Yesterday, I saw an Orthodox-Zionist on Twitter stressing the need for Moscow to align more closely with Tel-Aviv over shared Judeo-Christian values and because of the growing belief among many Orthodox that we are now entering the End Times. He even referenced an old post by Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Russia under Lavrov, that I hadn’t seen before.

In the post, she explained why she wears a Star of David, as a devout Orthodox Christian, around her neck and here is that explanation:

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, explained on her Facebook why she wears the Star of David, how she came to the Christian faith and spoke about her hatred towards nationalism. [NOTE: This article is based on the Facebook post that Maria made from her own account which you can check HERE. She was replying to comments made about her in the Russian media when she was photographed wearing a Star of David and explaining why she does so by telling about her beliefs and how they developed.] “Today I was sent a screenshot of a comment by a certain "Mikhail Chernovol", posted on the website of the newspaper "Zavtra". I usually don’t comment on this and don’t pay attention at all. But for a number of reasons I will make an exception for these words: "... on this Masha’s chest on a gold chain there was not a symbol of Christianity, but «Mogendovid» - a six-pointed star, the star of David.". I remember in the second grade I brought a new word from school - "Jew". Mom asked if I understood the meaning. I replied that I didn’t understand, and that’s what the guys said, but I remember that it resembled the word "livery" in consonance. Mom put me, a seven-year-old child, on my lap and said: "This is such a nationality. The French are also a nationality, both Chinese and Ukrainians. Here we are - Russians. There are different people living in the world, and there are a lot of nationalities. They have different languages, different dances, different fairy tales. They can live in different countries or in the same country.". Everything was clear, and I was about to get off my knees. "But I want to tell you one very important thing. Unfortunately, you will still hear a lot of bad things about different nationalities. There are people who will say that one nationality is good and the other is bad. One people is better or worse than another. This is not true. Every nation has good and bad. Remember this. And whatever you hear, know that there are no bad or good nationalities, there are bad or good people," Mom said. Then she thought and added: "Since you learned this new word for you today, I want you to understand its meaning.". "I understood, mom, you explained," I hurried about my business. But mom said: "No, not completely.". You are Russian. And my dad and I are Russian, and your grandfather is half Ukrainian. We speak and think in Russian and live like Russians. But you were born thanks to a doctor who was Jewish. And if it weren’t for him, it is unknown how everything would have turned out for us, the Russians. Remember this forever. And never let people of other nationalities be humiliated in front of you'. And I remembered. Probably because these were very simple words, a very clear example. Or simply because I have such a mother. I remembered them forever. At the age of 20, I ended up in Israel - it was a one-day excursion by boat during a week-long vacation in Cyprus, where my mother and I were taken by her brother. These few hours in Jerusalem and Bethlehem turned my life upside down. Totally. Religion appeared in it. Not faith. It existed before, in the form of intuitive sensation, premonition and even understanding. But it was all some kind of... pagan, or something. And it burned there. This charge is still enough. All memories are fresh and even tangible. While still in Bethlehem, I said that I would go through all the rituals in Moscow. And my uncle, who helped us very financially then, bought me the same gold chain that I always wear in one of the local jewelry stores. Returning to Moscow, I was baptized. Since then I have been Orthodox, in the sense that I try to be one. On the back of my little cross,which was bought in an Arab shop and which is always with me, it says "Jerusalem". Our religion prohibits hatred. She punishes it. But in me there is something that in English is called objective hate, and in Russian, forgetting about pathos, you can probably express the well-known "noble rage.". I hate all types of nationalism (from racial discrimination to religious intolerance), I hate being humiliated or bullied, no matter who. I also hate stupidity and stupid anger, which can see the Star of David not only in a flower or snowflake, but even in the benzene formula. [NOTE: but Zionism, based on the Old Testament racial supremacy narrative isn’t a form of nationalism and discrimination and supremacy and intolerance?] When I thought about who to ask to be my daughter’s godfather, I had two cherished desires. First. So that these people are kind and love to laugh. Second. So that, if possible, they would represent different nationalities or live in different countries. So that from early childhood, like with my milk, my child absorbs the richness and diversity of this world and smiles. So that boundaries, skin color, and differences in cultures are never obstacles for her. Consider this my personal contribution to the fight against nationalism. I'm lucky. Our godfather is Georgian. Sparkling and cheerful, and very kind, despite the fact that, due to the national question, he will most likely never again see Sukhumi’s beloved and dear family, Sukhum. Our godmother, I don’t even know who by nationality (judging by the bright beauty, everything is mixed there) lives in NY, and when we all get together, Maryana enthusiastically plays with her son, born in marriage to a hot Brazilian. And our nanny, who put her soul into raising Maryana, is Armenian.” (…)

Beautiful stuff.

To summarize: she went to Israel, was moved by the holy places there which convinced her to convert to Christianity and to dedicate her life to battling nationalism and promoting the erasure of borders and racial identity (for Russians). Nowadays, she appears to be dating Pepe Escobar or some shit IDK. He always posts love letters to her in his blog entries anyway.

But what do we know about who Masha really is? Her official biography tells us that she’s the daughter of Soviet high-level diplomats working in China and that she went to all the top Soviet institutions and worked as a prestigious journalist her whole life.

I wouldn’t be doing my job though if I didn’t share what many Russian peasants whisper about her on the conspiracy blogs though. Like, for some reason, Zakharova’s last name is not from her husband, but from her father, which she keeps now. We don’t know what ethnicity her mother is, but her father appears to be more-or-less Russian. We also don’t know much about her personal life and family, other than her sordid and steamy affair with Pepe (joking).

Like all good Soviet officials, her family background is a total black hole and we are not allowed to know much about them at all. Some people believe that there might be a more mundane reason for her decision to wear the Star of David and to dedicate her life to journalism and battling Russian nationalism. But well, there’s no proofs:

Zakharova is also a hardcore Liberal in her worldview and was very pro-West prior to the SMO. She did say something interesting about Trump in 2016 that I thought was funny. Here:

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to comment on the statement of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova that the key reason for Donald Trump's victory was Jewish money, NEWSru Israel reports.



This speech by the director of the Department of Information and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation was made on the Rossiya 1 channel on the air of the "Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" program on November 13, 2016.



"If you want to know what's going to happen in America, who should you talk to? We need to talk to Jews, naturally. Of course!" - Zakharova said, commenting on the results of the presidential elections



Zakharova then began to pretend to have a Jewish accent, conveying the words of her friends in the United States: "They told me: "Marochka, you see, we, of course, will give Clinton. But to the Republicans, we'll give twice as much'. "Everything! The issue was closed. So if you want to know the future, don't read mainstream newspapers. In Brighton, our people will tell you everything!" - concluded the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov listened to Zakharova’s reprise with a smile and at the end of the monologue he laughed.



The website Jewish.ru directly called the statement of the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "anti-Semitic", and the NEWSru Israel publication asked the Russian Foreign Ministry for clarification whether Zakharova’s words reflect the official position of the Russian leadership, whether they comply with the norms of diplomatic protocol and whether the Russian Foreign Ministry considers this statement anti-Semitic. The appeal remained unanswered, and the press service of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that it did not intend to comment on the words of the odious official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

To me, it seems like she has more privilege than the average Russian to be able to get away with saying such things and to not get in trouble with the law or with her career advancement as a result.

Make of it what you will.