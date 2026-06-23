As my dedicated Stalkers know, I’ve been sounding the alarm about how the UAF has intensified its bombing campaign over the last two years and done so without any real repercussions. Z-influencers are only noticing this now, because someone is paying them to push this new line, as part of an internal Kremlin power play. But, if we zoom out, these NATO weapons have been hitting Russia for years now. This has to be seen in context, as a strategy of gradual escalation that has brought us to the present crisis, not as something taken in isolation.

So, the latest hit on a semiconductor chip facility used to produce Russian missiles by a British shadowstrike (allegedly) is not really anything new.

These strikes have always been occurring, but the Z-media suppressed the information and portrayed it as harmful disinfo because it made Putin and Shoigu and Gerasimov look bad.

We were told that drones were always shot down and that only flaming debris laced with smoke bombs were causing the damage to seem worse than it really was. To this day, Kremlin reports blame “falling flaming debris” for what are quite obviously successful strikes.

The attacks on Crimea’s infrastructure aren’t new either:

Now that the bridge is no longer safe to use, the attacks on the ferries with supplies bound for Crimean ports are indeed a development though, I suppose.

As is the acute petrol shortage and the ban on consumer buying of gasoline.

Officials in Russia-occupied Crimea suspended civilian gasoline sales Sunday as Ukraine ramped up attacks on fuel supplies on the Black Sea peninsula. Gov. Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head o Crimea, said that overnight Ukrainian strikes killed four people and wounded 28 others. He did not specify the target of the attack. He later wrote on social media that local gas stations would halt all sales to non-state companies and individuals for an undefined period. “Fuel will be sold only to government agencies that ensure the functioning and security of the Republic of Crimea,” Aksyonov said. “I ask everyone to remain calm and to only trust official sources of information.” Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted fuel supplies to Crimea in recent weeks, triggering the worst energy crisis in the region since it was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement Sunday that a Crimean oil depot, as well as an oil transport facility in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region were among the targets. He described the attacks as part of Ukraine’s “long-range sanctions” against Russia’s energy infrastructure.

There is an acute energy crisis in Russia because the refineries were left undefended, and now there’s practically no fuel left for consumer needs.

Russia is being kept afloat by Belarus, which has working and hitherto untargeted refineries. This is the real reason why Zelensky promised to attack Belarus soon, if they did not accede to this demands.

Here:

There has long been a worry that Russian escalation or miscalculation might see the Ukraine war widen into a broader European one. But what if it’s Kyiv, not Moscow, that starts this process? The flashpoint is Belarus. Minsk’s dictatorial leader, Alexander Lukashenko, is beholden to Vladimir Putin, but not a helpless vassal. On the one hand, he has refused to join Putin’s war directly, saying that he won’t allow Belarusians to become ‘mincemeat.’ On the other, he has been willing to let Russian troops use facilities in his country, and fly drones and missiles through his airspace. Flush with recent success after striking deep into Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky has begun escalating his rhetoric against Belarus. Back in February, he urged Nato to treat Oreshnik missiles based in Belarus as legitimate targets, regardless of whether they had been or were going to be used. Last month, following (implausible) claims that Minsk was considering joining a new Russian offensive against Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, he warned Lukashenko to ‘understand there will be consequences if there is aggression against Ukraine.’ The head of Kyiv’s drone forces, warned that he had a list of 500 Belarusian targets he would strike. Just to make things personal, one of Zelensky’s advisors even threatened Lukashenko directly: ‘As a cautious person who wants to live to retirement… it would be preferable for him to simply remain silent today.’ Lukashenko was conciliatory, offering a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky ‘anywhere – in Ukraine, in Belarus’ to address his concerns. On Tuesday, he went further, saying that Belarus posed no military threat to Ukraine and even apologising for his previous harsh remarks. The next day, though, what seems to have been a Ukrainian drone (though this is denied by Kyiv) hit a bus in the Russian region of Bryansk that was carrying a Belarusian youth football team. One person was killed, six wounded. Rather than stepping back, on Friday Zelensky escalated, threatening direct military action against Belarus. Highlighting communications relay systems in two border regions, he claimed they were being used to help coordinate Russian drones, and demanded they be disabled. He set a one-week deadline, threatening that if the Belarusians ‘don’t do it, we’ll do it.’

Zelensky wants to be able to knock out Belarus’ refineries, while also not incurring any consequences for doing so.

