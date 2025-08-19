My personal conspiracy theory about these hot mics is that they’re always running and recording and broadcasting to NSA HQ. They then choose which parts to release or use as blackmail. So when I hear about these hot mic moments, I assume that their release is part of a deliberate strategy to either harass/sabotage or bolster one party or another in negotiations. But I don’t know who leaked this, no. I mean, obviously the answer is the ethnic spooks, but I suppose I can’t narrow in any further than that.

In other words, they are an important element of the whole fake wresting style “kayfabe” that governs international politics and is used to entertain us, the hapless masses. Still, it is worth commenting on because it proves what I’ve been saying about Putin.

The leaked hot mic line said by Trump is just:

“I think he wants to make a deal FOR me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds.”

It certainly seems to dispel any notions of Putin being a tough negotiator or simply playing up a fake conciliatory role, as some of ZAnon has been claiming to explain away Putin’s over-the-top ecstatic enthusiasm in Alaska.

Of course, it begs the question: why reveal that Putin is “faking” his friendliness publicly, over the interwebs, if you claim to be on Team Putin and Team anti-Washington-Imperialism-Soros?

But whatever, let’s not get distracted by the choir of the insane today.

Trump then publicly said that Putin had acquiesced to security guarantees for Kiev. That means some form of NATO involvement, of course. Previously, we had speculated that it would only involve French and British troops. But now we are hearing from Trump’s team that American troops will be deployed as well. Here:

An adviser to US President Donald Trump has suggested that the United States could potentially deploy troops to Ukraine as part of future security guarantees after the fighting ends, Axios has reported. Source: European Pravda, citing Axios Details: Asked whether such security guarantees could include the stationing of US forces in Ukraine, one of Trump’s advisers privately told Axios, "Yes". Earlier, Trump administration officials – Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff – stated that at the 15 August meeting in Alaska, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time agreed that the US and European allies could provide Ukraine with security guarantees to stop further Russian aggression. Another adviser said it was still too early to tell and that "we won't negotiate in the press" in this regard. Rubio told NBC that both Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessions to achieve peace and "agree to potential concessions or discuss potential concessions without it finding its way in the public sphere and creating all kinds of internal problems". Russia had previously rejected the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine as part of any peace settlement.

Yes, that’s a mild way of putting it.

The SMO was ostensibly launched to keep NATO out of Brotherly Socialist Orthodox Shared Values Ukraine, remember?

It seems to me that Trump was referring to Putin’s acquiescence to letting American troops be deployed to create NATO bases in Ukraine and he seemed stunned that Putin was so pliable when he made that remark. He wouldn’t have been so stunned had he read this blog, where I have been saying for more than two years now that Putin is more than willing to let NATO build bases all over Ukraine; he might even offer to foot the bill for the occupation, that’s just how generous and pliable he is!

That’s the KGB agent Vladimir Putin for you. Did you know that his wresting ring name is the Grey Moth? No? Well, you would have if you’d read the KGB character profile on him that I talked about in this essay:

The big point of contention continues to be Crimea for some reason.

But the negotiations are ongoing between Trump, the EUropeans and Zelensky. So far, it seems that Trump has caved to Zelensky’s refusal to even be within the same vicinity as Putin. As a result, Trump has taken to interrupting and snubbing the others to demonstrably call Putin up. Here:

The closed part of the meeting between Trump, Zelensky and European leaders has ended — media. It is unclear whether the negotiations resumed after Trump went to call Putin. PS The White House does not confirm the Bild report that Trump interrupted the meeting with the Europeans to talk to Putin — Fox News. Zelensky's previously scheduled interview with Fox News has been cancelled.

The cancelling of the interview might be seen one of two ways. The last time he was invited on Fox, he got ambushed and forced to apologize. So not giving him another interview could be interpreted as a charity. But I think it was another pointed Trump snub aimed in his direction.

Me, I’m just waiting for this “JD Vance” fellow to get in there, Undertaker style (American fake wrestling) and to start making it a personal grudge match with Zelensky.

The entity known only as The VANCE pictured here hungering to wring Khazarian necks .

So, here is the logic that holds up the negotiation process.

1) For the NATO troops to be deployed to Ukraine and for Kiev to informally but not technically enter NATO, there has to be a ceasefire of sorts 2) but a ceasefire also opens Zelensky up to being replaced or at least having his military dictator privileges revoked. 3) It is Zelensky and Washington that wants this war to keep going in actuality, and Putin and the EUropeans that want to freeze it 4) because Russia is on the backfoot for reasons I’ve spent years writing about and so 5) Zelensky wants MORE involvement from NATO, but not at the cost of a ceasefire or his removal from office. To achieve this, his goal is to actually 6) escalate the war and prove how useful the UAF can be to NATO’s goals if they keep investing in it.

The only threat that Zelensky has to circumnavigate is the fact that Trump appears to have a deep personal grudge against him. No doubt, the fact that Zelensky bizarrely and unprecedentedly traveled to America to personally campaign for Kamala Harris and to denounce Trump as a neo-Nazi and an agent of Putler has something to do with that hate. More than anything else, Zelensky’s messianic love of his own self-and media-curated image as a savior of Democracy has backfired on him. If he could have, I swear he would have run for office in America in the last election cycle as well. He should have kept out of American electoral politics, but alas, Ashkenazi chutzpah simply can’t be argued or reasoned with.

But the only thing that Trump has been able to do thus far has been to threaten Zelensky with cutting off aid. This threat has failed to materialize at all and in fact, Trump has sent even more aid to Zelensky despite clearly wanting to replace him. But Zelensky is a very important figure in all of this. After all, he delivered on a total war against Russia, and he has held course and refused to swerve from it. This makes him very very very useful to powerful people. People who are more powerful than Trump at least, that much is clear.

…

That is why Trump needs to deploy THE VANCE on Zelensky again.

