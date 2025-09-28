Last time, we covered the interesting snake-like patterns and behavior of plasma fields emitted along certain ley line locations. Like at the site of Delphi, where Python the great snake was slain by Apollo. We postulated that these plasma emissions of aether energies, released from Terra’s mantle in toroidal fields, were symbolized and mythologized as snakes.

In that same way, the “snake” imagery associated with primordial dancing might be a symbolization of this, and may in reality be a plasma-generating practice.

Snake Aura and Kabbalic “Shells of Evil”

Put simply: dancing in circles on ley line sites (optional, but recommended) is a way of stirring up a tornado of plasma energy. For that to work though, conceptually speaking, you have to understand and accept that humans do in fact have their own aether/plasma/aura fields. Just like Terra itself does.

Our reality is fractal or, said another way: as above, so below. Things scale up and scale down. With this heuristic, you can also extrapolate on the nature of reality and meta-reality by either scaling up or down from a given.

Now, in the Judeo-Christian tradition, from the Book of Enoch, to Genesis and then the New Testament and finally in its most refined form in Kabbalism, these aura fields are considered Satanic and snake-like and goetian (goyim) and pagan. The presence of these “evil shells” around and inside Aryans is referred to as the Qlippoth.

The presence of this Nephilim/Snake “taint” is in fact why the Kabbalah considers the gentiles to be abhumans/subhuman abominations that must be wiped out by the servants of the Judeo-Christian god.

This is not hidden knowledge and is stated quite openly and illustrated quite vividly.

Now, the Qlippoth is quite obviously just the chakra system found in all forms of Aryan mysticism. Hell, you will see a “Qlippoth” of sorts inside every hippy-girl’s room hanging off the wall as either some poster or piece of artwork. If you go to any ashram or yoga studio, chances are you will see it there too. Ayurvedic medicine places feature it heavily. Hell, even the caduceus that you see around apothecaries or hospitals feature a Qlippoth, and not in a pejorative manner.

It is actually a symbol of healing:

This is because snake-medicine or snake-aura or snake-religion was never seen as a pejorative or evil symbol by our gentile fore-bearers. But it is also referred to as the “Tree of Death”, in Kabbalah. So is it life or death then? Good or bad? That depends on your Identity, of course, first and foremost.

To a Christian i.e., a convert to “Spiritual Israel”, this is, of course, a symbol of Satan.

But all that the Judeo-Platonists did was to take this older model and simply invert it the moral judgement assigned to it. Everything that was good and healthy and true became considered Satanic and was forced into hiding.

Thus: they simply assigned an evil value judgement to the Kundalini snake and the chakra network inside our bodies that generates the aura shell and they then called it many different names, which leads to confusion nowadays. Most importantly, the rabbis and Platonists who created Judeo-Platonism are very clear about their hatred of “snake-power’ and the natural, folkish, goetian religion of the folk that was based on snakes, as I have demonstrated in multiple previous essay entries aleady.

Here is the “Tree of Death” again. Look how evil the Judeo-Christians make it seem:

You can quite clearly see the Kundalini snake and the chakra centers of the Aryan body, yes?

Just compare:

Again: the only difference is that one is portrayed positively and the other one is portrayed negatively.