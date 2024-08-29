ATTENTION! ATTENTION! YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE!!!

…

This is COMMANDER Rurik and I am communicating with you on a secure line.

First of all, I’m going to ask all true liberty-lovers to keep the contents of this broadcast a complete secret. The information that follows below is marked TOP PATRIOT and is intended for your eyes only. It was leaked to me by high-placed mole sources in the Globalist government. If the SATANISTS knew that I was sharing this information with you … it would mark the end of the RESISTANCE.

Make sure you are in a secure location before reading further.

President ZelenSSky was recently revealed by my inside sources to be the great grandson of SS founder and Shadow-Cobra-Command General Joseph “Satan” Goebbels. While running the SS, Goebbels discovered a chemical compound that could turn people into ANAL-NAZIS! (gay) which is a secret that he passed down to his great grand-daughter. Volodymyr was actually born Viktoria ZelenSSky but was ritually gay-sex’d by Emmanuelle MaKKKron into becoming Ukraine’s SECOND trans-male president. The first was actually ADOLF HITLER who had changed his identity from his real name, which was actually STEPHANIE BANDERA, who was a DNC operative at the time.

But the letters in Adolf Hitler’s name when rearranged actually spell Stepan Bandera.

They thought we wouldn’t notice. But the PATRIOTS always get their man. Check and mate, globalists.

President PUTIN has discovered the ancient bloodline connecting VIKTORIA ZelenSSky to Adolf HITLER and has tried to warn the world of the dire consequences of their dark plans. But the United SNAKES of SATAN (U-SS) government is in a shadow civil war between the 10-Gallon Hats and the Little Black Hats (yarmulkas). Deep State Q-PATRIOTS like Tucker Carlson, who is the long-lost heir of the royal bloodline of (king) George WASHINGTON and Martin Luther KING have pledged to expose the NAZI conspiracy in the U-SS tunnels under Hollywood.

However, he needs Volodymyr ZelenSSky aka Joseph “SS NAZI HITLER” Goebbels to reveal his hand by invading Russia.

The order to invade Russia was given by STEPHANIE BANDERA in 1935, many years before the official start of WWII and hidden in her orders was a second order to invade in 2024 AGAIN, which is what happened, just like the PATRIOTS predicted it would. If we add 1+9+3+5 together, and compare it to the Book of Kings in the LORD’s Bible, we actually get 1776, which is the year that George WASHINGTON and Martin Luther KING declared war against the Globalist Bloodline Dynasty with their HQ in London and St. Petersburg. In 1876, the secret patriot RasPUTIN was born, who tried to warn GOD about the BANDERA plot to topple the Russian government. Only Stalin heeded his warnings and restored the 10 commandments to school classrooms in Russia.

Which brings us to today and the PUTIN PATRIOT shadow war against the nefarious Royal Bill Gates Nephillim Bloodline Plot of the Eugenicist CABAL of Carthage.

Also, your COMMANDER needs your help in this infowar. I am currently posting from the RESISTANCE tunnels underneath Beijing where I and other top patriot operatives are planning Operation Liberty Thunder BRICS Judo-CHOP. This sophisticated plan will install Vladimir Putin as president of a United States of PATRIOTS, which is a new government that will replace the U-SS in America and will be based on true PATRIOT Morality-Antifa-Moses-Values.

Send your money to RURIK now.

NOW! NOW! NOW!

AGENTS ACTIVATE!

OPERATION PAYDAY IS A GO! I REPEAT IS A GO!

Also: keep a close eye on your microwave oven in the next days and write down all coded messages that you receive from it — they may be an agent activation code sent from the RESISTANCE to your home. To decipher the message, you will need to subscribe to the blog after which you will receive a secret decoder ring in the mail (extra shipping charges WILL apply).

Stay frosty out there, Antifa-Jesus warriors.

COMMANDER Rurik out.

— End Transmission

_

_

_

(real article follows below)

**

The Mysterious Case of the Missing Brigades

There’s a bunch of loudmouthed ZAnon Putinista types making a big stink about how Russia is, apparently, routing the UAF in Donbass now. This, they say, is proof that the Kursk invasion didn’t happen and that even if it did, it was just a morale PR terrorist provocation raid that has backfired or something. I’ve written extensively about how damaging the Kursk invasion is and how desperate the Kremlin is to cope it away right now.

Joe Brandon could not have gotten away with this kind of debacle, let me tell you that right now.

Today though, let me explain what is going on from a different angle, by focusing on the supposed breakthrough in Donbass.

Putting aside the media context, where we have an organized attempt to distract and deflect from Kursk, let’s look at the objective reality of the recent gains of the Russian army in Donbass. They finished taking several suburbs yesterday.