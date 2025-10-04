At last we come to it.

The grand finale of the Plato portion of my Metaphysics Conspiracy series, which will be renamed The Plato Deception and archived in the Core Concepts section of the blog. The series on metaphysics will continue, but we will cover Aristotle next and rename that series The Aristotle Conspiracy, probably. Or, perhaps I will continue with some addendums. See, Plato is actually at the nexus of many conspiracies and he brings them all together. For example, there is also the:

Iranian iconoclast influence of Zarathustra that is worth investigating because of its clear influences on Plato’s thinking, and Plato’s predecessors like Heraclitus.

The existing mystery schools in Greece at the time (Orphics, Eleusinians) and their attempts to rewrite and duplicate the old myths.

The Pythagorean Brotherhood and their plot to establish a gematria-based “rational” world order.

The last one is the source of almost all the conspiracy theories you’ve probably heard mentioned in pop culture involving all-seeing eyes and pyramids.

I will include an addendum on it at the end of the summary portion of this essay.

To my mind though, to explain where Plato was really innovating and synthesizing a comprehensive new program of social control, I essentially had to explain what Chthonic religion was and how it worked. The topic is vast and depends on the reader having some basic knowledge on what mysticism is and how it works, at least in theory. For that reason, I prepared my readers with separate essays on the topic of Dionysianism/chthonic gods/mysticism and so on.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to accept any of it as “real” and the point of this essay is not to convince you of the reality or the efficacy or morality of mystical practices or the existence of the gods. I am just pointing out what Plato, the father of Western Philosophy, and what the Judeo-Platonists who created Christianity later believed in and built their entire social engineering systems around. Their biases informed all philosophical, political and religious policy from that point in our history onwards. To understand what informed their decisions, we do have to explain some of the basic mystical concepts that they were working with, or rather, to be more accurate, working against. Put another way, we can, of course, simply scoff and dismiss all of it, but we should at least understand what we are dismissing and scoffing at first.

So, the final entry is a summary of my claims about Plato and his war on primordial mysticism, divided into three sections.

I’ve gone ahead and done an essay on each of these sections already.

I. The Primordial Religion of Snakes and Titans

II. How Folk Dancing Leads to Uprisings

III. The War Against Goetian Mysticism

But first, an appeal.

To the Neopagans and Philosophists

If nationalism is your primary concern, then you are in for a rude awakening when you actually start studying paganism. There are too many similarities between the “High Gods” of cultures to be denied. So, no, Thor is not the exclusive patron god of the Scandinavians, rather the Scandinavians took a universal, Imperial god from a shared pantheon and added their own cultural affectations to his presentation and story. The cult of the High Gods is no less universalistic than Christianity, and it is baffling how neopagans who claim that they are fed up with universal saviors and race-blind religious practice cannot see that Thor is Zeus is El and so on.

Look: if you want a spiritual system that is congruent with tribalism, you have to turn to ancestor worship. For all your wasted efforts cutting your palms or crushing beetles and sprinkling their ichor on oak stumps while pining for Thor, you could have been engaging in actual, real folk practices that bear experiential spiritual results.

If you deride folkishness as backwards and superstitious, you are yourself very stupid and arrogant; you are almost as bad as the Christians that you deride, frankly. Luckily for Western neopagans, true wisdom still lies where it always has, among the Hyperboreans of the Eastern Steppe, concentrated and geographically localized almost entirely in my giant galaxy-sized brain. The problem is that you Westoids, Christian or neopagan, don’t have a remembered folk culture to draw on because it was so thoroughly obliterated. Because your “superstitions” were so thoroughly eliminated, and because you take so much pride in this sordid chapter of your own history, you are now left groping blindly in the dark for something that you can call your own. And that is how you landed on the cult of the High Gods, who are routinely depicted slaying the actual folk spirits and subjugating the folk culture of your own native lands.

Or worse, you turn to the Cult of the Philosophers.

Thus: you adopt the belief systems of your own oppressors and you revel in the death of your own folkish culture by dressing it up as a form of technological or philosophical progress. You actually think it makes you better than other cultures to the East of you instead of understanding just how much of your folkish heritage was stolen from you. The emotional pain and cognitive dissonance would probably be too great to handle and so you chose a new set of Noble Lies instead.

In contrast, I offer you the Primordial Truth instead.

The Primordial Religion of Snakes and Titans

Plato is very clear about his disapproval of democratic, chthonic, folkish mystical practices. In The Republic and Laws, he condemns ecstatic practices (the Corybantic or Dionysian dances). He classifies them as a type of mania, (the fourth kind that we didn’t get around to examining the last time). Refresher:

There were four types of mania:

— Apollo, Dionysius, Muses, and Eros.

According to Plato, Dionysian mania/mysticism disrupts the soul’s harmony and the state’s order i.e., Plato feared the potential for uprisings that came from the Dionysian form of mania/mysticism. Plato prescribes its banning from future utopian state projects. And, that is what happened later with these bans being enforced by all subsequent states and religions influenced by Plato’s ideas. Also: the practices that Plato approves of are symbolized by the Olympian gods (Apollo). And the practices that he disapproves of are symbolized by the Titans.

Now, Corybantic is a reference to Cybele, who is a chthonian snake deity.

Almost all cultures have a version of Cybele.

Over in the steppe, Cybele was known as Hekate, and the Greeks adopted her at home as well. They already had Rhea who was part of the Theogony as the mother of Zeus, but the Greeks never could resist adding new gods to their pantheon. As for Hecate, she is the patron deity of what has come to be known as “witchcraft” and the word “hex” might be derived from her name. To hex is a spell used to disorient and discombobulate, i.e., to cast an altered state on someone. Maybe this is a modern re-interpretation, but it resonates with the general themes of the goddess. We have reason to believe that Hecate was the patron deity of the Scythian people, albeit in an altered form, as the Snake-Legged Goddess.

Once again: lots of snakes associated with her symbology and legends.

Remember: pagan culture is full of duplicate deities, many of whom come from earlier periods or neighboring cultures. They overlap one another in one glorious mess that you can spend a lifetime studying and decoding if you were so inclined. The reasons for this overlap and contradiction are, to my mind, the result of social engineering. So, one clear example of this lies in the difference between the stories of Bellerophon and Perseus. Their stories are so similar that a misconception has arisen about Perseus being the one who rode Pegasus, when in reality it was Bellerophon. For centuries, Perseus has even been depicted riding on Pegasus.

And the confusion is understandable, given the fact that the two characters are so similar.

But the key point here is that the story of Bellerophon is an earlier version, and it has a diametrically opposite message or ultimate theme to the later Perseus story. This reflects social engineering done via priestcraft i.e., the crafting or tinkering with metaphysical myths.

Let’s compare:

Perseus: Sent by King Polydectes to kill Medusa, a Gorgon whose gaze turns men to stone, as a ruse to eliminate him and pursue his mother Danaë (Bibliotheca 2.4.1–2).

Bellerophon: Sent by King Iobates to slay the Chimera (lion-goat-snake hybrid breathing fire) to kill him, after being framed for attempted seduction by Iobates’ wife (Iliad 6.155–195, Bibliotheca 2.3.1).

Parallel: Both face impossible tasks orchestrated by jealous kings, testing their heroic prowess.

Perseus: Receives Athena’s reflective shield, Hermes’ winged sandals, Hades’ invisibility cap, and a sword to slay Medusa (Bibliotheca 2.4.2).

Bellerophon: Receives Athena’s golden bridle to tame Pegasus, the winged horse born from Medusa’s blood (Bibliotheca 2.3.1).

Parallel: Both rely on Athena’s aid and magical tools (sandals/Pegasus for flight, shield/bridle for control).

Here is the key point of divergence though:

Action: After slaying Medusa and saving Andromeda, Perseus returns home, turns Polydectes to stone, and rules Mycenae with Andromeda (Bibliotheca 2.4.4). He avoids hubris, acting out of duty and piety to the Olympians.

Fate: Lives honorably, founds a temporal dynasty (ancestor of Heracles), and dies naturally or ascends to the stars (some accounts, e.g., Ovid Metamorphoses 4.772–786). His success aligns with obedience to the Olympian order.

Action: After slaying the Chimera and other foes, Bellerophon grows prideful and flies to Olympus on Pegasus, seeking divine status (Bibliotheca 2.3.2, Pindar Isthmian Ode 7.43–48).

Fate: Zeus sends a gadfly to unseat him; he falls, becoming blind, lame, or exiled, “hated by the gods” (Iliad 6.200–202). His hubris leads to a tragic end.

