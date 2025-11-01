Thanks to

, I just heard of a leak that occurred without much fanfare back in May, of the former Israeli Prime Minister’s emails.

Barak’s email inbox was quietly posted by Distributed Denial of Secrets, a website widely considered to be a successor to WikiLeaks, on a file-sharing platform for verified journalists and researchers in May 2025. The contents came from Handala, a hacker group named for a Palestinian cartoon character that has been leaking files taken from senior Israeli officials for several months.

Since that time, a Wikileaks type groups has been writing summaries of the findings in the email trove. Here:

Let’s summarize some of their core claims about Putin and Epstein’s connections.

As it turns out, Epstein successfully convinced Moscow to pursue a political strategy in Syria that focused on ousting Assad down the line.

The trove of emails, exchanged at the height of the Syrian civil war between 2013 and 2016, reveal Epstein’s successful efforts to secure a private meeting between Barak and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a Russian-brokered end to the conflict, including winning Russian support for a negotiated removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Epstein saw war and calamity as an opportunity to make lots of money.

On February 21, 2014, Epstein wrote to Barak, “with civil unrest exploding in ukraine syria, somolia [sic], libya, and the desperation of those in power, isn’t this perfect for you.” Barak replied: “You’re right [in] a way. But not simple to transform it into a cash flow. A subject for Saturday.”

Epstein was essentially acting as his own lobbying institution to promote Zionist expansionism.

These efforts also provided cover for covert diplomacy on behalf of the Israeli government. Together, Barak and Epstein sought to pressure the Obama administration to either intervene directly in the Syrian war, or make concessions to the Kremlin in exchange for Assad’s graceful exit. In their exchanges, Epstein expressed his frustration at the Obama administration’s failures to contain Tehran, as the two men searched for opportunities to promote U.S. strikes on Iran.

He seemed to have unusual pull in Moscow for some reason.

Despite securing a sit-down with Putin in the summer of 2013, they did not succeed in convincing Russia to support Assad’s ouster, but their negotiations set the stage for U.S.-Russia cooperation on disarmament of Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal a few months later.

Now, even though ZAnon will tell you that Putin jailed all the oligarchs, Epstein was still able to get to Putin via the powerful Jewish oligarchs that Putin keeps around himself at all times. Go figure.

The key to Barak’s backchannel diplomacy with Russia was his relationship with Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian-Israeli oligarch and owner of the multinational conglomerate Renova Group. Barak offered his services as a strategic consultant to Renova, a position that would generate a lucrative salary for himself and further his ambitions in the global mining and energy sectors, while enhancing his access to powerful figures in the Russian elite.

Vekselberg is a powerful oligarch in Russia with monopolies in many lucrative former Soviet industries.

He even runs Skolkova, the so-called Russian “Silicon Valley” and oversaw transfer of technology from the West to Moscow; from the Paypal Mafia and Hillary Clinton and Texas Instruments, to name just a few partners.

I wrote about this here:

What other interesting tidbits do the emails reveal? Oh, here’s one:

Watching the collapsing governments of the so-called “Arab Spring” from afar, and seeking to prevent a similar “color revolution” in Russia, Putin began a balancing act of centralizing political and economic authority while preserving channels for foreign capital investment. Epstein, close with former President Bill Clinton, had a role to play. Epstein once bragged to a journalist that he “often flew to Moscow to see Vladimir Putin,” and enjoyed close ties with Russian business and political elites. The American financier specialized in moving money across borders, and his expertise would be useful in stemming capital flight from Russia amid Putin’s crackdown on “foreign agents.” On May 22, 2013, Epstein informed Barak he’d received—and rejected—an invitation to meet with Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum the next month: “Putin asked that i meet him in st petersburg the same time as his economic conference…i told him no, . If he wants to meet he will need to set aside real time and privacy.”

Putin better agree to Epstein’s terms, not the other way around. Tells you all you need to know about the power dynamic between the two.

Speaking of Skulkova, Epstein and Barak and Vekselberg all worked together to keep the project of tech transfer open.

Barak found his own official reason to attend the conference: supporting a technology incubator in Moscow led by Vekselberg. The Kremlin was threatening to cut funding for the Skolkovo Innovation Center — Russia’s “Silicon Valley,” which Renova [Vekselberg’s company] was heavily involved in developing. Renova sent Barak an email with talking points to discuss in St. Petersburg and included the contact information for Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, which Barak could use to request face-time with the president. Barak reached out to Putin’s aide two days later, on May 26, to request a meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg just prior to the conference. “I would like to meet with President Putin for 30-40min at an early opportunity. Preferably before the main June Events,” Barak wrote, adding, “I’m fully aware of the intense burden on the President’s schedule these days, but I urge you to draw the President’s attention to my request.” Epstein was eager to get an update about the Russians’ reply, and he emailed to confirm if Barak was coming to Henry Kissinger’s 90th birthday party in New York on June 3, 2013. That event would also be attended by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, the lead broker for U.S. policy on Syria and Iran. Barak replied: “I’ll attend Dr. K birthday. Re Putin I’ll talk to you later.”

