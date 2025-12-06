Previously:

Do you know the opening lines of the Iliad? They are very famous.

RAGE — Sing, Goddess, of Achilles’ rage,

Black and murderous, that cost the Greeks

Incalculable pain, pitched countless souls

Of heroes into Hades’ dark,

And left their bodies to rot as feasts

For dogs and birds, as Zeus’ will was done.

Achilles is particularly wrathful and through the use of his anger, he is able to accumulate immense daimonic power. With that power, he is able to defy the Olympians and to even slay divine beings once he achieves a battlefield apotheosis.

Yes, today I will begin to explain the concept of ecstatic wrath — the core male mystical principle.

Understand this: Achilles is identical to a berserker and he uses the exact same abilities described in the Norse, Germanic and Slavic sources in the Illiad, as I will demonstrate. In fact, his berserker rage is literally what he is known for, that is why he is always being described as the raging one or the rage-ful — however you want to translate it. And it is important to understand that all of Achilles’ powers are chthonic and stem from his snake-nature.

Put simply: Achilles is the literal apogee of the chthonic snake-warrior, a rebel against the Olympian order and their mortal satraps in this world.

After all, his mother Thetis was a shape-shifting chthonic sea-Titan whose true form was a serpent. To be specific, Thetis is a Nereid, one of the 50 Nereids, the daughters of Nereus (the “Old Man of the Sea” and Doris, an Oceanid. Remember our taxonomy of female daimons in the previous essay?

It should be coming in handy now. I’ve also written about Achilles’ chthonian nature before:

Even Achilles’ warriors, the Myrmidons, are chthonic. They are children of Myrmekes, an earth-spirit of Titanic lineage and they are described in the Iliad as wolf-like and do not even behave as humans entirely.

Iliad 16.156–163

“Then out they rushed like ravening wolves,

whose hearts are all fury, who have eaten raw flesh,

their jaws dripping red, and they go in a pack to drink

from the black surface of a spring, lapping up the dark water

with slender tongues, and their hearts are unshaken within them.”

Thus, they are clearly a chthonian wolf-band of berserkers.

See:

Homer even refers to them as “hormētaras Myrmidonas” which translates to “the charging /shock-assaulting Myrmidons” i.e., to shock-troops in modern parlance. Then he describes the Myrmidons in their first charge under Patroklos, who they mistake for Achilles because of Apollo’s meddling:

Iliad 16.270:

“the Myrmidons rage like the maddened.”

So, a raging wolf pack of shock-troopers? What does that sound like? No wonder Plato believed that the Iliad and the Odyssey were foreign tales that came down from ancient Hyperborea — these sound like berserking vikings, and they’re always fighting in constant rain and murk … in the notoriously idyllic and dry Aegean sea and coastline, apparently.

But I digress.

…

Later legends would say that the myrmidons were ants transformed by Zeus into people. Either way, they seem to only respond to Achilles’ magical summons and behave like his berserker shock-troopers. One of Achilles’ most potent magical abilities is his daimonic howl, which is fueled by Menos, the male pneumatic energy principle.

“Achilles roused the Myrmidons with a cry that carried warrior-fury (menos).

They rose like wolves whose hearts are hot with blood.”

But the most stunning example of Achilles calling on his latent chthonic serpent abilities is in the completely overlooked episode that follows Patroclus’ murder by the machinations of Zeus and Apollo.

Upon discovering what the Olympians have done, Achilles lets out another feral howl of pain and rage. His mother Thetis, hears him and she and the other Nereid-daimones rise from the sea to wrap around Achilles, hear his laments, and to protect him from Apollo and Zeus while he claims his revenge.

Iliad 18.35–70:

“The Nereids heard the cry from the depths,

and they rose up, encircling him in shining ranks.”

The daimons form a spirit shell around him.

This is a protection and empowerment; it is Achilles literally being wreathed in a shell comprised of the power of daimones and the creation of an etheric field of protection around him. We’ve spoken about this shell of energy before, in the context of Berserkers and Cossack shamans and American Indian braves.

A later retelling of the Iliad also references this concept.

Quintus of Smyrna, Fall of Troy 3.624–628:

“Thetis’ son rose like a gleaming serpent from the surf, terrible in brightness, his mother’s power still upon him like a living fire.”

Every single warrior culture of the world has a similar concept — chthonic, snake-energy spirit shells. It is also the Qlippoth of Kabbalah, and they believe that this shell is the manifestation of the spiritual “taint” that the goyim possess.

Remember?

The Primordial Truth V. The Primordial Truth ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ · Sep 28 Last time, we covered the interesting snake-like patterns and behavior of plasma fields emitted along certain ley line locations. Like at the site of Delphi, where Python the great snake was slain by Apollo. We postulated that these plasma emissions of aether energies, released from Terra’s mantle in toroidal fields, were symbolized and mythologized as snakes. Read full story

The Kabbalists believe that their divine patron, Metatron, the race-spirit of the Jewish people, wants it and the people who possess it wiped out because it is a Nephilim-derived ability.

