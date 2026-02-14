The Slavland Chronicles

Tazzy.
6h

Australia is in a similar situation. We are a farm and a quarry for China and Japan mostly. We were much more independent and had viable manufacturing industries in the fifties and through the late nineties. BHP the big Australian miner built planes during WW 2. Now we cannot manufacture anything , even Russia's manufacturing is way superior to Au. In fact the mining oligarchs and cattle and grain Barrons plus the banks is all we have. That is why we are China's lapdog because our entire economy is about supplying them with the shit they need to be the world's factory . All except one of our coal power stations have been shut down , got to stop the global warming you know but we still ship about a hundred million tons of coal to China annually and about seventy five billion dollars of LNG to Japan annually . The price of Au gas in Japan is about half the price Australian's pay. Yes I am off topic but my knowledge of Russian history is only what I have gleaned from the Christ who Walks. His theories sure make sense to me and we all know that official history is a fabrication. Praise the Lord who Walks!

( I love to troll on YouTube and trigger people who hold strong beliefs , my best one this week was for all the "no longer MAGA folk " who puke at any support of Trump. It goes like this ,)

" Thank you Jesus for helping President Trump drain the swamp."

ironicskeptic
10h

«“The main thing I wouldn’t want is for this to continue now, because it is impossible to create a prosperous power based on such a treacherous elite, from whom not only their children study abroad, but also they keep all their money there, which means it unclear how this elite can even be considered a Russian elite at all.”»

The big question that very few people seem to want to talk about is why ever they would do that because it amounts to putting their "precious" in the hands of other oligarchs. The obvious reason is that they think this is the lesser evil because:

* They feel their "precious" is threatened by foreign powers (military risk) and they do not think that the state they control is powerful enough to defend it, but the foreign state in which they put it can do that.

* They feel that their "precious" is threatened by domestic opponents in particular by socialist taxation (political risk) and they think that the foreign state can protect their "precious" from socialism.

* They think that being vassals of foreign oligarchs of a greater power can give them not just more security but also more profit as class solidarity with those foreign oligarchs allows them to extract more from their local working-class or from the working-class of weaker states.

* They feel that the state they control is too weak to avoid being vassal of the states of foreign oligarchs so they adapt to that.

All four reasons apply to the USA: it has the lowest military risk and lowest political risk of any state, it is entirely run by their oligarchs, and they do vassalize many weaker states.

All these reasons apply for example to the UK since WW1: in WW1 the english oligarchs discovered that they could not defend against the German Empire, and were afraid they could not defend against taxation by the newly constituted socialist party, and realized that the USA oligarchy could did not have the same problems, and that anyhow they would soon have to become USA vassals. So the english oligarchs moved all their investments from the City of London to Wall Street in New York during WW1.

Many chinese oligarchs in the past have done the same in particular because they are afraid of living in a nominally communist state or to be targeted in a new "Cultural Revolution". The same is done by all "overseas" communities including the overseas chines in South-East Asia, some West Asia ethnicities in Europe, or even the oligarchies of most european countries, not just England.

Currently it applies less to China-mainland because many of their oligarchs reckon that by running their own PRC Empire they can be safer and richer than depending on the USA oligarchy to protect their wealth and family.

The situation with the RF oligarchs is that many of them do no believe that they can be safer and richer by running their own RF Empire than by being vassals of the USA oligarchs because political and military risk of the RF is too high (they well remember that the USSR was demolished and was far more powerful than the RF).

