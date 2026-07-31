Well, the headline really says it all, doesn’t it?

Let’s just fill in the details. From Katyusha’s reporting on the scandal. Here:

Israeli citizen and surgeon Boris Wolfman is on trial in Moscow (https://t.me/turan_express/31159) for human trafficking and causing grievous bodily harm. According to the Investigative Committee, Wolfman participated in illegal transplantation—the removal and sale of human organs—at the notorious Kosovo clinic Medicus. Wolfman’s job was to find Russians in difficult life situations and persuade them to sell their organs. He did not participate in the surgeries. Instead, he persuaded Russians in difficult life situations to sell their kidneys for €10,000 or €18,000 (the transplants cost clients €80,000). Wolfman pleads not guilty, and in court, he described his actions as “organizing medical tourism.” He faces up to 15 years in prison.

When in doubt, cry “anti-semite!”

Commenting on the detention of their citizen, Israel accused Russian law enforcement of anti-Semitism. They believe Wolfman was detained solely because of his ethnicity. Those in the know are well aware that Israel is the global leader in organ harvesting. This abomination has taken particularly deep root in the Outskirts of Rus’, where, since 2014, when the purge of this pseudo-state of ethnic Russians began, numerous cases of organ harvesting have been recorded. After the start of the Second World War, the same fate began to befall soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine en masse (https://tsargrad.tv/news/chjornye-transplantologi-na-ukraine-izjatie-organov-udalos-zasnjat-est-dokazatelstva_1039870?ysclid=ms7xuu08ud190623503). But that’s far from all. Thanks to the efforts of the Russian Ministry of Health, in 2022 we passed a law establishing the presumption of consent for every Russian citizen to posthumous organ donation. If you did not express and record your refusal to donate during your lifetime, or if your relatives did not do so when you were hospitalized in critical condition, you are subject to organ harvesting. RIA Katyusha examined this initiative in detail (https://vk.ru/@riakatyusha-minzdrav-zapustit-socreklamu-o-donorstve-organov-zakon-prevr?ysclid=ms7v93hctz237334206) and the risks it poses for citizens six years ago. The Russian Ministry of Health even lobbied for a separate column in passports indicating consent for posthumous organ donation, but fortunately, this has not yet happened. Scandals involving systematic organ harvesting periodically arise in various regions of Russia. Sometimes even high-ranking officials, at the highest levels, mention them. We believe this Satanism must be completely eradicated.

It isn’t Satanism, it is Yahwehism.

The man who runs Katyusha, who I am quoting above, a man that I’ve met twice in St. Petersburg, is a devout Orthodox man with like 6 or 7 children. Here is the interview I did with him. To my knowledge, I am the only guy who bothered to translate his work or introduce him to the English-speaking West.

I am not Orthodox myself, but the people who claim to be in ZAnon media never let their audiences actually hear the voices of authentic Russian patriots, Orthodox or otherwise. They will instead treat their audiences to Sergei Lavrov (an atheist) or translate Vladimir Shapiro’s TV rants (sells Kabbalah courses). The best you’re going to get is Tim Kirby, or Margarita Simonyan or, Yahweh-forbid, the inane ramblings of Dugin.

…

The intention of my blog is not to push the message: “Russia bad”.

Far from it, I started this project wanting to translate and publish voices from within Russia. That was my literal job before; I translated Russian articles to English. After I lost my jobs in the wake of COVID and the start of the SMO, I just kept doing that, but for myself and my audience instead of an employer.

Through this blog we met a whole pantheon of interesting characters that you’d have never heard of from ZAnon. Today’s snippet was from Tsiganov (Katyusha media). But I’ve translated Igor Strelkov Girkin, of course. Bizarrely, I was literally the only one in the world who translated Igor Prigozhin’s rants on the eve of his march, to my knowledge, and told anyone who would listen that, yes, he planned to march on Moscow. How did I know such a thing? I was even contacted by a nice Jewish lady working for Soldier of Fortune magazine to set up an interview that never materialized because they assumed that I must have, like, inside sources or something.

I joke that I am privy to all sorts of “TOP PATRIOT” information, or rather, my alter ego, COMMANDER RURIK is. But, again, the only edge that I had over other commentators was that I actually just sat there and listened to what Prigozhin said on video as it was posted on Telegram. I simply took his rants at face value, while ZAnon was claiming that this was all kayfabe to throw off the UAF.

Next, I translated “the Black Colonel”. I also translated the guy who tried to assassinate Chubais (the infamous General Kvachkov) — he’s still around and posting on Telegram that he now thinks that Putin’s mother was Jewish, because of how badly Putin has bungled the SMO, which is amusing. Oh and I translated Skurlatov’s old blog posts reminiscing about his time in the party and the KGB plots that destroyed the USSR …

Point being: there are a lot of voices that I have brought to light from within Russia.

I naively thought people in the West would be interested in hearing patriotic voices coming out of Russia that had very similar grievances and talking points found among Western patriots. To my surprise, I was met with vitriol and open attacks and death threats by the alt-media for embarking on this project.

I thought I was cynical and hardened by the internet, but this was something else.

Even now, whilst the open attacks and death threat emails from Western boomers have stopped many years ago now, I still can’t seem to find a foothold in the mainstream alternative news and am just ignored. Which, if I am being honest, I prefer to constantly being savaged.

But recently, a devoted Stalker shared a comment that he had left on an Unz article.

In the article, the author Ron Unz, claims that no one could have predicted that the war in Donbass would still be ongoing in 2026 with no end in sight. The only problem with that take is that, actually, all of the Russians that I have mentioned above and a dozen others that I translated but forgot to mention all did predict this humiliating quagmire. And, because I translated and took them seriously, I too predicted this state of affairs three years ago.

Take a look at this exchange:

Unz: As far as I can tell absolutely no one on either the pro-Russian or pro-Ukrainian side ever predicted that the war would last for more than five years, longer than WWI. EK: Not true. Here on your own website, Rolo Slavskiy has been predicting that since 2022. Here is a summary of his war predictions, written by Grok: Rolo Slavskiy (also writing as Rurik Skywalker) has been consistently pessimistic about Russia’s prospects in the Ukraine war since roughly mid-2022, often framing it as a protracted, costly quagmire or attritional deadlock with no quick victory possible for Moscow. His Unz.com archive (https://www.unz.com/author/rolo-slavski/) and Substack () contain numerous pieces criticizing Russian leadership, military performance, and strategy. He highlights elite incompetence/corruption, poor planning, high casualties, and a lack of decisive progress, while noting Ukraine’s resilience. Early on (2022–early 2023), he pushed back against optimistic “3-day war” or quick-victory narratives common in pro-Russian circles. Key Examples of Predictions About a Long/Drawn-Out War: June 10, 2022 – “Comrade Krieger and the Kiev Campaign” at https://www.unz.com/article/comrade-krieger-and-the-kiev-campaign/ . He described the initial Kiev push as a fiasco and the war settling into grinding, inconclusive fighting rather than a swift operation. This implicitly rejected short-war assumptions and aligned with emerging stalemate views. December 3, 2022 – “The Kremlin at a Crossroads” at https://www.unz.com/article/the-kremlin-at-a-crossroads/ . Concludes “It is my position that without drastic reforms, Russia simply won’t be able to hold out against NATO.” October 17, 2023 – “Interview: Is Russia Run By Incompetents or Traitors? An Expert Analyst Weighs In” at https://www.unz.com/article/interview-is-russia-run-by-incompetents-or-traitors-an-expert-analyst-weighs-in/ . He wrote “The truth is that we are in a long, protracted war with no solution in sight” and “There are no clever plans and there won’t be any resounding Russian victory any time soon… It will take many years and thousands of lives… Shoigu and others have said that the MoD plan is to weaken the Ukrainians by attrition over many years… But this means many more years of war and many more casualties on both sides” and “So the plan really is to just keep the butchery going for a few more years? Yes.” October 27, 2023 – “Kiev Will Be Taken in Just Two More Weeks. … This Time for Sure!” at https://www.unz.com/article/kiev-will-be-taken-in-just-two-more-weeks-this-time-for-sure/ . He noted “Kiev and Washington continue to dictate the pace of this war and Moscow continues losing slowly.” August 26, 2024 – “A Russian Soldier’s View of the Ukraine War. Horrifying.” at https://www.unz.com/article/a-russian-soldiers-view-of-the-ukraine-war-horrifying/ . Reinforces the attritional horror and lack of progress, drawing on firsthand accounts. Since early in the war, Rolo Slavskiy’s articles framed the conflict as a slow-burning disaster for Russia, with no path to a decisive win. He contrasted this with Kremlin propaganda and Western/pro-Russia hopium. His Substack bio/explanations confirm he began “dooming” (pessimistic analysis) about Russia’s prospects 6 months into the war (August 2022), leading to a name change for safety as he criticized the Kremlin. EK: They say “No man is a prophet in his own land”, but you should remember how prophetic Rolo/Rurik has been on your own website.