Is Zelensky really contemplating direct attacks on Belarus? If so, would he confine himself to those relay stations, given that Belarusian enterprises are connected with the Russian defence-industrial complex, and two of its oil refineries are providing a small but significant supply for its neighbour as Russia’s own refineries are being hit by Ukrainian attacks? Balazs Jarabik, a former Slovak diplomat who follows Ukraine-Belarus relations closely, warned on X that ‘the risk of Ukrainian strikes against targets in Belarus is now the highest since 2022, although this ‘does not automatically mean a decision to escalate.’ Instead, he thinks this is more likely to be signalling, warning Lukashenko of the costs of his support for Moscow, while ratcheting up the pressure on his regime. It is no coincidence that Zelensky recently hosted émigré opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and spoke of ‘the aspiration of the Belarusian people to free themselves.’ However, there is growing concern, not only in Minsk and Moscow but also in many European capitals, that Zelensky, fired up by his recent successes, may overreach. He is currently embroiled in a bitter and unnecessary feud with Poland, having decided to honour the UPA, nationalists who collaborated with the Nazis ‌during the second world war and carried out massacres of Poles. He recently slammed Germany for what he called the ‘unfair’ proposal to grant Ukraine interim associate EU membership. He used the latest Davos summit to call Europe – which currently covers some two-thirds of Ukraine’s budget – a ‘fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers’ that talk but don’t act. It is not that Ukraine has much to fear from the small Belarusian military and Lukashenko is painfully aware that Belarus is highly vulnerable to drone and missile attacks, ‘laid out like an open palm before the Ukrainian military.’ However, while such an escalation on Zelensky’s part would no doubt enthuse his more gung-ho supporters, it would deeply concern many of his allies. Attacking a third party because they are providing indirect support for the enemy’s war effort is a precedent which goes both ways. Moscow has been carrying out a campaign of low-level attacks and subversion in Europe, just as Kyiv is implicated in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. But Putin views with frustration the degree to which so many of the industrial and economic facilities powering Ukraine’s war are within Europe. Although the prospects of any overt military attack against Nato remains extremely unlikely, the Kremlin might step up its covert operations against railways, factories and other facilities. This, in turn, might generate escalation on Europe’s part. What happens in Minsk doesn’t necessarily stay in Minsk.

Of course, NATO drones regularly fly over Belarus en route to their targets in Russia already. The question is whether or not Lukashenko allows this to stay on NATO’s good side or whether he simply cannot prevent it because Moscow refused to share air defenses with Minsk (they prefer to sell that sort of tech to close historical ally of Russia, Turkey).

We see the footage coming out of Russia and are left wondering whether or not the Kremlin is intentionally letting the UAF blow up key assets or whether they can’t prevent it because the air defenses have either been sold off secretly or not maintained.

If these attacks cannot be stopped kinetically, they could always be stopped with reprisals. Blowing up Zelensky’s car or house or mistress, for example. Targeting the NATO (German, Turkish) arms factories operating in Ukraine at this very moment. Blowing up the bridges across the Dniepr that supply the UAF in Donbass.

So many things are possible.

But Putin will do none of it.

Why? Well, the options are:

he is too Christian to retaliate

he is too 5D chessmaster Judo intelligent (this is all a clever trap to checkmte NATO)

he is too weak domestically (traitors like Strelkov and Russian Nationalists undermining him)

… or perhaps Putin is an agent of NATO, as is his government.

I will soon prepare a mega-essay recapitulating my case for why Putin is a Western asset.

I believe that some of you are truly ready to wake up and here the truth, at long last.

…

And the drone swarms attacking Moscow’s outer environs are indeed something new, an escalation.

The people who live there are mostly the working class poor, transplants from smaller towns in Russia paying 30-year mortgages with cripplingly usurious interest rates to Putin’s banker friends. Seems unnecessary to ram these drones deliberately into civilian highrises and commieblocks. But then, the recent Kremlin strike on the famous Kiev monastery was a bit unnecessary too.

Maybe the bombing was an accident, sure. But why do these bombs never fall accidentally on Ukrainian politicians or generals or military industrial targets?

And the Kremlin’s recent campaign to target civilian energy infrastructure in Ukraine seems tailor-made to inflict the most misery possible on ordinary people. They’re just targeting retail pump stations, gas stations essentially, and almost exclusively in Donbass, where Russians on the other side of the battlefront live. Put another way:

When Z-pundits act outraged and demand that Putin get tough, bear in mind that hitting monasteries and regular gas stations and electric substations used by civilians is what “tough” looks like for Putin’s kleptogovernment.

He will NEVER target NATO.

He will NEVER target Zelensky and his Jewish cabal.

He will NEVER defend Belarus either, for that matter.

It is time to wake up and smell the kefir here, people.

Related:

Kremlin shills don’t even bother arguing with me anymore, calling me CIA, calling me an evil Satanist or whatever when the topic of Putin comes up.

They just sort of look at me like this: