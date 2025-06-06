There have been a wave of further hits within Russia by UAF drones and missiles.

Airports, refineries, depots, railway hubs, etc.

Here’s what Grok summarized for me:

Reported Hits Within Russia Since June 1, 2025: Oil Depot Near Engels Airfield (June 6, 2025): An oil depot near the Engels airfield, used to refuel Russian strategic aviation, was attacked. This airfield is significant for housing strategic bombers, suggesting a continued focus on disrupting Russia’s air capabilities. Dyagilevo Airbase (June 6, 2025): Reports indicate a strike on the Dyagilevo airbase in the Ryazan region, which was also targeted in the June 1 attacks. This suggests a follow-up effort to further degrade strategic aviation assets, though specific damage details are unclear. Electronics Plant in Tambov Region (June 6, 2025): An electronics plant in the Tambov region was reportedly hit, likely targeting infrastructure supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex. Such facilities often produce components for drones or other military equipment. Targets in Bryansk Region (June 6, 2025): Unspecified targets in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, were attacked. The nature of these targets is not detailed, but Bryansk has been a frequent target due to its proximity and logistical significance.

Telegram also reports railway sabotage in Belgorod and those hits on nuclear sub facilities in Murmansk.

As a response, the Kremlin lobbed some missiles at Kiev, however we don’t really know what they hit. But here’s the report from a Kremlin-run infochannel nonetheless.

Tonight, air raid sirens sounded all over Ukraine, but our Gerans, Kalibrs and Iskanders paid special attention to Kyiv - the city was thundering with numerous landings and fires, and the capital's air defense lost at least one American Patriot battery. The footage shows a Ukrainian crew sending 4 missiles in one direction, and then receiving our projectile "in return" - an explosion and curtain. Monitoring channels report that our forces "disconnected" the capital's CHPP-4 and CHPP-5. Now the Kiev metro is not working, the city has literally come to a standstill, there are power outages, trains are delayed. What else is known about our strikes: — According to local channels, military infrastructure was hit in Ternopil, smoke is rising over the city due to a fire at an enterprise, and power outages are being observed. The local administration asks citizens not to go outside; — Air defense operations and explosions were recorded in the Khmelnytskyi region, Rivne, Zhitomir, Drohobych and Sumy region; — At least several missiles hit their target in Lutsk. Presumably, it was the Motor repair plant; — In Lviv, an industrial facility was hit, and explosions were heard in the region; — Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in Chernihiv, and water supply interruptions began; — Ukrainian media write about several hundred Geraniums and about 50 missiles used.

Very impressive.

Ukraine has never once lost electrical coverage though. It’s trains continue to run, even if the metro was delayed (maybe). There are German and Turkish arms manufacturers running massive factories on Ukrainian territory still. The critical supply bridges across the Dniepr are still intact. Command centers are untouched. Recruitment offices work uninterrupted. The ports by which arms are delivered still operate. Border crossings for Western arms flows remain open.

So basically:

I’ve written out and predicted Putin’s response playbook so many times at this point that its frustrating to have to refer to it again. Here:

Kiev + NATO escalates

Putin fires off a few performative volleys

Kiev + NATO escalate again completely unperturbed

Purin fires off a few performative volleys

…

If these showers of missiles, which we can’t even verify are hitting anything of significance, are meant as a deterrent against further escalation, then they fail to achieve that function completely. We know this because, at this point, literally no one actually doubts that Kiev + NATO will escalate again, somehow, within a few months with either assassinations or bombings or invasions into Russian territory.

Like, does anybody doubt this now?

I can verifiably predict that Kiev will once again go on the offense or hit deeper into Russia against more sensitive targets because they have been dictating the pace of the war for years now. The only thing that Putin will do, in contrast, is let off a few missiles at dubious targets.

This Not-War is extremely repetitive, actually.

The only “proof” that ZAnon has for Putin’s brilliant military strategy is that, allegedly, anywhere from 6-17x Ukrainian soldiers die for every Russian soldier. Where is the proof for this claim? Well, the Kremlin MoD releases these reports claiming massive Ukrainian casualties and then our favorite Z-personalities dutifully report them, after adding a generous coefficient to the number to make up for what they claim is the Kremlin’s morality humility, which prevents them from revealing the sheer extent of the destruction that they’ve inflicted.

But the Ukrainian government makes outlandish claims too. Here are the two versions that we have:

Kremlin claims: Nearly 1,000,000 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded as of mid-December 2024.

