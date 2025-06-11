The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
10h

Rurik how can you look at the wreck of that guy’s car and not believe in the Judgement of God?! 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Rurik Skywalker and others
Deplorable Commisar's avatar
Deplorable Commisar
10h

" But they, like I, still see these attacks as attacks by a hostile racial other, targeting what they perceive to be symbols of Russianness and abetted by a treacherous government. "

Although hatred of Christianity is a big part of the plan, the bigger objective is the destruction of social cohesion in Slavic societies as Christianity is intertwined with all aspects of those cultures. If Christianity is removed and not immediately replaced by another " social glue", like ancient Slavic paganism or National Socialism, those societies will promptly turn into Walmartian America where nothing has meaning and everything is just nihilist consumerism. The White race has an inherent need to aspire to something greater then just self-absorbed individualism without that it just self-destructs or desperately takes up cheap, deadly imitations such as environmentalism, feminism, "immigrant" rights etc ....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture