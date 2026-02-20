I do want to make it clear that I am only writing these essays that are tangentially related to Iran to cash in on the looming Judeo-Anglo attack, which, if I had to guess, is probably scheduled to start on Purim this year.

I am NOT “anti-Iran” or “pro-Israel”.

I am mostly just anti-Plato and anti-Bible.

I haven’t studied the Koran yet, but I plan to. There are some very bizarre stories in there that I want to explore in greater detail, especially the parts pertaining to the horns of Alexander the Great and his great bronze wall, the machinations of the Djinn, and the stories about Ali Baba (that’s in the Koran, right?).

Anyway, let’s talk about the “Islamic” Philosopher-King Alpharabius.

The Islamic Republic of Plato

The Islamic world has their own version of “Saint” Augustine + Aquinas named Alpharabius or al-Farabi. He is probably an invented character, but let’s just stick to the standard history and understand how he fulfilled the exact same function as Aquinas and Augustine did in the Latin West. That is, he took the ideas of Aristotle and Plato and successfully argued for why they were compatible with Islamic Abrahamism.

The Wiki on Alpharabius should suffice:

Abu Nasr Muhammad al-Farabi (Arabic: قبو نر محمد الفارابي, romanized: Abū Naṣr Muḥammad al-Fārābī; c. 870[1][H] – 14 December 950–12 January 951),[2] known in the Latin West as Alpharabius,[1][I] was an early Islamic philosopher and theorist music.[4] He has been designated as “Father of Islamic Neoplatonism”,[5] and the “Founder of Islamic Political Philosophy”.[6]

Needless to say, the Ayatollah and his philosopher-kings drew heavily on Alpharabius’ philosophy to justify their government based on Islamic despotism moral virtue.

Plato’s cabal of secret police operate out of something called the Nocturnal Council, which is composed of the most educated elders, who safeguard moral orthodoxy and interpret the divine laws of the state … and murder anyone who dissents.

Nowadays, we refer to this as the Shadow Government in conspiracy circles, or the Deep State. Plato, of course, does not view a shadow government of powerful theocratic oligarchs as a bad thing like you and I might. Nor does the Ayatollah in Tehran, who constantly denounces Western “Democracy” for that matter, thinking he’s a modern day Plato or something.

To our ears, when the current Ayatollah barks his denunciations of Russia and the West, it sounds like he’s making a lot of good points, admittedly. Especially when he thunders about the degeneracy of Western (really just negro) music and feminism.

But he is speaking a different, occulted language for those with ears to hear.

The Ayatollahs are actually denouncing the same “Democracy” that Plato denounced in his writings. But the term “Democracy” comes to mean, “anything that Plato doesn’t like”, really and therefore isn’t a true critique of anything germane to our current situation or political situation. Even if our music wasn’t negro braying and our whore women weren’t unrepentant harlots, the Ayatollah would still denounce our “Democracy” because he is denouncing us for not being Platonic enough, and there is confusion (deliberate) over the words being used. It certainly doesn’t actually mean or relate to “voting” like most people think in the same way that Plato’s use of the term “Republic” isn’t really Republican in the Roman or American or French sense of the word.

And yes, most intelligent people in the West have a beef with their political systems because they purport to be democratic, but everyone understands that they are simply predatory and oligarchic in reality. But Plato, in his denunciations, advocates for an even more despotic oligarchy, to replace the “Democracy” and thereby do away with the hypocrisy. So the despotism of Democracies isn’t really the problem. If anything, that is a feature to be exploited and built on. Think of how the Communists critiqued the evils of Capitalism, which were indeed real and deplorable, and then turned around and did something even worse when they took power! Besides, what Plato actually doesn’t like about “Democracy” is that it is has elements of non-Elite culture preserved in it.

Basically, the people of Athens still cling to their old stories and organic, native, pagan identity.

And that is the beast that Plato wants to slay.

So, while the criticisms of Western governments are mostly true and shared even, probably, by the average Westerner, it doesn’t follow logically that the solution to the hypocrisy and despotism of the current order is … yet more despotism, but now with the added bonus of sinister looking black turbans and incessant calls to prayer in a disgusting, guttural, foreign language.

Back to Alpharabius:

Maimonedes, Aristotle and Leo Strauss?

Remarkable company of great minds. Add the modern philosophers Ayn Rand and that Hariri guy giving speeches at the WHO/WTO/UNGCHQ and you’ve got the full list of the globalist philosopher pantheon.

…

Alpharabius’ “Virtuous City” of God … and Plato

All that Al-Farabi/Alpharabius did for the East was what Aquinas and Augustine did for the West. In fact, Aristotle was translated to Latin out of Arabic, and taken from an Islamic world which had already re-incorporated him into their religion, formally, thanks to Alpharabius’ treatise called Virtuous City.

In the West, we have Augustine’s City of God, which is essentially the same book.