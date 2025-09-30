Today, let us us talk about the two archetypical forms of dancing as they relate to the two archetypical forms of religion.

The first kind is the “snake” or “circle” dances associated with chthonic deities that I have written about before.

The second kind is the “Spartan” or “Olympian” dance that was created to replace the aforementioned one.

The Primordial Snake Dance

Dancing rhythmically and in circles is a form of primordial dancing. It is a dance pattern that all humans adopt and replicate naturally. Children will spontaneously begin circle-dancing if left to their own devices. That is probably why children are rarely ever left to their own devices, especially nowadays.

The circular motion is done to trigger an altered state — the same principle behind the merry-go-rounds of the traveling occult circuses. There’s also the music element at folk festivals and celebrations (warbling tunes), which also helps trigger an altered state.

Recall: the original Christian missionary effort was framed as an anti-snake campaign in both Scripture, the mythical hagiographies of saints, and the writings of the first Christian theologians.

The circular dance which is the snake/primordial dance, being the key component of folkish-pagan practice would fit quite neatly under any kind of ban on snake/pagan-based religion. In that vein, the Council of Laodicea (c. 364 CE) explicitly bans dancing in churches, targeting ecstatic or pagan-style dances (Canon 53). Most of these dances, by the way, have traditionally (and even to this day in some cultures) occurred during weddings.

A detectable pattern of anti-pagan, anti-snake, anti-dancing theology should be emerging in our minds:

Put simply: it was stigmatized and banned because it led to uprisings.

In fact, literally all nativist, peasant and slave rebellions start with circle-dancing. I am not exaggerating in the slightest when I say this. But the use of this technique is not contained to just society’s lower rungs. Actually, all martial cultures have had a form of warrior-initiation or battle-preparation that involved circle dancing. Ours, of course, were wiped out and systematically banned by the church and the state. And all of it can be traced to Plato’s original fatwah issued against snake-dancing.

Or rather, Plato is simply the first codification of the ban.

The campaign against the snake dance can be traced back further still, to the original story of stories that set the stage for our entire metaphysical understanding of the world. I am referring, of course, to the Titanomachy, which is the foundational religious story underpinning the very heart of our civilization. The story about how the Olympians heroes like Helios and Apollo and Zeus slew the Titans and ended their reign.

The stories of the Torah, are of course, accorded this prestige by the usurping Christian church. But as I have argued exhaustively at this point, the Septuagint was written after the Titanomachy and copied these Greek myths while also adding a Hebrew nationalist spin to it.

Would you like to know where snake-dancing fits into all of this?

Doesn’t it seem rather irrelevant and pointless to keep harping on and on about these circular dances and the snake deities that they were devoted to?

The Birth of the Olympian War Dance

Well, in the Titanomachy, the first thing that is done to commemorate the victory of the Olympians over the Titans is the creation of a new kind of dance. This is called the Pyrrhike. Plato tells us that Athena, an Olympian, was its originator and that it was the equivalent of kicking dust into a defeated opponent’s face.

Unsurprisingly, this dance then becomes very popular in Sparta, the very locus point for all Evil that has been birthed unto this world.

Nowadays, we even have historical reconstructors doing performances of the dance, and you can see for yourself that the dance is stiff, boring, and totally artificial.

Let us do a simple compare and contrast between the two dances dedicate to two different pantheons of gods:

And:

What’s even more interesting is that we have Aristotle’s later project to rewrite the Illiad that I’ve mentioned many times before in the context of his tutelage of Alexander. One of the possible edits is his (alleged) editorial stance on the dance that Achilles performs at the funeral pyre of Patroclus.

Put simply: we get the idea that it was a Pyrrhike performed there and not a Dionysian dance from an academic rumor ascribed to Aristotle.

But it seems very unlikely that a Pyrrhike would be performed at a mourning ceremony to Patroclus. Why? Well, because a Pyrrhike is done to honor the Olympians and Achilles literally blamed Apollo for unfairly intervening in a duel that Patroclus had with Hector, tipping the scales of the fight in favor of the Trojan, and leading to Achilles’ closest friend dying.

That whole episode with Achilles, Hector, Patroclus, Apollo, Agamemnon and Zeus is absolutely crucial to understanding the problem that Plato and Aristotle had with Homer’s epic poem.

Look: Achilles is literally engaged in a grudge match against the Olympian gods via their proxies. His entire character is one driven by personal rage and rebellion against them and their order. His whole story defines the entire genre of Tragedy as we know it in Western canon — a futile, but noble struggle against the higher powers of this world. There is no way to make this any clearer in the story. And yet, literally everyone who gushes over the classics fails to pay attention to the actual central narrative for some reason it seems.

And it was important to downplay this main plot line for Plato and Aristotle as well, both of whom state in open terms that they object to the bad portrayal of the Olympian gods in these epic poems and for that reason would have them either banned outright or censored and edited. Which brings us to the true nature of that dance that Achilles dances for his dead friend Patroclus and why such a tiny, insignificant, pedantic detail could be significant or worth writing about at all.

The question is: was it an Olympian-style dance done to give thanks and homage to Apollo, Zeus, Athena and the rest? Does it make sense that he would dance their jig after blaming these same gods for the death of his friend? Does that make sense?

We don’t know.

As an aside, Athena is often misunderstood as being a patron of Achilles, but in reality, the story is quite clear about how she is an agent of Zeus, mostly. See, Zeus has decreed that Achilles will die and wants to kill him outright, but if forced to compromise that Achilles will at least be allowed to gain glory before being slaughtered. Athena is there to make sure that Zeus keeps up his end of the bargain to Thetis, Achilles’ mother. The reason why Zeus hates Achilles and wants him dead is because of that Promethean/Orphic prophecy about his overthrower being born to Thetis, after he rapes her as he planned to do. Prometheus is somehow MK-Ultra’d by Hermes into revealing part of the plot to overthrow Zeus, in which Thetis was the key character, the midwife of the future new god-ruler.

But let’s get back to the dances.

Put simply, Plato and Aristotle and the Spartans like and prefer the Pyrrhike and seek to replace Dionysian dancing with it.