The latest big news was that Kiev was offered NATO-like Article 5 protection as part of a “limited time offer” by Washington. This smells like Trump trying out some of his salesman branding magic to force Kiev to accept a deal on his terms. Here:

President Donald Trump on Monday described an end to the war in Ukraine as closer than ever, with American officials earlier in the day suggesting beefed-up security guarantees for Kyiv had advanced the peace talks — but that the US offer would not be on the table forever. “I think we’re closer now than we have been, ever, and we’ll see what we can do,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. The US assessment came after two days of discussions in Berlin between officials from Europe, Ukraine and the United States, where Trump was represented by his foreign envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. The US president phoned into a dinner of European leaders Monday to discuss the developing agreement. He spoke twice with Witkoff and Kushner over the course of Monday’s discussions. “Things are seemingly going well, but we’ve been saying that for a long time, and it’s a difficult one,” Trump said after the call. Trump said the conversation was “very good,” and said he also had a “long talk” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said the US had been in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well. Roughly 90% of the issues between Russia and Ukraine have been solved, one of the US officials said earlier Monday, describing the issue of territorial concessions as a remaining sticking point. The US side offered “thought-provoking” ideas on how to resolve the impasse, the official said, including the development of an “economic free zone.”

The Americans want to run some sort of DMZ around the nuclear power plant around Zaporozhie for some reason. Putin seems fine with that. The real sticking point is the fact that Putin has made no real progress in Donetsk in terms of laying siege to the massive concrete fortresses there that are controlled by the UAF. These cities are untakeable as the situation stands now and we know that because no comparable cities of that size have been taken through military means yet. The scale difference between Bakhmut and Avdievka and, say, Kramatorsk is simply huge. And such a siege would take years and hundreds of thousands of soldiers committed to the siege.

Putin has no real means of taking these fortresses other than through diplomacy.

And he has to give up a lot to somehow convince Washington to pressure Kiev to hand them over. But again, I ask the question: why should Zelensky hand over these fortresses?

It would:

blow an actual, real hole in Ukraine’s defenses

torpedo Zelensky’s political career, and those of his cabal

it might lead to a ceasefire … which only Putin wants, really, and Trump too, temporarily, if it means ousting Zelensky and replacing him

Kiev wants to keep this war going as long as possible because it means hundreds of millions of dollars sent over to line the pockets of politicians and oligarchs and generals and spooks

a perpetual war with Russia is necessary to ensure that the flow of funds continue

This peace is not needed nor wanted by the people who Trump and Putin expect to implement it.

A set of “Article 5”-like security guarantees was hammered out in more precise detail during the talks, the officials said, and would allow for deterrence from further Russian aggression, deconfliction mechanisms and monitoring of an eventual peace deal. But officials declined to delve into specifics, including the US role, beyond saying it would not include US boots on the ground. Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv compromised on security guarantees instead of NATO membership. (NATO’s Article 5 calls on allies to assist any member that comes under attack.) The package of guarantees would also spell out the consequences for Russia if it violates the agreement. “This is the most robust set of security protocols they have ever seen. It is a very, very strong package,” the first official said. Trump, meanwhile, said he’d been optimistic in the past, only to have his hopes dashed by one side or the other. “The problem is they’ll want to get it ended, and then all of a sudden they won’t, and Ukraine will want to get it ended, and all of a sudden they won’t. So we have to get them on the same page,” he said. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday said that “what the US has offered here in terms of material and legal guarantees is really significant.” Trump is willing to bring the US-backed security guarantees before Congress, the second official said, describing the package as the “platinum standard” for what Washington can offer Ukraine. Trump believes he can get Moscow to accept the guarantees, and the US officials said Russia had indicated openness to Ukraine joining the European Union as part of any peace agreement. But the officials said Trump’s offers would not last forever. “The Europeans expressed a lot of appreciation for President Trump’s willingness to lean into this issue and to offer such guarantees,” one of the officials said. “Those guarantees will not be on the table forever. Those guarantees are on the table right now.” Also discussed this week were plans for Ukraine’s reconstruction, with a team at investment company Blackrock holding discussions with Ukrainian officials about financial support; and about the fate of the Zaporizhzhia power plant, which remains unresolved. The US officials did not describe imminent plans to present the latest version of the deal to Russian President Vladimir Putin but said resolving the final issues — including questions of territory — would have to be done by Moscow and Kyiv. “It will really be up to the parties to work out the final issues of sovereignty and to see if there’s a deal that can be done between them,” one of the officials said, adding the US had an obligation to discuss to issue with Moscow and with the Europeans. Witkoff and Kushner are prepared to travel to Russia if needed for further discussions, the first official said.

But some sort of NATO integration isn’t really up for debate, is the thing.

Certainly, we’ve known about it and discussed it here many times before.

Putin's Latest Red Line Has Already Been Crossed ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ · November 26, 2024 The idea behind dropping that new super-missile on Dniepro was that it would deter Zelensky from continuing to bomb Russia, right? Or that it would get Washington to yank on his chain. That was the point, right? Like, at least that would be the obvious thing to assume because that’s how threats and retaliation work. Most people can understand these conc… Read full story

Because that’s already been the implicit guarantee for years now. All that this development really reveals is that Trump and his team are trying to put pressure on Zelensky. So the “limited time offer” shtick is not a new, tantalizing offer. It is comparable to a Black Friday scam, where businesses mark up their merchandise only to slash prices by 50% to make it look more appealing to consumers. NATO protection and integration was already part of the roadmap, this is just a cheap trick to try and make Zelensky’s government fold to Trump’s demands for a turnover of power.

Similarly, EU armies being deployed to Ukraine was also already baked into the plan for years. Now they’re pretending that its some sort of new development that will ensure peace, and not actually ensure a staging ground for the escalation of war against Russia in the future. Here:

Europe is ready to lead a “multinational force” in Ukraine as part of a US proposal for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, European leaders have said. In a statement, the leaders of the UK, France, Germany and eight other European countries said troops from a “coalition of the willing” with US support could “assist in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine”. The proposal was part of a new package of security guarantees, backed by the White House, that could mark a breakthrough in reaching a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv, US and European leaders have said. But they added that significant differences remained over the future status of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

The EUropeans simply want guarantees that Putin will never touch their forces and that Washington will pay for at least a significant chunk of the operation. And chances are, all things considered, this will indeed happen.

If I had to guess, the deal is that Putin gets Zelensky removed and in return, he accepts a permanent NATO staging base in Ukraine and guarantees that the NATO troops are allowed to operate with impunity.

But Zelensky’s ouster is not a done deal.

I put those odds at a very scientific 22% now.