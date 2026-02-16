Trump’s regime is proving that you can indeed walk and chew gum at the same time. Right after it was announced that a second American carrier group was being deployed off the coast of Iran, news about Cuba’s plight started to filter in as well. Despite the Epstein leaks apparently revealing sordid details about the people in power, the global policing operation continues apace, without a hiccup or an arrest.

The blockade of Cuba has become very serious news indeed.

Venezuela was a raw resource lifeline for the island. Russia, well, I don’t really know what Russia was providing Cuba, to be honest, other than moral support. Mexico sent over some rice, but other than that, Cuba is out of fuel and it appears to be suffering from an internal sabotage campaign directed by … someone.

Among the verdant gardens of Havana’s diplomatic quarter, Siboney, ambassadors from countries traditionally allied to the United States are expressing increasing frustration with Washington’s attempt to unseat Cuba’s government, while simultaneously drawing up plans to draw down their missions. Cuba is in crisis. Already reeling from a four-year economic slump, worsened by hyper-inflation and the migration of nearly 20% of the population, the 67-year-old communist government is at its weakest. After Washington’s successful military operation against Cuba’s ally Venezuela at the beginning of January, the US administration is actively seeking regime change. The Guardian spoke to more than five top-level officials from different countries, and heard complaints that the US charge d’affaires, Mike Hammer, has failed to share any sort of detailed plan beyond bringing the island to a standstill by starving it of oil. One said: “There’s talk of human rights, and that this is the year Cuba changes – but little talk of what happens afterwards.” Some hope that rumoured high-level discussions in Mexico between the Cuban government – in the form of Gen Alejandro Castro Espín, son of Cuba’s 94-year-old former president Raúl Castro – and US officials might produce a deal, but as yet there are no signs of progress. Others hope that comments in Munich this weekend by Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, show that the US is willing to stop short of regime change. In an interview with Bloomberg, he said giving the people of Cuba “more freedom, not just political freedom but economic freedom,” was a “potential way forward”. But diplomats in Havana are preparing for an alternative tactic: the country being starved until people take to the streets and the US can step in. “We’re trying to keep a cool head,” said one ambassador. “Embassies are built on planning for the unexpected – hopefully before it becomes expected,” said another.

It doesn’t help that the current leader of Cuba is an odious ethnic Globalist, if you get my drift. I mean, just look at the snout and the expression on this guy’s face. He looks like he’d feel right at home on Bank street in Kiev, with Zelensky’s pals, or in the Kremlin, yucking it up right next to Setchin, Abramovich and Kiriyenko, or on Epstein’s island not too far away from Cuba.

But the Castros themselves were almost certainly ethnic pedo-island globalists as well.

In fact, Fidel Castro was a bit of an outlier in the later Communist bloc for his initial support of Zionism and Israel, and all the privileges that he lavished on Cuba’s Torah and Talmud population. They were exempted from the religious pogroms and confiscations that were targeted at the gentiles, for example. This is made all the more stranger because of the Soviet bloc’s anti-Israel position, thanks to Stalin’s pivot to supporting Arab nationalism. Castro reversed policy on the Israel thing as well, but he was initially a fervent supporter of the establishment of Israel. Even stranger still, the diehard Communist Fidel Castro was once a devout Christian in his youth, and he attended the very best Jesuit schools for his education.

Actually, on that point, Castro is not unique at all!

The Christian student to Communist revolutionary pipeline is a very real and rather common phenomenon. I dedicated an entire essay to exploring the remarkable story of how North Korea’s Communist leadership has all been raised, educated and funded in their early days by Christian groups. This is because of how compatible Communism and Christianity are, and how similar both their methods and vision for the world are as well.

Also: I’ve never written about this, but have you ever heard of just how many diehard Christian Old Believers ended up joining the Bolshevik and other revolutionary groups in Russia, and then go on to become members of the secret police upon assuming power? No? A story for another time then.

So, the timeline of Cuba is something like this:

Ruled by Catholic moral values superpower Spain i.e., Cuba was ruled by Sephardic slave traders and plantation masters for centuries; its people lived in abject pious New Testament poverty to their Old Testament overlords

Batista takes over as a populist man of the people, but grants vast economic privileges to ethnic refugees from Europe, who make Cuba a money-laundering Las Vegas pirate base for international capital, and a huge human trafficking hub

Castro with the CIA’s help, takes power in Cuba by overthrowing Batista, and starts butchering the local population ceaselessly and mercilessly

Now, why was Batista overthrown?

Simple: he didn’t clap hard enough for the 1947 partition of Palestine to set up the modern day state of Israel. From what I gather, he was afraid of losing the ethnic globalists who had come to Cuba from Europe to emigration to Israel, same as what Stalin was afraid of.

Both men sought to prevent the emigration of globalists to Israel and their conversion to the Zionist cause. And if what I just said sounds wrong or confusing to you, you really need to stop right here and take the time to read this essay that I wrote about the battle between Zionism and Communism, which defined the so-called “Cold War” in reality.

You won’t find anything like this anywhere else on the internet, trust me:

So, when Castro came to power, he immediately recognized Israel on behalf of Cuba and offered support for Aliyah ie., globalist migration to Israel as part of growing End Times Zionist ethno-religious consciousness.

I know the rough outline of this story because, bizarrely, in college, I was forced to study Cuba instead of something more relevant to my interests. All of the more fun and relevant areas of geopolitical study for which credit was issued were given to other students. And so I had to study Cuba with a bunch of Cubans and Israelis instead. I was probably the only person there who didn’t speak Spanish in the whole class, and the only one that didn’t tan well in the sun for that matter. It also led to me almost joining the college Republicans, mostly because I was trying to bang this one Cuban girl. I never got into her mustache pants, but as a runner-up prize, I realized that the conservative youth campus culture was completely run by Cubans and Israelis, for some reason.

Anyway, nowadays, you could also just take 5 seconds on google or ChatGPT to verify my claims without having to shell out thousands for a useless degree:

Then, in the 90s, with the collapse of Communism as an alternative to Western-supported Zionism, Castro’s government followed suite and reversed their moratorium on Aliyah (they had copied Stalin’s reversal on Zionism and Aliyah as well). Secretly, Castro then launched Operation Cigar and began to pay for the relocation of Cuba’s ethnic globalists to Israel.

This exodus of globalists out of bondage in “Egypt” was also occurring under Gorbachev, Yeltsin and then Putin later too. It was part of an ultimatum issued by the US State Department, demanding that Moscow allow Zionist emigration or face sanctions, remember? America and Israel DEMANDED that former Communist states allow Aliyah at the point of a gun for decades. Refusal to accede to these demands was what the Cold War was all really about.

Cuba in the 90s underwent a very similar process to the USSR in the 90s.

Firstly, it was taken over by Israeli spook-oligarchs working in tandem with the supposedly anti-Zionist local government, just like Russia was under Yeltsin and Putin. Yes, Cuba was sold for pennies to men like Rafi Eitan, an Israeli spook who rose the ranks of Mossad as a Nazi-hunter in South America. Rafi, literally one of the highest ranked intelligence captains of Israel, became the largest private plantation owner in Cuba. He was also sure to set up a Holocaust Memorial center, dedicated to the suffering of Europe’s globalists during WWII, right in the center of Havana with Castro’s blessing.

What are the odds, eh?

The Times of Israel writes glowing history articles summarizing their takeover of the Cuban economy under Raul Castro, and the great friendship that they’ve established with the government in Havana since the 90s. Here:

In early December, Cuba quietly welcomed an Israeli trade delegation to Havana for the first time since Cuba severed ties with the Jewish state in 1973. The delegation slipped in around the same time that the Castro regime — which has shaky relations with Washington and none at all with Jerusalem — labeled President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel a “grave and flagrant violation” against the United Nations, which on December 21 voted overwhelmingly to condemn the US decision. Needless to say, official diplomatic ties with Israel are still off the table. In all, 14 Israelis joined the December 5-7 mission to Cuba, paying an average $2,500 each for the trip. The visit included excursions to the Mariel industrial free zone, various factories and a local Holocaust memorial. Gabriel Hayon, CEO of the Tel Aviv-based Israel-Latin America Chamber of Commerce, said the unusual trip was a success, even if hasn’t yet resulted in any specific business deals. “Our major accomplishment was the warm reception we received from the Cuban Chamber of Commerce,” said Hayon. “On the Cuban side were many government officials whose agencies are related to the sectors our people were interested in: biopharma, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure.” Entrance to the Israeli-financed Miramar Trade Center along Havana’s Quinta Avenida. (Larry Luxner/Times of Israel) In Hayon’s view, the major impediment to Israeli trade with Cuba isn’t the lack of diplomatic relations between the two countries, but the lack of cash the Castro regime has available to spend on Israeli products and know-how. “The Israelis will be very cautious when doing business with Cuba,” Hayon told The Times of Israel. “We are not expecting anybody to put money up front from day one. And from the Cuban side, things take a lot of time.” Cultural ties suddenly blooming Even without diplomatic ties, the pace at which once-icy relations between Havana and Jerusalem are thawing has been nothing short of dramatic. In October 2016, for the first time ever, Israel abstained — along with the United States — in the annual UN ritual condemning the US trade embargo. This allowed the resolution to pass the UN General Assembly by a vote of 191-0. In early October, Culture Minister Miri Regev traveled to Cuba, marking the first time since 1973 an Israeli cabinet minister had set foot on the island. Then, in early November, Cuba’s famed Lizt Alfonso Dance Company gave four sellout performances at the Tel Aviv Opera House, followed by concerts in Ashdod, Jerusalem and Haifa. Cuba’s Buena Vista Social Club followed in December with a series of concerts around Israel. None of these trips could have taken place without official permission from the Castro regime — or without encouragement from the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gabriel Hayon, CEO of the Israel-Latin America Chamber of Commerce, discusses his organization’s upcoming trade mission to Cuba. (Larry Luxner/Times of Israel) “There is, of course, interest in renewing our relations with Cuba, along with other countries that severed their ties with us,” said Yoed Magen, director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s department of Central America, Mexico and Caribbean affairs, when asked if such ties would be restored anytime soon. “But it’s not going to be that easy — and this is where it stands right now.” In early 2017, Israel restored diplomatic relations with Nicaragua’s left-leaning Sandinista government after a seven year hiatus. It was part of a growing interest in Latin America that in September also saw Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make the first-ever visit by an Israeli head of state to Latin America (he spent 10 days in Argentina, Mexico and Colombia before heading to New York for a speech at the United Nations). Magen, a former Israeli ambassador to Panama and Colombia, acknowledged that in 2016, “we changed the way we voted on Cuba [at the UN] along with the Americans. However, US-Cuba relations stand on their own. We don’t depend on them, and they certainly don’t depend on us. It’s much more complex.” Pushed for details, he added with a smile: “If there are secret talks going on [with Cuba] like there were with Nicaragua, we can’t comment on that. You know how it is.” Israeli executives listen to a November 9 presentation in Tel Aviv about doing business in Cuba. (Larry Luxner/Times of Israel) Apparently, secret talks were going on as recently as one and a half years ago, led by Magen’s boss, Modi Ephraim, and with Canada acting as intermediary. Yet those talks fizzled once US President Donald Trump was elected. Later, following Trump’s crackdown on US travel to Cuba, Israel reversed course and went back to its traditional support of the embargo — voting, along with the United States, against the UN resolution to condemn it. Observers say that Israel had little choice but to play along. Long history of friendship Surprisingly, Israel and Cuba weren’t always at odds with each other. As far back as 1919, Cuba’s Senate recognized the Jewish people’s right to national independence, and in 1942 — with the Nazi extermination of Jews already underway — it condemned “in the most energetic manner the persecution of the Hebrew race by the authorities of the Axis.” Under the Batista dictatorship, which lasted from 1952 to 1958, the island’s 15,000 or so Jews enjoyed unparalleled economic success in retail and manufacturing. And even when Castro and his band of revolutionaries overthrew the Batista regime — and most of Cuba’s Jews fled to South Florida — those warm relations continued. “Israel was one of the first states to recognize the revolutionary government,” notes historian Margalit Bejarano, director of the Latin America, Spain and Portugal division at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Stone memorial to Jerusalem adorns the lobby of the Hotel Raquel, a Jewish-themed boutique hotel in Old Havana. (Larry Luxner/Times of Israel) “In the eyes of the Israeli government, the enthusiasm that surrounded Castro’s revolution was similar to the atmosphere of the nascent Israel in 1948. Foreign minister Golda Meir offered technical assistance to Cuba, not only as a diplomatic tool, but because she felt an ideological affinity with the Cuban Socialist revolution and was committed to assisting developing countries,” says Bejarano. That friendship was not destined to last. Despite Fidel’s adamant opposition to anti-Semitism and his condemnation of Holocaust deniers, the Castro regime became closely identified with the Palestinian cause. After the Six Day War of 1967, Cuban state media began attacking “Israeli aggression” and Havana quietly began collaborating with Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization to train guerrillas. Cuba’s contempt for official Israeli policies continued despite the eventual collapse of the Soviet Union, which drove the island to economic desperation. Yet anti-Semitism was never a problem. For years, Cuba’s 1,000 or so Jews have received special rations for kosher meat, and under an arrangement code-named “Operation Cigar,” hundreds of them have been allowed to resettle in Israel. (In December 1998, Fidel himself visited the Patronato synagogue in Havana’s Vedado district, where he put a kipa on his head and helped light Hanukkah candles. A photo taken during that two-hour visit hangs on the walls of the Patronato to this day.) Former Mossad spy chief Rafi Eitan, 90, listens to speakers during a Tel Aviv seminar on doing business in Cuba. Eitan’s Grupo BM has extensive interests on the island. (Larry Luxner/Times of Israel) One of Fidel’s friends was Rafi Eitan, one of the Mossad’s most celebrated intelligence agents.

