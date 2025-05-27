The Slavland Chronicles

James J. O'Meara
8h

So, drones are the response to Joe Biden's boast/threat that Americans don't need assault weapons because they are useless against his F-15s.

https://x.com/disclosetv/status/1564706079036116994

Stevo Živak
4hEdited

Бојим се да ће Русија бити разорена у првом удару онда ће тек Руски Словенски човек схватити са ким имају посла. Ако Руси мисле опстати мора ће да почисте своју издајничку олигархију и њиховог вођу и онда реконструисати институције Војску и обраћунати са глобалистичком војском НАТО и повратити свој углед у свету , посљедице свега тога биће огромне по свет и људе . Кад Руски дух буде поразио НАТО тад ће и свет повратити своју слободу и Мир а све ово ће се десити јер они то јест НАТО журе немају стрпљена јер им је Бог помутио памет мисле да ће победити али неће после свега овог неће се опоравити ни за 2000 година!!!!