Why Different: Bellerophon’s ambition, echoing Prometheus’s defiance (through his Titan lineage), defies Zeus’s cosmic order, inviting punishment like Atlas (Theogony 517–520).

So the original story cast the Olympians in a bad light, see? And the hero openly defied their rule, and was punished for it, making the story a Tragedy. Euripedes even has Bellerophon challenging the right of the Olympians to rule. In surviving fragments (e.g., Tragicorum Graecorum Fragmenta, fr. 286–308), Bellerophon questions the existence or justice of the gods, famously asking, “Does anyone say there are gods in heaven? There are not, there are not!” Which is an intriguing thing to say. It almost sounds as if Bellerophon was trying to say that these Olympian newcomers were not true gods, but imposters of a kind …

Anyway, this is conspicuously absent or rather reversed in the later story of Perseus.

Do you see how there is a clear anti-Titan priest agenda at work in the ancient world yet or no? Neopagan “purists” have a deep problem with this concept, for some reason, and will refuse to notice the similarities and redundancies in these myths or the clear anti-Titan social engineering efforts that I have gone to great lengths to highlight in these essays.

But the themes of rebellion that accompany the old, primordial beliefs are undeniable.

More on that here:

Anyway.

Let’s get back to Plato and the manias.

Dionysius is also inseparable from snake-ism. His followers, the Maenads, were literal snake-handlers and snake-dancers. The Maneads also carried staffs topped with pinecones and wrapped with ivy, known as Thyrsi. These are essentially wizard wands, and you get later versions of them in the Roman cults of Baccus as well.

They are nigh indistinguishable from the staffs that you associate with shamans from all other primordial cultures found around the world that never had a Plato come into their society and ban these sorts of practices ... at least until much later.

And yes, the pineal gland looks an awful lot like a pinecone:

So, what does it mean that Plato is trying to ban Dionysius and his dances and Cybele and her dances?

Obviously, Plato is trying to ban snake dances.

How Folk Dancing Leads to Uprisings

It would be very helpful for your understanding of today’s essay if you read what I wrote about what these dances are and how they work and why they were feared.

I have also spoken before about how how wide-ranging Plato’s bans on the elements of Dionysian mania are in a previous essay from more than a year ago at this point. It isn’t just the ecstatic snake/circle dances that he wants to ban — he wants to ban most forms of art and music (or at least strictly censor them) like an Islamic theocracy or a Communist state would do. The reason for the ban is the same as for the dances — the potential that art can have to trigger altered states in people either of the Muse mania variety or the far more dangerous Dionysian mania kind.

Here is a refresher:

What I immediately noticed about Plato was that he was specifically targeting both the conceptual framework that underpinned mysticism, the social structures that a mystical society would have, and even the induction techniques themselves! Now, to appreciate the last point, you have to have studied these techniques to see that Plato was deliberately targeting them. For example, his iconoclast stance against objects of religious veneration and against art in general. Art that isn't "flat" or that has depth can be used as an induction technique. Here is what I mean: The technique for making it work is to relax your eyes and to let yourself get pulled into the painting as if it were a portal. There is actually a visual-spatial trick occurring in your brain when you do so. The principle at work is that certain kinds of art trigger the right hemisphere of your brain to start firing. And, the most basic, primary altered state is triggered when both the right side of the brain and the left side of the brain both start working at the same time. This was the chief organizational principle behind the Transcendental art movement in North America as well. They sought to create depictions of nature that would trigger an altered state of ecstasy and elevated contemplation called The Sublime. Again: the trick lies in the technique of depth creation. A very similar technique is used in guided meditations where the subject is encouraged to create a very realistic, 3D visualization that they imagine stepping into. Usually it is a calm and peaceful place like the beach or the mountains. Just visualizing such a place is enough to trigger 1) altered breathing, 2) muscle relaxation and 3) a focusing of the mind. And these three elements are found in all altered state induction techniques. In fact, I've taken to calling them "The Holy Trinity of Mysticism" and you will find that all occult practices rely on these elements with varying order of application or emphasis. As an added bonus, just focusing on one of these elements is enough to trigger the other two in most cases. So, focusing on breathing a certain way is enough to focus the mind and relax the body. Soon after, vivid images begin to flash in the practitioner's mind. All of these elements are connected. Try it for yourself! This concept is often depicted in pop culture although heavily veiled, such as in the Gnostic-themed sci-fi show West World. In particular, the Sublime is depicted as a kind of picture-portal that sucks the souls of the androids into an alternate realm of dreams and escape from the cycle of life and death at the park. They even refer to it in the show as The Sublime: In contrast, Christianity has historically had a ban on art that can induce altered states. This is why Orthodox iconography to this day is "flat" and does not use depth-creation techniques, which are expressly banned as unholy. It wasn't until the Italian Renaissance that occultists started sneaking these techniques into European artwork again. You've probably seen or heard of some of these famous paintings and how they revolutionized art in Western Christianity. Plato and Aristotle in the center of the depth-tunnel, ironically enough. Plato believed that religious statues could lead to bad emotional and mental states and that they ought to be banned from society because of that. You can now read between the lines about why he may have thought that and why the early Church was an iconoclast movement. Also: recall that Critias and his rebels started a cultural revolution in Athens by smashing all the "idols" and religious art during their brief but bloody reign there. You may also be familiar with the concept of binaural beats. The idea is similar — sound sent from the left ear and a different sound from the right ear trigger your brain to start "equalizing" the sound that you comprehend in your mind. The long and short of it is that both your right and your left hand hemispheres start working and gravitating towards equilibrium. This also triggers the basic altered state — right and left sides of the brain working together, remember? In traditional cultures, the same effect is triggered with warbling or throat-singing. This effect is more potent when the practitioner creates the vibrations themselves. But, there are still effects triggered just by listening to it as well. Ecstatic music was an important part of all mystical rites in traditional cultures. In Plato's time, the most popular and democratic form of experienced mysticism for the masses were various Dionysian rites. They made heavy use of flutes and drugs. Unsurprisingly, Plato wanted to ban this in the name of moral values.

