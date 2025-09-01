This series is going to become a book, or rather, about 40% of a book once it is finished. The final product will be streamlined and much slicker because I will go back and edit it of all fluff and fun to make it all academic-sounding and citation worthy. Within reason though. Maybe AI will be able to do it for me in another half a year’s time.

But the benefit of these essays is that I actually really try to explain the concepts as if we were sitting together at a bar, or in a study or a strip club before 10 PM. I twist myself into pretzels trying to rephrase, simplify and repeat the points I’m making. Again: I’d really like people to be able to understand the key concepts here and that’s why I adopt the tone and style that I do. In that spirit of clarity, it seems that I have to repeat and rephrase a core concept inherent to this essay.

Put in simple terms: what is my beef with Plato and the Atheist Philosophers of the ancient world, exactly?

Didn’t they come up with a lot of progressive ideas about government? Didn’t they establish logic and reason as the standard for Western civilization? Didn’t they banish the ignorance of the pagan world? Didn’t they give us monotheism and abstract concepts like the Forms? Didn’t these abstract concept then form the basis of philosophy, which is part of the intellectual tradition of Europe? Isn’t philosophy the tool by which we tease out the hidden mechanisms that govern life? Isn’t Platonism the basis of what we call “Western” civilization?

Yes.

And my argument is that all of these things are bad. That what we had before the “Philosopher’s Coup” was better, and made more logical sense any way that you slice it. So, in that vein, I first explain what exactly the Philosophers imposed on civilization and why it is bad. Then, I try to reconstruct and explain what existed in a pre-Philosopher society.

Q: Put as simply as possible, what exactly were the Philosophers trying to do?

A: They were trying to do away with the old “pagan” metaphysics i.e., to impose atheism and to put their own intellectual ideological ‘isms in the place of, say, Zeus.

Plato’s work is the crowning jewel in this scheme, but there are many predecessors that set the stage for his manifestos and revolutionary activity later. The most famous is Socrates. I’ve got a lot that I could say in my typical blunt shorthand about that old queer, but let me first share the critiques of the Philosophers leveled at them by their own Greek contemporaries. It’ll make my argument seem more reasonable because someone from many centuries ago made it and all things that are old and hard to read are accorded great respect by people. Plato speaks of this …

The Anti-Atheist Camp of Aristophanes

One of the most famous playwrights of the ancient world was the Athenian, Aristophanes. His plays touched on many of the topics that are near and dear to this blog. Aristophanes’ plays were direct attacks on the Philosophers and their hare-brained schemes and he defended the old Athenian customs against their subversive efforts. He was writing during the height of the Spartan-Athenian wars, when Spartan agents of subversion were hard at work in his city-state and others, spreading proto-Bolshevism and preparing the revolutions that were soon to come. It was also revealed in Aristophanes’ time that the Spartan government had been receiving bribes from Persia to weaken the other Greek polities and were therefore traitors to the Greek national cause.

Suffice it to say, Aristophanes included references to all of this in his corpus of work.

In particular, he lampoons Socrates, who is still alive and actively spreading anti-Athenian atheism on behalf of Sparta. But Aristophanes also explore the larger Philosopher’s plot and warns about the dystopia that they are planning to wreak on Greek society.

For example, he explored the perennial threat of tyranny that women seek to impose on society that men must be ever vigilant for. He alleged, through use of absurdist comedy, that if women were ever to be allowed any political freedom, that they would self-organize to create a dystopian hell-state that is eerily similar to Plato’s ideal utopia, which he will commit to wax in the near future. Aristophanes is, of course, critiquing Sparta and the subversive rise of feminism in Athens.

Here is a summary of the dystopia created by the women revolutionaries in his play, Assemblywomen.

Political Structure: The women institute a form of communal governance where they hold power, reversing traditional gender roles. Decisions are made collectively, with an emphasis on equality.

Social Organization: The state abolishes private property, enforces communal living, and mandates sexual equality by requiring that less desirable partners be prioritized to ensure fairness. Family structures are disrupted, as traditional roles are upended.

Economic System: Wealth is communalized, with private property eliminated to prevent inequality. Resources are shared, and citizens are meant to contribute to and benefit from a collective pool.

Philosophy and Tone: Aristophanes uses satire to mock utopian schemes and the impracticality of radical equality. The play suggests that such extreme reforms lead to chaos, bureaucratic overreach, and human nature undermining idealized plans (e.g., people exploiting the sexual communism for personal gain).

Doesn’t that sound eerily familiar?

Radical equality, especially gender equality? Abolition of private property? Communal living and resource sharing directed by the state?

It sounds a lot like what the Trotskyist “Cultural Marxists” have imposed on us today, does it not? It also sounds a lot like what they imposed on the early USSR as well, upon coming to power. Let’s compare and contrast; the early USSR also had:

Abolition of private property and class distinctions.

Centralized state control and suppression of opposition.

Attempts at gender equality and collective social structures.

What a coincidence, no?

Plato, drawing from Sparta, will later also argue for the abolition of private property. His Guardians in particular own nothing, live communally, and decide who gets to reproduce through dysgenic breeding policies. Again: just like Sparta.

Also, “Eugenics” is a euphemistic term that would be better replaced by one of my own which more accurately cuts to the heart of what is being discussed :“Vagenics”,

This is a concept that deserves a digression in this essay.

Eugenics = Organized Culling of Excess Males = Vagenics

This idea comes from Plato, who borrows it from Sparta, which practiced state-sponsored culling of male children, predominantly. We know about the practice from Plutarch, who emphasized that the practice was done to identify flaws in potential recruits for the military. Some have extrapolated from there. Furthermore, Eugenics is, fundamentally, a feminine practice that is found in all matriarchies in both the mammalian kingdom and in other, more primitive cultures around the world.

Patriarchal cultures do not practice “Eugenics” as such because Eugenics is nothing more than Vagenics.

See, males are actually valued in patriarchal cultures, which are also inherently expansionary. These two things are related because the fundamental problem of unrestrained population growth overstraining the environment that is inherent to all life on Terra is handled by patriarchies by simply expanding outwards. This expansion either culminates in conquest or a cull, thereby solving the problem of overpopulation one way or the other. To address the same problem of over-proliferation, matriarchies do NOT go to war with neighboring tribes. Instead, they simply cull their male infants. This weakens the tribe, ensures that no war between other tribes is possible, and maintains the power of the matriarchs in the society by keeping the males down.

I can references about 20 different sources for this claim ranging from studies conducted on matriarchal Bonobo monkeys … to the concept being absolutely ubiquitous as a trope in fantasy literature for the last half a century to boot.

As a result, all female-coded societies are also inherently closed off and static and stagnant.

And this is, of course, the exact sort of society that Plato is trying to create. He even explains that the population has to be kept at a stable level, unchanging through the ages. How does this get accomplished then? Well, by implementing “Eugenics” i.e., a state-controlled program of culling.

Put into simpler terms: by culling the excess male boys at birth, of course.

Because if you want to create an eternal, closed, stable society that never changes, then you are going to be most threatened by two persistent problems: excess males within your own population who will seek to overthrow the stifling status quo to improve their lot; and external males, organized along patriarchal lines, who are expansionary and who have historically crushed every single over-domesticated hen-house chicken-coup society that they’ve ever squared up against.

A society that culls its sons to maintain eugenic stability can never compete with a society that says, “go forth and conquer, my sons!”:

So, the first problem is fixed by “Eugenics” i.e., state-enforced culling of problematic potential demographics.

And, the second problem is fixed by what we might now call “Globalisms”.

See, the problem with these proposed utopia states is that all their oppressive power is directed inwards, not outwards. They are quite weak when compared to expansionist, large, free societies. Sure, you can pack a punch above your weight, North Korea style, by relying on extreme levels of militarism and austerity. But you will never be able to compete with a China or a Russia or an America next door.

Thus, to make sure that your utopia state is not destroyed, you have to make sure that the whole world is subjected to your utopia agenda. That way, you have no external competition and are free to spend all your time and resources on internal repression. This internal repression must be enforced by someone and that someone is the female part of the population, of course.

What we have now is a “soft” form of vagenics and globalism.

It is not touted from the rooftops that we now live under total Global Vagina Law, no. Quite the opposite, we are told that the struggle against oppressive Fascist-Patriarchy is still ongoing, and that women still suffer under male suppression. But if you pay even the slightest bit of attention, this narrative simply does not fit reality.

It is women who disproportionately staff the corporate and governmental bureaucracy.

It is women who are succeeding in school and socially.

Society is catered to women’s tastes and preferences, not men’s.

Control of the children, the future of the people, is granted by the state to women in almost all cases of divorce.

Indoctrination into state ideology is handled by female teachers, who completely dominate the educational system.

Marriage is no longer a binding contract, but simply a temporary lease agreement signed between the man and the state.

Boys are relentlessly bullied and girls are elevated everywhere from the K-12 indoctrination facilities, to the media and all male-only communities are literally illegal under the current law.

And a soft male demographic cull is being implemented even now.

Women, in a state of nature, essentially want to marry the state in whatever guise it has assumed during their time period. That is to say, they find money, status and power sexually stimulating and reassuring as a form of security. Since the Leviathan has a monopoly on all of these things, women essentially “marry” i.e., pledge their fidelity to the Leviathan and support it with their activism, their spying and their labor. As a corollary to this, the only men allowed money, status and power by the Leviathan are the men who serve the status quo.

