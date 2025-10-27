The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
9h

And does that mean that by February we will already be in the deadliest Covid wave yet?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Svartbergs view's avatar
Svartbergs view
9h

So fare your been spot on, and when I understood that they only fight friends and that all of them cooperate through the synagoge. Recruitment for substack is hard among normis. They still sitt and scream infront of the telly and fight Putin with their fists. I guess 90% of adult are jabbed, trust the MSM news and look up on anyone with a different take as person that need to be treated for miss information and sent to a local asylum/hospital for MAID. You and ESC are to global heros..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Rurik Skywalker and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture