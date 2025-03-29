The UAF continues its invasion push into Russia via the Belgorod region. American F-16 bombing runs within Russian airspace were already being “beta-tested” under the previous Biden administration. Here:

Sunday 9 June 2024 A Ukrainian warplane has for the first time fired a weapon that struck a target inside Russia, a Ukrainian military source has told Sky News. The source said a "Russian command node" was hit on Sunday in the area of Belgorod, western Russia. Belgorod is close to the border with northeastern Ukraine. It was not immediately clear what type of munition was used in the attack, including whether or not it had been a Western weapon. The United States and France recently said the Ukrainian armed forces were permitted to use their arms to strike military targets inside Russia - from where Russian forces are launching attacks against Ukraine. Under new guidance approved by President Joe Biden, American munitions can be used on Russian soil to help defend the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine. Lord Cameron, the UK foreign secretary, has been less specific, merely saying it was up to Ukraine to decide how they use British weapons - such as Storm Shadow cruise missiles that can be fired by Ukrainian jets.

So this a continuation of the same war escalation policy, only under the Trump administration. They appear to be sending more planes and in a more coordinated way as part of their new campaign into Belgorod.

Here:

Without abandoning their attempts to break through to the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces began using aviation to disrupt our forces' communications in the area. They are now using guided bombs and hitting bridges in the combat zone. And this is actually surprising. There was no rapid advance - they got bogged down in our defenses, the area itself is mostly a dead end, if you compare it with other sections of the front, but in addition to valuable engineering vehicles, they began to throw aviation into the battle, obviously risking it greatly. It is not yet possible to discern the true military success of all the activities in the area of ​​several border villages.

Now, why did they retreat from Sudzha only to start attacking in Belgorod immediately after? Well, the Kremlin forbid their army from attacking the retreating UAF troops, as this was part of a swap/deal. The resumption of the invasion of Russia, only in the Belgorod region seems to me to be part of the same agreement.

The obvious reason for why the battlefield was changed is because of the location of oil and pipelines.

Look:

Do you see that little bit that looks like a triangle encompassing the area around the Ukraine-Russia border?

Sudzha and Kursk lie along the left hand side/line of that equilateral triangle. Along the Brotherhood pipeline. In contrast, Belgorod does not lie on any major gas pipelines or hubs that send Russian gas or oil across Ukraine to Putin’s NATO partners. Belgorod is in the center of that same triangle.

Look:

Do you see Белгород (Belgorod) on the map near the edge? Notice how it has no pipelines running through it. Kursk, however, does.

This, as best as I can tell, is the reason for why the battle has been deliberately shifted there instead by Moscow and Kiev.

My theory is buttressed by the fact that the swap/retreat from Kursk occurred in the context of the months-long “Energy War” negotiations being held between Moscow, Washington and Kiev during this whole period. Just as the energy ceasefire was concluded the other day, the campaign to invade Russia via Belgorod intensified.

This, to my mind, lends further proof to the theory that it is related.

Moscow doesn’t want the war to disrupt their oil and gas operations. NATO also doesn’t want to completely turn off the supply of cheap oil and gas from Russia to NATO countries in Europe. They need that energy to keep running the current Ukrainian war machine on the cheap. Furthermore, that money keeps Putin and his people in power in Moscow. If it were cut off either by strikes or sanctions, there would be unrest in Russia, which the Trump-aligned faction of the American Deep State wants to avoid because they want Russia on board for their war against Iran and then China. There is also always the risk that Russian patriots might seize power if the current economic support pyramid built in Russia were disrupted.

Put simply: Putin maintains power by running Russia as a giant petrol station for NATO. He and his elites pocket the profits from Russia’s vast natural resources and the legacy Soviet industry that was set up to develop them. They use that money to bribe their opponents away and to maintain their grip on power. If the money were to be turned off, Putin would not be able to maintain power for long. This is because Putin’s base of support in Russia consists of the following:

Hebrew oligarchs, who brought him to power, and who own half of the entire Russian economy

The KGB/FSB, who brought him to power, and who own the other half of the entire Russian economy (also Hebrew)

Old people who depend on the state for their pensions

Non-Russian groups, almost entirely of the Muslim variety, both recent migrants and historic inhabitants of recently conquered tertiary Imperial lands like the Caucasus or Tuva

All of these groups’ support is contingent on Putin continuing to pay them.

As soon as the money dries out, so does the support for Putin from these groups.

…

