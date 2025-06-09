The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward Slavsquat's avatar
Edward Slavsquat
1d

confirmed and reconfirmed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Balkanero's avatar
Balkanero
1dEdited

I did not believe entirely your posts up to the point when the musicians boss was rebelling and then being shot down from the sky. This post makes, again, sense. Of course. Like I wrote in other comments, I am just not used to think out of the mass media propaganda box. Thanks for that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture