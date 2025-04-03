It seems that the results of the talks between Trump and Putin are finally making themselves known. I have stressed for many years that Putin’s top priority is to get sanctions lifted on top oligarchs in Russia. This appears to be occurring now.

Here:

The US lifted (https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20250402) sanctions against Boris Rotenberg's wife Karina. And you say that there is no improvement in relations between the US and Russia. As Mikhail Sergeyevich said, "the process has begun." It's just that not everyone has felt it yet.

Who is Boris Rotenberg? He is close friend of Putin’s from his adolescence years who then became one of Russia’s top oligarchs thanks to Putin coming to power. He and his brother both that is. They are always in the Top 5 most powerful oligarchs list no matter who does the analysis. Let me guess though: you were told that Putin arrested the oligarchs, right?

Time to stop believing in such childish fairytales, friend.

The only oligarchs who are on the same level as the Rotenbergs in Russia are Abramovich and Sechin, probably.

Putin and the Rotenbergs were both part of the same Jewdo (is that how you spell it?) gang in Leningrad during the Soviet years. It was also an organized crime ring led by a Torah-sensei who taught Putin Abrahamism in secret, apparently. Putin talks about this in his biography. Yes, you read that right — Putin claims that he would sneak off to study Torah with his rabbi neighbor as a teenager.

Totally unrelated: here is a picture of a recently killed IDF soldier that came across my Twitter feed, by the way.

Let’s zoom in there:

And now let’s look at some photos of Putin and his various clone incarnations:

Some wonder if there might be a genetic reason for Putin’s strange affinity for the Torah, is all I’m saying.

…

As for Putin’s early years and inner circle, I cover it all here, so please read it if you actually do want to understand the 5D Jew-Jitsu (is that how you spell it?) at work behind Kremlin politics:

The channel that I linked in the original post for today belongs to Oleg Tsarev by the way.

Some of my new readers appear to be under the impression that I’m relying on and linking anti-Russian channels and opposition research in my articles, essay and reports. This allows them to dismiss my blog as CIA propaganda. But let me remind you who Tsarev is then before we go further.

Oleg is an actual ethnic Russian MP from Crimea (very rare!) who supported the Russian Spring from the very beginning and who is an ardent Russian patriot. Tsarev however became a critic of the Kremlin’s anti-Russian policies and narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while on his way home from Moscow soon after.

Hardly a Sorosite-Liberal, I’m sure you would agree now, right?

If you follow his channel on Telegram, you’d see that he also provides battlefield reports that are pretty easy to understand. Here is his latest analyzing the UAF advance into Russia and the battles being fought in Belgorod now.

But you object.

Rurik Skywalker (if that’s even his real name), is claiming that the war is being fought inside Russia right now. This is clearly demoralization propaganda because Kiev has no army left! Russia is advancing steadily on all axes closer to Berlin. I would have heard about the UAF invasion of Russia from Z-media if it were true! All true patriots listen to The Duran to stay informed!

Well, I don’t know what to tell you, new readers. Three years into Putin’s SMO and the war is now raging within Russia’s 1991 borders. This is a fact and I gain nothing by sharing it with you because it mostly gets me labeled nasty names. But I persevere with sharing these hateful facts for some reason. Mostly, it’s because of the occasional message that I get from new readers to the effect of “wow, you really opened my eyes and now I don’t have anything to live for anymore, thanks”. I get a lot of those messages and I always get a kick out of them for some reason. Like, I’m not trying to be mean or sadistic, but it really feels like unplugging a new Neo from the Matrix, each time.

Some of you recent Patrick Lancaster blog emigres are probably feeling that initial feeling of shock and revulsion and/or are sliding into the blind panic stage, right?

It’s OK. Just breathe. Send me money too (it will make you feel better) while you’re at it and read on.

The one development that I was hoping for in the wake of this disastrous war that Russia is losing would be for military men to start dominating in the local elections and slowly climbing their way to power, with the goal of removing Putin and his cronies. But it appears that this is not occurring. It is the same old faces in charge everywhere.

