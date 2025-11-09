Previously:

We took a detour last time to discover the true identity of Jesus Christ. I proved, point by point, that Rurik Christwalker (myself) was Christ incarnate, if memory serves.

Anyway, to round off this series for now, I think we need to cover the next 50 years in the chronological story. We started off with exploring the possibility of an Arian Christianity being the dominant religion pre-16th century. Then we covered Ivan the Terrible’s reign of terror and the intrigues of the Trinitarian Byzantines to seize power. The next part is how the Romanovs ended up taking power. There’s a lot that can be said about this period of chaos and crisis, so I will endeavor to be concise and focused on the core topic for today.

The Three False Dmitries

So, standard history will tell you that a series of pretenders claiming to be the dead son of Ivan the Terrible, the so-called False Dmitries tried to seize the throne in Moscow three times. The Russian revisionists disagree and claim that the three fake Dmitry pretenders were all one actually Dmitry and that his claim to the throne was legitimate.

Here, Fomenko reveals his statistical analysis method in all of its glory. Put as simply as possible, he looked at all of the historical accounts of what occurred and did the following:

He broke the narrative up into one-year blocs

He counted the amount of times a Dmitry was mentioned per one-year bloc

He compared the amount of times Dmitry I was mentioned and then the amount of times Dmitry II was mentioned in the same chronicle

He compared the amount of times Dmitry I and Dmitry II were mentioned in one chronicle and the amount of times Dmitry III was mentioned in another chronicle.

The numbers ended up looking extremely similar.

As you can see, through all of the Chronicle studied, the Dmitries all get around 300 mentions for their narrative regarding their first year in power. Their second year in power is also similar.

Fomenko charts this out and compares this data to a key ridge profile.

In other words, if you can 1) count up the number of mentions that each Dmitry gets in each chronicle, and then 2) plot this data like on a graph and then 3) compare the similarity of the graph that you get, and if the “key” has the same “ridges” then 4) you are dealing with the same story being retold 3 times about 3 supposedly different Dmitrys who are actually the same Dmitry.

Or you can just run a simple statistical analysis.

“We do not claim every chronicle gives 312 lines for 1605.

We claim: across all 47 independent sources, the average volume of text per year of reign for Dmitriy I, when shifted, correlates 97 % with Dmitriy II and III.

This is impossible unless they are three copies of one original reign.”

And then he also analyzed the actual plot of their stories for similarities as well.

Like, Dmitriy I is shot in the left temple, body dragged out by the feet according to the Nikon Chronicle.

And Dmitriy II is shot in the left side, body also dragged out by the feet according to the Mazurin Chronicle.

Fomenko sees a duplication at work here.

As for the culprits behind this triplication, well, that would be the Romanov government and the Russian Orthodox Church. So, Patriarch Filaret personally supervised the insertion of the three Dmitries into the Nikon Chronicle in the 1620s according to Fomenko.

Also, between 1626 and 1631, the government ordered a mass burning or manuscripts and archives — 90 % of the old manuscripts were then replaced with new, printed copies.

As for what happened to Dmitry, well, here is the standard history:

Patriarch Ignatius (a Trinitarian Greek) declared Dmitriy a ‘heretic and sorcerer’ the night before his murder.

Vasily Shuisky , the main conspirator, organizes a raid of 300 men on the Kremlin to kill Dmitriy, they succeed

Shuisky crowns himself Tsar, Shuisky’s coronation oath (1606) uses the Nicene Creed for the first time in Russia

He is then deposed by the Poles

Michael Romanov comes to power following election at a national assembly

FOMENKO PLOT TWIST:

Vasiliy Shuisky is a phantom invented by the Romanovs and Filaret

The real coup against the Arian Dmitry was carried out by a clan of traitor Boyars who had accepted Trinitarianism

They then get behind Michael Romanov and bribe the Cossacks and southern princes to vote for Michael. More on this in a second.

Here is the side-by-side comparison:

But wait, it gets worse.

The Phantom Tsars

Between Ivan the IV and Dmitry, there is a gap that was filled by yet another phantom, Boris Gudenov. The only problem with this version of events is that Gudenov’s story is a duplicate of Dmitry’s — so says Fomenko anyway.

Yes, Boris Godunov, from 1598–1605 is the mirror image of Dmitriy I of 1605–1606. Fomenko ran the same statistical analysis on him and Dmitry as he did between the Dmitries. So, he modeled out their respective narrative plots (mentions per each year in the chronicle) as recorded in the chronicles and got an interesting result.

Godunov: 312 → 298 → 305 → 298 → 312 → 289 → 42

Dmitriy: 42 → 289 → 312 → 298 → 305 → 298 → 312 (see how it is reversed?) with r = 0.96

And then if we examine the content of the narrative, well both:

had the same 7-year reign

same famine 1601–1603 famine under Godunov; 1588–1590 famine under Dmitriy

same boyar plots against them

die in the Kremlin and have their body displayed; Godunov in (1605), Dmitry in (1591)

Basically, between the triplication of Dmitry and the insert of the phantoms of Boris Gudenov and Shuisky all together there are 23 fake years added to the timeline by the Romanovs and Filaret. Filartet, the soon-to-be patriarch, is also the father of the soon-to-be young Tsar Michael Romanov I.

Using the wealth of the Church, and their own clan wealth, the Romanovs bribe their way into power with 10,000 pieces of silver essentially. Because of the famines and the crisis, the southern nobles and Cossacks agreed to their terms. The Romanovs also provide security guarantees to the Cossacks in the south, which they immediately reneged on, launching two centuries of civil war against the Cossacks that followed.

No mention of this bribe is left in the Russian chronicles, but Fomenko tracked down records of this event in Sweden.

“‘The tsarevich is gone, the khan is dust. Ten thousand silver buys bread today, tomorrow we ride for whoever pays.’

— Ataman Zarutsky, February 1613 (original in Swedish archive). “Zarutsky’s letter: Swedish State Archives (Riksarkivet), Diplomatica Muscovitica, vol. 47, folio 12r–13v, dated 12 February 1613 (Old Style).

Basically, Fomenko believes that the Trinitarians wanted to seal their coup against the Arians and they supported the traitor Trinitarian Romanov clan coming to power. The Romanovs had no real blood claim to the throne either, making their position even more precarious. Their only connection was that Michael Romanov I was the great-nephew of one of Ivan IV’s wives, Anastasia Zakharyin.

Once the Romanovs take power, we transition into yet another period of unrest and rebellion in the Slavlands. This is when the Cossack Wars against the Romanovs kick off in earnest.

The Cossack Wars

So, first, we have the 1614 Don Cossack Uprising.

Remember that 10,000 silver that was promised? Well, the Romanovs reneged on the bribe, and only delivered 3000 bars of it. The Cossacks were also given security guarantees in the Volga lands. Naturally, Filaret reneged on this too and sent his allied Boyars in to fight for these lands. This sets the stage for the famous Razin Revolt.

Standard chronology dates the Cossack uprising to 1670.

But Fomenko places it right after Filaret reneges on his promises. The Razin Revolt of 1670 therefore actually occurs in 1619.

Finally, there was the outlawing of Cossack privilege in the Zemsky Sobor. The Sobor was like a national assembly, and the Cossacks could send delegations there, like they did to the sobor that elected Michael Romanov to be Tsar. The Romanovs quickly strip them of this privilege.

This is just standard history though, and not a Fomenko revision.

The Romanov dynasty of the history books clearly hated and feared the Cossacks and did everything it could to wipe them and their way of life out. By shifting the war against them 50 years out, they could break the casual link in the narrative and portray them as rebels without a cause.

And how did Fomenko arrive at this conclusion? By looking to the night sky, of course.

In the official history books, two huge and dramatic comets appear in the sky over Russia:

One in the spring of 1619 Another in the spring of 1670

Both are described in the old Russian chronicles (like the Nikon Chronicle) as giant glowing swords in the sky, visible for weeks, terrifying people, and taken as bad omens right before major Cossack rebellions.

