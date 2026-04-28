Well, I did it.

I created Swarthland Chronicles, a spin-off subsection to cover the lands south of the Caucasus essentially. What I will not be doing is covering the news surrounding the conflicts in the lands of swarth. As a compromise, I will simply explain the underlying situation and the reasons for why the wars there are unfolding as they are doing so now. I will give a sit-rep on Lebanon, Israel, Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and some other places too as the conflicts expand.

This essay on Israel however, will be part of my continued series on “Sparta v Jerusalem” or the “Eternal Platonic Civil War” series.

This is because Israel’s internal political divide and identity crisis maps so cleanly onto the Republic v Laws divide.

Neo-Spartanism and the Labor-Left Founders of Israel

See, Israel was founded by secular Communist Jews that didn’t believe in God, but who still believed that He had granted them that land. And then Israel was taken over by Jews that do believe in Hashem, and think that Hashem re-granted them the land of modern Israel, and that it wasn’t the concerted and continued efforts of incredibly tenacious, amoral, terroristic, secular Nietzsche-worshipping Jews from Europe that won them the new state.

See my essay on Nietzsche’s support for Zionism and his support for the program for the destruction of the European peoples here:

Meanwhile, Net&Yahoo has been instrumental in this shift, throwing his support behind these religious types, despite being part of the secular Ashkenazi overlord caste himself. In that sense, he is a traitor, but, like Trump or Orban or Putin, he wears the skin of the demographic that he is actively working against and that fooled many people to support a politician that was working for their own demise until it was too late. More on this in a bit.

The original founder elite of Israel were the Secular-Zionist-Labor-Left i.e., the Republic/Neo-Spartan faction.