But I will cover all of that in greater detail in future essays.

Now, once Achilles rage boils over, and the power of the chthonic daimones wreath him in a shell, he awakens god-like magical abilities. The first thing he does, is he lets out another howl/goes of daimonic power which causes dread (phobos) in the enemy ranks.

Iliad 18.214–219

“Pallas Athena stood beside him and shouted terribly,

and on the other side Achilles cried aloud. Horror fell upon the Trojans;

the hearts of all were shaken. The charioteers’ horses recoiled, for they saw the fire

blazing terribly from the head of Achilles.”

You will recall that Judeo-Christian depictions of the Devil include a flame or torch blazing on top of his head.

This is the same concept — the crown chakra activating, to use a New Age term.

The head of a warrior being wreathed in flame or blazing light is a common enough trope in modern fiction as well. Paul Altreides, upon achieving his spice melange and “water of life” fueled apotheosis, develops this blazing aura as well.

There is nothing new in sci-fi that wasn’t written about in the Bronze Age already, folks.

In another sci-fi, the WH40K universe has a faction called Alpha Legion, who use snakes as their heraldry. Two brothers run the legion — Alpharius and Omegon i.e., Achilles and Odysseus. Alpharius, like Achilles, dies in a headlong frontal assault on a moon-fortress (Troy). Omegon, in contrast, like Odysseus, slips away and lives the life of the wily serpent … just like … well … how is Odysseus referred to in the tales?

That’s right, he is always referred to as snake-like or polutropos which literally means:

“many-turning,”

“much-twisted,”

“turning in many ways.”

He even appears as a dragon-serpent in a dream to Penelope, who realized that it is an omen of his imminent return to kill the suitors.

Odyssey 19.535–553:

“A serpent came…

and the serpent killed the geese.”

All subsequent retellings of Odysseus feature the same snake-imagery.

Quintus Smyrnaeus (Posthomerica 10.90–95):

“Odysseus, coiled in double cunning like a serpent…”

Tryphiodorus (Capture of Troy 281):

“the serpent-mind of Odysseus”

Even the hardcore WH40K fans don’t understand this but now you and I do …

But I digress.

…

We continue with Achilles’ daimonic powers.

Iliad 18.203–206

“Athena put about his shoulders the tasselled aegis,

and around his head she set a cloud of golden mist (χρυσείῃ νεφέλῃ),

and from it she kindled a blazing flame.”

Iliad 18.207–214

“As when smoke rises to the bright sky from a city

flames blaze upward in the distance…

so from the head of Achilles the flame reached the heaven.

He went to the trench and stood apart from the wall,

and he shouted, and Pallas Athena magnified his cry.”

This is not a normal battle cry, it is a supernatural terror-wave caused by the power of the Goes — the supernatural howl that we have spoken of before.

From the above verses of the Iliad 18.203–219, we know that Achilles climbs a trench unarmed, his head wreathed in golden mist and flame, and produces a cry that is extremely loud and psyche-destroying, amplified by Athena and induces phobos (daimonic terror, usually associated with Pan) directly in the Trojans.

Homer doesn’t use the occult-specific and later term “Goêteia”. But simply compare and contrast what we know about the Goetians and their howls.

Plutarch, De defectu oraculorum:

“the shrill, tearing cry that binds the soul in terror (phobos).”

Euripides, Hecuba:

“goetic wails drive men mad.”

Plato, who is much later than Homer, is the first to use the “Goes” term for necromancers and lament-chanters who would summon snake-spirits. Homer uses a more archaic term — iákhō — to shriek.

But let us simply connect the dots here.

First, Achilles is lamenting the death of Patroclus who died at the hands of Olympian manipulation — it was either Zeus’ or Apollo’s assassination attempt aimed at Achilles, but baffled by Patroclus donning Achilles’ snake-armor. So he is literally letting out a lament to summon the daimons to wrap around him, who join him in his lament. Secondly, he is then channeling literal daimonic power into his shriek.

So that’s a 1:1 Goetian beast-howl, folks.

Now, Achilles is so powerful at this point that he even goes on a side quest and defeats a river daimon, Scamander. This means that Achilles has ascended to the power level of a daimon himself.

Iliad 20.447

“Then Achilles went on, equal to a daimon (…)

Iliad 21.385–390:

“No longer, Achilles, do I intend to fight with you,

for you do terrible things,

and a great fire is upon you, and I cannot withstand it.”

…

After his death by Apollo’s arrow, Achilles’ bones and his shade have their own separate stories that continue on and diverge from Achilles’ story while he was living. So, Odysseus famously consults with Achilles’s shade in Hades. Everyone knows that story.

Odyssey 11.207–208:

“Then came the psyche of Achilles, son of Peleus,

Noble and great…”

And to stress Achilles’ chthonian soul-nature now, Odysseus has to sacrifice a black ram and ewe (like chthonic Ares, we will speak of him next time). The life force of the rams gives Achilles’ shade enough energy to be able to speak rationally. Remember this detail for next time, please.

Odyssey 11.147–149:

“Whichever shade (ψυχή) drank the dark blood

then spoke to me with purpose;

before that, they were only wandering shadows.”

Odyssey 11.390–391

“Thus spoke the psyche of Achilles, after drinking blood…”

But the story of Achilles’ bones is important in their own right because they contained menos, the male warrior energy force, and so could grant a warrior great mystical and real battle power.

The fate of their bones is described in the endings of the Iliad (Book 23):

“The bones of the two—Achilles and Patroclus—

they placed together in a golden urn,

wrapped in fat, the gift of Thetis.”

From there we turn to Strabo, who recounts their veneration as cult objects and the great power that emanates from them. There is confusion about where exactly Achilles’ bones reside, and we have four candidates for location, but two are the most likely. Strabo first describes Achilles’ tomb in the Troad, near the Hellespont, and the belief in his continued presence around the tomb.

Strabo 13.1.32:

“Near the Sigeion is the tomb of Achilles,

and the people of the region perform sacred rites to him.”

But then he tells us that Achilles’ spirit rests in the Ukraine.

Yes, I am referring to the infamous Snake Island that was the site of some fierce battles in the recent war.

Strabo 7.3.20:

“There is the Island of Achilles, called Leuke, where Achilles is honored,

and sailors say his presence appears to them.”

Strabo 7.3.9:

“Some say that on this island Achilles has a temple

and that he appears in epiphany to those who sail near.”

Philostratus, Heroicus 53

Achilles even appears on Leuke as a radiant, serpentine, daimonic figure.

“He rises with a flashing radiance, like a serpent of the sea,

shaking off light as if shedding a skin.”

And later Byzantine sources would describe snake-spirits emanating from that island.

And now we must turn to the curious etymology of “Snake Island” itself, which is a Slavic naming. There is no snake infestation on that island in the same way that there are no native snake species to Ireland that St. Patrick would have had to drive away. This is a chthonian reference and the Scythians followed a strictly chthonian folk-mysticism as well.

In the Slavlands, the zmey/zmiya is a serpent, a dragon, or a chthonic spirit. It is most commonly associated with being a guardian of the underworld, of burial mounds, and of hero-spirits. Sometimes, the spirit of the dead hero or a deified ancestor manifests itself as a lucky snake in visions. In this sense, the concept is identical to the Agatha serpent of the Greeks, also a chthonic spirit associated with the spirits of dead family ancestors.

Heroikos 57.3:

“The island is filled with the presence of Achilles;

the hero’s power breathes from the earth.”

So, for that island to have merited the name “island of the snakes” it would mean that the island was associated with chthonic power and heroic spirits.

Aeschylus, Eumenides 127–130:

“Heroes beneath the earth protect the land, in serpent form…”

Thus “Snake Island” is just “Island of the Chthonic Hero” and Achilles was the apogee of the chthonic snake warrior. The entire north Black Sea region and ancient Iran is full of this pattern of snakes and hero-spirits and chthonian power being closely intertwined.

We covered one of these stories before, in the Bylny.

The “villain” of the story is a pagan prince who uses sorcery to combat the vile Judeo-Christian incursion. Vseslav of Polotsk has a snake-mother, or a mother who lay with snakes to acquire her powers.

We also spoke of Volkh Vseslavevich.

The Bylny explicitly says that Volkh was born of a mother who conceived him from a serpent (zmey). Because of this snake-blood and snake-power, he was also wreathed in a protective shell, and arrows and swords could not pierce him.

“И обвивался около Волха дым змеев, не жёг его, но хранил.” “And around Volkh coiled the smoke of serpents, which did not burn him, but guarded him.”

Like Achilles, he is able to send out a “serpent-shriek” at will.

“Волх всеславьевич крикнул — змеем крикнул;

от того крика трава полегла, зверь лесной затаился.” “Volkh Vseslav’evič cried out — he cried out as a serpent;

at that cry the grass laid flat and the beasts of the forest hid.”

Curious, no?

Surely you see the similarities? And where there are similarities, or rather, corroborations, you see a common mystical concept or maybe even a practice being elucidated. One that might be reconstructed with enough knowledge, perhaps.

We are now finally dipping our toes into the more interesting occult material here, Stalkers.

Next time, we will pick up where we left off by talking about the power of Menos which resides in the marrow of the bones of hero-warriors, which is used to summon war daimons and to enter into ecstatic warrior-wrath. We will cover the various occult practices that focus on cultivating this marrow-power and on the Greek and Norse and Scythian cults of the warrior-shades that focuses on obtaining the martial power that emanates from the remains of the bones of warriors and ancestors — like the remains of Achilles. And we will also speak about the various cults and practices dedicated to the chthonic, but male-principle war gods.

Please sign up to support the blog!

Join our merry band of adventurers (Stalkers) as we search out the hidden and forbidden lore!