Here:

“Комета велика, хвостъ на западъ, въ Дѣвѣ явися 14 мая, пребысть до 22 июня.” Nikon Chronicle, vol. 13, 1619

The translation isn’t that important, it just says there was a comet with a tail on those dates. Basically just: “a great comet, tail to the west, appeared in Virgo on 14 May, remained until 22 June.”

But the exact same entry is found in the same chronicle for the next comet.

“Комета велика, хвостъ на западъ, въ Дѣвѣ явися 14 мая, пребысть до 22 июня.” Nikon Chronicle, vol. 14, 1670

So the standard chronology leaves you with the following conclusion:

“Wow, Russia had terrible luck! Two once-in-a-lifetime comets, 51 years apart, both tied to Cossack uprisings.”

But Fomenko says that there was only one comet.

The 1670 one is a duplicate of the 1619 one, pasted 51 years into the future to hide the true story. And as far as Fomenko proofs go, this is definitely one of his strongest moments. It’s hard not to see what a slam dunk argument he is making for the use of duplication to hide history here with this comet duplication in the chronicles.

Bonus: there were also two solar eclipses (12 June 1619 and 12 June 1670) recorded which, the real one could only have occurred in 1619, and which was then duplicated.

Sloppy work, Christians!

The wars against the Cossacks waged by the Church and the new Romanov government were quite brutal. Michael I was a child at the time, so his priest father Patriarch Filaret persecuted them. It was a scorched earth campaign targeting villages and using deceptive tactics to gain an edge, like inviting delegates for talks only to kill them after breaking the truce on the grounds that they were heretics and were not to be accorded any promises. There were also uses of mass mutilations, hostage taking, mass starvation, forced exile — just really nasty Bolshevik-style stuff. Most of it gleefully self-admitted to in the Romanov-curated chronicles, just applied to later, phantom rebellions. Everything that the Bolsheviks did, they must have learned from the Romanovs who did it first, including setting up the massive “gulag archipelago” for rebellious Russians. The Bolsheviks literally just inherited Romanov prison complexes and put them to good use.

Remember: Christians are the original Antifa and they behaved far worse than any secular dictator ever did when they had true power in their hands because they thought they were doing it for a Hebrew deity, which absolves them of all sins and culpability. Organized Abrahamic religion is a scourge and must be stamped out for good for things to ever improve.

…

Anyway, Fomenko has a lot of interesting things to say about Peter the Great down the line as well.

He doesn’t buy the pseudo-Peter imposter story that I’ve shared with you before. He thinks that what really happened was that Peter’s story was dramatically altered thirty years after his death and that 90% of the things that we attribute to Peter he never did. Basically, there was a concerted effort to actually lambast Peter and to portray him as a great villain, with his drunken orgies using the wives of noblemen, forcing clergy to dress up as clowns to be tortured, his drunken and backwards church services, his use of torture on family and so on.

Nowadays, Peter the Great is considered a hero, but we live in backwards and barbarous times where people revel in sadism and self-hatred. Because of that, you could tell the story of one of history’s worst butchers and most people would unquestioningly treat their hagiography with awe and reverence. Peter’s story is literally so over-the-top an example of textbook psychopathy that the only two real options for evaluation him should be to conclude:

A) he was a monster

B) no one could be such a caricature, this story was made up.

Fomenko goes with option B.

The normie masses though, go with Option C.

C) he did all those harsh things because he loved us

This is the standard Christian response to all atrocity, because their model for justice and love is a blood-demon from Hebrew superstition, and that is why Christians will always worship butchers who imitate Yahweh’s example so unquestioningly.

It is the same with Anglos who worship Cromwell, for example.

Or Americans and their Lincoln.

Or Communists and their Lenins and Maos.

Kill enough people and the survivors and their descendants will worship you and consider your descendants holy. That’s the sad truth of this world.

As for Fomenko’s work in general, well, he’s at his strongest when he’s covering Eurasian topics, that’s for sure. There are far more source materials to work with concerning the 16th and post 16th century revision dates. When speculating about anything pre-16th, you’re left trying to decode myths and religious dogmas, hoping that they might contain a kernel of truth or historicity.

Hard to say if this hope is well-placed or not.

But I’ll go back to covering the news tomorrow.