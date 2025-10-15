Now that the wind is well and truly blowing in the direction of Putin’s ouster, President Lukashenko is formalizing his new policy of cozying up to the West. Here:

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that he is ready to secure a “big deal” with the US. In a meeting with senior officials in Minsk on Tuesday, he said that after recent contacts with President Donald Trump’s envoys, Belarus is willing to meet certain “global proposals” from the US. “But our interests must also be taken into account. And everything must be fair,” he stressed. The US has moved to reopen diplomatic relations with Belarus for purely “pragmatic purposes,” the president said. The Trump administration moved to thaw relations with Belarus and lift Biden-era sanctions on Belavia last month as part of a deal that freed 52 prisoners from the country. Washington imposed the restrictions in 2023, after accusing Lukashenko of election fraud and “complicity” in the Ukraine conflict. US sanctions on Belarus have been in place since 2021, when Washington accused Lukashenko of election fraud committed in the 2020 presidential election. Protests swept the country in the wake of the vote, which Minsk has said was orchestrated by the US, Western European nations and Ukraine.

Actually, Lukashenko accused Moscow of trying to topple him. He had oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin and Wagner operatives arrested. I covered this all here:

In a few short years, the following countries have, to various degrees, turned firmly against Russia. Finland and Sweden abandoned their formal neutrality (although Sweden had always been arming and supporting Chechens for decades). NATO troops now sit in the Baltic statelets. Kazakhstan arrests SMO veterans returning from the Russian side and has announced plans to integrate with NATO. Armenia has left the CSTO and is now doing joint war games with NATO. And now Belarus is jumping ship to boot.

These are the fruits of Putin’s geopolitical genius — a surrounded Russia.

Of course, Putin has already allowed NATO to operate inside Russia before. Like during the so-called “Terror War” waged by NATO in Afghanistan. He wanted to build a NATO base in Ulyanovsk. Here:

🗣Putin: NATO base in Ulyanovsk does not interfere with Russia’s interests ~ April 11, 2012 Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, responding to questions from State Duma deputies, stated that using Ulyanovsk as a transit point for NATO cargo does not conflict with Russia’s interests. He acknowledged that in some cases, the alliance “plays a stabilizing role.” According to Putin, supporting transit through Russian territory helps control the situation in Afghanistan.

But it was fine because it was far away from Russia’s center, on the border with Afghanistan:

Afghanistan is two countries and several thousands of miles over.

In reality, it was a drug-smuggling operation done in conjunction with the CIA, but not only. And I found an interesting conspiracy theory about the Ulyanosvk project that I thought I’d share.

The Russian government is always ready to allow the creation of a NATO military base on the territory of Rus’, disguised as words about commercial gain. Putin is already ready to approve the order of the Russian government on the creation of a military base in Ulyanovsk for the transit of NATO military cargo from Afghanistan. The Russian authorities are eager to help their NATO friends –unrestrained distributors «distributors) »democracy«- save on transportation costs and joyfully rub their hands, anticipating the opportunity to receive »tips for the sale of our long-suffering Motherland. Ulyanovsk – is the most important transport hub of the country; transport routes passing through it connect the European part of Russia with the Urals and Siberia. The central water artery of the country – the Volga River passes through Ulyanovsk, there is a large river port and the largest railway and road bridges. The city of Ulyanovsk has three large airports: one international and one military airport. Why NATO is interested in building a military base here – is just clear, but why the Russian government allows the construction of a NATO military base on the territory of a large scientific and industrial center – Ulyanovsk, in which a whole row is located secret defense enterprises? Ulyanovsk, despite its powerful military weapons production base, is practically disarmed itself. Putin liquidated all military universities in Ulyanovsk. The 104th Guards Airborne Division was stationed in Ulyanovsk, but the division was reduced to a brigade. And even then, this brigade is in Ulyanovsk only in peacetime, that is, at any time the brigade can be sent to any point in Russia – to force the next North Caucasian conflict to peace. Then there will be two McDonald’s and an American military base full of weapons left in Ulyanovsk. Ulyanovsk had a large arsenal of weapons, but «by accident» it exploded in 2009!? On the territory of the Ulyanovsk region there is the Research Institute of Nuclear Reactors (NIIAR)which conducts more than 90% of all complex Russian tests in research nuclear reactors. Here it is worth recalling the loud election promises of American presidential candidates (M. Romney, R. Santorum, R. Poll) – to kill Russian nuclear physicists without a twinge of conscience!? Another reason is emerging for the creation of a military base in Ulyanovsk – annual international conferences, of course, are best held under the supervision of NATO friends with the timely shooting of the most talented Russian scientists. In the Ulyanovsk region there is a base area for the Strategic Missile Forces (Strategic Missile Forces). The purpose of the American military base in Ulyanovsk: construction of a center for sabotage, espionage and a springboard against popular unrest in Russia or in the event of man-made disasters on the territory of the Russian Federation. With the creation of a military base, the inevitable increase in the import of drugs from Afghanistan to the territory of Ulyanovsk will be just the tip of the iceberg.

