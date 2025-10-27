Well, the headline is the whole story for today. Here:

The Chief Rabbi of Dnipropetrovsk, Shmuel Kaminetsky, predicted that the armed conflict in Ukraine would end by January 15, 2026. He said this is the opinion of “high-ranking officials in Europe.” “The war will end in two months. I’m ready... to argue,” he was quoted as saying by the Telegram channel STRANA.ua. He said he was naming a precise date not as a prophet or a rabbi, but because it is the opinion of “high-ranking officials in Europe.” Earlier, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), stated in an interview with CNN that Moscow wants a diplomatic and swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, had previously expressed confidence that an end to the conflict in Ukraine was “just around the corner.”

Shmuel is a close friend and beneficiary of the infamous Azov Battalion and Zelensky sponsor, Igor Kholomoisky. He tried to intervene on Kholomoisky’s behalf when his patron was being shaken down by Zelensky and his new friends, who now no longer needed the money of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk mafia. Here:

Shmuel Kamenetsky, the Chief Rabbi of Dnipro, Ukraine, went on Yorm Kippur to the Kiyv Court of Appeals to plead for the release of Israeli-Ukrainian oligarch and businessman Igor Kolomoisky charged with corruption, to house arrest until the start of his trial. Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine’s influential businessmen is a well-known Jewish philanthropist and was a major supporter of the construction of the Menorah Center, the largest Jewish center in Dnipro, often considered the largest in Europe. (…) “Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year and the busiest day for rabbis leading Jewish communities. Nevertheless, this is a critical issue, and it is known that the saving of a life takes precedence over the entire Torah,” members of Kamenetsky’s congregation said.

And Shmuley was voted president of united Jewry in Ukraine five years ago, and leads their criminal operations across the country and in neighboring countries from his base in Dnipro.

So, while I remain unconvinced, this is admittedly the most clear signal of an eventual ceasefire that we have had so far. When the politicians have their summits and pressers you can safely ignore what it is being said. But when their bosses comment on affairs and make such a bold statement, concrete date and all, you’d be foolish not to perk up and consider the possibility.

Right on cue, Lavrov announced today that, actually, Putin had agreed to the American version of terms as presented to him at Alaska … but that there’d been some regrettable confusion since then leading to further talks being “postponed”. Here:

That seems like a cope to me.

What is happening now is plain to those with eyes to see. Trump and his people have pulled out of negotiations until Putin accepts their terms or at least makes more concessions. Putin and his team are panicked about this because if Trump cuts them off or it is seen that they have been cut off, then anyone hoping for a resolution to the war and sanctions relief delivered to them will no longer have any reason to not turn on Putin.

The rabbi probably knows that Putin will cave in eventually, just like I know that to be a given at this point.

The question is whether or not NATO and Ukraine will even let him surrender. Or, like with Brest-Litovsk, will the armies of NATO advance on Russia anyway, peace or no peace? I think it is the latter.