Thus, they are the only ones who get to reproduce.

We will soon reach levels where 80% of native men are simply not allowed to reproduce, despite no explicit laws having been passed making it so. If you are a big fan of Eugenics, this is the end result of that program, by the way. And no, the people aren’t made any healthier by the practice because all you’ve done is prevented either ugly or exceptional/non-conformist/intelligent i.e., all outlier men from reproducing. You’ve also guaranteed that every single female gets to reproduce, essentially, because there is almost no variation among females from the median/mean/norm.

Nature experiments with the males of our species. Men are far more varied in terms of everything from IQ (more likely to have male retards and male geniuses both), phenotypical expression, left/right brain variance and so on. If one gender is essentially a factory-stamped template of baseline functionality and the other one is a mad scientist’s laboratory where all the gene experimentation takes place in, who do you think is going to be culled by a society seeking stability and continuity of the original founding mission over the centuries?

Yeah.

Oh, and you’ve dramatically lowered the reproductive rate to boot by letting women cull their children en mass. Well done. How eugenic indeed.

…

Point being: there is no such thing as a pro-male eugenics policy.

It is inherently pro-female hence my crude (but accurate) term “Vagenics” used in its stead. Men do not cull their own, they simply conquer other peoples and their territory if overpopulation becomes a problem. In contrast, women ban external wars and bring the war into the confines of the tribe instead. This is what they call “peace” and everything that isn’t their version of preferred war against their own sons is called Evil. Thus, those who are trying to sell you on Eugenics are selling you on Plato and Sparta and Feminism and Male Culling. See Skrbina’s latest on Unz, to see my case made for me but by a proponent of the idea who wants to cull the human population along the guidelines of the Georgia Guidestones.

Let the elitists promote eugenics on their own time and dime, I say.

Don’t support their efforts to castrate you and your sons simply because you fell for the cheap linguistic trick of assuming that since Eu = good and Genics = genes, so therefore Eugenics means ensuring that there are good genes in the future. If it is as easy as that to convince you to go along with something, why not just stick a “Eu” on to anything so that you’ll be forced to support it, right? Let’s try:

Eu-bugslop. Eu-letmesleepwithyourwife. Eu-giveallyourmoneytoRurik.

Since its “good”, you’d have to be crazy to oppose it, right?

…

Socrates the Cloud-Worshipper

Aristophanes also mocked Socrates and explained why his ideas were nonsense in his plays.

In The Clouds, Socrates is depicted as the head of a fictional school called the “Thinkery” (Phrontisterion), where he teaches absurd and morally dubious intellectual tricks. He is portrayed as a Confucius-like figure, blending elements of natural philosophy (pseudoscience), rhetoric, and illogical intellectual axiomisms. I would liken his depiction in the play to a kind of ancient version of internet pseudo-intellectual Carl Benjamin aka Sarg’n of Akkad. Or any of the talking heads on YouTube, I’m not being picky.

The character engages in ridiculous activities, such as floating in a basket through the sky to study the clouds, teaching students to argue both sides of a case (just and unjust) i.e., starting debates simply for the pleasure of being a big windbag, and to worship abstract entities like the Clouds instead of the traditional Athenian gods. This Socrates is as much a composite of the Philosopher Atheists of the time, as of just the historical Socrates. For example, his obsession with trivial scientific inquiries (like measuring the length of a flea’s jump) mocks the so-called natural philosophers like Anaxagoras, who we covered last time. It also pre-mocks Aristotle, who got up to the same antics as Anaxagoras, but who came much later.

Socrates was very stupid and very gay.

The Philosopher Has No Clothes

Plato’s concepts, like Socrates’ are all essentially unfalsifiable.

None more so than the idea of the Forms. The simplest critique of the idea of the Forms is that the Forms lack any empirical or logical grounding to prove their existence or relevance. They require a metaphysical commitment akin to religious faith. Believing in Forms because Plato said they exist is no less stupid than believing in Moses because … well, Plato’s student probably wrote that story too actually … or Zeus, frankly.

Plato posits a separate “realm” of Forms that cannot be felt or observed in any way.

It can only be understood intellectually, and even then, only by special people possessing the so-called Nous. Which, well, what is the Nous then? Apparently, Nous is simply that which makes you agree with Plato. If you agree with Plato, you have the Nous. Agreeing with Plato proves that you have the ability to perceive Higher Truths, like the Forms. There is literally no other way to verify if you have it or not. So if you believe in Plato’s Forms, you prove that you have access to this special form of enlightened, quasi-mystical thinking. And if you don’t agree with Plato, well, you clearly don’t have the Nous, thus your place in life is to toil in the fields and mines for Plato’s utopia to come.

