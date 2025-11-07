Previously:

We’ve been flying forward through the core claims of the revisionists and not getting too bogged down in details yet. These people have written tomes on subjects that I dedicated a paragraph or a couple of lines to. Even so, there’s a lot to remember and to wrap your head around. Here are some key takeaways from the last couple of essays.

All the revisionists agree that something big happened in the 16th century and that history was rewritten in that time period.

What we are left with are scraps of history that exist prior to the 16th century and the printing press of Gutenberg.

To make matters worse, these scraps are mostly available to us because of their incorporation into the new religions and histories of the 16th century and themselves need to be decoded.

Alternative methods for dating and chronologizing have to be employed to get around the censorship and rewriting of history such as astronomical data, sedimentary analysis, other peoples’ histories/myths, and statistical analysis applied to historic texts.

From that point onwards, they are trying to make sense of what happened +500 years ago and trying to fill in the blanks the best they can with the information or methods available to them. That is why, even though they all agree that history was rewritten in the 16th century and that the Trinitarian religion was invented in opposition to another religious contender, they have differing versions of what preceded this momentous pivot.

This is why the search for the elusive proto-Christ is so difficult.

Fomenko and the other revisionists got a lot of flak when they declared that Christ was a medieval person on whom the legends were based on. This is because the New Testament (at least Matthew’s story) makes it clear that Christ is a Jewish rabbi who refers to gentiles as “dogs” and declares that he has only come “for the lost sheep of Israel” to demean the gentiles.

But the revisionists are not talking about this version of Christ, who they believe was a literary invention from the 15th century, popularized and institutionalized in the 16th.

When they talk about Christ, they’re talking about the other Christ that this newer version was created to replace. In Fomenko’s case, he is referring to the identity of the Arian Christ, because he believes that Arianism was the religion that Trinitarianism or Islam ended up replacing in the 16th century through the rewriting of history, composition of new holy books, mass issuance of icons and other fake holy items and the use of a terror campaign of mass killings. Of course, like I explained earlier, the revisionists do not believe in the official story for Arianism either — they don’t think some bishop named Arian made a heresy and got kicked out, as it is officially told. But I am using Arianism as the term anyway because people are somewhat familiar with it. You could call it proto-Christianity instead if you liked — or better yet, Primeval Christ.

But it doesn’t really matter.

Now, the early Romanonvs and pseudo-Romanovs simply devastated Russia.

In Russia, there is a war against the so-called “Old Believers” started by Ivan the IV and escalated into a full-on genocide by Peter and Catherine the Great, leading to mass exoduses and a drastic population reduction of the Slavlands. That there was a significant population drop-off under the Romanovs is a historic fact and that they fled to Siberia is also a fact.

But it all starts with the newly minted Trinitarian Church in Moscow, run by the Byzantine exiles, working with Ivan the IV’s secret police. They started the devastating and the purging and the genocide — they almost wiped the Russian people out to a man in some regions with their purges and wars and their state policies and mismanagement of the economy. There are some shocking depopulation numbers from that period that are readily found in mainstream and accepted sources, Wikipedia is hardly a revisionist bastion, after all.

From mainstream sources we learn that North-West Russia (e.g., Novgorod region) lost >80% of its population due to Ivan’s unsuccessful and ruinous wars; because of the Oprichnina, famine, and epidemics; ~1/3 of arable land was deserted. The Livonian War and the costs of the Oprichnina caused unprecedented burdens on taxpayers and military and economic collapse. Then there was the plague epidemic (1570) that killed 10,000 in Novgorod and 600–1,000 daily in Moscow while the heretic hunts were being persecuted to boot. There was even a famine (1601–1603) which caused mass mortality and complete population displacement in some parts. The revisionists say that this was a deliberate, artificial, engineered famine by the Church and the secret police.

This period of devastation and turmoil leads directly into the period known as the Crisis of the 16th Century. The crisis was preceded and precipitated by Ivan the Terrible and Metropolitan Macarius essentially destroying the country from within.

Again: Fomenko believes that it was during this time of upheaval and ruinous war and treachery on the part of the church and the state that a new chronology and a new religion was established.

The 16th century is the fulcrum point on which the theories of the revisionists rest.

Fomenko then casts doubt on the official story for why the Old Believer genocide under Peter occurred. He doesn’t think it was a controversy started over the use of two fingers or three fingers that led to millions being butchered or exiled by the Byzantine-run Trinitarian Church based in Moscow. It was instead a war against the peasantry because of their lingering beliefs in a pre-Trinitarian version of Christ and paganism, essentially. And it was started by Ivan the IV actually, who was half Byzantine and by his Byzantine metropolitan. The Stoglav Council (1551) trinitarianized the liturgy, and banned folk songs, folk practices, folk dances, banned the skomorokhi (minstrels/bards), and all non-canonical texts in Russia. These bans and reforms are at least partially successful, with some adoption resulting over the next century and some.

Peter simply took the purging to the next level. But we have already spoken about Peter at some length before.

Now, Morozov also saw this schism in similar alternative terms.

He too claimed that the Old Believers were the preservers of the “real” Russian Orthodox rite, which he dated to the 12th–14th centuries AD. He argued their resistance to Nikon’s reforms stemmed from a recognition that the “new” rites were later Byzantine-Greek Trinitarian importations, layered onto a fabricated history. The Old Believers’ “old” rituals (e.g., two-fingered sign of the cross, specific hymn notations) were not 17th-century holdovers but survivals of an older Slavic Christianity.

Morozov saw the post-schism Orthodox Church as complicit in a massive historical forgery, working with Jesuit and Byzantine influences to extend their own timeline backward. The Old Believers, by clinging to their practices, inadvertently exposed this deception: their faith represented a “revisionist truth” that the official narrative wanted buried.

So, both Morozov and Fomenko agree that:

The official timeline of Russian Christianity (baptism in 988, early Byzantine influence, Trinitarian dogma) is fabricated in the 16th century.

There was a native, pre-Trinitarian form of Christianity in the region that predates the so-called Orthodox Church.

This faith was not centered on the New Testament Hebrew Rabbi Christ as traditionally understood.

The Old Believers preserved elements of this older, non-Trinitarian rite — especially in liturgy, iconography, and symbolism (the two-fingered cross, eight-pointed cross, rejection of the triple Alleluia).

Morozov even called it a “solar cult” with Christian influence, rooted in medieval Slavic-Tartar Empire astral religion. More on this in a moment.

And to the Old Believers, Peter and Nikon were the literal Antichrist.

As for the identity of Christ, well, Fomenko concludes that this pre-Trinitarian Christ is a composite figure, who was based in large part on the exploits of Andronikos I Komnenos, a 12th-century Byzantine emperor.