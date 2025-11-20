The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
1h

Was waiting for your take, spasibo, tovarisci komandir. Man, does that mean the pandemic is back or what other tool from the panopticon are they gonna use next on the hoi polloi?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture