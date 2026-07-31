The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Joe T's avatar
Joe T
11h

Congratulations on being right so early about the Ukraine quagmire.

You've got the right to sing the blues about all the trouble you've seen.

I like it when you review the basic points over and over. It helps with memory.

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1 reply by ☭ Slavlander🔥 (formerly Rurik)
BDC's avatar
BDC
10h

"I naively thought people in the West would be interested in hearing patriotic voices coming out of Russia ..."

A very important aspect of what you do, Slavlander! BDC

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