Luckily, 2014 happened i.e., the Euromaidan and NATO stopped flying their cargo through the Russian airport. No actual NATO base ended up built despite Putin’s best efforts.

I found a good write-up of what happened worth reading. Here:

The zeal with which Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin defends NATO’s right to supply toilet paper through Ulyanovsk for the 100,000-strong occupation contingent (see his Twitter posts) would be a foul-smelling joke if it were not for the deployment of military installations on Russian territory alliance, which has never canceled the task of neutralizing Russia and continues to build offensive resources along the perimeter of our state.

Remember Rogozin? I covered that greaseball several times in preceding articles. He was allowed to run some of the dirtiest operations run by Moscow for some reason..

The arguments presented in support of the NATO military facility in Ulyanovsk do not stand up to reality. Myth №1. «This is just a transit point». D. Rogozin writes irritably to V Twitter: «I’m tired of reading about the “US base near Ulyanovsk.”. Let me explain: we are talking about the so-called “multimodal transit of non-lethal cargo.”. I translate it into Russian». Just on the day Rogozin wrote these comments, March 13, the US Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta in Kyrgyzstan he proposed once again renaming the US Air Force base «Manas» from a “transit center” to a civilian “commercial transit center” in order to extend the lease after June 2014. And in DC, the United States calls its military bases “cooperative security facilities.”. Need I remind you that the peace-loving term “no-fly zone” for Libya meant 30,000 NATO sorties. Myth №2. «For Westerners, the route saves time and money». According to plans, NATO containers will be delivered by plane to Ulyanovsk, reloaded onto railway platforms and then delivered from the ports of the Baltic Sea by ship to their destination. Look at the map: there are a lot of routes with shorter flights –this is the most expensive part of transit, and do not require transshipment to railway platforms (through NATO member states in Europe and Turkey, American satellites Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Iraq, Georgia, Israel, and finally, the long-established route through Pakistan, which again allowed transit). That is, it can be delivered cheaper, faster, more convenient – but no, NATO wants to transit through Russia. Myth №3.«Russia will receive leverage over NATO, the opportunity to put forward its demands and political dividends». And if Russia opens 10 NATO bases on its territory, does this mean that we will have as many as 10 levers? And if Russia becomes the 52nd US state, it will gain even more influence – we will be able to participate in the American presidential elections. The northern transit, the only justification for which could be the commitment of the United States and NATO to cut off the flow of drugs from Afghanistan, was not linked to this most important threat for Russia. Give an example of Washington responding to serious concessions to Russia – except for empty statements about «partnership», slapping on the shoulder and invitations to hamburgers. «You – us, we – you» are not working with Washington. Their principle: mine – is mine, but we can talk about yours. But they will tell us – you don’t know anything, Russia will receive dividends. What kind of huge dividend will they give us for placing a base of a hostile alliance on our territory? Myth №4:«The implementation of this project in the interests of Russia’s military security», says Defense Minister Serdyukov. Because Russian ministers, together with NATO officials, repeat this statement like a mantra, it will not become true.

We covered Serdyukov and his campaign to gut the Russian military under Putin’s orders before as well. He stole so much that even Putin was forced to fire him. Shoigu ended up being even worse though.

Why does Putin surround himself with all of these uber-patriots?

Because he’s checkmating the globalists, of course!

Today cargo will go through Ulyanovsk. Tomorrow it turns out that they need to be protected, and this will require NATO military forces and/or Russian private security companies – NATO will recruit Russians for service. Drugs inevitably come with traffic flows – this has always been the case, from Vietnam in the 1960s to Colombia today. The airport in Ulyanovsk is excellent for fighter-bomber flights to Iran and for supplying sent militants – from the most exposed side for Iran, the Caspian Sea. In the foreseeable future, NATO aircraft will be able to land in Ulyanovsk with anything – any type of weapons, military equipment, military force.If this continues, then in 10 years Russia will participate in American wars in the Middle East, as Georgia is doing today, and in 15-20 years – fight with the main American enemy China. After all, the «civilized» USA and Europe will not use their soldiers as cannon fodder against billions of Chinese hordes! Involving the United States and NATO in operations against Russia’s neighbors is contrary to the interests of Russia’s military security – is it necessary to say such basic things. Myth №5. The main myth in the foundation of the entire Northern Transit structure: «Russia benefits from the presence of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan; if they leave there, the Taliban and terrorists will pour into Russia». Among the documents declassified by WikiLeaks is special memo from the so-called “Red Cell” of the CIA dated March 11, 2010. In it, psychological warfare experts, in order to mobilize society to support operations in Afghanistan, recommend using for France “the French feeling of guilt for leaving the Afghans to their fate” and emphasizing that “the Taliban will ban education for girls, won at such a high price.”. For the Germans, the Red Cell has other arguments: “defeat in Afghanistan will increase the risks of terrorism, opium and refugees in Germany.”. The US and NATO have had 10 years to fight drugs and terrorism. Results? Drug trafficking has increased more than 44 times. The threat of terrorism has increased in the number of terrorist attacks committed and in the number of extremist networks, and will increase more and more as the United States helps radical Islamists come to power in the Middle East and North Africa. The negotiations that the US and NATO are conducting with the so-called «moderate» part of the Taliban movement are nothing more than the formation of al-Qaeda 2. And the flow of terrorists to Russia will pour in when the Anglo-Saxon intelligence services give them the go-ahead and pay them. Already, groups of extremists are pouring into Central Asia. The NATO facility in Ulyanovsk and the Northern Supply Network in general – are part of Washington’s efforts to consistently involve Russia in serving NATO interests. Washington and Brussels are willing to pay for complicity. «This transit is – commercial», – Rogozin emphasizes, and, indeed, «commercial» is the key word here. NATO generously pays $15 per kilogram of weight delivered to Afghanistan by plane; annual turnover of carriers – about $1 billion. Direct recipients of profits – transport companies such as «Volga-Dnepr»; One of the developers of the Northern Transit concept, Andrew Kuchins, claims that Russian companies transporting goods and NATO troops «have become deeply dependent on this business». NATO’s next «commercial» step will be a proposal to purchase some supplies from Russia. What a benefit for the budget! And what an honor it is for Russia to supply NATO. The governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Sergei Morozov, came to the defense of the NATO project; by the way he is «an expert» at the Moscow School of Political Studies, whose international board of trustees is chaired by Sir Rodrick Braithwaite: he was previously chairman of the British Joint Intelligence Committee, which ensures the coordination of all intelligence agencies and their liaison with the CIA. The argument about «creating new jobs» and «budget revenues» thanks to NATO is completely surreal: if job creation and budget replenishment are outsourced to NATO, what is the point of national sovereignty?! Serious questions are raised by such a nervous reaction from D. Rogozin, as well as the fact that Rogozin made his first trip after returning from Brussels to Ulyanovsk, in particular to discuss the construction of modernized aircraft «Ruslan». For what goals and objectives is the curator of the Russian military-industrial complex going to revive it? As for the form of his statements, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government must choose more decent terms for discussing the national interests of the state. Hiring foreign contractors with overpayments – a classic American technique for corrupting officials. This money can also be used to finance political projects. Residents of Ulyanovsk, meanwhile, become hostages of NATO – for starters regarding their well-being. What example does Russia set for its CSTO partners? And this is after the CSTO leaders agreed in December 2011 not to locate military bases of third states on their territory. By opening a NATO base in Ulyanovsk, Russia continues the policy of Gorbachev, who firmly believes in the reliability of his Western «partner». Only 22 years passed from Secretary Baker’s promise that «NATO would not advance an inch to the East» in February 1990 to the deployment of a NATO military facility on Russian territory.

The point of sharing this old gem is to stress that Putin was never anti-NATO. He did everything in his power to destroy anyone who was anti-NATO within Russia. He tried to open an actual NATO military base in Russia. This is not the behavior of a Russian patriot, but of an appointed ruler of a satrapy i.e., an occupation government.

Yes, NATO now wants to topple Putin, but they’ve always toppled the very same puppets that they put into power in the first place as a matter of policy. Maybe that doesn’t make sense to you, or it morally repulses you, but that doesn’t change the observable reality of this policy in action for at least the last century.

On the positive side, the FSB promised to release their files on the JFK assassination.

We already know that Israel did it, but it will be interesting to see if Moscow ends up blaming Iran or something.

Oh, and we got this announcement from an ex-minister in Ukraine about how 10 million Africans and Indians would be imported into Ukraine in the coming years. Here:

Former Economy Minister Tymofiy Mylovanov stated that after the war, Ukraine will need approximately 10 million migrant workers to restore the economy and compensate for the labor shortage. He also stated that the country’s demographic situation is close to critical: the number of pensioners is growing, while the number of people of working age is declining. Mylovanov emphasized that without a massive influx of migrants from other countries, primarily for blue-collar jobs, Ukraine simply will not be able to restore production, infrastructure, and maintain GDP. He called this an inevitable process (https://t.me/rezident_ua/27747) and “part of the new Ukraine.” However, such statements are perceived very sensitively in Ukrainian society. In fact, against the backdrop of a devastated economy, mass emigration, and losses at the front, the authorities are discussing replacing (https://t.me/rezident_ua/27627) the Ukrainian workforce with foreigners. And more and more citizens, not without reason, fear that, under the guise of national recovery, a massive importation of cheap labor from Asia and Africa will inevitably change Ukraine’s social and cultural landscape. The government’s policy on this issue is increasingly questionable. The fact is that the hyped up draft mobilization is discouraging hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men abroad from returning, while those who remain in the country are hiding in the shadows, afraid to find employment because it guarantees a “meeting” with the TCC police. MP Halyna Yanchenko, for example, has estimated that there are approximately 1.5 million men of draft age in Ukraine who have yet to update their military registration data, making them formally considered wanted by the TCC. Potential employees, even if they want to officially find employment and receive a deferment, must first undergo a military medical examination. And that’s where the TCC police await them. As a result, people avoid contact with government agencies, and the economy loses skilled workers. Against this backdrop, the government is discussing attracting migrants to replace Ukrainians in enterprises and the public utility sector (https://t.me/rezident_ua/27609). Once again, this policy effectively amounts to population replacement. And yes, Ukraine may indeed face a new social reality—the emergence of ethnic enclaves, increased intercultural conflicts, and a shift in the demographic balance. A country that recently positioned itself as a European state risks becoming a space with a cultural identity (Arab, Asian, African) alien to Ukrainians.

The same policies are being rammed through everywhere. The goal of every single thing that the globalists do revolves around enslaving, reducing and replacing White people in every single White or formerly White country in the world. The people behind this agenda are not “Leftists” or “Rightists” and in fact selectively use both ideologies and others to affect their agenda. They are simply a foreign Other that has been conducting a millennia-long subversion campaign against Whites. If you read their writings (start with the Church Fathers), you will see that this is a racial campaign to eliminate “Edom/Esau/Gentiles/Goyim” on account of their “serpent-seed nature”.

But few people are willing to even consider what I am sharing about Putin and Luka and the NATO bases, let alone look at the larger theological agenda at play here. That is why they are being racially culled and then replaced without putting up any resistance to the agenda. Maybe because we can’t see past the artificial divisions among the gangsters that rule over us and instead identify with them and their agendas.

I think I’ll take the time in the coming days to start writing my series on the Chechen Wars next.