Ukrainian government claims: Over 819,000 Russian troops killed, captured, or wounded as of January 2025, including 150,000 deaths in 2024.

Taking one or the other government’s claims at face value because you believe or agree with their ideological propaganda is not the approach of a serious analyst. There were other reports done by various organization and media operations that paint a totally different pictured. Summarized:

Russia: Mediazona and BBC Russian: By May 30, 2025, verified 110,608 Russian soldier deaths using open-source data (obituaries, memorials, cemeteries). Estimating 45–65% coverage, total deaths range from 170,000 to 246,000.

Meduza: Estimated 64,000–75,000 deaths by the end of 2023, and 120,000 by June 30, 2024, using probate registry and excess mortality data.

CSIS: Estimated 200,000–250,000 deaths by March 2025, projecting 1 million total casualties (killed and wounded) by summer 2025.

The Economist: Estimated 462,000–728,000 total casualties (killed, wounded, or captured) by mid-June 2024, based on leaked U.S. Defense Department documents. Ukraine: CSIS: Estimated 400,000 total casualties (killed or wounded) by June 2024, with no specific death count provided.

The Wall Street Journal: Cited 1 million combined Russian and Ukrainian casualties (killed or wounded) by mid-2024, with the majority being soldiers. No precise breakdown for Ukrainian deaths.

Western Estimates: U.S. intelligence (April 2023) estimated 15,500–17,500 Ukrainian deaths and 124,500–131,000 total casualties. Other sources suggest 60,000–100,000 deaths by mid-2025.

So, again:

Here are the factors that I think are important to consider though and they point towards Russia having more casualties than Ukraine:

Ukraine has 6-10 times more drones, and better ones than Russia

Russian artillery is far more inaccurate, significantly degraded now, forced to rely on less ammo now that Soviet stores have been depleted

Ukraine uses mobilization, Russia does not, forced to reply on contract troops fighting for money

Russia attacks fortresses in Donbass head-on with no change in tactics for many years now

Russia’s top generals are significantly inferior, with dubious track records and loyalties and undisclosed assets in the West

NATO provides a significant intelligence advantage to Kiev with their satellite tech

I wouldn’t put out outlandish figures like ZAnon does, but a 1.5x casualty count for Russia via the UAF is the rough estimate that I have in my mind as I write these articles. But, even if I assumed that they were dead even, this still would completely destroy the last plank of the Z-narrative about the success of Putin’s strategy in this war. Namely, that he’s successfully genociding the entire male population of Ukraine to punish NATO and de-dollarize the world, somehow, while incurring minimal casualties.

Once you assume even a 1:1 casualty parity, then the war starts to look even more suspect that it already does.

I just want to stress, again, that there are no proofs whatsover for the claims of ZAnon regarding casualty figures. They simply take official propaganda and then multiply it a few times over as they see fit. Most of these analysts have already calculated the complete destruction of the UAF several times over, over the last 3 years. Off the top of my head, literally all of them were claiming at least 200K Ukrainian soldiers dead by winter of the first year of the war. Phrases like “squeezing blood from a stone” were used by all of them, in lockstep. And, whenever Russia suffers from a very visible and undeniable catastrophe, they simply retreat into repeating their claims that Ukraine’s entire male population has been wiped out and that the way to Kiev is clear as soon as the weather clears, the rains stop, the roads are fixed, the moral position is secured or whatever.

But this never materializes. And what’s worse, no one seems to notice that their failed pro-Putin cheerleaders were wrong! Why is that?

My final point today is that people need to stop waiting for “Putin’s big response”.

You’ve actually already seen a dozen of these responses in the form of rocket showers over Ukraine. He does them for you guys, to keep you happy, as far as I can tell, because no military objectives appear to be accomplished from them.

The Putin project is, fundamentally, at its core, a PR project.

It is a postmodern performance piece. Putin’s actions reveal a total Globohomoshlomo puppet or an incompetent “bafoon”. But the power of propaganda conceals this reality. It is, as far as I can tell, an avante garde performance that seeks to explore the far limits of how far propaganda can go in covering up basic, observable reality. And in that sense, the Putin project is going exceedingly well, actually. There has never been such a successful psyop, to my knowledge.

Only the success of QAnon or the New Testament before it come to mind as reasonable comparisons.

…

I, for one, look forward to analyzing the next PR performance that Putin the performer puts on for us.