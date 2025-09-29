Another Anecdote on Folkism

My grandmother used to share superstitious little village vignettes with me from a very young age. I was so young, in fact, that I don’t think she thought I’d remember or understand what she was saying. But I did, and anecdotes about her silly little superstitious beliefs were shared within my family as bon mots of a kind, quips to make over a holiday dinner. Now that I’m older, I wonder if our joking ever crossed over into actual mockery of the poor woman or not. I think it might have, actually, and I wince at that possibility now. At the time though, I was too young to detect such nuance, and I simply absorbed the stories and superstitions like a sponge.

Sadly, I think that my generation is the very last one in Eastern Europe that had even a facsimile of this peasant lore passed down to them by previous generations. And people like me who value this sort of thing are few and far between in my generation. Frankly, I feel like I am literally the only Slav in the entire world that values his folkish heritage. This is probably because I felt questions of identity more keenly than most, growing up as a stranger in a strange land populated by Bantus and G_d’s Chosen and Cromwell’s perfidious seed.

Sadly, this sort of peasant lore is treated with either aggressive hostility (from city-slickers) or benign contempt (from recent refugees from the countryside). Furthermore, Russian Orthodoxy has a standing ban on all folkish practices and beliefs, as you will see later in the essay. As efforts to re-Christanize the Slavlands under Putin and Zelensky continue, pressure against folkishness is coming from all directions now.

In contrast, my mother grew up in the city, and wanted nothing to do with this kind of rural “bumpkinism”. It seems to have been a source of great shame to her that her mother came from the countryside while her city friends were from more established, bourgeoise and ethnic Bolshevik families. And on my father’s side of the family, my grandparents were military transplants who were constantly being reassigned from place to place and as a result no longer had any connection to a living peasant tradition of grounded folklore. They had Cossackdom as an identity to give them grounding though.

It was my superstitious grandmother, the last living connection to any kind of living folk tradition, who took me to visit the graves of our family in the village. There we left offerings and muttered invocations to the spirits of our ancestors with absolutely no priests in attendance. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, because it was so similar to what I had seen while living in East Asia. Here was a rudimentary form of ancestor worship playing out right before my eyes, with similar offerings even to what they would leave in Asia, with an emphasis on sweetness and intoxication and pleasant smells.

I wonder if any European peoples other than some dying out villages in Eastern Europe still honor their ancestors graves like the Eastern Slavs do. Maybe somewhere in the Alps or the Balkans or the Isle of Skye there’s something tucked away in a village or two.

I confess that I don’t know.

What I do know is that the vile Judeo-Platonist Church believes that honoring the spirits of one’s family is Satanic and condemns one’s soul to the Devil. It is a big, big deal to violate the ban on ancestor veneration, a mortal sin even because it violates Commandment #1 on banning idolatry. This hateful anti-Folkish doctrine is also why so many Orthodox priests and parishioners also speak out against the (now-banned by Orthodox Putin, to prevent the spread of COVID) Immortal Brigade March, where Russians used to walk through the cities bearing the portraits of their ancestors and honor them with candles, incense and alcohol.

Here:

Anyway.

I can’t help but wonder: how did these traditions survive so long in the Slavlands despite the constant suppression of the Imperial government, Imperial Church and then the Noahide Bolsheviks?

All three groups of rulers were fanatical in their anti-countryside campaigns. First, the Church had its campaigns of torture and extermination in some cases into the countryside to stamp out “paganism” and “heathenry” (which it still brags about to this day); both pejorative terms that simply refer to people who live in the countryside and keep to the old ways. Then, the Prussians enslaved the Slavic peasantry and exploited them mercilessly for centuries to fuel the vapid luxury of the Junker xenocrats who lorded over Russia. Then, the Whites and the Reds unleashed the worst scouring on the countryside yet, and the Soviet government eventually deported tens of millions to live in the commieblocks under Krushchev, to stamp out their unique identity, and to forge proletarians out of the peasant bio-mass.

So: were the peasants quietly resisting the Abrahamists and xenocrats for a thousand years?

Or were we Christianized much, much later than the lying Church would have us believe? Today is not a post about historical/chronological revisionism, but I can’t help but feel that the Eurasianists/Tatarianists who claim that Orthodoxy only really started to take infect the Slavlands in the 15th or 16th centuries might be onto something. Certainly, like the Baltic regions, also populated by Slavs who resisted conversion and Imperial expansion, we are so much more pagan than any other groups in Europe. Our fairy tales, in particular, are just straight-up filled with Goetian black magic/sorcery and they were only codified in the 19th century.

Another interesting case is that of neighboring Germany, where, again the Brothers Grimm only compile the fairytales of the peasants in the 19th century and they are absolutely filled to the brim with heretical pagan teachings. No mention of Thor in any of these peasant traditions, mind you, but plenty of imps and elves and goblins and witches and so on.

Hell, even North America has developed a kind of folkish “religion” with only the faintest veneer of Christianity smeared on top of it like a foul skid mark. We’ve probably all heard of the tales of bigfoots and wendigos and UFO abductions and the tunnel-dwelling mole-men coming out of North America, right? Well, that sort of talk sure as sheol isn’t kosher and no Christian is allowed to believe in that sort of thing … but they do.

They still do though, doctrine be damned!

No mention of an American Thor anywhere in these new myths either, by the way … However, the similarity that these modern North American folktales bear with much older European literal tales about fairies (fairytales) is remarkable. We will cover the possibility of a North American primordialism another time though.

The most important and pressing question though is why the Judeo-Platonist church is so against offerings made to spirits? Well, to understand that, we have to turn to the Neoplatonists.

Neoplatonic Codification of Good and Bad Mysticism

In Symposium (202e–203a), Plato describes certain mystics of his time as engaging in Goeteia. He believes that these are deceptive or base practices compared to the philosophical or divine pursuits related to Eros or Apollo. Like all things with Plato, this then serves as a precedent for later thinkers. Plato is the first to philosophically distinguish “low” mysticism from legitimate spiritual practice, the Theurgy.

Post-Plato, Goetia becomes more defined as a term for sorcery or magic associated with lower spirits, distinct from respectable (High God) religious or philosophical practices. The term appears in texts like the Greek Magical Papyri (2nd century BCE–5th century CE), where it’s linked to practical magic, and folkish practices and customs.

Among the Neoplatonists of this post-Plato period, Goetia is explicitly contrasted with Theurgy. Porphyry, in Letter to Anebo (c. 270 CE), and Iamblichus, in On the Mysteries (c. 300 CE), use Goetia to denote manipulative, “earthy” magic tied to base daemons, as opposed to theurgy’s divine-oriented, cosmic pantheon invoking rituals. Iamblichus is particularly clear in distinguishing the two, and the Neoplatonists are the first to systematize goetia as a philosophical label for all bad mystical practices. This is then taken over lock, stock and barrel by the Kabbalists later.

But let’s explore the difference between the two kinds of religion in the world.

Theurgy is a practice aimed at summoning a divine presence. Neoplatonists viewed it as a sacred, philosophical practice that elevated the soul toward the One (the ultimate reality in Plotinus’ metaphysics) or the gods. Thus: it was a mix of Apollonianism and “Philosophism”. This should be ringing a bell, as these are the only two “manias” that Plato approves of in his blueprints. Theurgy involves rituals, symbols, oriented toward divine communion. It is rigid, hierarchical, rules-based and led by priests or philosophers.

And our understanding of theurgies has evolved over time.

So, the original theurgies are just blood-sacrifices to appease the Olympian gods. You get a lot of that in the Odyssey and Illiad, where the Olympians are portrayed as terrorists constantly demanding blood-gelds from the Greeks and Trojans alike by threatening these peoples with violent retributions and temper tantrums. Plato’s problem with these stories is that they depict the Olympians in a bad light, which is why he wants them banned, or at least heavily censored. Aristotle ends up giving Alexander a copy of these stories with the sacrilegious and mystical elements edited out, like a kind of Jeffersonian Bible, several centuries later.

But I digress.

The Neoplatonists were not the first to invent blood sacrifices; they in fact tried to reinvent the theurgy without using blood sacrifices. So, in On Abstinence from Animal Food (c. 270 CE), Porphyry strongly critiques blood sacrifices, arguing they attract lower, earth daemons rather than the High Gods. He advocates for bloodless offerings (incense, hymns) to create a kind of “philosophical” theurgy, aligning with Plato’s preference for rumination, reading and debating as a form of “mystical” practice (Eros mania) instead. For Porphyry, blood sacrifices could risk resembling goetia seeing as they might attract lower spirits to the offering. And these guys were very much against these “Earth spirits”, remember?

To understand what they are all even talking about here though, you first have to understand the ancient cultures’ reasoning behind making sacrifices in the first place. Put simply, slitting the throat of an animal (or human) releases a lot of plasma/aether/vril/chakra into the atmosphere, which attracts non-physical entities to the theurgy to feast. Think of Odysseus in the underworld getting mobbed by shades who are attracted to his life force — he feeds them by sacrificing animals and giving them milk and sweets to get them to mellow out and help him.

And with Judeo-Platonism, we see a very clear effort to end all forms of blood sacrifice … well, kind of.