And what is the source of my prophetic prowess?

Is it because of my shamanic powers? My childhood spent in a top secret Siberian psy-power research facility as a guinea pig for mind-based weapons to be deployed against the Capitalists? My giant fucking galaxy brain that is so big and so powerful that I have to hire two servants to keep my head up on my spindly weak neck at all times?

No.

The source of my prophetic powers was just my ability to translate what Russians themselves were posting about Putin and his cabal.

That’s all it took.

I am just the one-eyed man in the land of the blind.

I can only conclude that powerful people want to do everything in power to make sure that Westerners and Russians never get the chance to communicate amongst themselves in good faith. They have set up a proxy entity known as “ZAnon” that consists entirely of Jews like Mearsheimer and Sachs and intelligence agents like Ritter, Macgregor, Johnson and the rest, who act as a kind of buffer between East and West.

Russians who wish to speak with patriots in the West are referred to Ritter’s work, and Americans who wish to speak with Patriots in Russia are referred to Ritter’s work. In this way, the narrative is kept under control. And dissent is punished with threats.

Here is Ritter’s latest, in which he essentially issues a fatwah against Gilbert Doctorow for criticizing Putin’s strategy and implies that he will work to have Doctorow labelled a foreign agent by Moscow.

These people are a literal mafia.

And like all good mafias, they have monopolized a valuable resource — in this case, they have claimed the authority of being anti-war, pro-Russia, multipolarista patriots, when in reality, all they are is Kremlin apologists. Everyone who disagrees with these literal convicted pedophiles and CIA agents is then hounded out of alternative media.

You simply could not write a satire or a black comedy this grotesque because no one would believe it could possibly occur; the suspension of disbelief demanded from the audience would be too cognitively demanding.

And yet, here we are.

The small fry blogger who translates the accounts of Russian soldiers and officers and patriots is the CIA agent subversive, while millions of seemingly intelligent readers unquestioningly believe what literal CIA agents making tens of millions of dollars to post predictions that never ever materialize and who jet around the world meeting high level dignitaries …

... you know what, I don’t want to go into another rant; I just don’t feel it today.

I try not to think about the absurdity of the situation for too long. Never forget that there is a reason why they call us “cattle”. No one is even holding a gun to the heads of the masses and forcing them to listen to ZAnon lies. And yet, they do so willingly. No matter how many times these predictions are proven wrong and how many of mine are proven right.

So: how many more years of Russia “winning” or “slavgrinding” in Donbass are ahead of us?

Well, as I keep saying, there is no end in sight. None at all. The negotiations were all fake, and about Trump’s cabal getting a cut of Russian energy profits, not about ending the war. Did anyone except me predict that Trump would escalate the war against Russia upon getting to office? Did anyone except me predict that the Alaska Summit would not end the war?

… well, probably Waggaman or Mikovich or Livsi all said the same, along with all the aforementioned Russian voices.

But I’ve actually even lost friends over this.

Like, OK, I’m being overdramatic here. Not real friends, but like, you know, American-style friends. Drinking buddies, basically. I’ve lost drinking buddies over this, people. Nobody wants to drink with me anymore. I haven’t had a good night on the town in years now. More importantly, I’ve lost money over what I’ve written. Not because it was bad, but because it was right!

Sucks.

I just thank Yahweh that he made me an INTJ robot who simply doesn’t give a fuck at the end of the day. This kind of ostracization and shunning and condemning would have broken a lesser soul more susceptible to social cues.

Not me though.

Your hate only nourishes me.

I ain’t going nowhere.