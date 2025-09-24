Remember when everyone was hyping up the peace talks? In contrast, I was stalwart and insisted that the war would only continue and intensify; that these were simply backdoor political maneuvers to carve out turf, lift sanctions on oligarchs and possibly a conspiracy to get Zelensky ousted, which Trump and his team would fail on account of their incompetency and junior role in the reigning status quo, in which the Trotskyites are the top dogs.

Here is me predicting that Trump would get elected because he lost his ear to a lone gunman and that he would escalate the war against Russia to hitherto unseen levels.

Will Trump End the War in Ukraine? Rurik Skywalker · November 9, 2024 People seem to think that Trump is the peace president this time around. That he wants to end the war in Ukraine. Him and Putin are pals, apparently. The media is also reporting on some apparent peace plans that the Trump team has prepared to present to Putin in future negotiations. There was a WSJ piece on the topic, but Read full story

But hey, at least he’s not Comrade Kamala, right?

Because if Kamala were President, conservatives in America and Western Europe would be screaming in disgust and protest at what she was presiding over. With Trump at the helm though? All of this is now approved by Jesus, and the populist right is as silent as a church mouse.

For about a month, I’ve had nothing to report on about Russia-Ukraine since the talks fizzled out. And now we hear Trump posting on social media about how Kiev has the means to push Russia entirely out of Ukraine and win the war, with NATO support.

This statement is essentially a blank check to Kiev to let them hit whatever targets they want and to go on the offensive again. Also: for years, Trump and the people around Trump have pretended that Kiev was losing the war and that Russia had already won. This was also the standard ZAnon line. Well, now we hear the complete opposite and Trump is starting to sound like Strelkov or even Skywalker instead.

Putin has done everything he can to lose this war and to degrade and diminish Russia’s military capabilities. Almost as if he were deliberately sabotaging Russia from within.

What has Russia achieved in the last 6 months of “grinding” in Donbass?

They’ve managed to push the line out from Donetsk some more, albeit at great cost, in the hopes of at least taking back Donetsk oblast’ ahead of some ceasefire with Trump. The UAF, in contrast, has kept to its tried and true strategy of sitting behind urban fortifications and bleeding the Russian army as it is thrown headlong at the strongpoints. They lost a townlet and a suburb as a result of this long Russian grind-offensive, and whatever cannon fodder they left to defend these points.

Meanwhile, they’ve been carrying out a comprehensive re-arming and re-mobilization campaign behind the lines. More NATO weaponry than ever before has been sent to Ukraine under Trump, including the promised Patriots. An entire program called PURL has been created to streamline and increase the amount of military aid sent to Ukraine.

What is more, the EU vassal states of the Judeo-Anglo Empire are now re-arming and re-mobilizing their militaries. Germany, in particular, has now committed itself to the fight and is planning a long and serious campaign into Russia. They deployed some troops to Lithuania just the other week. And have you heard of Operation Deutschland? It is a 2024 plan for total military mobilization of Germany to fight Russia. Here:

All of this points to one thing: a serious war to the finish being planned against Russia by NATO.

When NATO’s army is ready, this is going to be the nail in the coffin for the Russian Federation. By letting this war fester since the Euromaidan, really, into the disastrous so-called SMO, Putin has given NATO four years to prepare for another large-scale continental European war. And in that time, Putin has done worse than nothing to prepare Russia for the conflict.

An op-ed/report came out recently in Right-of-Kremlin media alleging the same thing, and warning that NATO now saw blood in the water and would only escalate the war from this point onwards.

Here:

If the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses don’t collapse by December, the General Staff will be forced to make an unpopular decision: either halt the offensive or re-mobilize. According to various military sources, the General Staff has conducted a full assessment of the situation and reached a stark conclusion: the key indicator is a breakthrough of approximately 50 kilometers along the front line in Donbas. If this result is not achieved in the coming months, further offensive operations will be impossible without a massive increase in personnel. The situation on the front is becoming extremely dire. The enemy has heavily saturated the front line with small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), effectively blocking the possibility of traditional assault attacks. Tank columns are a thing of the past, battalion-sized breakthroughs are impossible, and advancing in small groups requires enormous effort and is difficult. Contract recruitment, which was the primary focus a year ago, no longer provides for a surge in forces; it merely covers current losses. The General Staff has repeatedly insisted on “bleeding the rear” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces dry and targeting logistics and energy supplies. However, the missile strikes are still targeted and do not cripple infrastructure on a scale that could tip the balance. Ukraine continues to receive supplies, bring up reserves, and maintains the ability to wage a protracted defense. Therefore, the military command’s choice boils down to two scenarios. The first is an attempt to maintain the offensive tempo with a small force, but this effectively turns the operation into trench warfare. The second is mobilization, which could provide reserves but will lead to political and social costs within the country. According to estimates by the General Staff, a decision will have to be made as early as November or December. If a breakthrough does not occur, mobilization will become an inevitable “Plan B” for a further offensive; otherwise, it will be necessary to agree to a ceasefire or continue trench warfare without making any progress.

Putin will do what he does best: choosing the worst possible strategy of prolonging the conflict and weakening the Russian army. Mark my words. As for his good friends in Washington, well, Putin will no doubt take to the TV in the coming days or weeks to complain about how he has been “led by the nose” by his esteemed Western colleagues … who also worship Satan and gay sex … but who Moscow is more than ready and willing to negotiate with out of moral values.

This is the standard Putin PR line: he and his government of Israelis and grandsons of Bolshevik torturers are simply too Christian Morality Values to ever predict or prepare for NATO’s escalations in any way whatsoever.

Recently, he threw the Christian rubes some more red meat with his ban on “Satanism”. This sounds well and good until you read the fine print. Here:

Russia on Friday added what it termed the “international Satanism movement” to a financial blacklist, enabling it to freeze the assets of alleged members even if they have no criminal record. Moscow has put several non-existent organisations on the black list of “terrorists and extremists” in recent years, including the “international LGBT movement” and the “anti-Russian separatist movement”. As such groups are vaguely defined under Russian law, prosecutors can accuse anyone of being a member, giving Moscow a free hand to pursue political opponents, according to critics. Russia’s Supreme Court declared the “international Satanism movement” extremist in July, after prosecutors accused its members of desecrating Orthodox Christian churches and spreading “hatred”. “The movement is closely linked to manifestations of radical nationalism and neo-Nazism,” Russia’s prosecutor general said in a statement in July.

Ah, so the nationalists and neo-pagans and neo-Nazis are who he is referring to.

You thought he was referring to George Soros or the Rothschilds or the neocons or the WEF or the government of Bibi Netanyahoo, the so-called “Synagogue of Satan” as some Christians like to call it? Nah.

Those are all Putin’s friends and allies and employers!

And if the neo-nazis fighting for Ukraine were Satanists … why then did Putin’s government release them back to NATO after feeding them tiramisu and gifting them new iPhones?

Patriarch Kirill, the influential head of the Russian Orthodox Church, voiced support for the ban in January, accusing Satanists of conducting malign “rituals” and recruiting young people. “Think about it... Our soldiers are ready to give their lives for values that are clearly being trampled upon by Satanists,” he said at a ceremony at the Kremlin.

Somehow, this time around, I missed the triumphant Z-blogger headlines about how Putin was defeating the Globalism Satanisms. There are the usual very well-paid and professional Z-shills, of course. But the mood and the support for Putin’s war has soured noticeably among the “affiliate” cheerleaders and their media projects.

I can’t remember the last time I saw the Catholic Futurists declaring imminent China-Iran-Russia victory over the Satanisms. Or the MAGA Communists, who seem to be keeping their heads down in the wake of the alleged Antifa shooter being in their chat groups. Where are all the anti-vaxxers who claimed that Putin was trying to liberate the West from COVID tyranny?

There has been a notable decrease in all of this shilling.

This is because the reality is starting to sink in. This war was/is a CULL and neither Ukraine nor Russia is fighting for any lofty ideological/religious principles. Furthermore, Putin is losing the war, in the most bloody and disgusting way possible. Instead of acknowledging that they’ve been duped though, most of these Z-shills are just starting to slink away from the discussion of the topic entirely. The hype around these negotiations and the 100% certain belief that they would culminate in the Q-prophecy of secret patriots Trump and Putin negotiating an alliance to battle the forces of Anal-Soros-Satanism (ASS) has evaporated.

Thus, there is no more religious or moral framing to be created around this conflict.

The narrative has fallen to pieces and all that is left is miles of moon craters in Donbass and hundreds of thousands of dead. Never forget the triumphalists who claimed that this was all either not happening and that anyone who pointed out how damaging and destructive and cynical this cull was was actually engaging in Satanisms or demoralization or “blackpilling”. These people sacrificed the truth of this tragedy and the hundreds of thousands of lives that it has sucked into its vortex for a convenient and feel-good narrative that made them feel like Crusaders and justified their non-stop lying. They also made some good coin while people like me were cast out into the desert and blacklisted.

This entire conflict has been nothing but one big, fat Noble Lie told by both sides to justify the massive blood sacrifice that has been allowed to occur. It wasn’t about “democracy borders values” or “abrahamic morality heterosexuality” or even about “BRICS multipolar Eurasian sovereignty”.

Never forget the people who lied and lied and lied to you about these things in the name of some greater good.

And try to remember the few voices of dissent that really stuck their necks out to tell the harsh truth behind yet another pointless, bloody war that only enriched the same cockroaches in positions of political, economic and religious power that have benefited from all the major wars prior to this one, and in the wars against Iran and China and Russia proper to come.

…

Finally, RT reports that NATO/EU troops are preparing to enter the Odessa region to either support or invade Transdnistria themselves outright. Here:

European NATO countries are preparing for a military intervention in Moldova, according to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). The agency warned that “eurocrats” in Brussels intend to ensure that Chisinau continues to pursue anti-Russian policies, and will go as far as to “occupy” Moldova after upcoming parliamentary elections. In a press release on Monday, the SVR stated it had observed European NATO forces being concentrated in Romania near the border with Moldova, and further claimed that they are preparing to deploy to Odessa Region in Ukraine to intimidate Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria. It added that military servicemen from France and the UK have already arrived in Odessa. According to the SVR, forces from European countries intend to intervene following the upcoming Moldovan parliamentary elections, where Brussels and Chisinau will allegedly falsify the results in the hope of driving Moldovan citizens to the streets to defend their rights. After that, at the request of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, European NATO forces will enter the country and compel Moldovans to “accept dictatorship under the guise of European democracy,” the agency said. The SVR also alleged that even if there is no public unrest following the election, European nations still intend to occupy Moldova, but at a later date under the pretext of armed provocations against Transnistria and Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the region. The service said that the possible timeframe for the operation is between the upcoming parliamentary elections and November 30.

I will provide a deep dive into Transdnistria soon because it is a fascinating statelet with some of the strangest Slavlands lore. It is a crime, frankly, that I haven’t covered Transdnistria yet, but I do believe that I was saving the essay for the time when NATO or Ukraine began their invasion, to make it relevant and timely.

Seems that the wait has finally come to an end.