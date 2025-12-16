The Slavland Chronicles

Jan Barendrecht
5h

It might be tempting to analyze DJT's "peace" proposals but the better idea is to look at the genius' remarks collected on for instance economy - the major issue for every country.

---

“Because of the tariffs, we have taken in more than 18, think of this, more than 18 trillion dollars. There’s never been anything like it. Sleepy Joe Biden took in less than $1 trillion in four years. We took in $18 trillion in 10 months.“

https://mishtalk.com/economics/trump-claims-18-trillion-in-tariff-revenue-health-care-costs-down-1000/

---

This led me to this definition:

US politicians are individuals kidnapped from various mental asylums, in the hope that putting enough of them together will create sufficient mayhem to produce an economic miracle.

