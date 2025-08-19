The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

6h

It is about to all come into sharp focus i.e. bluffs called. High risk situation.

Trump has given the order to deploy EU forces into Ukraine.

There was no agreement with Putin - all smoke and mirrors. Deception again. Just a ploy to see if any of the BS is working.

https://shorturl.at/2a7uY

In a post on Platform X, K. Kallas emphasized that Moscow cannot be considered a reliable interlocutor. "Putin cannot be trusted to keep any promise or commitment. Therefore, security guarantees must be strong and reliable, in order to prevent Russia from regrouping and attacking again," she said.

Security guarantees = EU troops in Ukraine.

https://x.com/RWApodcast/status/1957787621876232331

Russians With Attitude

@RWApodcast

So... According to his statements just now, Trump is suggesting putting European NATO troops in Ukraine as part of "security guarantees", with these "security guarantees" being identical to NATO Article 5, with the US providing air support to the European NATO troops, and with NATO indefinitely arming Ukraine, but the EU paying for it, and the Ukrainians getting a lot of territory back somehow, but it's not formal NATO membership so this is all fine and Russia will be okay with it, despite the threat of this being the literal specific reason for the entire conflict.

I'm not sure whom Trump is trying to bullshit exactly with this, but someone's getting Art of the Deal-ed here, and it's not going to work

12:51 AM · Aug 20, 2025

Telimektar
Telimektar
13h

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze100FH2ftU

