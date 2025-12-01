Previously:

Today, we are going to try and explain the internal logic of the penis blood force fields in the Judeo-Christian tradition and how they work.

^and that’s a very funny sentence to type out, I hope you realize.

To be more specific, we’re going to try and puzzle out the internal logic that explains why they might come to the belief that circumcision protects them from the Nephilim and other pagan spirits. I know it is tempting to simply scoff and shake your head in disgust, but I contend that we need to understand these people better, not just dismiss their views. That is to say, I don’t even think we have to believe a word of it, but it makes sense to understand why they do indeed seem to believe it and how it motivated their political and religious actions over the centuries.

Think of this exercise like you would a sci-fi story. The author has to make the alien technology or magic system make consistent internal sense to the reader, so that the world-building is smooth and immersive. Reality is far stranger than fiction, but if what I told you over the last four essays was the plot to some sci-fi or fantasy book, the reader would almost certainly ask the following question:

“ … but why the hell do they think that the penis blood will help protect them?”

To answer that question, we have to go back to the Titanomachy and the Gigantomachy.

The Power of the Phallus

Recall what Gaia did to Uranus. She got Cronus to castrate Uranus with an adamantine sickle. And she then used the blood of his genitals to create the following creatures:

The Giants/Nephilim

The Erinyes (Furies — avenging spirits)

The Meliae (nymphs)

I didn’t mention the other fairytale creatures in Part I and focused on the Giants to keep things simple for the reader. But the key point here appears to be that genital blood has supernatural potency. That it creates beings who are liminal, dangerous, and powerful. It is a type of “life-force” that, when taken violently, leads to supernatural results. Uranus’ genitals themselves were thrown into the sea and they produce Aphrodite (from the sperm-foam).

And it isn’t just the story of Uranus that stresses this theme in pagan metaphysics.

If we look at the older Orphic tradition, Zagreus-Dionysius’ dismembered genitals figure front and center in that story as well. In that story, the Titans ritually tear apart Zagreus/Dionysus. But his genitals are preserved (in some versions by Athena). Rebirth later is made possible because the “reproductive organ” survived. Here, the generative organ contains the soul-seed of divine rebirth. This is almost identical to the Egyptian version of the story, with what happens to Osiris and how he is resuscitated by Isis.

Then we have Priapus and the cult of his massive dong.

He is a god whose enlarged phallus literally wards off evil. He is used in Greek and Roman gardens as apotropaic protection. In other words, his phallus creates a force field that keeps malign spirits away. Sometimes, he gets mixed up with the phallus spirit-wards of Hermes:

But this is not a unique belief by any means.

The Nordic and Slavic tradition would set up phalluses in the woods and on sacred sites. They’d be made either out of wood or stone.

Depicted: the sacred white stones (”hellige hvite steiner”) in Sweden.

Slavic pagans (rodnovery) set them up in Russia all the time, but the Orthodox church and the police sends goons out to destroy them.

Other pagan cultures do it to this day. See Shinto Japan:

Hell, if you’ve ever wondered what the function of the Egyptian obelisks was, well, now you know. In Egypt, obelisks would mark sacred space and radiate solar order (Ma’at). You find them standing at temple entrances as apotropaic boundary stakes to ward off malign spirits. They are not merely decorative; they are active spiritual technology … at least that’s how the ancients would have seen it. And the Greek and Romans thought they were valuable enough to take from Egypt and implant in their own cities and holy sites for some reason.

We even have a giant phallus ward right in the capitol of America. The “Christian Values” Founding Fathers had it built as a monument to honor George Washington.

For fans of sci-fi, the race of Egyptian mummy-robots rising from their tombs who use these galactic phallus-pylons to keep the evil forces of Chaos in the Warp at bay from WH40K are based on what I have just explained. This is basically a well-known trope by anyone well-versed in occult lore, is what I am saying, and it seems that writers of sci-fi are at the most well-read occultists, simply because of all the research that they have to do to be able to write their stories.

So, in Greek mythology, divine genital blood produces these spirits (giants, furies). The symbol of the phallus can then imbue and protect the land from malign spirits. The phallus is magical and it is good, fundamentally.

But in Israelite ritual, the phallus is mutilated and the spilling of genital blood purges the spirits, it doesn’t create them. It is something to be feared and kept suppressed now.

Here’s another quote from Jubilees 15:26–27:

“For the sons of Israel must become holy to the Lord,

and all the uncircumcised are unclean, and the spirits of Beliar rule over them…”

Thus the same symbol-system yields opposite but structurally parallel results.

Curious, no?

Yet another metaphysical and even magical inversion, essentially.

The penis becomes something dangerous in Judaism and even more hated in Christianity. Male sexual and metaphysical power is something that has to be kept in check and the priests turn it into a source of great shame.

When we get into Judeo-Christianity, the speculation that I have made above is committed to papyri and there can be no doubt that that the first Christians are obsessed with penis magic.

Let’s take Philo, the Judeo-Hellenist from Alexandria next.

In Special Laws 1.1–11, he begins to explain the divine necessity of circumcision and he explains that it aligns the soul with divine reason (Logos). But he goes further still, claiming that the foreskin stands in the way of Logos.

On Circumcision 11–12

“Circumcision is a symbol of the excision of pleasures and passions.

These passions assault the soul and overthrow its loyalty to reason.

But when their source is cut off, the soul is freed for the service of God.”

To Philo, without circumcision, there is no Logos.

Questions on Genesis 3.46

“Circumcision is the purging of the passions, so that the divine Word may dwell in the soul unhindered.”

Later, Jesus himself would be equated with the Logos as Christian theology developed. This is because, to Philo, the passions open one to the influence of the spirits. Divine mania or ecstatic wrath are both sexual energies that are engendered by the male sexual drive.

For any student or dabbler who takes a passing interest in the eastern occult, and its core concept of Kundalini, this should all be sounding very familiar indeed. And now take a look at how the Judeo-Christian tradition would later portray Baphomet/the Devil:

Let’s break the symbology down:

The head of Pan/Faun, the patron deity of the founder’s cult dedicated to Romulus and Remus in Rome and the nature cults of Greece; the hooves of Pan

The horns symbolize the moon, and the moon is the symbol of chthonic magic

The Pythagorean pentagram, the symbol of Phi in the ancient world

The Kundalini/the Caduceus rising up like a phallus from his genitals

Hands illustrating the pagan maxim: “as above, so below”

The crown chakra shines with the fire of enlightenment, symbolized as a torch

This becomes the symbol of ultimate pagan evil in Judeo-Christianity, and is given a nice sinister rendering in the artwork to sink the point into gullible minds from an early age.

Philo also connects the uncircumsized penis with the ability to summon unclean spiritual forces.

Allegorical Interpretation 3.80–82:

“The passions are evil spirits [pneumata planēs] which enter the soul when reason sleeps.

They produce frenzy and madness [i.e., Dionysian mania], troubling the mind with their unlawful desires.

But where the divine Logos [circumcision] keeps watch, no such spirit may enter.”

You’re following the chain of logic, right?

The passions summon the spirits, but circumcision cuts off the source of the vulnerability by killing the male passions. Simple logic … of a kind.

Finally, Philo believes that the evil spirits come from the race of Giants that were destroyed by his god in the flood. Their spirits however, survived, and these are the spirits that circumcision is designed to keep at bay.

On the Giants 24–25: