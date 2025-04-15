The last White country in the world has thrown in the towel and opened its borders.

Here:

Belarus will apply a differentiated approach to attracting migrant workers from Pakistan, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he spoke with journalists during the national clean-up day on 12 April, BelTA has learned. The head of state mentioned the recent arrangements to bring in migrant workers from Pakistan. The day before, during the official negotiations with the leader of Pakistan at the Palace of Independence, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Belarus was ready to take in up to 150,000 specialists from Pakistan. According to the president, Belarus will apply a selective approach. “Belarus is primarily interested in specialists, not just young people. And it will be better if they come with their families. If a family comes, they will work,” the head of state said. “We agreed to work on it. We will develop a blueprint. I told [the Pakistani delegation]: we are ready to place your workforce in Vitebsk Oblast, Gomel Oblast, Mogilev Oblast. But we need to keep tabs on everyone,” Aleksandr Lukashenko continued. The president remarked that Pakistani specialists are much needed at the Baranovichi Cotton Production Association. The Belarusian side is currently analyzing how many specialists the enterprise needs and what skill sets they need to possess. “We will offer them the same terms as Belarusians have,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted. The Belarusian side will provide assistance with accommodation to migrants from Pakistan who will be willing to work in the domestic agricultural industry.

And this was confirmed in Pakistani news as well. Here:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Belarus had extended a generous offer to invite over 150,000 young, highly skilled Pakistani workers to contribute to the nation-building efforts of Belarus. Calling it a "gift" for the people of Pakistan, the prime minister expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting that this initiative will not only benefit the Belarusian economy but also provide meaningful livelihoods to Pakistani youth. "I assure you that the skilled Pakistani workforce, duly certified both by international standards and through national accreditation, will serve as a valuable asset to Belarus," the prime minister said while speaking at a joint press stakeout with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko. Recalling the visit of Aleksandr Lukashenko to Pakistan in 2015-16, the prime minister said this visit laid the foundation of long journey of friendship and cooperation in areas of mutual interests. The prime minister expressed the government's interest in benefiting from the experience of Belarus in various areas especially the agriculture. "Pakistan is an agrarian country and 65% population reside in rural areas. We need your expertise to increase our per acre yield by utilizing the modern methodologies in the sector," he said adding that Pakistan needed to have joint ventures between Pakistan and Belarus companies. "The companies from both Pakistan and Belarus will have a win win situation in this regard." The prime minister also highlighted the Belarusian expertise in manufacturing equipment of mining sector, saying that Pakistan had mineral deposits worth trillions of dollars and both countries could become great partners in this sector. President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion emphasized the importance his country placed on fostering strong ties with Pakistan. He said that Belarus attached great significance to its relations with Pakistan and looked forward to deepening cooperation on multiple fronts. Welcoming the Pakistani premier, President Lukashenko highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral collaboration in diverse sectors, including trade, industry, agriculture, and technology. He expressed confidence that the high-level engagement would pave the way for long-term strategic partnership and mutual growth. The president noted that the visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif would serve as a catalyst for opening new avenues of cooperation between the two nations. He stressed the need to explore untapped areas of partnership and to build upon the existing friendly relations. Bilateral cooperation Pakistan and Belarus on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas including agriculture, food security, industries, trade, and defence. During a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko here, the two sides also agreed to send 150,000 skilled Pakistani youth to Belarus to contribute to nation-building efforts of Belarus. A comprehensive strategy in this regard will be formulated soon. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to jointly work for the manufacturing of the agriculture machinery. Similarly, it was also agreed to expand cooperation in manufacturing of electric buses and food security. Furthermore, the two leaders also reiterated their resolve to boost defence and business to business cooperation. The two sides discussed matters relating to trade, investment and regional issues and expressed satisfaction over the recent progress on all aspects of the bilateral relations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his social media post on X highlighting his meeting with the Belarusian President said "We reviewed the entire spectrum of our bilateral cooperation, including political, trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts". "Highlights of our talks included the agreement to send over 150,000 highly skilled Pakistani workers to contribute to nation-building efforts in Belarus; enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security; and potential joint ventures in the manufacturing of electric buses and agricultural machinery steps that will help transform our enduring bond of friendship into a lasting partnership", he added. He added "President Lukashenko and I share a strong desire to continue elevating Pakistan-Belarus cooperation to new and greater heights". Pakistan and Belarus on Friday signed a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, commerce and environmental protection. The accords were signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official visit to Belarus, following his meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko and the delegation-level talks between the two sides encompassing discussions on different areas of cooperation as well as regional and international matters. The two leaders witnessed the ceremony as ministers from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents. The governments of Pakistan and Belarus signed a Readmission Agreement as well as an Agreement on Cooperation between the interior ministries of two countries. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Belarusian Internal Affairs Minister exchanged documents. Pakistan and Belarus signed an agreement on cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries and the documents were exchanged by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin. The two sides signed a Program (Roadmap) of the Military-Technical Cooperation between the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense Production for 2025-2027. Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus, Dmitry Pantus exchanged the documents. During the visit, the bilateral accords were also signed for cooperation on environmental protection, postal services, business support, trade development and cooperation between trade bodies.

Now, I’ve warned about Lukashenko’s perfidy before.

It remains one of my most unpopular articles to date because many people really wanted to believe that Lukashenko was different. But, well, my research speaks for itself:

However, I hadn’t accused Lukashenko of flooding Belarus with migrants before. There actually were efforts by Minsk to resettle hostile Arabs and other Muslims into Belarus, but nothing like on the scale of what Moscow was doing. This is a new development on the part of Lukashenko, and I assume that it was part of some deal/bribe that he took from the West. We know that America literally pays European governments to outlaw their own culture and import hostile tribes thanks to Wikileaks and the more recent DOGE related muck-raking.

Lukashenko also understands that Moscow is losing the war and has no stomach for a real fight, so it makes sense that he’d be once again cozying up to Washington and Washington insists on de-”Nazifying” the countries that they do business with.

But so far the reason for this betrayal is just conjecture on my part.

I will have to write another article about Luka explaining all the bribe money that he takes from the West to encourage anti-Russian NGOs and propaganda in Belarus. I wouldn’t even be surprised if Minsk ended up going to war against Moscow down the line the way relations are souring.

Now, 9 out of 10 scientists agree that Pakistanis are some of the absolute worst, most hostile, anti-productive and abusive migrants that one could bring over. Wherever they go, gRape seems to follow.

Nobody in the world likes them. Literally no one.

Case in point: In Kyrgyzstan, Pakistani student gangs organized to rape the local women, leading to race riots in Bishkek. Wikipedia erroneously claims that it was a fight over cigarette etiquette. Regardless:

These riots led to the flight of the Pakistanis and Arabs from Kyrgyzstan, chased out by the White Supremacist Neo-Nazi KKK Kyrgyz.

Does this mean that direct, native, grassroots revolts do indeed work?

How dare you ask that question, bigot!

…

As for Russia and Ukraine, both have announced plans to begin wholesale population replacement. The numbers that have been cited by both Putin and Zelensky’s governments are so eye-wateringly huge that it almost beggars belief.

Of course, I have been alleging for more than two years now that the plan was to:

Cull the slavic population in a prolonged, useless war in which neither side is allowed to win

Suspend all civil liberties and civic associations among the local population in the name of safety measures

Replace them with non-Whites vis mass migration and “de-Nazification” policies in keeping with the same “Kalergi Plan” directive to wipe out White people worldwide in the name of Abrahamic values

In Russia’s case, I’ve written almost a half-dozen articles explaining the worsening migrant situation there:

And if you’re interested in migrating over to Russia from the West, I’ve done several interviews with the top two immigration specialists on the topic. The verdict is that the Russian government will NOT help you and will probably even actively hinder you. You are unwanted:

Ideologically speaking, this is because the Kremlin wants “Traditional Abrahamic Values” migrants whereas you are considered “Satanic Soros Neo-Nazi Morals”.

Of course, the ideological stuff is just a smokescreen for the social engineering agenda underway. Having hundreds of thousands of right-wing Whites from the West migrating to Russia would undermine said agenda, so it will never be allowed to happen. Sorry to dash your retirement plans.

And the recent developments are just more of the same.

More:

arrests of Slavic natives for “neo-Nazi values”

more mosques

more migrants

more transfers of wealth from Whites to xenos invaders via government programs

more moralizing from top politicians and religious leaders about the bright future they are building (yes, even from the Moscow Patriarchate)

What makes the migrant agenda so egregious in the Slavlands is that literally no one supports it. In the West, you could point to White w*men and the fact that 25% of the male population is gay. Both overwhelmingly support the population replacement agenda and actually go out into the streets to virtue signal demanding that millions more are sent into their own countries (but not their own neighborhoods, curious).

Hell, I’m sitting across from a table of female free-range Western fats as I type this out right now and one of them is literally sporting a “Refugees Welcome” pin on her handbag. If I asked them, they would all unequivocally and vocally support an “Infinity Pakis” migration policy, of that I have no doubt and also scowl at me shrewishly for not agreeing with them with enough gusto.

But in the Slavlands, this really isn’t the case.

Everyone is pretty much a racist, to varying degrees. They will all say that they’re NOT racists, but they also say and believe stuff about non-White groups that was criminalized in the West in like the 70s.

Not even the standard Big City Liberal supports the migrants. In fact, the main criticism that Liberals in Russia have leveled at Putin is that he has ruined many cities by handing over the local economy to ethnic mafias, protected by the FSB, who then import millions of their tribesmen and make life unlivable for the locals. This is all true. Putin has handed over entire swaths of Russia to the Azeri mafia or the Chechens or, increasngly, the organized Uzbek diaspora.

The Communists in the Slavlands are very anti-migrant as well and rightly point out that the USSR had a policy of strict internal segregation and no outside immigration allowed because it would undercut local labor. They claim that mass migration into the FSU began under the rule of the Capitalist-Oligarchs, which is also very true.

And then, obviously, the entire right-wing spectrum vociferously denounces migration. There isn’t really a kind of treacherous GOP-style “pro-meritocracy” or “we need trained doctors and rocket engineers from Somalia to compete” faction of the Right.

Thus, there isn’t even the possibility of trying to claim that the government is acting democratically or to support some thin sliver of the population’s ideological convictions. It is basically only the Kremlin that pushes these kinds of talking points and they are identical to what you hear the GOP saying in America. United Russia has been trying to model itself on the Republican GOP for a long time now. The main internal split within the party are the old-timers who were trying to model the party on Germany’s Christian Democrats (Merkel’s Party/ex-Stasi front) and more America-enamored types who want to make United Russia the GOP 2.0.

But if you want me to do an in-depth essay on the migration situation in Russia, I would like the cash upfront. The reasons for this are:

I find it a depressing topic

The Europeans who read me call me a Nazi and stop paying me money, they are so easy to offend it is actually ridiculous and also depressing

People literally mentally shut down because they can’t handle this info, i’ve shared info about the mass migration happening now and pro-Putin people literally refuse to even engage with it, it is that shocking and distressing, so it isn’t all the effective to bring up with Putin supporters, I’ve found

If what I am saying about the plans to ethnically replace Ukrainians, Belarussians and Russians (I actually said “Russians” three times, but whatever) are true, then the entire moral narrative around the war becomes suspect. That is, if Putin is fighting a war to protect Russians, why is he also replacing them with Pakis or Kenyans? It doesn’t make sense, does it? There are some types who actually believe and support Putin’s stated “de-Nazification” policy and see this as an extension of it though. These are the Pepe Escobar types.

Mostly, they pretend that it isn’t happening, but if they do acknowledge it, they try to spin it as:

Anyone can be a Russian. All you have to do is support Russian values. So long as you are Orthodox, Antifa and support Putin’s Multipolarism, you too can be a Russian! Look at Pushkin! He was an African-American! Isn’t that wonderful? Wow! Russia defeated Nazi Hitler in WWII, but the Nazi West doesn’t want you to know this! By importing 15 million Bangladeshis, Russia will defeat NATO!

This is why I have battled so hard against ZAnon. I always knew that they would eventually start demanding the ethnic replacement of my people once they had taken control of the “pro-Russian” narrative camp. Their only loyalty is to the intelligence agencies that sign their checks and the transnational spook state has the clear agenda of destroying all White nations.

…