To replace all of these dances and tunes, we get the Pyrrhike instead.

This was Sparta’s and Plato’s and Aristotle’s attempt to socially-engineer away Dionysianism and Corybantic dancing. In short, the Pyrrhike is the direct precursor to the modern military march. It is a set of regimented, linear drills done to commemorate the High Gods and their defeat of the Titans. These drills represented state power and the replacement of primordial practices with artificial social engineering. They also symbolized the defeat of the Titans by the Olympians — the foundational myth on which our entire civilization rests.

From that point onwards, there is direct war against what we can call “peasant/folk power”. Everything that isn’t conducive to greater and greater consolidation of power by a rogue state run by Philosopher-Kings, with their ideological dictates, their secret police, and their ban on history, art, music and true mania is labeled Evil. That which the priests and the philosophers can invent or control, in contrast, is labeled Good. Once again, this was symbolized first with the High Gods of the Olympic pantheon supporting elite power and elite institutions and the chthonic pantheon of Titans supporting rebellion and the customs of the rural folk.

Put simply: snakes and circle-dances and chthonic themes became associated with Evil.

This carried over into Judeo-Platonism i.e., Christianity.

And fear of “snake power” i.e., what we call Kundalini became the core teaching of Kabbalah later still.

The War Against Goetian Mysticism

Most importantly, the manner in which religious practice could be conducted was defined along Plato’s preferred lines. The only form of legitimate religious practice under the neoplatonists became Olympian-based Theurgies. All other forms of religious practice became known as Goetia. The word itself is not bad — it just means “the howling” in ancient Greek. But it became the basis for the word Goyim, a pejorative. And what used to be folk cultural and religious practices eventually came to be known as sorcery. Especially circle-dancing:

We can easily trace the development of the concept of Evil from the Titanomachy to Plato to the neoplatonists onwards through to the establishment of Judeo-Platonist (Christian) religious doctrine and its apogee in the Kabbalic texts. The metaphysical and conceptual thread is intact and the theme is consistent.

Evil comes to be defined by the following:

The Titans ==> the rural folk ==> the snake dances ==> the snake power (kundalini) ==> the goetia ==> the goyim ==> sorcery/black magic ==> Satan the snake ==> the threat of rebellion ==> uncontrolled, democratic access to mysticism …

More on this development here:

What I am saying here is that there is a metaphysical continuity from Plato onwards into Judeo-Platonism and its various forms like Christianity or Kabbalah.

And now for an addendum section on Pythagoreanism and the ancient battle between Pi and Phi for the future of our civilization.

The God of Integers and His Pythagorean Matrix

Let me first regale you with an ancient conspiracy caper.