Their plot to essentially get into a room with Putin and get him to support their projects experienced a setback because of none other than Edward Snowden.

Then, on June 7, the first of Edward Snowden’s bombshell revelations on the NSA dragnet PRISM surveillance was published, casting a shadow over Barak and Epstein’s planning. Barak sent Epstein an email with subject line “NYT missing editorial,” referring to The New York Times editorial board’s “President Obama’s Dragnet,” a scathing piece on the PRISM revelations that day. The two men recognized the Snowden leaks could undermine the Obama administration’s leverage in negotiations with Putin. Barak asked Epstein to read the article, in which the NYT editors claimed the president had “lost all credibility” by abusing his executive powers. Barak wrote, “Find and read it re our conversation about what could EH [attorney general Eric Holder] have done to help his boss.” Epstein replied: “any confirmation on st petersburg?” (…) On June 12, Epstein sent Barak another piece of intelligence to prepare him for the meeting in St. Petersburg: “putin will re do his staff in the summer. bringing only very trusted people closer… more info on phone or face to face.” Putin’s meeting with Barak was not logged on any SPIEF event calendars for the SPIEF conference. But Barak’s emails confirm a meeting scheduled for the evening of June 20, and a Russian journalist saw Barak waiting to speak with Putin again late in the evening of June 21, after Angela Merkel’s visit to the Hermitage. On June 24, Barak sent an email back to Ushakov, reporting that the backchannel communication was successful. Barak confirmed that messages from Putin had been transmitted to relevant parties: “[Please] note and convey to your Boss that the two messages were conveyed yesterday night fully and accurately to the top players.” Barak’s email did not specify the identities of the players or the content of the messages. (…) Jeffrey Epstein portrayed himself as an “apolitical” financier. But the backchannel diplomacy in Russia reveals him as a political “fixer” who arranged access to senior Russian political figures with the goal of advancing Israeli national security interests, often in direct contradiction to the United States’ national security strategy.

The emails simply offer a window into the world of high-level influence and political fixing. It seems trivially easy for Epstein’s essay (presented under Barak’s name) to make it into the op-ed section of the NYT. It seems trivially easy to meet with Putin in private and propose a deal to take away Syria’s chemical weapons and create a work group that will oversee the transition of Assad out of power. For us, this kind of intimacy with our democratically elected representatives is impossible. For an Israeli pedo-ring curator, he’s able to rub shoulders with them and conduct independent diplomacy on behalf of Israel, apparently.

Epstein was even giving Putin tips on how the Russia economy should be run.

Barak once again leaned on Epstein to get a line to Moscow before the Iran nuclear deal was finalized. He visited New York City from April 21 to April 24, where received Epstein’s help to once again attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that summer. Epstein connected Barak to Sergey Belyakov, a former Russian economic minister with ties to Russian intelligence, to help Barak get an invitation and set up meetings with senior Russian officials. Epstein also directed Barak to convey that senior Russian officials including Putin should also contact Epstein directly for meetings. Epstein wrote on April 23, 2015: “I spoke to sergey…he will help. I suggest you send him a note that states that you think Putin and his advisors would benefit from spending some time with Jeffrey to discuss markets currency and the financial system in the new world of zero interest rates. and that I am not political. He has to answer certain questions.” Epstein’s request to again add Barak came as the Israeli government was attempting to manage an increasingly delicate balancing act in its ties with Moscow and Washington. He added: “when you receive the list [of Russians] from sergey, he asked that we prioritze who we would find most interesting.” As promised, Belyakov delivered Barak a formal invitation to speak on a panel at SPIEF, and a list of important names for Barak’s consideration. In St. Petersburg in June 2015, Barak met with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiulina, and other Russian elites. Epstein was not merely a fixer for Barak, but also a friend and advisor, who collaborated with him at high-levels to promote Israeli security interests. The correspondence between Barak and Epstein, as well as publicly released information about Epstein’s travel and activities during this period, point to a significant degree of collaboration between the two men, involving numerous governments in negotiations intended to serve Israeli security interests. In a note sent by Barak to Epstein after the St. Petersburg forum in 2015, he rattled off a long list of heads of state, senior officials, and business magnates he had met, reporting “great meetings” with all.

Read the whole thing.

It is an eye-opening expose of just how closely the “Russian” government and the West cooperate. And the go-between are Israelis like Epstein, who seem to prioritize Israel’s imperial ambitions above everything else.

Oh and share this article with any ZAnoners who continue to believe that Putin is doing battle against the Satanists.