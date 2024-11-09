People seem to think that Trump is the peace president this time around. That he wants to end the war in Ukraine. Him and Putin are pals, apparently. The media is also reporting on some apparent peace plans that the Trump team has prepared to present to Putin in future negotiations. There was a WSJ piece on the topic, but this was the latest rumor report that we got the other day:

Donald Trump may call for a 800-mile demilitarised zone between Russia and Ukraine as part of a plan to end the war the early. The proposal, which has been outlined by three Trump staffers, would involve the zone being policed by British and European troops. It would mean that Russia would keep its territorial gains made in Ukraine with the current border frozen in place. Kyiv would also have to assure that it would not join NATO for 20 years. Under the plans the US would arm Ukraine in return for preventing Russia from restarting the war. However, responsibility for manning and financing the buffer zone would fall solely on Ukraine's European allies. It comes as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky warned that any attempt to end the war by appeasing Russia would be 'suicide' for Europe. 'We can do training and other support but the barrel of the gun is going to be European,' a member of Trump's team told the Wall Street Journal. 'We are not sending American men and women to uphold peace in Ukraine. And we are not paying for it. Get the Poles, Germans, British and French to do it.'

Let me jump in here.

There are no NATO troops in Ukraine now, at least in an official capacity (yes, plenty of mercenaries, essentially, and black ops). Under the terms of this peaceful surrender by the globalists to the united BRICS forces of Z though, NATO troops would then be deployed into Eastern Ukraine. Please stop and reread what I just wrote to make sure you understand what is being said.

Before peace deal: No NATO troops in Ukraine. After peace deal: NATO troops in Ukraine.

This is … this is a good thing? A grand geopolitical victory for Putin? NATO sending soldiers to occupy Eastern Ukraine is proof that Trump is against Zelensky? That Putin has outsmarted and outplayed the West?

Yes, well, more than 80% of Ukraine coming under direct NATO occupation after 2+ years of SMOing is now considered a victory by some members of ZAnon. I don’t know what the official narrative will end up being. It is still garbled and not ironed out. But didn’t they claim that all of Ukraine would be taken in the upcoming offensive? That Ukraine was collapsing? Just one more push?

How can you go from that to then fist-pumping over this rumored peace deal?

Well, I guess if Reading Rainbow taught me anything as a child it is that with the power of imagination, anything is possible!