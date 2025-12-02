Previously:

Since I referenced the Devil last time, I may as well offer a disclaimer upfront now. I know that, like with how the SJWs and the Communists behave, no objections or denials will spare me from the accusations of engaging in Satanisms by the Christians. I’m not writing this disclaimer to try and convince them, but to try and offer a warning to the people who are approaching this material with a fair and open mind.

It is tempting, when being smeared and attacked by people that you find detestable, to lose your patience and lash out by declaring, “fuck you, all my niggas heil Satan, bitch!” or something of that nature.

But becoming the caricature that your enemies portray you as being is not a smart idea. We see this a lot with modern-day Communists or Nazis or political extremists of all stripes. With Nazism, the only portrayals that we have of them and their behavior in the media are synonymous with sexual sadism and cartoonish depravity. There’s even an entire genre of Nazi-themed pornography that had to be made illegal in Israel, because it was so popular with the women and homosexuals there.

Similarly, every single White man gets accused of being a Nazi or a Fascist for refusing to bend the knee to hostile tribes or irate women at least once in his life. God knows, I get called all those things and worse all the time. But does it make sense to start acting like a gimp-Nazi Hollywood stereotype to show your disdain and to rebel against the unreasonable, unhinged people who smear you as such?

It’s emotionally cathartic, maybe.

But all you end up doing is proving them right when you start acting just like how they portrayed you as being in their propaganda. They want an indefensible caricature to align themselves against, to make themselves feel morally righteous and to justify hurting you and your family. And so it is the same way with paganism, alternative science, the occult and so on. These things have been caricatured into a pornographic, sepulchral boogeyman that Abrahamists can then feel morally righteous about denouncing.

Satanism is essentially the porno, gimp-leather version of ancient paganism.

To me, the pagan world is the opposite of sinister and dark; I see a world of color and life instead. I can look at the caricatures of paganism that the Judeo-Christians have concocted and see the faint outline of something that I recognize, that’s true. But that’s about all the “affinity” I feel for it. I strongly advice my readers not to knee-jerk and fall into this cognitive trap, but to focus on seeking out the beautiful, the strong and the true instead and to reject the negative metaphysical or aesthetic framing of your enemies entirely.

When I talk about the pneumata spirits of the earth, I’m really just thinking of Studio Ghilbi, essentially.

Depicted: Satan and his minions conspiring to destroy our Judeo-Christian values and support for Israel in their fight against Hitler-Hamas-Paganism.

Never forget that it is the enemy that bases its entire religion on the ritual mutilation of baby penises, the ritual blood torture of its savior, and believes that the very Terran air that we breath is infected with evil spirits that must be inoculated against every Sabbath or Sunday with yet more doses of blood magic.

Never forget: they’re the sinister sadists skulking around and conspiring, not us!

…

Now, the topic of the pneuma and the pneumata (spirits) that inhabit it is initially difficult to wrap your head around. I’ve already written about how the concept fits into a larger metaphysical model and how it was the mainstay of all pagan societies, before Aristotle and the Judeo-Christians imposed their blood-based model of spirit and soul on us instead. See:

To make any progress in our discussion, I’d like the Stalkers to simply accept the existence of the Pneuma and the Pneumata for now. Think of it as like our version of the Big Bang. The entire modern Scientism model of the cosmos depends on that one miracle.

The phrase used to describe this is: “Give us one free miracle and we’ll explain the rest.”

Personally, I believe that the existence of the Pneuma, unlike the Big Bang, can be proven scientifically and objectively, but that’s not what I wanted to do today. Instead, assuming that the Pneuma exists, I’d like to explain why the Judeo-Christians consider it so evil in greater detail.

Now, we’ve spoken quite a bit about the mythology of the Titans and the subsequent Nephilim spirits that roam the Earth. We’ve also read the religious documents and see that these phenomena are cast in a negative light. We’ve concluded that the entire mission of Judeo-Christianity (and Islam too — see: Djinn) is based around fear of this phenomenon and measures taken to safeguard against it as well.

But how does the logic of spirit-possession work, exactly?

And why, in the Christian monastic tradition, is it tied to the internal force of Energeia (the power of Gaia), that the monks spend their lives starving and flagellating and praying to Yahweh and his angels to snuff out within themselves? We’ve already established the mechanism by which spirit possession occurs in the Judeo-Christian metaphysical model, remember?

The sequence goes like this:

the sexual motive force within men gives rise to passions

these passions stoke the “internal fire” or “burning of the body” which is often referred to as “fiery sin” in the monastic texts

which leads to daimonic possession, somehow

circumcision and starvation and self-mortification are used to stop the process at its root, by destroying the sexual motive force within men that can then attract the daimons

Now, this exact sequence of events is also described in the occult traditions of the East, only reversed — as an initiatory ritual, not as a preventative treatment.