Simple and logical, eh folks?

Look: Plato only provides analogical arguments (the Sun outside of the cave is the Forms by analogy). This makes the Forms speculative — no actual evidence is presented at all. Plato’s aphorisms are like a Confucian anecdote that simply assumes Confucius’ infallibility as the ultimate arbiter of truth and doesn’t elaborate further on why Confucius is right.

Confucian teachings often rely on moral exemplars or anecdotes (like stories of virtuous rulers in the Analects) to illustrate ethical principles like ren (benevolence). These assume an inherent moral order (tian or Heaven … or Clouds?) without empirical proof, similar to Plato’s realm of Forms. Both concepts require accepting a metaphysical framework purely on faith, as neither can be directly observed or tested. And virtue is assessed within this framework by belief in the framework itself. The more you believe in the Forms, the Mandate of Heaven or in the Clouds, the more virtuous you are.

Because of course!

Essentially, we are dealing with endless linguistic tricks and feminine social status- signaling behavior. As it turns out, this is all that the core of Western (and Chinese) philosophical thought is based on. Nothing more. Bullshit tautologies that have to be taken on faith to gain social advancement, that is.

The Forms are also elitist to boot because access to them is restricted to an ideological elite trained in dialectic, and the process by which one can begin knowing them is circular. So, the Forms are posited as the basis for knowledge — they are the reason why we can have knowledge at all — yet their existence is explained/proven only through a training course to acquire the knowledge needed to comprehend Forms. That is, without being told what Forms are, you wouldn’t have the knowledge to perceive them, because you can’t perceive them on your own, because they are unperceivable until you are told about them first.

This is … just so absolutely and outrageously retarded. Because it is so retarded, it is little wonder that all of our top academics and philosophers and priest accept the premise unquestioningly.

Like, you need Nous to gain Nous to be able to realize that Plato is right and should rule over you and everyone else, essentially. Christianity uses the same tautology that has to be taken on faith. The concept of Logos as presented in both Christianity and Plato is just another linguistic trick. In short, you just gotta believe what people with high verbal IQ who are good at linguistic tricks tell you to believe. The Philosopher clearly has no clothes, but are you going to risk getting laughed at and forced to actually work for a living to tell him that to his face?

But what makes this frustrating is that this development in thought, spearheaded by the Philosopher faction, is portrayed as a form of progress out of backwards pagan superstition. Is inventing circular reasoning and faith-based tautologies truly progress though? I see it as a regression to totalitarian might-makes-right barbarism, personally and the beginning of the rule of the midwit hordes clever enough to convince themselves believe in nonsense for material gain, over the people clever enough to figure out why all of this Philosophizing is nothing more than a cover for homosexuals to seize power and to rule without any limits or accountability.

Clouds = Forms

Aristophanes’ Clouds mock the philosophical abstractions of the Philosophers as nebulous and detached and illogical. He critiques the Thinkery’s (soon-to-be Plato’s Academy) intellectualisms as a form of, shall we say, epistemic overreach. They don’t deliver on what they promise to do, essentially. Besides, Socrates’ teaches his esoteric ideas only to his personal intellectual elite because the public is deemed incapable of grasping his insights. The Clouds (named Vortex and Tongue) are literally avatars of cleverness and rhetoric, by the way, accessible only to those trained in the Thinkery’s ways. Essentially, by replacing the entire previous metaphysical system of the Athenians with the Clouds, Socrates elevates his own fancies and whims to the level which the gods used to occupy in the metaphysical order. Both the Clouds and Forms represent a shift from understandable otherworldly entities to simply abstract ideas made up by Philosophers.

This is the beginning of our civilization’s worship of various ideological ‘isms, by the way.

This moment right here, when Socrates ascended to the Clouds in his basket to perform intellectual auto-fellatio, is where all the madness started.

This is how we got the worship of abstract utopian social engineering or arbitrary moral hierarchies as a replacement for the concept of actual metaphysical higher forces and realities.

Basically, not long from this point onwards, the concept of gods and other such metaphysical phenomenon was driven underground, into the occult. What we were left with in the mainstream was either the foreign god Yahweh or the surviving forms of tautological, ideological atheism that the Arabs decided to share with the Western world in the middle ages. Neither are particularly appealing to a civilization that has lost its way and is desperately seeking to find new purpose and meaning in its continued existence.

Philosophical abstractions just ain’t gonna cut it.

And hopefully, some of my objections to Plato and Socrates and the Philosophers are starting to make more sense now. Next time, we will either cover the iconoclasm of Zarathustra or I will start explaining the Mania, i.e., the ecstatic revelatory states that Plato wrote about and categorized in his work and why states since Plato have banned this practice systematically all over the world.

