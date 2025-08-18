Do you recall what this Special Military Operation was allegedly started over?

Everyone say it all together now!

Demilitarization and Denazification .

Riley and I used to talk about how absurd and unattainable these goals were all the time. How their eventual supposed accomplishment depended totally on blind faith and religious belief in whatever the propagandists were saying, not on any assessment of actual reality.

Red List 40 - The Missing Z w/ Riley Slavsquat Rurik Skywalker · November 25, 2023 I’m on the road, so the mic sound is not its usual crisp quality, and yeah it goes in and out on account of the internet connection. What can I say, it is what it is. Imagine I’m out on the field. Makes it seem gritty and real. Read full story

So — have these two goals been accomplished?

Well, the Kremlin is saying “of course, and only Nazis disagree!”.

But this doesn’t seem true, now does it?

I am not the only one to have noticed this. Here is another disgruntled Z-vet channel on Telegram:

2022: "[We will settle] Only for denazification and demilitarization 😎". 2024: "Okay, let's at least have 4 regions". 2025: "Please, at least leave us Donbass (https://t.me/belarusian_silovik/59529)..." And do you remember how the pseudo-patriots' asses burned when Lukashenko said that the Russian Federation had even discussed some kind of "rent of Crimea" agreement with the Ukrainians (https://www.rbc.ru/politics/14/06/2023/64898e3e9a79475f8d1e8f83)? I remember that too. It's just that the pseudo-patriots still haven't realized in 30 years what the Kremlin is. "But Crimea is included in the Constitution!!! How can anyone "rent" it out? 😠" - OK and how can one separate parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions included in the Constitution?

He is referring to how the UAF has occupied parts of the RF that were incorporated into Russia, supposedly, and so no ceasefire is possible, in theory, until these territories have been re-liberated. And yet … here we are. The Putin Kremlin doesn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that these territories have been unconstitutionally surrendered, does he? So, if he were asked to rent the territories that constitute Crimea and its land bridge, would he let the Constitution that no one cares about stop him?

Silly to even consider.

…

Speaking of bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo being used to mask concrete realities, now we have further rumors about Putin’s other disgraceful concessions in Alaska. Witkoff said that Putin had acquieced to Zelensky leading Ukraine into NATO … without Kiev officially joining NATO, that is. Here:

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow the United States and European nations to give Ukraine “Article 5-like protection” as a security guarantee to bring an end to the war. “We were able to win the following concession: That the United States could offer Article Five-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in NATO,” Witkoff said Sunday on CNN. It was “the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that,” he continued. NATO’s Article 5 says that “if a NATO Ally is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the Alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary to assist the Ally attacked.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that she welcomed the security guarantees for Ukraine, and that the “European Union ... is ready to do its share,” according to the Associated Press. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is “a historic decision that the United States is ready to take part in security guarantees for Ukraine,” according to a post on X. “Security guarantees, as a result of our joint work, must really be very practical, delivering protection on land, in the air, and at sea, and must be developed with Europe’s participation,” he wrote. Special envoy Witkoff’s remarks come just days after President Donald Trump met in Alaska with Putin amid his country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. Trump and his administration hailed the talks as “productive,” but details of the meeting have so far been scant.

Not to pat myself on the back here, but I was writing about how this would be the end result literally two years ago at this point if not a bit more. Also, Washington’s demands are actually getting worse or at least staying the same, not getting better better. Recall what was being leaked about 6 months ago about Trump’s demands.

Concessions! Putin Offers to Cease Confict Along Current Line of Contact! Rurik Skywalker · Apr 24 For the previous 6+ months, the negotiations for ending the Not-War have been stuck in place. During that period, it is true, separate negotiations were being conducted concerning investment deals, oil and gas contracts, import/export and of course, sanctions on private oligarch individuals. We broke these two conflicts into the categories of War #1 and… Read full story

They were:

the lifting of sanctions on Kremlin oligarchs

the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia

and no NATO membership for Ukraine.

But, technically, I guess I will be proven wrong, because while Ukraine will be considered, for all intents and purposes, part of NATO’s security umbrella and able to invoke Article 5, they still technically won’t be a full-fledged NATO member, so that means that Putin can claim that he succeeded in keeping Ukraine out of NATO.

Details matter, folks!

So, if you simply change the meanings of words like “war” or “ceasefire” or “truce” or “peace” or even “NATO protection”, apparently, you can simply use the new definition instead of the old one going forward. The key part is this: ordinary people think you are still referring to the old meaning of these words and so they get very confused and also mollified (at least for a bit). No memo has been sent out explaining that we are using the new set of definitions for everything. And over time, this new understanding will be normalized, of course.

**

Some of you have been sharing my work which is probably why I’ve been getting more emails from new readers genuinely baffled that I could be displeased with Putin and his performance so far. Here was one:

I think Vladimir Putin will be remembered as the greatest statesmen in modern history. I don't claim to know much about his policies. It appears that has been able to maintain good, cohesive relations within this diverse federation of people's that we call Russia. Who would have ever guessed after the apocalyptic gulag evil days of Stalin, that Russia would rise up again as a great Christian nation. Just from a geopolitical frame of mind, I consider him to be a living legend & a man of peace. He will be sorely missed when he's gone. Not sure what compelled me to send this to you.