Here is a technical report on expected personnel changes that you can read at your leisure. I only bring it up to give a taste to my readers of what actual non-5D Pepe Escobar analysis of Russian internal politics looks like:

Our sources in the Presidential Administration report that the agenda of targeted replacement of governors (https://t.me/Taynaya_kantselyariya/12096) in a number of regions will be activated in the near future. The Putin Adminstration’s domestic policy bloc seeks to minimize instability, maintaining control (https://t.me/Taynaya_kantselyariya/12096) of the process and shutting down internal conflicts at the local level and redistributing influence among the interal factions/cliques. One of the first decisions will be the resignation of Yevgeny Kuyvashev from the post of governor of the Sverdlovsk region.

Yevgeny is close to Chabad and Russian patriots believe that he’s a Patriotic Littlehat who has stolen billions and helped his cousins from Ukraine take over the Soviet industry in the Urals and loot it to the bone. You can always just translate the links I provide and read them in English if you don’t believe me. The translation is a bit choppy, but readable.

You do understand who the author is referring to when he writes “the people of Wexelberg,” right?

And you do understand who Rurik is referring to when he writes about “Littlehat Patriots,” right?

Well, if you don’t at this point, you probably should’t be reading this blog if I’m being perfectly honest with you.

Denis Pasler, who currently heads the Orenburg region, is being prepared to replace him. This step has long been discussed in expert circles and is part of the construction of a new system of regional governance. Filling the vacant post in the Orenburg region has also been calculated. The likely candidate is the chairman of the DPR government Yevgeny Solntsev.

This leak is a bit old, Pasler’s appointment was confirmed a week ago.

Who is Denis Pasler though? What ethnicity is he? Can’t you guess at this point?

Regardless, he is married to a nice Littlehat lady and patriotically stashes most of his Russian taxpayer money under her name in the UK. You can read about all of his nasty dealings and close ties to Putin here if you like.

The appearance of Pasler in Orenburg could also not do without scandals. On the eve of the single day of voting on September 8, 2019, when the governor claimed to be empowered by the governor of the Orenburg region, it was reported that Pasler was hiding his real estate in England, recorded on his close friend Elena Hertz.



According to Dixie News, Pasler’s illegitimate son lives there, and the mansion is estimated at £ 19 million. The presence of the property of Pasler, registered with Mrs. Hertz, confirms the extract about the owner of the land with the adjacent mansion.



Since Elena Hertz, the governor is in a civil marriage, which allowed Pasler to protect the mansion from prying eyes, but the whole secret becomes apparent and a loud scandal nevertheless broke out. Afterword about Pasler Denis Pasler, before working as governor of the Orenburg region, was in the chair of the Prime Minister of the Sverdlovsk region. In the team Kuivasheva, Pasler worked from 2012 to 2016. And this period of his work is also marked by corrupt scandals.

Why do I even bring up the story of these two politicians squabbling over the succession of a governorship position in the Urals in Russia?

Like I said, I mention it to give you a taste for the flavor that is Russian domestic politics. It’s all just “Patriotic Littlehats” duking it out for access to the Kremlin money trough. That’s literally all that Russian internal politics is. I don’t think are even ten (10) ethnic Russian politicians in power anywhere in Russia, frankly. And this is a micro representation of what the war in Donbass is all about as well. It becomes easier to believe my explanations about the war when you learn about how Russia is run. When you see the faces of the top politicians in Russia and realize that the top “Russians” look like they should be working at Gringotts bank or hawking freshly-caught slaves in some Middle Eastern bazaar and not running an ostensibly Slavic nation.

What can we expect then from the upcoming political shuffling within Russia?

(…) At the same time, it is significant that despite the objective to integrate SMO participants into (https://t.me/Taynaya_kantselyariya/12096) the state apparatus, graduates of the Time of Heroes program and other similar programs who have paid their debt to the country are not being appointed to the positions of governors or other significant management positions. The new appointees are from the old system, having worked in it for many years.

I’d be surprised if any vets of the war are allowed anywhere near the halls of power in Russia.

Hell, the only surviving Commander in Donbass from the early years is this guy:

I will give you three guesses as to what ethnicity he is.

African? No.

French? No.

Russian? No.

Patriotic Black Nobility Space Jesuit Littlehat? BINGO!

…

What are the odds, eh?