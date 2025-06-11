There is, apparently, a massive new offensive by Russia to take Sumy underway. The big name analysts are breathlessly analyzing the latest battle over a few barns and fields and ditches here and there in the region fought by a couple of hundred men on each side. Just type in “Sumy” on Xitter to see all the posts declaring the imminent conquest/liberation of Sumy. The Z-shills are reusing old footage from previous battles and the NAFO shills are helping them by hysterically calling for more NATO aid to stave off the big bad offensive.

In reality, nothing of note is happening.

This is just another Putin PR exercise.

Luckily, I’m no longer the only English-language poster on the entire site trying to explain the reality of the situation.

Will a few villages switch hands?

Sure, maybe.

But not even a single solitary suburb or townlet will be taken on the size or scale of Marinka or Avdiivka or Bakhmut. The reasons why Russia can no longer take territory or towns are the following:

NOT ENOUGH MEN!!!!

No technical ability to conduct coordinated encirclement operations using combinations of airstrikes, armor drives, paratrooper deployment behind lines, etc.

Complete intel gathering dominance of NATO

Treacherous Kremlin general and officials that always tell Washington ahead of time what they plan to do

Total and complete Ukrainian drone dominance

The only victories that Russia will be allowed to have are these “swaps” of territory that have been negotiated, like the recent one in Sudzha.

…

Speaking of Sudzha, footage of an RF Akmat Muslim soldier shooting up an Orthodox Church during the “liberation” of the city have surfaced. In the video, an Islamic nasheed plays in the background as Kadyrov’s Muslims cry out religious war cries and then proceed to light up the Church with a grenade launcher. It is a chilling video, even for non-Orthodox to see.

I’d like to remind hate-readers who accuse me of being a NATO-Nazi, that I am not defending a “neo-Nazi Banderist-Hitler-Zelensky Church”. Only half a year ago, before Sudzha was treacherously abandoned by the Kremlin, this church was the property of the Moscow Patriarchate and attended by Russians living in Russia. Furthermore, the enemy withdrew from Sudzha without putting up a fight, and were allowed to leave. There were also no UAF soldiers in the church, to justify shooting it up. Or at least attempting to. Akmat soldiers rarely see action, so it looks like the Muslim missed and hit some random Russian apartment buildings instead.

This is evidenced by the following:

there is no return fire

the jihadi is standing in the middle of the road, no cover

they are taking their time and clearly filming a clear propaganda reel

Also, as it turns out, he timed his attack to match with the holy day of the Holy Trinity as well. The Putin authorities didn’t do anything to prosecute him for literal Jihadism on Russian soil. Thankfully, he was killed on the road instead. Here:

❗A video is being circulated on social networks, where a man in a Russian military uniform is allegedly deliberately firing a grenade launcher at civilian infrastructure in Sudzha. The shot barely missed the temple, but hit residential buildings. The TG channel that posted the video is interested in my reaction (https://t.me/ZOV_Voevoda/31865). (https://t.me/ZOV_Voevoda/31865) As soon as I saw the video, I contacted the military command and the military prosecutor's office. As it turned out, an investigation has already been conducted into this incident. The video shows a junior sergeant of the 158th military commandant's office. And he will answer for his actions in another court: in early June, the junior sergeant died in a traffic accident while escaping pursuit by the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.

So, this soldier for Kadyrov-Abrahamic-Putinism was actually a criminal who went on the run for an unrelated issue shortly after Sudzha and was killed by regular Russian cops during a high speed pursuit.

Bananarepublic.jpg.

And by adding the word “thankfully” to the above sentence, I have probably just committed a “Hitler-Extremism” and could be either kidnapped by Kadyrov’s men or by the FSB for my speech crimes against Putinism. I hope that I am exaggerating and over-reaching with my prognosis, but frankly, at this point, there is a very good chance I might not be.

Now, longtime readers know that I don’t give a damn, personally, about Orthodoxy and I have nothing but contempt for these backwards religious doctrines. Given half the chance, I’d ban Orthodoxy in the Slavlands myself and mercilessly hunt down anyone proselytizing it. This would affect Ukraine more than Russia by a large margin by the way, because Ukraine is notably more Christian than Russia, on account of lower average IQs in the south and CIA/KGB promotion of separatist Churches as part of an anti-Russian post-Soviet identity over the last half century. The higher IQ Belarussians, in contrast, have Scandinavian tier levels of Church attendance ie. practically no one but aggrieved and hostile Polish minorities in the West attend church at all.

But even I get angry at the near constant stream of news articles coming out about Muslims in Russia committing these acts against Orthodox churches/people and clearly being given special privileges by the Putin occupation government. And then, to top it off, one of Putin’s Iranian-supplied Shaheed drones ends up damaging a famous historic Church in the center of Kiev while all this other stuff is going on.

Maybe it’s a fake story, sure, although I have no trouble believing it.

I do think that there is a larger media agenda underway to portray Putin as not being as Christian as his Z-media makes him out to be, to Western audiences. This is made easy by the fact that Putin is, indeed, pursuing anti-Christian ie. anti-Russian policies and letting Muslims buy up and demolish mosques, arresting priests who don’t like the war or the aforementioned Muslims, and banning all public displays of Orthodoxy while allowing the Muslims to do literally whatever they want.

So, yeah, the recent news about the Russian re-mandating that … historic cultural merchandise vendors??? stop removing crosses from their depictions of Russian buildings makes sense in the context of this “culture war” being fought now. This is what I’m talking about. Here:

Previously though, only a few weeks prior, the Kremlin removed all crosses on state emblems from its official websites for some reason and didn’t mention why in the press.

Probably totally unrelated: according to Noahide doctrine, the old Russian gerb is an idolotry and therefore haram and to be banned eventually.

What makes me angrier still about all of this lunacy, is how it is only the Nationalists or Communists or kook-Monarchists or the Schismatics who speak up, at great personal risk, about any of these events and larger trends. Even though they themselves rarely agree with the doctrines being promoted by the mainstream Church anyway. But they, like I, still see these attacks as attacks by a hostile racial other, targeting what they perceive to be symbols of Russianness and abetted by a treacherous government.

Mainstream Moscow Patriarchate Orthodox Christians, both officials and laity, are all as meek and quiet as church mice though. You’ll never see them uttering as much as a squeak of protest!

Just like their rabbi savior taught them to be!