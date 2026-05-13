You’ve probably heard of Sergei Karaganov via his statements being quoted in the Western/NAFO or ZAnon media, as proof of the danger that Russia poses to the West. Usually, Karaganov promises that the Kremlin is considering nuking the capitals of NATO or striking the property of EU officials or something of that nature. But Karaganov is essentially a political and media charlatan, pretending to be a personal adviser to Putin, and making his money by peddling his supposed influence and connections to naive foreigners.

Here is a decent enough summary of some of his more recent contributions to the political discourse surrounding NATO, Ukraine and the war. As you can see, he is extremely hardcore in his calls for escalation against the West:

Another prominent representative of the Jewish people. SERGEY KARAGANOV:

RUSSIA MUST USE NUCLEAR WEAPONS! — Political scientist and economist from the Higher School of Economics, «influential shadow politician» Sergei Karaganov published a publisher’s column «A difficult but necessary decision» in the magazine «Profile», in which he substantiated why Russia is obliged to use nuclear weapons in its confrontation with the West.

The author calls Russia «the civilization of civilizations», and Ukraine — the underbelly of a nuclear superpower. If you retell the entire column with one quote from it: «It is necessary for the West to simply «fuck off» and not interfere with Russia and the world moving forward», and for the domestic elites to come up with a wonderful Russia of the future for the people.

The clash with the West will not end if we achieve a partial or even crushing victory in Ukraine.If we liberate all of Ukraine and remain in ruins with a largely hateful population, the West will support a low-intensity guerrilla civil war there.It will be better if we liberate and reunite the east and south, and impose capitulation with complete demilitarization on the remnants of Ukraine, thereby creating a buffer, friendly state.But this is not an ideal ending, because the West will not calm down anyway.

Why is the West itching? Because the modern ruling Western elites are suffering their historical collapse. And the balance of power in the world is rapidly changing in favor of the global majority. China and partly India became the economic locomotive of this majority «and history has put Russia in the role of a military-strategic support».What is Russia in a global sense? This «is the military-political core of the non-Western world freeing itself from the shackles of neo-colonialism». The Foreign Ministry called Russia a state-civilization in the concept of foreign policy. Sergei Karaganov proposes to go even further and consider Russia «a civilization of civilizations».Imperial-cosmopolitan elites (Biden and Co.) look at all this in rage. And the imperial-national (Trump) — are in fear.

That's why the US has turned Ukraine into a striking fist to tie Russia's hands.At the same time, Russia hesitated with a preemptive strike, imprudently raised the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, and also «inaccurately assessed the situation in Ukraine and did not launch the special operation very successfully». In addition, the Russian elites took too long to put forward a dream idea for the Russian people — «the image of that Russia and the world to which they want to strive». Russia, as a civilization of civilizations, may well be drawn to such a dream, but first we need to deal with the West.«Roughly speaking, it is necessary for the West to simply «fuck off» and not interfere with Russia and the world moving forward», — says the author.

The weakened United States is trying to throw Europe into the furnace of confrontation following Ukraine. And Western elites are disoriented, susceptible to panic and therefore obedient.«It is impossible to make peace» with the West, because it is moving towards a new fascism, (for now) «liberal» totalitarianism and the Third World War.In addition, after 75 years of relative peace, people have forgotten the horrors of war and have ceased to fear even nuclear weapons. The instinct of self-preservation has weakened especially noticeably in the West.

The following paragraph can be considered the core of Sergei Karaganov’s statement, so we will quote it verbatim:

«The appearance of nuclear weapons — the result of the intervention of the Almighty, who was horrified to see that people, Europeans and the Japanese who joined them, unleashed two world wars over the course of one generation, claiming tens of millions of lives, and handed over the weapons of Armageddon to humanity, showed those who had lost fear of hell that it exists. The relative peace of the last three quarters of a century rested on this fear. Now this fear has disappeared. The unthinkable is happening from the point of view of previous ideas about nuclear deterrence — the ruling circles of a group of countries, in a fit of desperate rage, launched a full-scale war in the underbelly of a nuclear superpower».What to do? Restore the fear of nuclear escalation, break the West's will to aggression and thereby save all of humanity.If you properly bring the West to catharsis, you can force it to retreat before «a worldwide catastrophe» happens.

It may come to a warning «to compatriots and all people of good will about the need to leave their places of residence near objects that could become targets of nuclear strikes in countries that provide direct support to the Kyiv regime».And if this does not work, you will have to hit «a group of targets in a number of countries in order to bring those who have lost their minds to their senses».

Karaganov is confident that if the strategy of intimidation and even use is built correctly, then the risk of a retaliatory nuclear strike on our territory can be minimized. Unless the US President goes crazy and «decides to sacrifice a conditional Boston for the sake of a conditional Poznan» (from which we can conclude that nuclear strikes, at least first, are supposed to be carried out on any countries other than the United States, and best of all on Poland. — Ed.).It will be difficult for us in Russia too. Mostly morally. Because «this is a morally terrible choice — we use God's weapons, dooming ourselves to severe spiritual losses». But the winners are not judged. And they thank the saviors.In addition, there is a high probability that we will be able to win without extreme measures. And in a few years «to take a position behind China, as it now stands behind ours, supporting it in the battle with the United States».Karaganov sees the future as bright: «multipolar, multicultural, multicolor, giving countries and peoples the opportunity to build their own and common destiny». But, of course, without «anti-human ideologies»: denial of family, homeland, history, love between man and woman, faith, service to higher ideals.

Because these «ideologies» were implanted so that people could not resist «globalist» capitalism, which was unfair and harmful to humans and humanity.