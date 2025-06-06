The Slavland Chronicles

Archangel
6h

You miss Putin's biggest achievement : the reconciliation of Jews and Nazis in Ukraine after 100 years of struggle. They are now united against him. This is an incredible feat both in the realm of mass media and on the ground. Hail Putin !

Patriot
7hEdited

Here's a telephone interview with Igor Strelkov / Girkin (still imprisoned by Putin) from May 23, 2025 [1]

Very prophetic!

Excerpt: I am still convinced that we are facing a fierce summer-autumn campaign, during which the enemy will try to surprise us very much. And we have neither the necessary forces nor, most importantly, the determination to win this war.

[1] Igor Strelkov on False Hopes for a Quick Peace :: Russian Idea Publishing House

https://rusidea-org.translate.goog/250975829?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en-US&_x_tr_hl=en-US

Игорь Стрелков о ложных надеждах на скорый мир :: Издательство Русская Идея

https://rusidea.org/250975829

