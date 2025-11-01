The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James J. O'Meara's avatar
James J. O'Meara
3hEdited

"a topic for Saturday"? I thought God's Chosen didn't work on Saturday? I guess this is God's work, so it's OK.

As you've said, the real story is what goes on behind the scenes. Meanwhile "White Nationalists" are counseled to either go to trade school for the big bucks, or else "infiltrate" the GOP. LOL.

Epstein setting up conditions for meeting with Putin reminds me of that photo of Rothschild poking Prince Charles in the chest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gravis Mushnick's avatar
Gravis Mushnick
1h

Putin, aka Agent 005D, was probably on a mission trying to drain the pedo-swamp. That's why he was trying to meet Mr. Killary's top diddler. It was not him being set-up, it was Epstein who was set-up. We all know that dealing with these shady folks is strictly against Putin's high moral code, and that Othodox leaders are not cooperating with satanic pedo-imperialists. Someone must have foiled his plans though, It was probably Obama himself who warned Epstein about this masterfully crafted bait-and-switch 5D-Judo-Chess gambit. The Empire of Chaos hates it when Russia targets their beloved pedophiles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture