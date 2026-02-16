The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James J. O'Meara's avatar
James J. O'Meara
20h

"Mike Hammer" LOL. They do have a sense of humor, do they not? Are we not amused?

Reply
Share
BDC's avatar
BDC
3h

Blockade (1962) : Nukes.

Blockade (2026) : Existence.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rurik Skywalker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture