The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Jonathon's avatar
Jonathon
18h

Tsaryov commented yesterday Zelensky was probably instructed to involve Belarus when he visited London earlier in the month.

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1 reply by ☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik)
Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
17h

Unavoidable conclusion that Putin is a NATO asset. But how far can he go with sellout and destruction of the Russian economy before a "correction" by uncorrupted military happens? (Provided there still is potential for such action, unlike in US /NATO).

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