4h

Leuke nesos means white Island, and the little known Romanian perennialist V.Lovinescu touched on it skipping the Achilles connection for the hyperborean Apollo one. He claims it's the center of the world, where the white temple/church once stood. Also there's lots of folklore pointing towards this little white "church" on an island in the east (relatively to Romania that is). Earlier this year I started translating/retelling some of his writings. Here: https://open.substack.com/pub/rvdu/p/three-knights-walk-into-a-bar?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&selection=320545d3-8a5b-4317-9af9-20bee3dc67d3&r=gnb7u

1h

“Achilles is identical to a berserker and he uses the exact same abilities described in the Norse, Germanic and Slavic sources in the Illiad”

A few years ago I heard a guy on “Red Ice Radio” telling a story about the Vikings, escaping an ice age, settled in the Greek Islands, the guys intense research he claimed, showed that the various islands described in the Greek stories did not match their own islands, either in distances or topography but matched perfectly islands in the Baltic regions. Shame can’t remember his name, but some researchers may dig it up?

