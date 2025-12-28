Previously:

If you want the executive summary of the series so far, then the Romanovs are accused of destroying Russia’s true history, conspiring to impose Christian Trinitarianism, and enslaving the population under a harsh chattel-serf system which ensured economic backwardness for the next three centuries. Until machines were introduced to Russia en masse, curtesy of the American taxpayer, this backwardness kept Russia in an artificial feudal state of economic development.

“Communism” didn’t kickstart the economic miracle of Soviet Russia; no it was the Ford Company and their mass-produced diesel engines, really.

Now, Slavic peasants also actually had less rights and protections than negroes under the rule of the Orthodox Church and the Prussian Xenocrats. Families could be uprooted and sold piecemeal, something that was legislate away in North America. In addition to being forced to slave away for Christ though, the Prussian military draft was essentially the creation of a vast slave army, with young boys abducted at gunpoint from its villages to serve in disastrous and deleterious wars that depleted Russia’s population by 40%, even by mainstream historians’ analyses.

Then there was the “Gulag Archipelago” which was really first set up by the Romanovs as slave colonies extracting raw resources in Siberia, with monasteries and parishes set up alongside the camps, to keep an eye on the prisoners and monitor their dissent.

Caption: “Confession was not invented for nothing. It is through your confession that your every thought will reach the ears of the district policeman.”

In contrast, negroes just had to pick cotton in the bucolic American South and now we all have to worship them and pay them money so that they can afford to buy fresh Jordans every month.

Ridiculous.

…

Meanwhile, pre-Romanov Russia’s economy was systematically outlawed and dismantled and shipped off to the West. We know this as the “Old Believer” crisis, and it is framed as a theological issue. In reality, it was part of an economic war waged by the Church and the Romanovs against the native Russian population.

It is historically undisputed that the Old Believers ran the merchant and trades guilds. They even had major proto-industrial dynasties (the Morozovs, Ryabushinskys, Guchkovs). They were Russia’s bankers, they were literate, they were craftsmen and they dealt with the law. Thus, the term staroobryadtsy (Old Ritualists) is retroactive and anachronistic. Because it creates the illusion of there being a caste within Russia that was different from Russians.

In reality, these were just normal Russians, and normal Russians were “Old Riteists” and the division or illusion of a division is a clear propaganda move to divide and conquer and cover up the destruction. A synonym was used to create a separate category of people, see? Because Russia itself was “Old Believer” until the reforms created a new Russia and labeled the old one as deviant. It would be the equivalent of me referring to Old Believers as “normals” and the Orthodox Church as “xenos interloping scum”. My reframing is blunt, yes, but it accomplishes the same kind of propagandistic objective. Only after persecution did the Old Believers become socially distinct and marooned from Russian society as a whole. They circled their wagons and fell into End Times prophesying. New Russians began to treat them with suspicion and they returned the favor.

All of a sudden, a true schism was born.

This process is no different than what the KGB and FSB did to create a hostile Ukraine in the aftermath of the USSR. They created a set of “Old Believers” of the USSR and a set of new “Ukrainians” who they pit against one another. This is what Lukashenko is doing in Belarus with his KGB now, as we speak with his Zmyagar nonsense. They will do this to many more regions of Russia if given the chance.

The technology is simply:

Enact harsh and sweeping reforms ==> declare the former norm illegal ==> call previous norm a deviant sect ==> split society between those who went along with the reform and those who resisted ==> exacerbate the split, make it into a permanent identity schism ==> bask in the centuries of hatred, suspicion and war that you have created ==> ??? ==> proft.

And yes, correct, this is also what they did with COVID too, albeit on a far more ambitious scale. The only problem is that knowing what they did doesn’t take away from the reality of the division that they created. Vaxxies and Purebloods is no longer an artificial identity, really. Once that bifurcation has been created, it does indeed now exist in the world. Peace and reconciliation is possible, but only if the artificially imposed laws that created these divisions are quietly dropped. We only have a truce with the Vaxxies because the harsh COVID theological reforms were indeed mostly dropped and because we cannot take revenge on them thanks to the watchful federal government.

But the Vaxxies wanted Purebloods sent to quarantine camps, remember?

Did we forget how they were baying for our blood?

We came close, very close to having a permanent schism torn into all of our societies. Imagine if the Purebloods would have been rounded up and sent to the camps, like the Old Believers were. That division would have become a permanent scar, and we’d see linguistic, religious and ethnographic differences emerge between the two groups within a generation’s time, as both groups sought to self-isolate and counter-signal the other, to discourage mingling.

There’s no difference then, really, between what happened then in Russia and what will happen again soon, the only real factors being scale enabled by technological means available to the social engineers in any given period of time.

…

The first thing that the Romanovs did after outlawing the Russian business class and massacring a chunk of the Russian nobility, was to start aggressively importing foreigners to create a xenocracy. Russians were enserfed, and Prussians were brought in to run the state monopolies that were established over everything. These Prussians had special protections, special privileges, and were the janissaries of the state. Somehow, despite being ostensibly Orthodox Christian, no one in the clergy seemed to mind that Lutherans were put in charge of everything in Holy Russia for the next three centuries.

Just another theological mystery of Abrahamism, I suppose!

And it is a myth, really, that the Communists imposed state-run socialism on the Russian economy. In reality, it was the Romanovs and the Orthodox Church who outlawed all free enterprise and created a complete State and Church monopoly over everything, just like it was the Romanovs who created the so-called “Gulag archipelago” which just means a vast network of prison labor camps in inhospitable regions. The Communists inherited both systems and simply used modern technology to drastically expand them both.

The best way to visualize the Romanov economic model is some mining corporation moving into a town and creating its own self-serving economy using company credit stores, and banning all competition from outside or from within the corporate plantation that they have created. Or imagine a Xenos parasite wrapped around the neck of a victim, its suckers thrust down its throat to suck out its blood while simultaneously choking the host to death.

That’s the Romanov family and the Orthodox Church set up. If you remove the pious blindfold and look past the glitz of the Winter Palace, you would be able to see the vast slave colony that both served to cover up and justify.

Caption: “He removed the blindfold of “salvation”.