You’re in luck, because I do know why you felt compelled to write that.

It is like how, in times of stress, people will recite the Lord’s Prayer. You know, the one that goes, “Our father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name …” So, this is a similar phenomenon at work — you are simply repeating a prayer mantra at me (Lucifer) who is offering you forbidden knowledge; you are trying to banish me and with me, the temptation to think critically about the powerful rulers of this worlds instead of blindly worshipping them. Something has taken root in your own mind and you are scared.

That means I’ll see you on the other side, in time.

Another new reader writes, out of the blue in reply to my last article about Putin and Trump palling around:

I’d like to see Russia get a 70 year lease on a land corridor from Donbas to Crimea, development of Freeports and vacation resorts along the coast ( including Crimea) where Ukrainian business and tourists can used the Black Sea without duty or international passport restriction. Something like that.

Semper Fi, patriot! I will pass on your thanks to those who died in the name of better mechanical death-robot technology and the development of real estate resort opportunities in the Black Sea.

The whiplash that the Z-media people are feeling about America and Russia being friends now despite all those Russians that Washington killed is not as strong as I thought it would be. Apparently, even though these people really do think that the patriots are now in control both there and at home, which is why good business deals can flow. And, hopefully, in time, a cheap cruise liner route will open to take then to Crimea or the Azov Sea where they can gamble at Trump’s new casinos.

This is what you fight for, soldat.

**

As for Zelensky, well, he’s been dragging his feet and trying to sabotage the Trump-Putin reconcilement (if you want to even call it that) since last November. His method of choice has been launching attacks and hitting increasingly more dangerous targets with his sabotage and strikes. Odds are good that he will do the same, again, to slow down this attempt to engineer at least a temporary ceasefire.

He believes that the truce is a strategy so that Trump’s people can oust him from office.

To be quite honest, this upcoming meeting with Zelensky, even if there is no Putin at it, is of far greater consequence than Putin meeting with Trump. This is because Putin has revealed himself to be a total slave to Washington. Thus, we can expect nothing interesting from Putin, and he routinely delivers on that nothing. Zelensky, in contrast, is more willful and has a level of moral unassailability in his dealings with other leaders on account of his open declaration of his G_dly ethnic heritage. The last meeting was a lot of fun, I’m sure you will agree:

Are You Enjoying the Show? Rurik Skywalker · Mar 2 I did in fact enjoy the performance that Trump and this so-called “JD” guy put on in the White House with Zelensky. If you thought it was funny to see Zelensky be subjected to Trump’s verbal abuse and JD’s moral posturing, I don’t hold it against you. I was grinning when I watched it unfold myself. “Now that’s some good television!” I said to no one in … Read full story

By the way: Zelensky is literally Jesus Christ’s (aka God) distant cousin.

We owe him and his people a great debt for our spiritual salvation and that has to be remembered and repeated often and firmly and loudly and even emotionally, but always adoringly and even erotically, at times, on certain days of the week, with permission. Just ask your priest for the details. In Ukraine, the Christians all pray for Zelensky, who was always an open Zionist (people who believe that God granted them land in Palestine) and an Atheist (people who believe that God doesn’t exist, but that he granted them land in Palestine anyway) who converted to Orthodox Christianity, supposedly to be closer to his gentile wife.

And in Russia, they are now being told to pray for peace with the man that some were happy to call the Anti-Christ and with the governments that they used to call Satanic! Yes, I still distinctly remember that I was told that this war was a battle between the forces of NATO-Satan-Nazism against Christian Patriot Putin. I hope my readers do too, but I’m worried about everyone else.

Others will forget all of this very quickly when they are told to do so.

And now I’m supposed to be cheering on a ceasefire between the three primary characters in this theological End Times showdown? I’m supposed to be cheering on rare earth deals conceded to American corporations by Putin and Zelensky? I’m supposed to be praying for … what, at this point, exactly?

And yes, I can’t help but write about all the hype surrounding these negotiations. I want the clicks and the views. But again, I don’t think that they’re going to stop the killing any time soon. Even if Putin concedes everything behind the scenes, which he is doing, the fighting and dying will still continue regardless. This is because the death is a separate goal in and of itself of the people who engineered and now curate this conflict.

Hopefully it slows down though. At least temporarily.

And hopefully, the detractors who doubted all these long years of blogging will sign up to show their contrition and thankfulness for all the hard work I did shoving hard-to-accept truths down their throats this whole while. No, seriously.

Time to sign up already.

There is no way to keep denying that I wasn’t reporting the truth this whole time, at this point. Hell, if I raise enough money, I might even convert back to your stupid religion again, if you really insist. I sure as sheol didn’t need it to make all these correct calls this whole time, but, at the end of the day, what’s the point in being correct and poor, right? I’m sure Paul speaks of this when he’s shaking down the Gentiles for their money. Ah yes, here is the quote:

Similarly: it is time for my stingy readers to start sharing those material blessings in exchange for the geopolitical ones I have so freely shared, don’t you think? Also, unlike Paul, my predictions actually end up coming true, and I don’t even have Jesus whispering advice to me like he did. What’s his excuse?

Personally, I hope that the Hindus put up a lot of money as I would prefer to convert to their religion than yours again, Christians. But I will honor the power of the dollar, much like Putin does, and listen to what the Benjamins tell me. On that you have my word. Amen.