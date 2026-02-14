You’ve heard the sentiment expressed by John McCain that goes something along the lines of “Russia is a just a gas station with nukes” before, I’m sure, right? Also, perhaps you were unaware of this, but Putin and the patriots recently legalized nukes. That is why the Globalists hate them.

Jokes aside, I agree with McCain’s economic assessment, even though I chafe at the way that the Judeo-Anglo elites express their loathing for the Russian people when they gleefully point out the obvious.

But how did Russia get turned from a self-sufficient autarkic superpower into a glorified raw resource plantation for the West? The answer, traditionally, consists of blaming Yeltsin, or maybe even Gorbachev. In reality, the transition from superpower to gas colony had already been started by Andropov in the 80s as part of a concerted economic reform strategy.

An interview with a Russian historian provides us with the story of Russia’s transition from self-sufficiency to gas colony under the direction of the rising KGB elite.

Here:

President Vladimir Putin he has repeatedly emphasized that while it was heading towards collapse, the Soviet Union, he considers the collapse a geopolitical catastrophe. But what the head of state calls the reasons for these events puzzles many historians. He recently blamed the CPSU [Communist Party of Soviet Union], and even earlier - the founder of the country, Vladimir Lenin. “I would like to draw attention – the president said - to the fact that at the head of our former Fatherland - the USSR - there was a communist party. Not any other that promoted the ideas of nationalism, or other destructive ideas that are destructive to any state’ he stated, responding to the remarks Gennady Zyuganov. Before this, Putin said that the USSR was “inplanted with an atomic bomb” by none other than Vladimir Lenin - with his national policy. Following this logic, we can say that the Russian Empire he destroyed and overthrew the monarchy Nicholas II – after all, he was at the helm of the country, and he is to blame for the revolution? In general, it turns out very convenient – Russian Empire the communists destroyed it USSR – the communists destroyed it, and if something bad is happening now, then it’s also clear – are all the problems from the legacy of the communists (…)? (…) Historian of the Security State, Alexander Kolpakidi, told me in an interview that if the CPSU is to blame for the collapse of the USSR, what did the KGB have to do with it, and shouldn’t the current high leaders of Russia who were members of the party and who are now accusing it of all sins bear responsibility for this collapse (at least morally)? Question: How do you feel about the thesis that “the CPSU destroyed the USSR”, (…)? Alexander Kolpakidi: Of course, the main responsibility for the collapse of the Soviet Union is held by the CPSU. But there is a question here - the whole leadership CPSU or part of it? The notorious Yakovlev, the main ideologist and designer of the collapse, for example, did not deny his role, wrote that he did everything consciously, and back in the late 50s - early 60s, a group of people arose - conditional conspirators in the leadership of the CPSU, who this task of undermining ideology and the collapse of the CPSU was carried out. Yakovlev did not hide this, and the rest of the figures remain silent after Yakovlev’s death.

I wrote an essay series that explained the role that Yakovlev played in the collapse of the USSR, actually.

My claims that Yakovlev was one of the chief architects of the implosion of the USSR were met with derision by none other than Ron Unz, and earned me a ban from his webzine, remember? He insisted that if this were the case, that he’d have heard about the story in the Western media, and not from a random blogger translating Russian conspiracy material on the internet.

Well, this isn’t the NY Times, but I am quoting and translating an interview from Nakanune, which is maybe like a Guardian or Politico equivalent in Russia. And the man being interviewed even has a page on Wikipedia.

To the Stalkers though, this is all old news.

In my opinion, the most convincing version is that the center of the conspiracy was in the apparatus itself Central Committee of the CPSU, but the chairman played a big role in this, the KGB’s Andropov. Question: More Andropov? When? Alexander Kolpakidi: After Brezhnev’s illness, when in 1974-1975 Andropov actually led the country, we have evidence that Andropov planned to reform the system. It is not entirely clear what he was really going to do, but it turned out that it was Andropov who nominated Gorbachev to the leadership.

Again, this is exactly the story that I related to my readers years ago.

That plan to “reform” the USSR was dubbed Operation M.

At that time, not only traitors were nominated, such as Yakovlev, who himself admitted that he was a traitor - but there was also a cunning tactic of promoting weak and stupid people to leadership positions, who themselves “failed” all the work not because they were traitors, but because they are simply stupid by nature. Here we can recall the crying “prime minister of the schism,” the author of the phrase: “Boris, you are wrong” by Yegor Kuzmich Ligachev and other incomprehensible characters who “came out” under the last Secretary General. Moreover, they all came up to their posts at Andropov’s suggestion. And then we became convinced that there were more competent, more intelligent personnel for promotion to leadership positions. Question: So not the whole party worked against the system? Alexander Kolpakidi: Sure, the entire CPSU cannot be blamed; after all, there were honest, decent people who understood the advantages of the old system. But the fact that there were either traitors or fools in the leadership is absolutely obvious to everyone. And if you look at who headed the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, we must ask, “who was Zyuganov?”

He is referring to the new Communists in Russia that emerged out of the 90s and gracefully lost to Putin’s part of Liberals and Oligarchs for the next 30 years.

I’ve never written an essay dedicated to Zyuganov, but I’ve always been quick to point out that he’s either a hapless dupe or a paid off controlled opposition figure. This historian finds it baffling that none of the Communist old guard were allowed into the new Communist party of Zyuganov and sees this as proof of a conspiracy.

Not a single person knew him in Soviet Union, except close relatives. None of the leading figures of CPSU end up in charge at Communist Party of the Russian Federation, there were some minor functionaries there only. Who are they? Look at the leaders Communist Party of the Russian Federation in recent years, these are people unknown in Soviet times. Questions: What about dissidents? Alexander Kolpakidi: There were counter-elites - I don’t even mean dissidents. Dissidents did not play too big a role in the collapse of the USSR, although they will never admit it, but this is a fact. They simpy gave the counter-elites a powerful weapon of an ideological smokescreen. Look, none of the dissidents took any positions in the new Russia. Now they are all under the threat of being called foreign agents and feel very uncomfortable. But, of course, the one who leads the country now is responsible for its collapse. (…) Alexander Kolpakidi: The current government is showing some kind of double-mindedness. On the one hand, Nikolai Romanov is a great man, it is not he who is to blame, but the liberals; on the other hand - the CPSU is to blame for the collapse of the USSR. We must apply the same method in the same situation – otherwise it is double standards! The same double standards that our president is outraged by when Americans use them. If we are talking about the betrayal of the CPSU, about the betrayal of part of its elite, then we should talk about guilt in the same way Nikolai Romanov, and, in my opinion, Nikolai was much to blame in that situation more than the leaders of the CPSU in the 80s - 90s. Question: But Putin was also in the CPSU, Ivanov was in the CPSU? And they were not just members of the party, but worked in the KGB - the structure that was responsible for the safety and security of the country. Alexander Kolpakidi: From the point of view of the socio-economic process, with the collapse of the USSR at that time the nomenklatura converted its political power into economic power. It was no longer enough for them to be leaders whom everyone respected, loved and revered. They also wanted to become very rich people. And they did, but somewhat primitively. They say that this was a revolution of the “third-rate secretaries” - to some extent this is true, but not only them. If Andropov was preparing his perestroika, then bThe nomenklatura was still forced to share economic power with some people - they say that they were KGB agents, but this has not been proven. But in the early 2000s, the nomenklatura got its bearings and took full dominance over the country. And, in fact, this whole process, as Yakovlev correctly said, began after Stalin’s death. Our elite (the nomenklatura is, of course, the cornerstone of the political elite) made a revolution in the 90s. But the same people remained in power - look at the biography of the same Shoigu, who his father was, who he was. Generations have changed, random people have appeared, but there are few of them, and representatives of the nomenklatura remain at the top. I think what happened is typical for Russia. Russia’s main problem is its elite. In a more scientific term - its “cattle-elite”. And this elite is much more dangerous than any liberals or National Bolsheviks - it is they who, in their selfish interests, are destroying Russia, and the same thing is repeated every time. There were examples - Peter I or Stalin, when the elite was suppressed and reliance was placed on new forces, on the people. (…) Question: So, are the best periods of the life of the state associated with the suppression of the elite? Alexander Kolpakidi: Yes, only with the suppression of the traditional elite does the country prosper. AND after the death of Stalin, under Khrushchev, under Brezhnev, the elite was already the basis of the nomenklatura, then it restored all the worst features of the tsarist stratum, which led the country to 1917. The main thing I wouldn’t want is for this to continue now, because it is impossible to create a prosperous power based on such a treacherous elite, from whom not only their children study abroad, but also they keep all their money there, which means it unclear how this elite can even be considered a Russian elite at all. Again, I will say that the use of the term “elite” here is anti-scientific, correctly from an academic point of view, we are dealing with a “redneck elite”.

