attaches to many terms and stipulations to its aid, whereas Moscow would ask less questions about what the Zionists intend to do with the money.

The rabbi’s rationale for all of this is long, but somewhat interesting.

Here it is:

Avrom Shmulevic considers that Russia and Israel have interests in common, both strategical and as civilisations

Aleksandr Sherman

Avrom Shmulevic is a Chassidic rabbi, historian, known publicist and public figure. He lives in the ancient city of Hebron, where the Tombs of the Ancestors lie.

(…)

- You are known as a public figure taking unconventional positions for modern Israel. You act against union with the US and FOR union with Russia. How is such a position motivated?

- As to my relation to Russia, it just the traditional relationship for Israel. Here you see two global civilisation tendencies in action: the first one is called as “mondialism”, or the New World Order. It is the tendency described, in particular, in the works of Jacques Attali and Brzeszinski, translated into Russian. They affirm that we now enter an epoch of “globalism”: a world without borders and nations, but under centralised control of the US. The second tendency is “eurasianism”, that is preserving the originality of the peoples and nations dwelling in the Eurasian continent. In particular the Jewish people. As a Jewish traditionalist, I am a supporter of the eurasianist line.

- As an historian, could you outline for our readers the historical roots of today's situation in the region?

- Israel always tried to follow autonomous policies and not to be oriented towards any single force. It is impossible to forget about the role of the USSR and Stalin in the creation of the State of Israel. Only thanks to the support of the Soviet Union the United Nations adopted a resolution about the creation of the state. America backed it and recognised Israel first, but some time later withdrew its consent to the creation of this state, and besides Western countries (the US, France, England) imposed a weapon embargo against the country. As a result, immediately after the declaration on the creation of the State of Israel the regular armies of five neighbouring states - Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq - invaded its territory. The Trans-Jordanian army was exhibited as the “Arab legion”, while it was simply part of the armed forces of Great Britain.

Israel could resist only because Czechoslovakia, following the USSR decision, has given weapons to Israel. Stalin could be possibly accused of everything, but not of mistakes in foreign policy. This was accomplished in full correspondence with the laws of geopolitics. Stalin rightly considered that Israel would follow independent policies and become a backweight to then existing English influence in the Near East. Despite his antijewish initiatives (the “doctors affair, the “anti-fascist committee”), relations with Israel were saved. A short time before Stalin death they were interrupted, then again repaired by Berya, and maintained until the end of 1956, that is before the coming of Khrushev.

Khrushev undertook a revision also of foreign policy. Never before him either Russia, or the USSR did count on islamic states. The Soviet leaders clearly understood the problem of islamic extremism, in consideration of the large islamic presence within the same Soviet Union. Also Arab regimes were never considered by Russia as allies, as they were strongly linked to England, France and - subsequently – to the US. The Arab élites not only kept their money in the West, but also sent there their children to study there. The financial system of the Arab world was, and remains to the present day, part of the Western financial system. This situation did not arise yesterday, nor incidentally. The English long worked upon it. According to their tactics, the élites of the colonial peoples were included in the ruling élite of the Empire. They granted them complete freedom to deal with their peoples the way they considered necessary. Democracy has nothing to do with it - the English were interested to preserving to the highest possible degree the social and political formation usual for these countries (contrary to the legend about “the White Man’s burden”).

Till 1952 in Egypt there was a monarchic regime. De jure Egypt was independent, but actually everything there was administered by the English. The country had an enormous relevance for the whole West because of the Suez channel. In 1952 there came to power a group of young officers led by then colonel Amal Abdel Nasser. Nasser, it is necessary to say, was pro-Hitlerite, co-operated with the Abwehr, and in the cabinet of his closest associate and heir Sadat Hitlers’ portrait was hung until his last days. The coming to power of the “young officers” was helped by the CIA. Then the representative of CIA in Egypt was the grandson of Roosevelt: this gave him wide possibilities in the sense of access to the political summit. In that time the English empire already was at its last gasp, and the US struggled with England for domination. Probably, there was also a more far-sighted policy, as we may judge from further events, because when Nasser came to power under the slogans of social justice, he established contacts with the USSR. Khrushev decided to change its strategic line and made a bet on the ruling regime in Egypt - the “Arab socialists”. But you know how socialist they were…

This bore consequences upon the Israeli-Russian relations. So, at the beginning of 1956 an agreement about deliveries of Soviet oil to Israel was concluded. All oil stocks then were under control either of the West, or of the Soviet Union. In Israel, as everyone knows, there are no fields. This agreement meant the full exit of Israel from the sphere of geopolitical influence of the West and, hence, the possibility to lead independent policies. It is necessary to remark that, in spite of the fact that the then recently formed NATO block was extremely interested in having military bases on Israeli territory, the Jewish state rejected the invitation of the western alliance to conclude an agreement directed towards co-operation against Russia. And then the array of forces was such, that practically all countries in the region - Turkey, Iran, Iraq - entered the anti-Soviet coalition. Israel refused to grant the bases for deploying NATO troops. All Israeli governments stuck to this rule - in territory of Israel there have never been any foreign military bases, including Americans.

- But nevertheless in 1956 Israel allowed England and France to use itself as a picklock for Suez, nationalised by Nasser, and moreover Ben Gurion wanted this war and this alliance.

- I would say that it is just Israel who used them. After the Arabs’ defeat in 1948 war actions went on. In the border regions - in Sinai and in Gaza training centres of fedayn-saboteurs were created. And these fedayns penetrated in the territory of Israel practically each day, they reached the suburbs of Tel Aviv, committed assassinations, assaults on the civilian population. In the year 1956 alone 256 civils died by their hands. It was impossible to accept such situation, and Israel started war operations, having obtained co-operation from England and France. Nasser then nationalised Suez - straightforwardly encouraged by the Americans. The Americans thus drove in the last nail in the coffin of the British colonial empire. As a result of joint war action by England, France and Israel, the Sinai peninsula and the Gaza sector were completely cleared of Egyptian troops and fedayn bases.

America and the USSR have then exerted an enormous joint pressure on Israel. American warships were moored along its shores. It was an open threat of embargo on part of the Americans – the blockade of the country. And Khrushev stated that he would send troops to help Egypt. Eisenhower let Israel know that the Americans would not oppose this. Therefore Israel sent its troops to Sinai after half-year of occupation, but the military operation achieved its purpose - Israel was free from subversive bases on its borders.

At the end of 1956 Khrushev broke the agreement on oil deliveries, without a warning, unilaterally, setting Israel in a completely desperate condition. The country was compelled to conclude a viable agreement with the Americans. The economic and strategic co-operation between Israel and America started from this moment. Israel entered its sphere of geopolitical influence.

- But you see, Ben Gurion aimed at this union, didn’t he?

- Ben Gurion did not aim at strategic union, on the contrary, he tried in every possible way to avoid it. Before the Six Days War in 1967 the basic weapon supplier to Israel was not America, but France. There’s more. The Six Days War began with the sinking the American ship USS Liberty into the Red Sea. Then, it’s true, Israel apologized for it, they said it was a mistake. But today historians consider that it was not a mistake, but a purposed action.

America has always been the basic partner of the Arab countries. The Arab élites oriented themselves towards the Americans after the dissolving of the British empire. But after the Six Days War France broke its agreement on military cooperation with Israel, at that time it had already lost in Algeria, and from there came the flow of Arab emigration. They were compelled to come to terms with the Arab countries. By the way, well known is the case of the torpedo-boats which Israel should receive from France under agreement. France decided not to give these boats, after money for them had been already paid. The ships, held back by the French, were stolen from Marseilles by Mossad agents.

The Americans started massive weapons deliveries to Israel after the end of the Six Days War, when the country once again proved to be the strongest in the region. And after the Six Days War the USSR was practically in state of war with Israel. The Arab armies were trained by Soviet advisers. Israel had no choice. After the coming of the Americans, certainly, the expansion began not only in the military sphere - but also in the spheres of ideology and culture. The Americans tried to educate the population in their spirit, to buy the ruling élite – this is especially evident of the judicial system, the mass media.

- Similarly, nowadays the whole of the political and the financial system of Israel is americanised and incorporated in the mondialist/globalist system.

- No, not the whole. A portion of the spectrum is. First of all – the Avod and the Meretz parties. The latter is an extremely mondialist party, they are more mondialist than Americans themselves. But it is impossible to say that the national and especially the religious camp are incorporated in the system. A significant part of the Israeli people belong to religious traditionalism, for which the American system is alien. Besides, a significant part of the Israeli political and military establishment refers rather critically to the American influence. An often debated issue is American military help to Israel. This help stands at about 3 billions dollars…

- Yes, it is a lot for a country of five millions citizens.

- For a country whose gross national product is 100 billion dollars, it is little - 3 % of GNP. Israel GNP is comparable with the GNP of Russia. From the economic point of view, Israel is one of leading countries of the world. Militarily – according to a recently published estimate of a leading world source of expertise in the military field – Jane’s Review - Israel military power exceeds the battle power of all NATO countries taken together. According to foreign estimates, Israel has about three hundred nuclear warheads, the readiness of its pilots is the best in the world. Israel is a developed country, and those 3 billion dollars granted by America have no particularly great significance for it.

- Then it’s not clear, taking them - what for?

- The question here is: America gives them – what for? It gives nothing for free. On contract clauses most defence jobs from this money must go to American enterprises. America helps itself, thus creating jobs, and the Israeli own industry is wrecked to its roots. Thus, one “cheap dollar”, which lays idle, buys an “expensive shekel”, which can be deducted from taxes. Therefore many weapon systems that could be produced by Israeli enterprises become simply unprofitable if produced in Israel. Besides, thanks to its involvement in military projects America has the right to impose its veto on weapon deliveries to countries which they are not interested to sell weapons to. Thus, they get a chance to control not only the domestic, but also the foreign policies of Israel.

One of the points of Netanyahu’s program was to gradually get rid of American help. But Israel cannot refuse - just because most of its ruling élite, as you correctly said, is incorporated in the American system. They lay, softly speaking, under a strong influence from America. For example, some time ago suspects flashed about the destination of the funds released to the PA for some social works (it seemed, for the repair of water drains). It was discovered that this money had been transferred to the accounts of some knesset deputies. As the Americans began to check something , Arafat said: «Excuse us, it was a mistake, we will make amend» - and the deal was hindered. In a normal country such event would call for investigation.

According to the report of the state inspector, before the last elections Avoda received grants from the Jimmy Carter fund, a significant quota of whose capital, by the way, comes from an Anglo-Pakistani bank. Left-wing parties have spent for election campaign much more than those of the right-wing. In particular there appeared to be grants being transferred from America. All of us remember the pressure which Clinton exerted on Israeli electors, pronouncing himself for Barak. The Americans have played a significant role in Avoda’s victory in 1993 elections, exploiting the issue of the so-called “warranties”, that is money which should be granted to Israel for receiving the flow of immigrants from former USSR countries. The Americans directly stated that they would not give the money to the right. A whole brain-washing campaign was put up by the press – they told things as if Israel could not survive without this money. Then, true, they found out that this money for receiving the “alii” [immigrants] was absolutely not needed, and it was spent on completely different purposes.

Yes, in Israel there is a number of "élites" (politicians, academic establishment, mass media, the judicial system) with which the Americans actively work.

At the same time, giving a serious basis to strengthening US positions demands also that they support Israel during United Nations votings. If not for the American veto, the Arabs - owning more than 20 votes – would be able to pass practically any anti-Israeli resolution. Russia till now votes with the Arabs. Of course, the American administration profusely makes use of this arm.

- How do you evaluate today's socio-political situation in Israel? Are there forces able to overcome this situation become pathological?

- The Israeli society is in a state of crisis. The élite does not express the interest of the people, it is alien to them. A significant case occurred some years ago, when a couple of hundreds activists of the Hamas organization was deported from Israel to Lebanon. When they had already been set on buses, Israeli attorneys produced to the High Court of Justice (BAGAD) a request to revoke the decision on deportation. While the claim was considered, they stood some days at the border, then they were sent all the same. It is interesting that at that moment a poll was conducted among the people. From all those asked, 93 % supported the decision on deportation. The poll among journalists gave similar result, but - with the opposite sign. That is, 93 % of the representatives of mass-media were against deportation! Specular opposition.

The ruling élite fully solidarises with American policies. This concerns also a significant part of the American jews, which represent the vanguard of mondialism. According to the tendency of the NWO national traditions must vanish, a “new man” (“nomad-man”, according to Jacques Attali’s expression) will be educated, not being linked in any way neither to the land, nor to tradition or religion. This tendency meets a strong resistence in Israel, but nevertheless is successfully put into practice. The NWO is interested in forces of the Jewish people. If the Jews after Rabin, Peres and ultra-mondialists like MERETZ will abdicate to their tradition, Judaea, Samaria and Jerusalem will count only as military and strategic values, which we give or not depending on the political situation, but the history and tradition of the people will not mean anything for them – which, of course, will very much help strengthening the NWO. For this reason the Americans spend large efforts directed on the subordination of Israel to their ideology. But, I repeat, a significant part of the people do not support these attempts.

- We are in a situation where the ruling élite of Israel is oriented to America, and on the other hand the Russian political élite educated in Soviet times refers to Israel practically with hostile moods. What will be the outcome, and what are the chances of “reorienting” Israel in these conditions?

- The problem of Russia is that until now it does not have a strict national foreign policy line reflecting national interests. There is no understanding of the geopolitical role of the state. In the best case the foreign policies of Russia in the last years were guided by momentary reflexes, in the worst case they directly contradicted national interests.

In that New World Order about which we spoke, there cannot be a place for Russia as a great power. In the world there cannot be two super-powers. But Russia is too large and original a country, for supposing that it might be satisfied with the role of England, which completely forgot about its former imperial majesty and now is the compliant executive of the Americans’ will. Somewhat it is possible to say that the Russians and the Jews swapped their places. During the Second World War Hitler swore the Jews total physical destruction. As to the Russians, their destruction was not supposed, but they would be lowered to the role of slaves - servants of the Third Reich, servants of the dominant nation. Just about the same happens also now concerning Russians and Jews. In the plans of the NWO Israel and the Jews can exist, but only as a serving force, having lost their independence. They can be allowed no further than the anteroom of the NWO. As to Russia, according to this plan it should be erased, at least as an independent imperial force. We all know the extent of depopulation occurring now in Russia, we see how its economy collapses. In these conditions it would be reasonable to expect from the Russian government, from the Russian establishment, to really realize the threat hanging above the country and try to prevent this threat. But, unfortunately, this does not always happen.

If we look at the Arab world, we see the Arab countries now simply practically waging war against Russia. Arab mercenaries form the main part of the forces now fighting in Chechnya. The Arab countries are the basic force supporting islamic fundamentalism in the territories of the Central Asian republics. In these conditions a community of interests of Russia and Israel is created, both strategical and as civilisations. It is also necessary not to forget about those old connections existing between the Russian and Jewish civilizations. The Jews from ancient times live in territories afterwards included in the composition of Russia. Strictly speaking, the same Kiev was built as a Kazakh fortress on the Kahanat border. The Russian state was originally called a Russian kahanat.

Russian culture had an enormous influence on the formation of the Israeli culture. On the other hand, very few know, for instance, that “Katyusha” is a jewish national melody…

The prospects for developing relations do exist. As both the Russian and the Jewish peoples value their authenticity, it would be natural to expect that we become allies in the fight against atlantism. This does not mean that we together should declare war to someone, but it would be very logical to join intellectual and political efforts in the issue of protecting our interests. The question is whether there will be forces inside Russia which can go in this direction. The second question - whether there will be forces capable to counter to pressure of the atlantists inside Israel.

- What can we expect from the Sharon government? How personally close is he to these ideas?

- Sharon himself substantially understands the essence of ongoing geopolitical processes. The conclusion of a strategic union with Russia stands among his tasks. Whether he can make it – it is difficult to say. The Sharon government has a big problem, as does in general the whole right-wing camp. This problem is the absence of a precise ideology, which would dot one’s i’s. I am talking about a new civilisation impulse. Israeli right should precisely state that the ideology of mondialism and cosmopolitism threatens the existence of the Jewish state, that the Jews want to build their state on the basis of the Jewish national tradition and values. But the Sharon government has not made this declaration – it is not in the condition to do it. Nor has his government univocally stated that the “peace process” is finally stopped.

- «Is there anything are more important than peace»? Why do you consider that the peace process should be terminated?

- The so-called “peace process”, as a matter of fact, is but one of the instruments of strengthening American influence in the region. It is necessary to understand that the PLO already for a long time belongs to the sphere of influence of American interests. Tight contacts between the PLO and the CIA began in 1982. In the present moment the situation is that the PLO is to a significant degree armed with NATO weapons. PA special forces and security services are trained and armed by the CIA. The CIA is one of the participants of this “peace process”. CIA officers act as intermediators between the Arab and Israeli sides. The same concerns also Egypt. Syria too substantially stands in the American orbit. America applies the known principle “divide and dominate”, controlling both conflicting sides. Therefore the “peace process” exclusively benefits the Americans, serves to strengthen their strategic position. Of course - at the cost of weakening Israel.

