The other day I saw a Tweet by Pepe in which he rattled the Kremlin’s saber at the West. Pay close attention to what he’s quoting and what it is implying here:

So, it turns out that his assessment of the war situation was nigh identical to mine, actually.

I also say that: “if this were a real war, Russia would simply cut off supplies from the West by destroying the bridges along the Dnieper. But they are not doing that.”

In fact, I’ve said it many times for many years. Here’s an old talk of mine with

if you don’t believe me.

More important people like Igor Strelkov have been saying it too, and he’s rotting in a jail cell for mean posts on Telegram.

Every blogger (Pepe included now) knows about the bridges and has scratched his head about why they haven’t been blown. This was even a question asked by Russell Bentley before he died under suspicious circumstances:

The point is that Pepe simple spins what should be a big fat L for Putin into a positive thing by claiming that Putin’s bizarre decisions or non-decisions are actually, wait for it, yes, a great MORAL and CHRISTIAN victory, really.

Because it shows how restrained Putin is.

How much he is holding back.

But is it moral and humanitarian to prolong this war into 3+ years? To “slav-grind” hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians into blood bags? To take and then abandon territories with people that you yourself claim voted 97-99% to join Russia in free and fair referendums to the tender mercies of the UAF and the SBU? To then bomb the regional administrative buildings of these territories THAT YOU STILL CLAIM ARE PART OF RUSSIA!?

I simply don’t understand these moral or theological arguments.

Personally, I don’t believe in morality or theology as it relates to geopolitics. Or to, like, life and especially not to spirituality. But, I could still step into the role of a believer and debate the morality or the theology behind the decisions taken by the Kremlin if I were so inclined. I would though, simply argue based on the premise of “is X the best decision for Russians” and I would state that up front.

In contrast to my honest, broad-shouldered, open approach, have we ever heard an explanation as to the moral codes that Pepe and the ZAnon gang are relying on to make their assessments?

What is their holy scripture?

Do they ever tell us?

Perhaps there is some Orthodox Christian equivalent of “Just War Theory” that I am not familiar with and that they are using that as their morality guide? If you do believe in morality as a legitimate concept for making sound geopolitical decisions then why not inform us peasants, at least, what code of conduct you are following so we can follow along at home?

Related to this, Putin’s government banned an Orthodox Christian street parade in celebration of some holy day in Moscow citing extremism concerns and fears that it might offend the beliefs of minorities. No Christian marches for the Russians allowed. Hell, they don’t even allow the Immortal Brigade march anymore, an event that has been labeled as “neo-pagan” by the sickening Moscow Patriarchate either. The common theme here is that its Russians who would participate in either event.

In contrast, just look at the footage of huge 12 lane roads in Moscow being completely blocked by Muslims praying.

Also, any Orthodox priest who speaks out about the Islamic horde that Putin floods Russia with is immediately denounced by the Church and has a case filed against them. Like what happened recently with Father Gabriel. Here:

Orthodox Russian people demanded the reinstatement of Schema-Hegumen Gabriel and a legal assessment of Apti Alautdinov's statements. "We, citizens of Russia, Orthodox Christians, appeal to the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church with a demand to reinstate Father Gabriel as the rector of the Sochi metochion. The highly respected pastor, priest, monk, and preacher stated obvious facts about the large number of migrants brought to Russia, united by religious affiliation. We consider the insult to the Orthodox priest and threats against him unacceptable; the decision to remove Holy Hieromonk Gabriel causes irreparable damage to the reputation of the Russian Orthodox Church. We, citizens of Russia, also demand that the investigative bodies of the military prosecutor's office investigate and provide a legal assessment of the statements made publicly by an official in the uniform of a Russian army general against a Russian Orthodox priest, where he threatens murder and insults the feelings of believers. That is all."

So, I just want to ask Pepe again; what moral rules is Putin following and enforcing and using as his guidelines for waging the war and conducting domestic policy?

Are you listening to me, Pepe?

Putin allowing all those planes and fleets and factories and refineries and stockpile to be destroyed is a great act of moral supremacy, OK. Let’s just accept that premise. Not hitting the bridges or command centers or NATO factories is also extremely moral of him, fine. But why is it moral to promote mass population replacement and Islamification of Russia, exactly? Is this the “de-Nazification” that we’ve heard so much about? Are the Russians the “Nazis” just like the Ukrainians and so in need of being wiped out? Is this what “Antifa values” or “Abrahamic morals” is all about?

Let me know, Pepe.

You look like a bit of a Moses, yourself, actually.

Me and my readers need need need a prophet of morality to guide us into the light of Putin and his ways! We need an honest man of integrity and uncompromising morals. Pepe practically oozes moral virtue — you can see the morality simply written out all over his face!

The more they look like Pepe, the more they like to lecture us about morality.

Have you noticed that?

These … these moral tarantulas that spin their webs of lies all around us.