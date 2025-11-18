The big scandal that broke three days ago was about the Israeli who stole all the tax dollars of aid your governments sent to Ukraine and himself fled for Tel Aviv.

Times of Jerusalem reports on it here:

Before the revelation of a multi-million dollar embezzlement and kickbacks scandal involving Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company brought his name to the forefront, Timur Mindich was a shadowy presence — navigating deals and moving behind the scenes with unseen influence, known to many, yet rarely spoken of. Mindich has reportedly fled to Israel amid a probe of his growing influence within the country’s lucrative industries, and fears that his access was facilitated by his ties to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two were once business partners, and Mindich’s influence had expanded since Zelensky was elected in 2019. The full extent of Mindich’s influence was exposed this week when Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdogs released the findings of a 15-month investigation, accusing him of being the mastermind behind a $100 million embezzlement scheme involving top officials and Ukraine’s state nuclear power company. Two top Ukrainian government ministers have resigned as a result of the probe, and criminal proceedings against Mindich are likely to be carried out in absentia. Ukrainian officials, experts and activists contend Mindich’s rise to power is closely tied to his privileged relationship with the president and Zelensky’s inner circle. “What we were hearing only as rumors now has some evidence,” said activist Tetiana Shevchuk, of Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Center. “For a long time, we have heard that Timur Mindich is a shadow controller of the energy sector.” Mindich, 46, was born in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. A 2013 Dnipro Jewish Community birthday message to his mother Stella identified her as a member of the community’s board of trustees and an activist in its women’s movement. According to BBC Ukrainian, his father Mykhailo died in Israel in 2006. The outlet also reported Mindich got married in Israel in 2010, in a four-day event near the Western Wall in Jerusalem with some 500 guests. His wife, Ekateryna Verber, is the daughter of Russian retail executive Alla Verber — one of the most powerful women in Russian fashion, who died in 2019. Until Zelensky’s presidency, Mindich was just one among many wealthy Ukrainian entertainment industry entrepreneurs. Mindich was a co-owner of Zelensky’s production company Kvartal 95, named for the comedy troupe that helped catapult the Ukrainian president to fame as a comedian before he entered politics. Zelensky transferred his stake in the company to his partners after he was elected. Despite expanding his business portfolio since Zelensky’s election, Mindich maintained ties to the entertainment world. Until the corruption probe was exposed this week, he was a producer of the comedy show “Stadium Family” on YouTube. In light of the scandal and his tarnished reputation, the show’s owners shut it down this week. He is also a relative of Leonid Mindich, who was arrested by Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdogs in June when he was trying to flee the country, according to local reports; he was charged with embezzling $16 million from an electric power company.

LOL.

These people enlist their entire families into their international crime operations.

Rise under Zelensky Zelensky and Mindich’s close friendship is documented. The president used Mindich’s armored car during the final stretch of his presidential campaign in 2019. In January 2021, Zelensky celebrated his birthday in Mindich’s apartment during COVID. The two own apartments in the same building. After Zelensky’s 2019 presidential win, Mindich’s political ties grew. He was a close business associate of Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoysky, who backed Zelensky’s presidential campaign. BBC Ukrainian said Mindlich repeatedly visited Kolomoysky’s office in Herzliya, in central Israel, in the lead-up to the 2019 Ukrainian election. Zelensky later cut ties with Kolomoysky, and in 2023, Kolomoysky was arrested by Ukrainian security services on fraud and money-laundering charges. Businesses once associated with Kolomoysky began claiming that Mindich was now their beneficiary. “Gradually, in three years, he became, not an oligarch, but a known businessman with an interest in a lot of businesses,” said Shevchuk, the anti-corruption activist.

…

Now, I would be remiss if I did not point out what Russian conspiracy theorists were saying on the matter. In short, they believe that this guy was a frontman and a mule. That he was given a task, to “flee” and thereby get a lot of stolen money out of the country that belonged to powerful people, like Zelensky himself, possibly. The two were extremely close, and Mindich was the guy who introduced Zelensky to Kholomoisky, thereby starting both his acting career on TV and then his presidential career as well.

The accusation is that Mindich didn’t just personally steal the money, but was moving the money out of the country on behalf of others involved in its theft as well, from the very top of the ruling shtetl of elites that is.

Here:

Interlocutor IA Regnum in Dnepropetrovsk, a former senior criminal investigation officer confirmed that under the powerful oligarch Mindich played the role of a confidant. «A person of such a type as Igor Valerievich has people who perform not just any crime, but normal activities. That is, this is a character to whom you can tell «go there, pick up your suitcase and take it», and he will get from point A to point B, and someone’s nose and clumsy fingers will not get into the suitcase. That is, this is a person for special assignments —including organizing barbecues»— he says. Naturally, certain assets are transferred to a trusted person or placed in control of some business. And the oligarch registered a 9% stake in the Belize-registered company Herley Traiding Limited, associated with the media holding «1+1 Media», in Mindich’s name. And this is just what is in plain sight. Thus, with Zelensky something could also be registered in the name of a reliable and trusted person. More precisely, it was no longer «could be», but precisely formalized. And it was Mindich who introduced the future president to the current powerful oligarch: they are almost the same age and fellow countrymen as Zelensky, Mindich is 46 years old, he is a native of Dnepropetrovsk, from a classical Jewish family.

This guy is absolutely loaded, just on his own. He owns a dozen large companies and many NGOs related to promoting Jewish civic life in Ukraine. Here:

(…) Naturally, young Mindich wanted something more, so he tried to court Kolomoisky’s daughter — Angelica (and also, according to rumors, Bogolyubov’s daughter). He never became the king though — the rich heiress married a nicer Israeli businessman Oleg Bokoev, whom she met while studying in Geneva. Timur married Catherine Verber, whose relatives were also with money and status. Mother-in-law — Alla Verber — was a well-known Russian fashion entrepreneur, worked as fashion director of the Moscow TSUM and was vice president of Mercury, a luxury goods company. (…) However, Mindich really could not be an organizer, but just a trusted person who controlled the processes and delivered money where needed. So our interlocutor does not believe in «stolen US money», which NABU showed after a search at NAEC «Energoatom» (they had specific bank packaging with barcodes). Finding himself in the middle of a storm that would inevitably tear down his power, Zelenskyy promptly «imposed sanctions» on his friend to show full support for the fight against corruption. However, they were introduced against an Israeli citizen, but as a citizen of Ukraine, Timur is still above suspicion and owns all the property. Operations with his real estate or business are not yet prohibited — that is, there seem to be sanctions, but in reality there are none.

Speaking of these events in Ukraine, a fellow blogger, Events in Ukraine, covered the story as well. You can read his take here and make sure to take note of how different his coverage of the scandal is to mine. He focuses on the initial case that was made against Mindich, and how wiretapping was involved to gather information and blackmail:

But do you detect the main difference in our coverage of the scandal?

I’ll give you a hint:

That’s right, he makes no mention that the three parties in closest proximity to this scandal are all from the same tribe. And, some insider baseball for you here, Events in Ukraine ghosted me after our friendly interview and my gushing endorsement of his work. He also reneged on his end of the bargain to share the interview among his own subscribers, which is very bad form among writers and podcasters and dishonest behavior.

The reason?

Almost certainly because I mentioned the J-word once in the interview and he insisted that the J-people had nothing to do with anything:

Do my readers understand how taboo it is to touch on that topic?

Well, it is the #1 reason that we are here, together, in the blog wilderness together.

And how can anyone claim to be honestly reporting on the state of Ukrainian (or Russian) politics without noticing the ethnicity of the people who hold the highest offices in the land, and control all the businesses and run all the organized crime?

Willful blindness.

We don’t know the full extent of what goes on behind the scenes, and I certainly can’t claim to know everything, or even understand the full net of intrigues and alliances and bickering that characterizes the various Hebraic fiefdoms in the Slavlands.

But in the land of the blind, the guy who can notice the ethnicity of the ruling caste is king.

…

Related to this, I had a confrontation with some Western Antifa-Communists about the concept of “Eat the Rich” or “Seize the Capital” and how it no longer offer a solution to the situation that we find ourselves in. I will repost what I wrote in that Note here:

Communism has nothing to say about the current situation that Western countries find themselves in. On the most basic level, what “Capital” is there to seize? The machines that make machines i.e. Capital are all over in China, Vietnam, Mexico. If seizing these machines was the means to prosperity and a dictatorship of the proletariat, then it would require invading these aforementioned countries. But that is impossible because these countries are framed as the good guys, the resistors of the Colonial White Supremacist order. So, even though they have the Capital, and Communists are supposed to go seize the Capital, they are unable to, because that would be a Colonialism Racism. What then can Communism offer then other than just self-contradiction? Even the much simplified populist-communist premise of “Eat the Rich” doesn’t work because “the Rich” can just pack their bags and move to Israel at the drop of a hat. And going after them would be an Anti-Semitism, so once again, you’re at square one. The only group of people that you’re allowed to target then are Whites who cannot flee to other countries and who have a little bit more money than you do i.e., whatever is left of the middle class. And that’s exactly who the organized Left targets.

Once they get to Israel, no one can touch them.

And if you point out that the “Rich” and the “Capitalists” or the “Bankers” all have dual citizenship with Israel, you are immediately labeled a “Fascist” and that means that your life is now forfeit, as far as the organized Left and the Liberal center are concerned.

Because you have violated the fundamental moral law of the land, see? You pointed out the identity of the ruling elite, which has literally created a series of moral codes in the land that make it immoral to point out that they are the rulers now.

Thus, you must never actually notice the identity of the people that you complain all day and all night about. We are ruled by a Krypteia, after all. And they don’t like it when you notice that. In fact, their ability to stay in power rests very heavily on their ability to cover up their identity. Those who pick up on this and point it out to their fellow helots are labelled the very worst of heretics, and punished on a scale depending on their reach and persuasiveness among their fellow helots.

The only way out of this though, is if the helots learn to close ranks, and work together against their overlords. But that takes a sense of kinship, and camaraderie and some bravery of character. In contrast, it is so, so easy to morally condemn truth-tellers to the masters. All the ideological and moral and religious systems encourage this, after all.

Just some food for thought.

