We’ve covered secret negotiations between Washington and Moscow at least a dozen times at this point. Here is the latest speculation:

The Trump administration has been secretly working in consultation with Russia to draft a new plan to end the war in Ukraine, U.S. and Russian officials tell Axios. Why it matters: The 28-point U.S. plan is inspired by President Trump’s successful push for a deal in Gaza. A top Russian official told Axios he’s optimistic about the plan. It’s not yet clear how Ukraine and its European backers will feel about it.

Woah, woah woah.

Inspired by the Gaza ceasefire? Pause. There’s several glaring problems with that comparison. They are:

Israel continues to bomb Gaza, ceasefire or no

That ceasefire was actually a total dismemberment of Hamas, the ruling government of a kind, in Gaza

The 20 point plan for Gaza essentially took away all sovereignty from Gaza and handed it over to some sort of business consortium

In other words, it was a total capitulation

So that’s a worrying comparison to be making.

Zoom in: The plan’s 28 points fall into four general buckets, sources tell Axios: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future U.S. relations with Russia and Ukraine. It’s unclear how the plan approaches contentious issues such as territorial control in eastern Ukraine — where Russian forces have been inching forward, but still control far less land than the Kremlin has demanded. Behind the scenes: Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the drafting of the plan and has discussed it extensively with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a U.S. official said.

So Lavrov has essentially been sidelined for our boy Dmitriev. I always knew he was going to rise like scum to the top of the pond. Apparently, he got promoted because his wife befriended Putin’s daughter? More likely, because he is so enmeshed in Western institutions, he is seen by Washington as their man, and they’re more willingly to do business with him than that old Soviet dinosaur Lavrov, who constantly rants about Nazis.

Dmitriev, who runs Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and is also deeply involved in diplomacy over Ukraine, told Axios in an interview on Monday that he spent three days huddled with Witkoff and other members of Trump’s team when Dmitriev visited Miami from Oct. 24-26.

Dmitriev expressed optimism about the deal’s chances of success because, unlike past efforts, “we feel the Russian position is really being heard.” The other side: Witkoff was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday in Turkey but postponed his trip, Ukrainian and U.S. officials said. Witkoff discussed the plan with Zelensky’s national security adviser, Rustem Umerov, in a meeting earlier this week in Miami, a Ukrainian official confirmed to Axios.

“We know the Americans are working on something,” the Ukrainian official said.

“The president has been clear that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal to end the war. President Trump believes that there is a chance to end this senseless war if flexibility is shown,” a White House official told Axios. State of play: Dmitriev told Axios the basic idea was to take the principles Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to in Alaska in August and produce a proposal “to address the Ukraine conflict, but also how to restore U.S.-Russia ties [and] address Russia’s security concerns.”

Alaska, eh?

Well, we covered all of that before. Putin essentially capitulated and agreed to all of Washington’s terms at Alaska. But then the deal was thrown out and the war extended again. I likened this to Japan trying to surrender, but getting its civilian centers firebombed by the Christian Values Superpower anyway, to make a point, I suppose. Here:

I assume even more concessions were made to get Washington to come back to the table, again.

“It’s actually a much broader framework, basically saying, ‘How do we really bring, finally, lasting security to Europe, not just Ukraine,’” he said. The aim is to produce a written document along those lines before Trump and Putin next meet, according to Dmitriev. Plans for a Budapest summit between the leaders remain on hold, for now. Friction point: Dmitriev said this effort was entirely unrelated to the U.K.-led push to draft a Gaza-style peace plan for Ukraine, which he said had no chance of success because it disregards Russia’s positions. The Russian envoy said the U.S. side was now in the process of explaining the “benefits” of its current approach to the Ukrainians and the Europeans.

“It’s happening with the background of Russia definitely having additional successes on the battlefield,” he added, contending Moscow’s leverage is growing. What to watch: The U.S. official confirmed the White House had started briefing European officials about the new plan, in addition to the Ukrainians. The official said the White House thinks there’s a real chance of getting the Ukrainians and Europeans on board, and said the plan would be adapted based on input from the various parties.

“We think the timing is good for this plan now. But both parties need to be practical and realistic,” the U.S. official said.

Bear in mind that this report was initially leaked. So that means that the Kremlin is trying to show the world just how much they’re bending over and trying to be good vassals to Washington.

As for whether or not I believe that a ceasefire will go through, well, allow me to repeat the same take that I’ve been giving for two years? now or however long they’ve been in these never-ending backroom negotiations.

NATO doesn’t want to end the war because they’re achieving their aims; they’re bleeding the Slavlands dry and not having to use their own troops to do it

Putin wants to end the war and get back to the status quo, pre-SMO

Russia has already lost vast swathes of territory that it controlled in Ukraine

For the last 3 years, Russia has only been able to claw forward in Donetsk province, at huge cost

In contrast, the UAF went on multiple successful blitz’s that demonstrated their ability to go on the attack and break through stalemates

Russia’s forces are still far, far, far away from any of the major strongholds in Donetsk and CANNOT take them using the same tactics that they used to seize tiny blown out suburbs and townlets in Donetsk so far

They 100% cannot take these bigger towns and cities militarily

If Putin’s intention is to arbitrarily draw the borders around Donetsk oblast’ and then try and sell the SMO as a victory on the basis of that, then this cannot be achieved through military means

It can only be achieved through negotiations, and offering up something quite valuable to Washington and Kiev

That “something” could be territory swaps in other regions, maybe

It could be signing on to an official NATO occupation in Ukraine (but that’s going to happen regardless, no one is asking Moscow’s permission for that, lol)

…

MY TAKE IS THAT THIS IS ALL A RED HERRING, A HOAX!

Putin literally isn’t even being allowed to surrender.

What, you think they’ll call the war that NATO has wanted for decades off AND give Putin a piece of Donetsk that he can’t even conquer as well, just to sweeten the deal?

This whole conversation is complete and utter nonsense.

Even if they do arrange some ceasefire, it will be an Israel-Hamas style ceasefire that only holds one way i.e., a document that legally ties Russia’s hands behind her back so that they have to take the punches that follow on the face.

I’m tired of this nonsense, what could Moscow possibly have to threaten Washington with anyway?

Maybe those pee tapes are real, or Jeffrey Epstein shared the photos of Trump giving Bubba a good time, otherwise there’s nothing to talk about!

**

Meanwhile, the German Defense Minister Pistorius announced that war with Russia by 2029 was essentially locked in at this point. Here:

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that Russia may be capable of launching an attack on a NATO member state as early as 2028-29, urging Europe to accelerate its military buildup in response to Moscow’s growing arsenal and openly expansionist ambitions. Speaking in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Pistorius said Russian President Vladimir Putin “makes no secret” of his imperial ambitions, in which Europe’s freedoms and security “have no meaning.” Germany and its European partners, he said, must respond “quickly and decisively” by strengthening their defense capabilities after decades of underinvestment. According to Pistorius, military experts and intelligence services estimate that Russia could rebuild its armed forces sufficiently to threaten NATO’s eastern flank by 2029. But some analysts believe this could happen even sooner. “Some now say 2028 is possible, and certain military historians even argue that last summer may have been our last in peace,” he said. He stressed, however, that NATO remains fully capable of defending itself, both conventionally and with its nuclear deterrent. Still, the urgency is clear: “We must equip our forces even better.”

It’s very important that they continue to pretend that Russia is going to invade NATO soon to justify their massive rearmament programs and the eventual invasion of Russia that clearly seems to be “Plan A” now.

**

Finally, Washington’s top think tanks are saying that Moscow is ready for a coup against Putin. This is from Jamestown, a top Judeo-Anglo policy organization. Here:

Executive Summary: Some Russian elites may quietly favor ending the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, just as exhaustion and economic damage from World War I drove elites in the Russian Empire to push for the abdication of Tsar Nicholas II.

Generational and social divisions shape elite attitudes toward Moscow’s war, with mid-level security operatives enforcing loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin and younger privileged figures largely indifferent to patriotism but obedient to Putin. Political, business, and military elites in their 60s, most of whom have family ties to the old Soviet old Soviet nomenklatura, pose Putin’s greatest threat.

Only Putin’s closest, aging courtiers appear to remain fully committed to continuing the war. The broader elite, motivated by personal safety, economic opportunity, and potential career advancement, might cautiously explore avenues for negotiating an armistice or ending hostilities.

The case that they make is actually quite funny.

They argue that Putin’s inner circle are all 70-year-old Deep State spooks and crooks (KGB and oligarchs), and that the 50-year-olds are sick of them clinging to power for so long and have the most incentive to make a move.

This question gained a new currency last week as the Kremlin sought to dispel rumors about plans to dismiss Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (Vedomosti, November 7; NV.ua, November 12). Russian President Vladimir Putin’s irritation with his top diplomat was allegedly caused by Lavrov’s failure to prepare ground for the summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Budapest during a call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where the Russian foreign minister indicated little willingness to compromise (Carnegie Politika, November 11). Lavrov tried to explain away both Russia’s inflexibility over Ukraine and alleged dissatisfaction in the Kremlin in a lengthy interview, but his absence from several major domestic and international meetings, including the forthcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, cannot be denied (RIAC, November 11; Riddle, November 14). Lavrov, by no means a natural “hawk,” would have been a perfect interlocutor for negotiating parameters of a peace deal desired by Trump, but as a loyal servant to Putin, he can only take the blame for the situation (The Moscow Times, November 13). Putin’s newly minted negotiator, Kirill Dmitriev, performed a different diplomatic flop when he tried to open a back channel to Washington and found no interest (Kommersant, October 26). Unlike Lavrov and Putin’s trusted foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, who are both in their mid-70s, Dmitriev is just 50 years old and has risen to prominence thanks to his wife’s friendship with Putin’s daughter, Ekaterina Tikhonova (Vazhnie Istorii, February 18). This generation of sons and daughters of the old timers who still hold key positions in the “power vertical” is increasingly visible in Moscow’s high society and business milieu, where they are eager to occupy the niches vacated by departed Western companies (Forbes.ru, July 5). One large-scale investigation published by the opposition media last week exposed the spectacular spread of nepotism in the Russian system of power (Proekt Media, November 10). These “princes” are generally still two to three levers below executive positions of control over money flows, but they form a social strata in which “patriotism” is a meaningless notion and war is far from popular (The Moscow Times, November 14). In the brutal competition for access to power, the likes of Dmitriev or Dmitri Patrushev—son of Nikolai Patrushev, one of Putin’s long-term aids, who has risen to the position of Deputy Prime Minister—are no match for mid-level operatives from the security services, who execute expanding purges, primarily of regional elites (Carnegie Politika, October 9). Putin typically shows benevolence to young opportunists born to privilege, knowing that their ambitions are curtailed by intrinsic feelings of obedience and risk-avoidance (Vazhnie Istorii, July 29). Concerns about loyalty and physical safety increasingly drive Putin’s cadre choices and political decisions, so access to his personal space has been severely restricted (The Moscow Times, November 11). Another recent investigation revealed that he has abandoned his favorite residence in Sochi, as it is too exposed to Ukrainian drones, and resides primarily in his isolated palace in Valdai, where a replica of the formal cabinet in Novo-Ogarevo is used to stage misleading media appearances (Nastoyashee Vremya, November 11). The elite group that Putin needs to worry most about is the politicians, generals, and business leaders in their early 60s, such as Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin or the Federal Security Service (FSB) Deputy Director Sergei Korolev, who are still subordinated to Putin’s old cronies (Radio Svoboda, November 13). This group is wise not to question Putin’s opinions, but has no stakes in the war he has made, and is very aware of its costs and the damage done to Russia’s economy (Nezavisimaya Gazeta, November 11; Re: Russia, November 14). Corruption is a natural environment for these veterans of many crises, but sanctions punish them and prevent them from having access to assets accumulated in former Western “safe havens” (Carnegie Politika, November 13). An armistice might change this and could also open new career opportunities—Russian corporations, for instance, such as Rosneft, may have to purge notorious characters such as Igor Sechin to regain their position in the world markets (see EDM, April 29, 2024; The Moscow Times, November 14). Putin’s war against Ukraine aggravates tensions between various and typically disunited elite groups in Russia. They might find a common interest in promoting, with all possible caution, however, the prospect of ending it. The underachievers in their early 60s, most of whom have family ties to old Soviet nomenklatura, may have a different sense of history than Putin, who is obsessed with reasserting dominance over Ukraine, and can be wary about new “times of troubles.” The younger “aristocracy” may have scant understanding of the war-tiredness in the general populace, but they resent the “heroes” whom Putin promotes as the “new elite.” The only cohort that appears to be committed to Putin’s war is his shrinking circle of aging courtiers, who see the risks of staying the course as lesser than those of ending it. They live—together with the lonely autocrat—in the past and are deaf to the lessons of history, which have unpredictable means of punishing such ignorance.

I’d say that report is about 80% bullshit, but the general thesis is funny enough to be true. Russia is indeed run by a gerontocracy, possibly one almost as old as America’s. That doesn’t meant that Putin is some sort of grizzled Soviet veteran who wants to take back Ukraine at any cost. What nonsense — no one did more for Ukrainian independence than Putin and his former boss, Boris Yeltsin!

But you can see that the plan of Washington is to have these spry young’uns in their 50s and 60s overthrow the current gerontocrats and sway the balance of power back to the crooks over the spooks (oligarchs over KGB).

I’ll leave you with an interesting analysis from a Right-of-Kremlin channel from Telegram about how, thanks to Putinism, the social glue holding Russia together is coming apart at the seams. Here:

Russia has entered a period rarely discussed out loud, but one that can be felt at every level, from everyday conversation to closed elite discussions. This is a crisis of meaning: a lack of clear purpose, a shortage of explanatory narratives, and a gap between state declarations and the cultural code. In the corridors of officialdom, it has long been said that the country has entered a phase of “eroding pillars.” We are not witnessing an economic crisis, since numbers can be manipulated, nor a political one, since power can be maintained. The crisis of narratives is not social in nature; the population has long since adapted to turbulence. What is at stake is a semantic vacuum, that silent factor that, while not a trigger, is destroying the structure of the state from within. Russia today resembles a vast archive of ideas and narratives, where everything is jumbled, and a unified semantic structure has been lost. The system moves, but doesn’t know where it’s headed, while simultaneously shaping a technocratic mindset. The people live, but don’t understand why. The elites act, but can’t even explain to themselves what ideas they are pursuing.

They’re just doing what all satraps do.

But they’re not being honest about it.

A semantic vacuum is more than just a cultural or ideological problem. It is a strategic challenge that affects the stability of power, social motivation, the economic model, and the country’s geopolitical position. Today, Russia faces a number of serious threats, which are made especially acute by the absence of a common national idea. When there is no common narrative uniting society, people begin to search for their own small “meanings” within their families, regions, local communities, and online culture. In a semantic vacuum, this leads to several consequences: 1. Regional autonomy, with local elites increasingly creating their own identities and rules; 2. The growth of local patriotism, sometimes in conflict with the federal center; 3. The strengthening of informal networks that replace traditional institutions. The country is not disintegrating, but becoming an archipelago of disparate logics, governed by internal laws. Society’s fatigue is not expressed in protest. A crisis of meaning gives rise to a special form of fatigue—quiet, deep, non-aggressive, yet corrosive. People stop believing in a “great tomorrow” and begin to live in a mode of individual survival. The consequences are devastating: a migration of talent—from physical departure to “internal emigration,” a lack of public energy for change, and a distrust of any state programs. In this environment, it is impossible to implement large-scale projects. Society doesn’t reject them, but it doesn’t support them either; it simply doesn’t believe them. Previously, the state defined the meaning of events: it explained war, reforms, foreign policy, and economic difficulties. Now narratives spread across social networks: Telegram, TikTok, local opinion leaders, private experts, and regional channels. In the absence of a common meaning, competing interpretations arise, where the state’s voice is one of many, not the dominant one. Alternative explanations are proliferating, sometimes more convincing to the population, and networks are strengthening, forming a parallel “picture of the world.” Thus, for the first time in 30 years, the state has ceased to be the sole center of meaning production. For decades, Russian identity rested on a few key symbols: Victory, great power, overcoming difficulties, self-sacrifice. But years of exploitation of these symbols has led to their used up nature. Today, young people see them not as values, but as ritual; the state is the last resource that can still be utilized. But when symbols no longer work, the system is left without a language with which to communicate with society. And this is one of the most profound challenges.

Indeed.

I’ll leave you on that note.