- And how do you evaluate the chances of Russia as “co-sponsor of the peace process”?

- I cannot say that I see a significant understanding of the situation from the Russian side. Russia did not act against the plan of introducing United Nations forces on Israeli territory. Israel itself did not accept this plan, but the precedent of posing the question took place.

The dynamics of development of events in the last years shows that after Yugoslavia the next object of application of “international force” can become the territory of the Russian state (Chechnya, other regions). I talked with some Russian politicians, they think that this situation is not similar to the Israeli-Palestinian problem. They speak approximately so: «Well, Chechnya is all the same Russian territory, it does not have a status fixed by international law….». These references to “international law” surprise me, since “international law” today is the right of the strongest. In this case - what America will say, that is “international law”. Who could suspect some years ago that against the UN Charter NATO forces would start acts of war in Yugoslavia? It would be possible to bring the leaders of NATO countries to an international tribunal for starting war operations contrary to the decision of the United Nations. There was no mandate of the United Nations for this NATO operation. However the “international community” has swallowed these things. The partition of sovereign Yugoslavia is actually complete. Kosovo has separated from it. Now, being under protection by NATO forces, Albanian guerrillas invade Serbia’s own territory, and in the last days war began also in Macedonia.

Therefore references to the fact that Chechnya is territory of sovereign Russia are inconsistent. When the possibility will appear, they will not stop anybody. Nevertheless Russia did not act against sending troops in the region of the Arab-Israeli conflict. Let's remind that Israel is the only country whose parliament adopted a resolution supporting the position of Russia concerning the Chechen conflict (in spite of the opposition of “left-wing” forces). Israel also backed Yugoslavia. The Israeli volunteers fought on the side of the Serbs. Israel refused to grant troops and bases for NATO operations in the Balkans… But, for instance, it granted the Serbian government the communication satellite Amos (domestic production), after the international embargo was imposed on Serbia. The Americans sometimes referred to this issue with protests. Israel answered them: «Yes, we did not notice», - and kept maintaining the Serbian connection.

Russia continues to support (anyway, verbally) the “peace process”. Which - I repeat - is extremely unprofitable for itself. I was especially depressed and surprised by the reaction of the so-called “national-patriotic camp”, which fully backed the PLO in the arisen conflict.

- And why were you surprised? It looks objective. Some Russian "national-patriots", probably, look for financial support there.

- They cannot ignore that the sponsor of the “Al Aqsa intifada” is Saudi Arabia. The same country that also supports Chechen guerrillas. It seemed that from the national-patriots it would be possible to expect a greater understanding of the national interest. It has not occurred. Let's hope that the Russian politicians will have enough courage to understand that now the moment of truth has come. In the near future the problem of the political future of Russia will be decided - whether it will be united and independent, or will completely fall under the influence of the West, and the process of its fragmentation begun ten years ago will irreversibly proceed. In these conditions Russia, even more than Israel, should be interested in any allies, which could help it counter this process. The same process of subordination to western influence of the political élite and mass-media, which happened in Israel, now happens also in Russia. It also handicaps mutual rapproachement.

The future will show whether the Russian government will be wise enough to take the initiative in its hands.

- Now you and your supporters in Israel look as original “eurasist partisans”. Do you plan to pass to open political activity in the near future?

- Yes, we do. The country is in a severe political crisis. Now in the Israeli political arena there must be a movement directly affirming that Israel should change its foreign policy priorities and system of values. In Israel there are real forces interested in quitting the orientation to the unipolar world, the one-sided orientation to America.

But in today's conditions a significant part of the Israeli society (its overwhelming majority) does not have a political force expressing its interests. There is no force possessing a precise, motivated ideological line of opposition against the NWO, against that one-sided geopolitical orientation by which the Israel establishment is guided now. Our movement, that for a long time existed as a non-political, cultural - civilisational, social force, enters at present also the political arena. This movement will voice new principles of Israeli politics, escaping from the above said, and will achieve their realisation.