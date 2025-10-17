It is important to be able to take philosophical universalisms and flowery generalizations and to explain what they are being used to cover up for. In the case of Christianity, the obfuscation is all done to cover up a foreign xenocrat project for total Hebrew domination of the world. In the case of Plato, all the talk of metaphysics is a mask to put Plato’s homosexual Guardians at the top of a Communist Totalitarian state. America’s talk of spreading Freedom and Democracy is a cover for blowing open new markets and eliminating nationalism worldwide.

And on and on it goes.

With Bakunin, we get nothing but misunderstanding and obfuscation of his views and what his political project was all about. This obfuscation is accomplished by generalizing and universalizing his ideas into a brand: Anarchism. Which now just stands for sexual deviancy, social pogroms, and anti-White hatred. This has nothing whatsoever to do with Bakunin’s vision or his writing though. His writing, boiled down to its most essential, was not universalistic or philosophical, but specific and rooted in Identity, not Ideology.

Let me explain very succinctly what Bakunin and Slavic Anarchism was all about.

The Prussian Government and Its Discontents

In the 19th century, the Russian Empire was run by Prussian elites, particularly sourced from the Baltic provinces (modern-day Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania). These German-speaking nobles, descendants of Teutonic Knights and later settlers, held disproportionate influence in the Tsarist bureaucracy, military, and aristocracy.

There was a tension within Russian higher society between the Prussian interlopers and the remaining actual Russian nobles who were mostly confined to the countryside. Bakunin, a Russian noble by birth, but not part of the Petrograd Baltic elite, was deeply critical of the Romanov regime and its structures. He saw the Baltic Germans as a foreign, oppressive element within the Russian Empire, reinforcing Romanov authority and exploiting the Slavic peasantry. In works like Statism and Anarchy (1873), Bakunin explicitly states that the Baltic Prussians were a key pillar of Tsarist oppression. He viewed them as a privileged caste of foreign janissaries, loyal to the Petrograd government rather than the Slavic populace, and complicit in maintaining a colonial rule.

Bakunin wanted a pan-Slavic uprising against the Germans in all Slavic countries colonized by them. He saw Germanic influence, whether in Russia, Poland, or the Austro-Hungarian Empire, as a barrier to Slavic racial liberation. In the 1848–1849 revolutions, he called for a Slavic race war against German and Austrian domination, particularly in the Czech lands and Poland. He also explicitly framed the Germans as an inferior race who were naturally inclined to conformism, totalitarianism and slavery. He contrasted this with the fun-loving, truth-speaking, liberty-seeking Slavic soul, of course. All of this is just true and readily observable to anyone with eyes to see, by the way.

In Statism and Anarchy, he argues that the “Germanic” and Jewish elements in the government are united in their exploitation of the Slavic masses, with the former providing administrative control and the latter economic influence. He writes: “The Germans and the Jews, hand in hand, oppress the Slavic people, the former through the state, the latter through capital.”