The Communist Resistance shills would have a heart attack if they learned that their beloved Castro crime syndicate was tied at the hip with Israel’s top spy of all time, Rafi Eitan.

Truth eschews neat little ideological categories.

Eitan was famous in Israel for having masterminded the 1960 capture of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires. Eitan was also the handler for Jonathan Pollard — a US Navy analyst who in 1985 was caught spying for Israel and sentenced to life imprisonment. Declared persona non grata by Washington, Eitan surfaced in Cuba, where his relationship with Fidel landed the former spy his first contract with the Cuban government. Keeping a low profile in Cuba Eitan’s company, Grupo BM, gradually turned a failing 40,000-hectare citrus orchard near Jagüey Grande, in the province of Matanzas, into a successful export operation. BM later branched out into construction and real estate; in the mid-1990s, a joint venture under its control — Inmobiliaría Monte Barreto — built suburban Havana’s Miramar Trade Center, which today houses the offices of dozens of foreign companies. “It’s no secret that companies working in Cuba have problems because of the US embargo,” says Ronen Peleg, BM’s export manager. “Most of them try to keep a low profile and not get into trouble.” Israeli tourists negotiate with a taxi driver at the cruise ship terminal in Old Havana. (Larry Luxner/Times of Israel) Peleg, 51, has been involved with Grupo BM since January 1993. Over a 20-year period, the company’s involvement in the Jagüey Grande citrus operation helped generate $680 million in orange and grapefruit exports for Cuba. “This started out as a contract to finance and upgrade an existing citrus orchard,” he explained. “We didn’t invest our own money. What we brought was know-how and lines of credit from external entities.” BM is no longer involved in citrus, nor is it a shareholder in Monte Barreto, though its operations are still housed in the Miramar Trade Center’s Edifio Jerusalén — one of six buildings that make up Cuba’s largest office complex. Peleg says BM has about 20 employees and annual turnover of $25 million. This comes from sales of tractors, agricultural equipment, fertilizer, irrigation technology and related machinery to various Cuban state entities. “In Cuba, everybody deals with the government,” he said. “There’s no other option.” 1950s era Ford drives past the Empress of the Seas cruise ship docked in Habana Vieja. (Larry Luxner/Times of Israel) Carlos Alzugaray, Cuba’s former ambassador to the European Union and a frequent commentator on US-Cuba relations, says his country’s future ties with Israel rest, to a large degree, on the Jewish state’s ability to make peace with the Palestinians. “I don’t think we in Cuba are unsympathetic to the Israeli tradition. I myself was a big fan of the kibbutz movement,” says Alzugaray. “But our attitude toward Israel is contradictory. As we see it, Israel bases its independence and self-determination too much on abusing the Palestinians and denying them their homeland. I don’t know if the Israelis will ever be able to extricate themselves from this problem.” In the meantime, business is business — and Hayon says the most attractive sectors for Israeli companies in Cuba are agriculture (poultry, fish, pork, irrigation, citrus, fertilizer, seeds and pesticides); water and sewage treatment; energy (especially wind and solar technology); food production (coffee, juice and alcohol); real estate (offices, factories, and hotel management); chemicals (for local industry and agriculture) and pharmaceuticals (for both the local market and potential export to Latin America and the Caribbean).

So, now we know why Cuba is being embargoed at the moment — it has something to do with Gaza, and the Trump administration’s complete and total devotion to the Greater Zion project of Benjamin Netanyahu. Cuba’s economy and government is run by literal ethnic cousins of the people in charge in Tel Aviv right now, but the average Cuban is still being subjected to brutal beatdowns by sadistic police state thugs, and now, increasingly, being starved out.

This is no different from the situation that the Gazans faced.

Their own leadership, Hamas, was completely and totally run by Mossad. But despite not being a real threat to Israel, obviously, they were still incinerated and starved to death indiscriminately in the tens of thousands by Israel while the whole world watched and did nothing to stop it. The government in Havana is completely in bed with and comprised of, ethnic Zionists, who don’t have any real problems with the people in power in Israel. And yet, here we are, with this siege being put into place.

It doesn’t “make sense” to the mind of the average person because the average person cannot comprehend the depths of sadism and neuroticism and resentment that the nation of priests that wrote your holy books (whether it be about Marx or Moses) possesses on a deep, neurological level.

This essay might help you understand better:

But let’s get back to that original overview Guardian article about the crisis facing Cuba now.

Stoking concerns is news that lack of fuel is hampering the UN World Food Programme’s efforts to relieve suffering from last year’s Hurricane Melissa. The organisation, which keeps a low-key presence on the island, is now having to draw up plans for a new, far larger crisis. “We’re already seeing the impact in the availability of fresh produce in the cities,” said Étienne Labande, the WFP’s country director. Diplomats expressed concern at how fast the lack of fuel – for electricity, water and the transport of food – could cause extreme suffering. “It’s a matter of weeks,” said one. “The view is that people in rural villages like Viñales may be OK, but those in the cities would be at terrible risk.” Cuba’s latest crisis follows an executive order signed by Donald Trump in January imposing tariffs on any country supplying Cuba with oil. Despite outrage from Cuba’s traditional allies China and Russia, the threat has proved effective. Even Mexico, which last year supplanted Venezuela as the island’s largest supplier, has ceased sending tankers, although its president, Claudia Sheinbaum, warned of a humanitarian disaster on the island and sent 800 tons of aid. “No one can ignore the situation that the Cuban people are currently experiencing because of the sanctions that the United States is imposing in a very unfair manner,” she said on Tuesday.

Ah yes, Sheinbaum.

… is there a single leader in South America that isn’t Chosen by G_d? Who really owns the Caribbean for that matter?

What about Africa? The Congo?

Hmm.

At a party at the US residence on 28 January, Hammer referred to the 68-year US embargo on the island, telling guests: “The Cubans have complained for years about ‘the blockade’, but now there is going to be a real blockade.”

Yes, it is interesting to note that Washington never actually really blockaded Cuba. People think that they did, but this was mostly a PR effort that distorted the truth. Food and fuel and immigrants flowed to Cuba with impunity, and well past the collapse of the USSR. Castro also routinely unloaded huge swaths of the island’s population on Florida, to alleviate the fallout from his organized looting of the country, and America generously helped his government out, by taking in these refugees and, in many cases, criminals too, and handing them green cards to boot.

Other American allies like Canada freely traded with Cuba, and Washington did nothing about it. Now that Trump, at the urging of Marco Rubio, has decided to well and truly blockade the island, people are scratching their heads and wondering why this hadn’t been done earlier, if it is was always so easy to bring Cuba to heel. I don’t know all the details, but the explanation seems simple enough to me — the CIA people who put Castro into power to being with were happy with the job he was doing, by and large. Thanks to the Castros kleto-regime, the population of Cuba had been devastated and Cuban criminal operations involving guns and drugs and human trafficking had been set up with the cooperation of the CIA all over Africa and South America.

But that’s worth its own essay.

He began a tour of eastern Cuba shortly afterwards, distributing US aid, during which small groups of government-backed protesters met him with abuse. He is now believed to be heading to Rome for discussions with the Vatican, increasingly a force on the island.

Rome supported the Communists all over South America. This is simply a historical and easily verifiable piece of recent political history. The reason? The social teachings of the Communists aligned with Catholic social teaching, apparently. Go figure! Even when the Communists deliberately targeted and killed off rural priests, the Church never ceased cooperating with the Communist movements … which were in turn supported by the CIA, not the KGB, which was not allowed to operate in South America by the Monroe Doctrine.

From Christianity to Communism to Christianity again — that appears to be the fate in store for Cuba.

A spokeswoman for the embassy said they regularly meet with diplomatic colleagues, but “We of course do not discuss the details of our meetings.” The consequences of the US oil blockade have arrived faster than anyone expected, adding to diplomats’ concerns. All three airlines flying tourists into Cuba from Canada suspended their services this week due to a lack of aviation fuel on the island. Two Russian airlines followed. All five carriers have begun the process of repatriating travellers. Three-quarters of a million Canadians visited Cuba in 2025, by far the largest group. Russians are the third most numerous category of visitors, after Cuban expatriates. On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office adjusted its travel advice to recommend only essential travel to the island.

Oh, also, Putin has abandoned Cuba as well.

If he didn’t step in to support Maduro, or Assad, do you really think that Putin would step in to save the Cuban government?

Really?

Well, you simply haven’t been paying attention then.

I, however, have. So, please read this on Maduro:

… and cross-reference it with the latest news on the matter of improving Venezuelan-Israeli relations …

… and read this on Assad too while you are at it:

Great, now you’re thoroughly “blackpilled” … but at least you’re up to speed.