You’ve often heard it said that America is the Third Rome. Or that Russia is the true Third Rome. The Third Reich is also often likened to the Third Rome. The long and short of it is that wherever you see the Imperial Eagle displayed on state heraldry, you are seeing yet another Rome pretender that has emerged on the political scene. But there have been far more than just three or six Romes.

“Rome” is just a name for a much older concept.

The Eternal Imperial Eagle and the Thunder Warriors

The better pretenders included thunderbolts clasped in the claws of their Imperial Eagles though.

Those are called the Thunderbolt(s) of Jupiter.

But they are also the thunderbolts of Indra, of Zeus, and of Thor.

It is also, quite clearly, a Vajra being depicted i.e., an ancient weapon (astra) that is found across continents and cultures in commemorative religious artworks. The Astras are a set of divine weapons, wielded by the Eagle deity and his legions of “Thunder Warriors”, in their globe-spanning campaign of conquest.

Some of these campaigns are recorded in the Vedas.

But the Eagle and the Thunderbolt go together in literally all Aryan/Yamnaya successor cultures.

Sifting through these ancient myths, we are left with the fragmented memories of an ancient war. Conspiracy theorists have had a lot of fun with the Vedas over the years. The sheer scale of the conflict and all the aerial combat and aerial bombardments that it describes has been interpreted to be a retelling of an ancient UFO/ET incursion.

I don’t actually have an argument against this line of thinking.

Anyway.

Without dipping into the conspiracy stuff too much, I think it is fair to say that most people, outside of the Anglosphere, are aware of the “Aryan Invasion” theory. That is essentially what I am describing here.

The most lasting symbol of those ancient wars was the Eagle and the Thunderbolt.

The Eagle deity and his divine pantheon of “sky gods” also wielded weapons of awesome power to win those wars. Their exploits are remembered in the pan-Indo-Aryan/Yamnaya//Sky pantheon of gods that we are all familiar.

Nowadays, plasma researchers believe that some of these ancient pagan symbols from the days of that great Aryan campaign actually depict plasma phenomenon.

Protip: “plasma” is just another, more modern word for the phenomenon known to other cultures as “aether” or “vril” or “chi” or “energeia”.

I’ve discussed Plasma phenomenon in two podcasts as well, which you might find interesting.

Anyway.

These symbols should look somewhat familiar, especially if you’ve been watching/reading the news about a country in Eastern Europe with a war being fought on its territory.

Yes, I am referring to:

From the main Vedic story, we learn that the Eagle and Thunderbolt God and his divine allies also enlisted the help of entire auxiliary hordes of mortals to conduct these massive wars. These are the famous warrior giants, the fierce bronze and chariot-wielding Yamnaya/Aryan horsemen that exploded out of Siberia and conquered most of the world, leaving mummies behind in places as far-flung as China, Peru, Ukraine, (possibly New York state) and their “religious” symbology everywhere.

The hoes shudder in fear whenever you manage to finesse the word “Aryan” into the conversation.

Once these primordial wars were over, successor kingdoms and empires that lay claim to the glories of that original host and its legions proliferated all over the world. The mortal rulers of these successor states all claimed spiritual association with the now-mythical Eagle deity, and martial descent from the legions of mortal auxiliaries that had fought in those wars.

And if any of this sounds like the plot of some sci-fi or fantasy novel, that’s because it is.

It is in fact the plot of very many fantasy stories that you are probably familiar with.

Once you boil them down to their essentials and figure out the sources of historical/mythical inspiration that the author used as source material, you find the same ancient myths being told and retold over and over again. Tolkien’s Numenoreans are Atlanteans, for example. GRR Martin’s white-haired, haughty, and magical Targaryan invaders are, well, Targ-ARYAN, duh!!! who do you think that they were based on?

But my favorite rendering of this ancient blood memory myth, is, of course, the story of the Emperor of Mankind leading the brutal Wars of Unification with the help of his mortal “Thunder Warrior” legions to put all of Terra under his golden eagle banner. It is also the most explicit rendition of that mythical ur-campaign of prehistory that I’ve ever come across.

Anyway, most of our more modern political history is essentially the story of these descendent successor kingdoms and empires battling over the legacy and mantle of the original Eagle god and his “Thunder Warriors”. Every single successor Yamnaya/Aryan culture thinks that they are the true descendants of the Aryans and that all of their immediate cousin neighbors are inferior to them and their particular version of the Imperial Eagle creed.

One of my favorite examples, is Alexander the Great. He conquered a significant chunk of the planet under the banner of the Imperial Eagle.

Alexander and the Eagle of Zeus.

During the famous Battle of Gaugamela against Darius III, Imperial sources say that an eagle flew above Alexander’s army and moved toward the Persians. Alexander’s seer interpreted this as Zeus promising them victory.

Alexander probably came the closest to re-establishing the great Yamnaya ur-Empire.

Alexander also claimed divine descent/ascent from Zeus/Ammon, via an Egyptian sorcerer who slept with his serpent-spirit mother, Olympia.

Yes, really:

Now, moving right along in history, the Poles famously thought that they were the true Yamnaya from the steppe and tried to LARP as them — a creed of beliefs called Sarmatianism. The German Teutonic orders thought something similar, in their own way, and Aryanism made its way all the way through Prussia to Hitler’s Aryan Reich eventually, of course.

Russians, of course, also think that they are the true sons of the Aryans — you get this in modern “Tartarianism” which stresses the Vedas and revisionist history and that the Russians are Tart-ARYANS. This squabble is essentially why the German and Slavic tribes (the most warlike successors of the Aryan), have spent centuries butchering each other for the inherited mantle of that mythical ur-empire.

I’m going to write a series talking about Polish, German, and Russian “Aryanism”, eventually, probably.

And then, you know this already, but the Italians did the whole Fascism thing, which was about Roman revivalism. And the French had Napoleon, who copied Alexander the Great religiously. Eerily so. More on him soon, I promise.

Turks pretend to be Romans as well, claiming to be descendants of two brothers raised by wolves and a city on seven hills. The Iranians claim to be Aryan and so do the Indians and even the Armenians. But this is worth a separate essay though. Both Iran and India are places where, in subsequent years, the Aryan warrior overclass was betrayed, overthrown and massacred by religious fanatics leading a revolution against them. This is the birth of Zoroastrianism in Iran, a vile religion based on iconoclasty and acts of deliberate evil, and the birth of Brahminism/Hinduism in India, and all the horrors that the priests committed on their own countrymen. Curiously, Armenia has their own “Vedic” tradition of a kind of involving Hayk (the ancestor of the Armenians) shooting Bel with a magical arrow in the battle of Mount Ararat. And Ossetian myths fill in a lot of gaps missing in our destroyed and mutilated histories as well.

… many mysteries converge on that mountain and the range around it, come to think of it …

Sadly, Anglos are the least interested in this ancient Aryan ur-myth because they think that they are Jews and eschew their own bloodline in favor of Jesus’ rabbinic savior blood. The heraldry of the UK post-Cromwell is famously the heraldry of Biblical Israel, the Unicorn. And the people who send me all that End Times + Trump is the Savior spam email crap are also 90% Anglos.

America’s Founding Fathers, in contrast, were anti-Christians and essentially Enlightenment neo-pagans and so they brought back the cult of the Imperial Eagle, as it were. The heraldry of the American state is Fasces and Eagles and Thunderbolts and statues of Lucifer in the New York harbor for this reason. Washington, DC in particular is filled with Egyptian obelisks and pyramid temples and government buildings built like Roman temples. But this legacy has largely been squandered by their backwards, primitive, morally bankrupt descendants, who were given the right to vote for no discernible sane reason, and so used their ignorance and numbers to bring back an old desert superstition known as Christianity instead.

Alas.

…

So, now you know the background behind the cult of the eternal Imperial Eagle. I want to stress that I am NOT a fan of the Imperial Eagle and I’m NOT a fan of the Pantheon of the “Sky Gods” that was imposed on the world. I’ve written a lot of essays on the significance of the Snake vs the Eagle, and how this came to symbolize the esoteric war fought between the “Sky” and the “Chthonic” gods.

You might want to read that before venturing further.

Now, onto the occult meaning of the “metaphysical Rome”.