Or, dare I say it, a shtetl elite?

Question: If we return to the collapse of the USSR – where was the KGB looking when something was wrong within the CPSU? Alexander Kolpakidi: After Andropov transferred to the leadership of the KGB, many people from the apparatus of the CPSU Central Committee moved there too, here we enter the realm of assumptions. All this was carefully hidden. Since the collapse of their country is a shame, no one seeks to talk about betrayal — Yakovlev alone spoke openly before his death. However, many liberal propagandists write that this allegedly did not happen, and Yakovlev simply wanted to present himself as a “hero”. We can’t know exactly what happened. There is other evidence, much more authoritative than the testimony of Yakovlev, from the man who replaced Andropov as chairman of the KGB, Vitaly Fedorchuk. A principled security officer who blamed Andropov for the entire collapse. Both in the KGB and in the CPSU - we are not talking about the entire organization, but about different sectors, but it turns out that not everyone in the KGB shared the policy leading to perestroika. Question: Andropov himself wanted to carry out perestroika, but did not have enough time, and they say that if he had led it, and not Gorbachev, then everything would have ended differently? Alexander Kolpakidi: That is a version.

Here is where it gets very interesting.

Everything that has been said so far has already been covered in excrutiating detail in my essays on the controlled implosion of the USSR. I blamed Andropov for engineering Afghanistan, for setting up a working relationship with the CIA, for creating the team of economic reformers under the watch and protection of the KGB in Leningrad, for unleashing criminals into society en masse while also physically killing off the police force … but this is a fresh accusation coming up next.

But, strangely, the seizure of power of Andropov coincides with an unexpected and famous jump in oil prices. This is one of the mythologies that the USSR lived on petrodollars, but, nevertheless, a leap really suddenly occurred. No one studies history from this position – new positions, new people have appeared, who rushed to fill them? It was people from the KGB who began to take these positions en masse. Where there is money, flies flock there. Question: And new ideas from young economists began to appear... Alexander Kolpakidi: From this St. Petersburg group of economists, we only know some people - Chubais, Manevich, but in fact with the group of Gaidar and other Muscovites, who conducted the seminars, who promoted them? How do some “seedy” teachers get together and discuss how to rebuild the economy? This could not but be under the auspices of the KGB, it is absolutely obvious. Everything is described in detail in the books of Alexander Ostrovsky, he has several books where he describes in detail the processes of the 80s - early 90s. There are also books by Shevyakin, but everything there must be divided into two. A huge propaganda machine was working - they ordered it via film with “Repentance” - the anthem of perestroika, Rybakov’s most mediocre novel “Children of Arbat” they began to compare it with “War and Peace”. He had successful novels, but this was simply a mediocre, obvious propaganda order. It was somehow organized, brought down from above. The main mystery is who were these people besides Yakovlev? Some kind of cabal from the Central Committee and the KGB. But not the whole structure. In the Soviet Union, behind the screen there was a lively, invisible behind-the-scenes struggle.

So, basically, we now have reason to believe that Andropov was the architect of investing all those limited resources of the USSR into wars and pipelines and giant gas and oil fields.

But why did he do this?

Well, for one thing, he was able to create a new elite, one that was independently wealthy, and in control of these lucrative commodities. Secondly, he was able to establish closer relations with the West via the many oil and gas pipelines that were built to get cheap Russian natural resources to the markets of the bourgeois capitalist imperialists, so that their economies could thrive. Thirdly, he opened up the USSR to a new vector of attack — right after the USSR had gotten done sinking all that money into those fields and pipelines, the CIA coordinated a massive drop in oil and gas prices with the Gulf States.

All of a sudden, just like that, the USSR realized that it was broke.

And history is repeating itself as we speak. The Kremlin’s state budget is underwater, thanks to the American engineered collapse of oil and gas prices and their sanctions on countries like India who tried to get around them. A new bill to cripple Russia’s economy is sitting in Congress right now.

This would be the death blow to Russia’s oil and gas station economics.

Trump’s government is leading the charge to bring the Kremlin to its knees. There is a whole new economic war being waged on Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure, its state companies, its fleet, its customers, everything. Here:

Oil and gas exports have sustained Russia’s finances throughout its war against Ukraine. But as the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion approaches, those cash flows have suddenly dwindled to lows not seen in years. It’s the result of new punitive measures from the US and the European Union, US President Donald Trump’s tariff pressure against India, and a tightening crackdown on the fleet of sanctions-dodging tankers carrying Russian oil. The drop in revenue is pushing President Vladimir Putin to borrow from Russian banks and raise taxes, keeping state finances on an even keel for now. But those measures only increase strains in a war economy now plagued by slowing growth and stubborn inflation. In January, Russian state revenues from taxing the oil and gas industries fell to 393bn rubles (€4.27bn) That’s down from 587bn (€6.37bn) in December and from 1.12tr (€12.16bn) in January 2025. That’s the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic, says Janis Kluge, an expert on the Russian economy at German Institute for International and Security Affairs. To pressure the Kremlin to halt fighting in Ukraine, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, from 21 November. That means anyone buying or shipping their oil runs the risk of being cut off from the US banking system — a serious concern for any multinational business. On top of that, on 21 January, the EU began banning fuel made from Russia crude — meaning it could no longer be refined somewhere else and shipped to Europe in the form of gasoline or diesel fuel. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Friday proposed a full ban on shipping services for Russian oil, saying sanctions offered leverage to push Russia to halt the fighting. “We must be clear-eyed: Russia will only come to the table with genuine intent if it is pressured to do so,” she said. The blanket ban, previously advocated by Finland and Sweden, would prohibit EU companies from providing any type of service, such as insurance, shipping or port access, to vessels carrying Russian crude oil. The latest sanctions are a step beyond the oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven democracies under the Biden administration. The $60 (€50.37) per barrel cap, enforced through insurers and shippers based in G-7 countries, was aimed at reducing Russia’s profits, not banning imports, out of concern over higher energy prices. The cap did reduce government oil revenues temporarily, especially after an EU ban on most Russian seaborne oil forced Russia to shift sales to China and India. But Russia built a “shadow fleet” of ageing tankers operating beyond the reach of the cap, and revenues rose again. (…) Buyers are now demanding bigger discounts on Russian oil to compensate for the risk of running afoul of US sanctions and the hassle of finding payment workarounds that skirt banks reluctant to touch the transactions. The discount widened to about $25 (€21) per barrel in December, as Russia’s primary crude export, Urals blend, fell below $38 (€32) per barrel, compared with about $62.50 (€52.48) per barrel for international benchmark Brent crude. Since Russia’s taxes on oil production are based on the price of oil, that cuts into state revenues.

Dr Livci quips:

Okay so putting all that together it looks like Andropov was hyping up how dangerous the West was, sinking money hand over fist into the MIC, getting the USSR involved in pointless wars (Afghanistan) while not supporting Soviet clients abroad. And the idea behind this was precisely to get the USSR dependent on gas exports which his buddies/KGB clan would control. Given that we also know for a fact that Andropov was all about perestroika, liberalization, Convergence with the West, that he put Gorbachev (his acolyte) into power, then is it unreasonable to suggest that he wanted the future RF to be put on the “gas/oil needle” which his KGB clan already controlled?

That seems to be the long and short of it, yes.

If, at any time during the last 25 years of Putinism, the state had wanted to take all those cheap energy resources and existing Soviet infrastructure to remake a functioning, self-sufficient economy, they would have done so.

Instead, they simply rode the wave of high oil prices for a decade or two.

This is the secret sauce behind Putinomics. Now that the goods times are gone, what will happen to the kleptocracy that Putin built in Moscow based on sale of these cheap raw resources to their esteemed partners in the West? I suppose we will find out soon enough. The last time the CIA collapsed the price of oil and gas, Moscow lost half of the territories under its direct control and endured 20 years of economic austerity.

And once the oil and gas are gone, only the nukes will remain, I guess.

We should advocate for their legalization so that Putin can start selling nukes to patriots to shore up the Kremlin budget that way.